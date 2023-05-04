The term 'sigma male' has become a buzzword in the online world, generally describing a man who is independent, introspective, and does not conform to societal norms. And anyone who is interested in learning more about these characters should check out the Twitter account Sigma Male Activity.

It strives to deconstruct the mindset and lifestyle of those who identify as such through quotes and memes, and covers a wide range of topics, ranging from dating and partner selection to earning a living and hobbies.

While the concept of a sigma male is not without controversy, this account offers a fresh (and often humorous) perspective on what it can mean to different people.

More info: Twitter