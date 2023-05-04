The term 'sigma male' has become a buzzword in the online world, generally describing a man who is independent, introspective, and does not conform to societal norms. And anyone who is interested in learning more about these characters should check out the Twitter account Sigma Male Activity.

It strives to deconstruct the mindset and lifestyle of those who identify as such through quotes and memes, and covers a wide range of topics, ranging from dating and partner selection to earning a living and hobbies.

While the concept of a sigma male is not without controversy, this account offers a fresh (and often humorous) perspective on what it can mean to different people.

More info: Twitter

#1

Sigma-Male-Activity-Posts

SigmaActivity

Mohsie Supposie
Mohsie Supposie
1 hour ago

Need more men like him! Way to go! He is definitely The Dad!

#2

Sigma-Male-Activity-Posts

SigmaActivity

Rizzo
Rizzo
59 minutes ago

Sometime I just want to punch some people.

#3

Sigma-Male-Activity-Posts

SigmaActivity

over it already
over it already
1 hour ago

Color me impressed - I see 2 lions & only one has a mane. Grandma's doing better at the opposite sex animal couples than most of the kids' bibles I've seen.

#4

Sigma-Male-Activity-Posts

SigmaActivity

#5

Sigma-Male-Activity-Posts

SigmaActivity

#6

Sigma-Male-Activity-Posts

SigmaActivity

Jeremy James
Jeremy James
Community Member
58 minutes ago

I used to know a homeless guy in New Orleans who strapped a cooler to his bike. $30 worth of beer and bottled water would net him $100 by the end of the day. Dude had it figured out.

#7

Sigma-Male-Activity-Posts

SigmaActivity

JJ
JJ
Community Member
1 hour ago

I like that "4 people found this helpful" 😄

#8

Sigma-Male-Activity-Posts

SigmaActivity

Forgot My Name...
Forgot My Name...
Community Member
36 minutes ago

Why couldn't I have thought to try that? 🤦‍♂️☹️

#9

Sigma-Male-Activity-Posts

SigmaActivity

Mr.G86
Mr.G86
Community Member
58 minutes ago

Did he make sure to get 2 of each tho?

#10

Sigma-Male-Activity-Posts

SigmaActivity

Mohsie Supposie
Mohsie Supposie
Community Member
1 hour ago

At least the company saved the few dollars they spent on paying him! /s

#11

Sigma-Male-Activity-Posts

SigmaActivity

waddles
waddles
Community Member
7 minutes ago

not all heroes wear capes. some of them wear grape suits.

#12

Sigma-Male-Activity-Posts

SigmaActivity

Ka Se
Ka Se
Community Member
1 hour ago

Does anybody know the name of this person ?

#13

Sigma-Male-Activity-Posts

SigmaActivity

Clay S.
Clay S.
Community Member
39 minutes ago

Insulin and other life saving medications should not be marked up to insane levels

#14

Sigma-Male-Activity-Posts

SigmaActivity

E Schmitt
E Schmitt
Community Member
57 minutes ago

That's a lot of effort just to humiliate someone because they mocked your presentation. This sounds more like a monstrous tender ego gone spiteful than anything else.

#15

Sigma-Male-Activity-Posts

SigmaActivity

#16

Sigma-Male-Activity-Posts

SigmaActivity

E Schmitt
E Schmitt
Community Member
52 minutes ago

I don't believe this one. It's not against the law to pretend to be a ghost.

#17

Sigma-Male-Activity-Posts

SigmaActivity

Con O Cuinn
Con O Cuinn
Community Member
1 hour ago

From what we've learned about her, I wouldn't be surprised if she wasn't discriminated against for the gay thing as much as for being an absolute d******d

#18

Sigma-Male-Activity-Posts

SigmaActivity

#19

Sigma-Male-Activity-Posts

SigmaActivity

Bonesko
Bonesko
Community Member
51 minutes ago

OK, yeah this guy kinda sucks, but he did get to so his laundry 🤷

#20

Sigma-Male-Activity-Posts

SigmaActivity

Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Community Member
22 minutes ago

I'm the type of person that reads the entire thing just so I know how I'm destroying my life when I click agree

#21

Sigma-Male-Activity-Posts

SigmaActivity

Bonesko
Bonesko
Community Member
48 minutes ago

As a veteran restaurant employee, I call bulls**t. I'd take the tip because I pretended to care.

#22

Sigma-Male-Activity-Posts

SigmaActivity

#23

Sigma-Male-Activity-Posts

SigmaActivity

XenoMurph
XenoMurph
Community Member
1 hour ago

Was there a pizza box in the background?

#24

Sigma-Male-Activity-Posts

SigmaActivity

#25

Sigma-Male-Activity-Posts

SigmaActivity

over it already
over it already
Community Member
1 hour ago

I feel like I might do that were I in the same situation.

#26

Sigma-Male-Activity-Posts

SigmaActivity

Immortal Jellyfish
Immortal Jellyfish
Community Member
1 hour ago

Wouldn't want any nudity showing on TV in the strip club.

#27

Sigma-Male-Activity-Posts

SigmaActivity

ColorEd
ColorEd
Community Member
1 hour ago

He talked to other girls?!?! That bastard!

#28

Sigma-Male-Activity-Posts

SigmaActivity

#29

Sigma-Male-Activity-Posts

SigmaActivity

Thomas E S Thomas
Thomas E S Thomas
Community Member
1 hour ago

Millionaire in Baht. Probably made about $5000 US. Still really cool!

#30

Sigma-Male-Activity-Posts

SigmaActivity

#31

Sigma-Male-Activity-Posts

SigmaActivity

Ember
Ember
Community Member
1 hour ago

This really made me smile 😄

#32

Sigma-Male-Activity-Posts

SigmaActivity

Ember
Ember
Community Member
1 hour ago

Tell me you're an incel without telling me you're an incel…

#33

Sigma-Male-Activity-Posts

SigmaActivity

Bonesko
Bonesko
Community Member
41 minutes ago

You have to bring money to at least pretend you're going to pay. Amatuers 🙄

#34

Sigma-Male-Activity-Posts

SigmaActivity

#35

Sigma-Male-Activity-Posts

SigmaActivity

Ember
Ember
Community Member
1 hour ago

How the hell did he seduce anyone?

#36

Sigma-Male-Activity-Posts

SigmaActivity

Bonesko
Bonesko
Community Member
33 minutes ago

OK, I don't have the whole story, but having worked in restaurants for several years, I think that cook is f**king with you because you're a bad guest. I could be wrong.

#37

Sigma-Male-Activity-Posts

SigmaActivity

#38

Sigma-Male-Activity-Posts

SigmaActivity

#39

Sigma-Male-Activity-Posts

SigmaActivity Report

Bored Potato
Bored Potato
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

oh how the turns have tabled

#40

Sigma-Male-Activity-Posts

SigmaActivity Report

#41

Sigma-Male-Activity-Posts

SigmaActivity Report

LazierPanda
LazierPanda
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well just a little bit of thought would say this seems quite dangerous and suspicious

#42

Sigma-Male-Activity-Posts

SigmaActivity Report

#43

Sigma-Male-Activity-Posts

SigmaActivity , www.businessinsider.in Report

Mohsie Supposie
Mohsie Supposie
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I would not call that a sigma male! That is the scum of the earth!

#44

Sigma-Male-Activity-Posts

SigmaActivity , www.reddit.com Report

#45

Sigma-Male-Activity-Posts

SigmaActivity Report

#46

Sigma-Male-Activity-Posts

SigmaActivity Report

Bonesko
Bonesko
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Have some pride girl! But those green shells are bulls**t! The reds ones, that's where you can inflict done real damage!

#47

Sigma-Male-Activity-Posts

SigmaActivity Report

#48

Sigma-Male-Activity-Posts

SigmaActivity Report

#49

Sigma-Male-Activity-Posts

SigmaActivity Report

Bonesko
Bonesko
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm down to a pack a week, and this past Sunday I had to walk up and down the stairs several times for a bridal shower and I was out of breath. I'm calling bulls**t.

#50

Sigma-Male-Activity-Posts

SigmaActivity Report

#51

Sigma-Male-Activity-Posts

SigmaActivity Report

#52

Sigma-Male-Activity-Posts

SigmaActivity Report

#53

Sigma-Male-Activity-Posts

SigmaActivity Report

#54

Sigma-Male-Activity-Posts

SigmaActivity Report

#55

Sigma-Male-Activity-Posts

SigmaActivity Report

Stardust she/her
Stardust she/her
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why is it considered an insult to be a virgin?

#56

Sigma-Male-Activity-Posts

SigmaActivity Report

E Schmitt
E Schmitt
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Maybe he already had a partner, good on him.

#57

Sigma-Male-Activity-Posts

SigmaActivity Report

Strawberry Pizza
Strawberry Pizza
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is insane and cruel. NEVER drug anyone like this. Wth is wrong with OP?!

#58

Sigma-Male-Activity-Posts

SigmaActivity Report

Bonesko
Bonesko
Community Member