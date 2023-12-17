20 Last-Minute Gifts to Save Your Christmas with Amazon Prime
The holiday season is here, and if you're still scratching your head over what to gift your loved ones, we've got you covered. With the magic of Amazon Prime, explore our list of curated last-minute gifts that you can still snatch up before Christmas.
Lick As A Snail: Start Your Day With Cosrx Glass Skin Starter Set, Featuring The Legendary Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence - Because Your Face Deserves The Best Slime Shine!
Review: "I ended up getting all of this brand, moisturizer, serum, & eye cream. I do have a cleansing oil and toner from a different brand, but let me tell you I have never had my skin feel so amazing after only a few days! The texture on my skin seems to have lessened and I can’t tell if it’s just wishful thinking or that my pores have actually shrunk after just a few days of using. The moisturizer does feel a bit sticky after applying, but when I wake up in the morning my skin is sooo soft. No negative reactions so far, I’ll have to update later if that happens." - Melissa Rosson
Snuggle Beast Mode: Activate Coziness With The Oversized Microfiber & Sherpa Wearable Blanket - It's A Hug You Can Wear
Review: "Ok, so I bought one of these because I hate being cold while I'm home, and my husband keeps the house at 66 in the winter...lols I literally do all my household chores with this thing on and one night I slept in it. I Fell in love with it so much that I bought one of my close friends one, and now we wear it together at my place. hahaha. We might not look like super models but we r SUPER COMFY. Thank you so much for creating this awesome blanket! 🙏🙏" - kiki wan
Spin Back In Time: This Vinyl Record Player Is Your Ticket To Vintage Vibes And Pure Analog Sound. Let's Get Retro!
Review: "I’m very pleased with this product. My dad had a record player growing up, and it was old school and pretty big. This player is a perfect size, and has a cute vintage look while still having great sound. Love that I can use Bluetooth as well (since I need to stock up on records!) Love it!" - Samantha
Sip With A Smile: These Cute Mugs Bear Tea Coffee Cups - Brew-Ti-Fully Designed To Make Every Sip A Sweet Encounter
Review: "This cup is SO CUTE!! It has two layers of glasses so it won’t burn my hand even though I use it for hot water." - ABC
Get Toasty In Style: The Smores Kit With Marshmallow Roasting Sticks - Perfect For Campfire Connoisseurs And Sweet Tooth Aficionados
Review: "Took 10-15 min to heat up. Then 15-20min to heat the marshmallow. I just got it turned on first then gathered the supplies. 5 minutes later it was ready. Never timed how long it takes to cook one over an open fire but it didn’t feel as tho it took any longer. It absolutely takes longer to build a fire or start a grill and wait to cook them, was so easy. The temps outside were 12F and I am always cold so this was a life saver. I didn’t use the trays. I will be using this again and I’d recommend it." - Kat A.
Put A Ring On It, Festive Style: Snag Laughs With The Inflatable Reindeer Antler Ring Toss Game - Holiday Parties Should Always Have A 'Ringing' Endorsement
Review: "To help set the mood for Christmas on Thanksgiving we played this. All 10 of us were laughing till we had tears in our eyes. It was so much fun and put everyone in the Holiday mood. I highly recommend this for all ages. Our crowd was toddler to senior citizens and all loved it." - Kathleen Bell
Groan-Worthy Guffaws Await: 'Exceptionally Bad Dad Jokes', Your Treasure Trove Of Spiffing Silliness And Awful Wit
Review: "What dad is complete without a hilarious groan worthy joke book? Bought this for my husband to annoy our daughter with. It’s working. She complains to anyone who will listen about her dad’s horrible jokes. Little does she know I’m the one giving him the ammunition. *evil laugh* Seriously if u enjoy the groans of people then get this book" - Shy Fox
Claw-Mazing Prize Grabber: Keep Your Minis Mesmerized With Their Own Claw Machine - Because Why Should Grown-UPS Have All The Arcade Thrills?
Review: "My boys love claw machines at the arcades but they always leave them in tears because they never can get the toy. This play claw machine allows them to play the game without the drama! It comes with lots of tiny stuffy poofs and plays lot of cute songs and lights up. Bunch of fun gears to maneuver the claw. My 8 and 4 year old both play with it equally as well as their friends when they come over." - Jason & Stefanie
Steer Clear Of Rage, Bring On The Laughs: Super Hilarious, Bad Parking Cards - Because Getting Even Is Best Served With Humor (And A Little Card)
Review: "It's amazing how much satisfaction I get when using these. I posted them on my social media and had at least a dozen people ask where they can get them...and 50 other people comment on how they were going to buy some. Definitely a great gift." - Nick
Unclog The Cute Way: Tonymoly Tako Pore Black Head Scrub Stick - An Adorable Ally Against Stubborn Pores And Pesky Blackheads
Review: "This product may look small but it is MIGHTY!
I have combination skin (usually oily with dry patches) and am forever picking at my pores. My nose especially gets super fun blackheads. NOT ANYMORE! And if anything does pop up, removal is a breeze because my skin is so much healthier and it lifts right out and I can apply some toner or tea tree oil. I also make my husband use it and his blackheads/whiteheads/dry skin on face is noticeably brighter and clearer.
I 100% agree with the review that said to rub off a little bit of the top of the product once you open it so that there is salt exposed to help you exfoliate.
This was completely an impulse purchase but now it's a staple in my weekly skincare routine. Also, how freaking adorable is this little guy? I think he makes my whole bathroom look cuter." - Andrea
Snuggle Up, Stress Down: Boyfriend Pillow - Their Cozy Companion For All Those Netflix Nights And Chill (But Alone) Vibes
Review: "This is a great pillow! Boyfriend left me for his ex and i needed something to cuddle with while binge watching True Blood and Game of Thrones. Kind of wish it had separated fingers so we could hold hands but the lack of a mouth to tell me a bunch of lies kind of evens that out. Highly recommend!" - rebekah bolton
Seal The Deal On Flavor: Wine Condoms - Perfect For Wine Lovers Who Like Their Vino 'Safe' And Sound!
Review: "I got this gift for my friend’s 21st birthday. She’s a wine loving lesbian so this is the perfect gift, I don’t even care how they work...the look on her face will be priceless!!!" - Maggie
Tiny Tech, Huge Impact: Elevate The Streaming Game With A Mini Projector - Big-Time Entertainment For Sleepovers And Movie Nights!
Review: "I usually don’t write reviews but I had to with this one. First of all picture is incredible clear and sharp. Sound is actually pretty okay considering how small the unit is! I was impressed by both! Also set up was a breeze. I was nervous cause I am not tech savvy in the least bit but this was literally so easy. Plugged it in, put batteries in the remote, plugged in my fire stick, chose hdmi and it was ready 😱 10/10 would recommend I love this so much and so do my kiddos!!" - Sakp
Knockout Stress Instantly: Desktop Punching Bag - Their Stress-Relief Champion, Right Where They Need It Most
Review: "Gave this to a friend as a Christmas gift. His job is stressful and he likes boxing so I thought it would be a fun gift. Luckily he really liked it. He was able to set it up and we played with it for a bit. I was really surprised at how strong the auction base was. We really let this thing have it and it stayed right on the table. I could see how the plastic bit on the suction cup might start chipping away with prolonged usage as noted by other reviewers but it is a standard screw size so if it does break an alternate solution at the hardware store shouldn't be hard to find. Besides, it's not like it would be terribly expensive to replace the whole thing anyway. Speaking of I was pleasantly surprised that this also came with a pump for the price point. Durability wise once it was fully inflated we never noticed a drop in air pressure and seemed to stay taught the whole time we used it. All in all I would definitely recommend this as a buy for a fun and inexpensive gift." - Josh
Luminary Of The Universe: Drift Off With A Galaxy Lamp - Your Personal Planetarium For Stellar Slumbers And Intergalactic Dreams
Review: "When I set the product up, it didn’t light up all of the way and had a blue indicator light to let me know it was charging (this is normal!). I waited until the charging light went off and I was IMPRESSED! It’s so ethereal and bright, and it really does look like a swirling cosmos, or maybe the moon. It doesn’t actually move, but the way it is shaped plus the design makes it feel as if it is in motion." - Whitney
Snap, Upload, And Enjoy: Transform Your Wall With A Digital Picture Frame - Where Memories Come To Life And Stories Unfold
Review: "My wife and I always have a ton of photos that never get looked at on our phone. its awesome to just send it to the frame and see them over the course of the day. I'd have to say its the best thing I've bought all year. Transferring via sim card did cause some picture glitches, transferring via the App was perfect." - Mako Mycanthus
Unleash The Banter: Off Topic Party Game For Adults - Where Tangents Reign And Wit Wins. Who's Ready To Play?
Review: "Quick thoughts: very easy to understand and play. Lots of laughable moments and potential for repeated game nights with varying outcomes.
In depth thoughts: As a regular board game player, I must confess I am not quick to review any item. Truthfully, I've probably given less than a dozen reviews although I am a regular online shopper. I preface that to say that WE LOVED this game!
The rules were easy to follow and even made us laugh. A few times. That brought smiles to our frozen faces as we endured a long, icey night in Austin Texas with no power. Thankful to have a friend to pass the time by the wood burning fire, Matt and I chose this game that was purchased for such night-in occasions. With a lantern and a headlamp we played through the first 10 card rounds with ease. Somewhere around card 3 we noticed that the creators included their picture and a phone number in the package. What would you do if you had this information? Well maybe you're like me and you capture the moment with a selfie and text said creators telling them of your shenanigans. Let them know their game warmed your hearts and made you smile! Yep that's what I did!
What happened next you ask… someone texted back!!! Yes the game was great but the response back made my day! I am thankful for the way this game helped us pass the time and brought joy and lots of laughs. I've already added another of their games to my cart and look forward to seeing what fun it may bring. This game set itself apart in many ways and I hope you enjoy it too!" - Lisa Fehr
Genetic Blueprint, Revealed: Explore Your Lineage And Well-Being With 23andme Health + Ancestry Service - Because You're More Than Just A Name
Review: "What an amazing product! I bought two of these originally a year ago for my grandparents because they were both in bad health and we didn't know how much longer they would be around. I really wanted to have their ancestry and DNA results for our family history record! I am so glad I did! My grandmother passed away last April and it is such a treasure that we have as a family that our descendants will also have. It provides valuable knowledge and I want each of my parents to have one this year and then I will save up for tests for my children. There is a way to submit your test anonymously if you are concerned about your private information getting out. This is a great option due to all of the controversy. I would recommend this to anyone! Conserve your health, learn about who you are, and about those who made you who you are! Just like my dear grandma who is now gone, it is really such a treasure personally and will be generations down the road! !" - Jules
Keep The Crunch, Ditch The Spill: Your On-The-Go Munchies Just Got A Bestie With The Dual-Sealing, Spill-Proof Snack Container - Toppings Galore
Review: "I’ve been aiming to eat breakfast more consistently and this dual container has been so useful! I usually pack oatmeal in the large compartment and fruit in the half cup container. Perfect for yogurt with berries or granola in the smaller cup so they don’t get soggy. We also use this to pack snacks for long car rides such as popcorn and nuts." - Jennifer
Melt The Day Away: Juno & Co. Clean 10 Cleansing Balm - Ten Ingredients To Dissolve Your Makeup Woes. Pure And Simple!
Review: "I just used this for the first time last night and it definitely lives up to the hype I’ve seen on TikTok. The jar is bigger than I thought making it cheaper than most similar products. It took off all of my makeup (although I do not wear eye shadow so can’t attest to that part) and it has a really amazing lemony scent. They also included a little scoop in the jar which I think is helpful I haven’t been able to find a cleansing balm as good as this! It removed everything with so little effort and did not bother my sensitive eyes. It is so creamy and moisturizing! Love it!" - N. Moreno