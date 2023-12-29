Looking to lighten up your year? Our article introduces a list of amusing products on Amazon set to make your 2024 a lot funnier! From quirky gifts guaranteed to make your friends chuckle, to hilarious everyday items that will put a smile on your face each time you use them.

Keeping The Boys Downstairs Happy Has Never Been Easier! Dive Into Ultimate Comfort And Freshness, With Happy Nuts Comfort Cream Deodorant For Men! Review: "After all the many jokes we've made about the name, this product of happy nuts is also really good. I put it in my husband's stocking for Christmas and he really likes it! It's his new favorite personal hygiene item. He says it feels really great, soft, and the consistency is good, not too thick and not too thin. (Ohhh the jokes just write themselves 😂) I foresee this being something we buy on the regular. We live in the South and it's hot and humid and dealing with sweaty and chaftng private areas is a real battle. I'm glad he likes my gift, I just hope he tires of asking me to feel his .... Because the Happy Nuts makes them feel "really nice and soft like pillows!" Sigh...." - Cairo

Here We Go... Just Another Tool To Fuel Your Passive-Aggressive Tendencies. Lay Your Hands On The Super Hilarious, Bad Parking Cards To Let Them Know Just How 'Impressed' You Are Review: "It's amazing how much satisfaction I get when using these. I posted them on my social media and had at least a dozen people ask where they can get them...and 50 other people comment on how they were going to buy some." - Nick

Aww, Yes. The Famous Poop Cutter Knife From That Reddit Story. Because Who Doesn't Want To Own A Piece Of Internet History Dedicated To Slicing... Poop? Review:"Once upon a time my wife told me a story she'd heard where a guy was at a party, and he came out of the bathroom and asked, "Where's the poop knife?" Everybody looked at him like he was an extraterrestrial, and he was surprised to learn that most people DON'T grow up with a household knife, shared among three bathrooms, dedicated to cutting up logger jams. When I came across this poop knife set on Amazon I was reminded of the story my wife had told me and decided to get it as a gag birthday gift for my her. When I presented it to her, since they look like spatulas she said they would work great in the kitchen (entirely for non-fecal purposes) except she can't use them because of how they're labeled. I said, "Nobody will know," and she said, "But I will!" My two-year-old looked at the packaging and said, "That's a poop!" We'll probably keep these under the bathroom sink, then the next time we're having a rockin' party and a call for the poop knife is heard we'll be prepared. These crud cleavers are about 9 inches long. I didn't pay attention to the dimensions when I ordered them, so they are smaller than I expected; I always imagined a poop knife being like a big carving knife." - Wally Waffles

Congratulations! You've Unlocked The Next Level Of Single-Life With The Boyfriend Pillow. I Mean, Who Needs A Real Boyfriend When You Have One That Doesn't Put The Toilet Seat Down, Right? Review: "I didn't know what I was getting into ordering KJ (that's its name). I had never ordered a boyfriend pillow before and didn't know what to expect. Would he really give me the comfort and stability I needed? Could I actually rely on him? Or would he fall flat like the other pillows. Things were a little awkward between us at first, do I take him to bed with me on the first day? Do I wait? After about a week we found our comfort level and have been inseparable since. In fact, he was my Valentine's Day date. We Netflix and chilled and I found out what a great listener he was despite the lack of ears or...or head at that. I would recommend the boyfriend pillow to my friends, at least the ones with a good sense of humor!" - Kevin D.

Great Job Resolving To Get Your Sh*t Together Again This Year... We All Know How That Worked Out Last Time. Try Again With The F*cking 2024 Wall Calendar To Stay 'Hell-Bent' On Your Goals! Review: "This calendar is HILARIOUS!!! Im really happy I bought it! It has stickers you can place on days, funny notes ( after 4th of July- still hearing fireworks), etc. recommend!" - BM

Wrap Yourself In A 'Wave' Of Comfort With The Wearable Shark Blanket. Who Knew 'Jaws' Could Be So Cozy And Warm! Review: "I absolutely love this for lounging around in, it's warm, soft and cozy!" - daniel elledge

Give Your Visitors A Moment Of Flush And Laughter With The Knock Knock Bathroom Guest Book! Create A 'Log' That Gets Your Humor 'Rolling'! Review: "Provides a place for guest to leave comments, draw doodles and etc. very funny idea, looking forward to reading guest reviews of my bathroom at the end of the year." - James

#8 Navigate The Social Labyrinth: 'How To Appear Normal At Social Events' - Your Cheat Sheet To Out-Charm And Outwit, One Page At A Time! Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "I cannot believe how good this book is !!

I been LOLin' ever since I got it.

My neighbors are are like " you got friends over?" and I'm like, "I don't got friends !! I got this good book!"

I keep it the fridge and it makes everything taste better" - Chicano

New Bff Alert! The Pool Float Drinking Buddies Are Here To Make Your Next Splash Get-Together Go Down In History. Your Ig Stories Just Got A Serious Upgrade! Review: "I have bought The original version and the updated version. The only thing I noticed was the updated version of Chad looked like he had some cosmetic changes. Contouring to bring out his best features. I 100% RECOMMEND this purchase. It's is not only hilarious but is a great float! Chad holds your beverage with a built in cup holder. Chad is a very comfy recliner This float is very durable. I had the original one for 2.5 yrs. I used it in many pools. Chad jumped off some diving boards. He survived the salt water and waves in Destin and SPI Tx, a lake and multiple rivers trips. (did not use to float down any rivers). Chad lost a battle with a dog. That is the only reason I had to purchase another one. Did I mention hilarious!" - Kristy Sheffield

Right, So The Welcome Ish Depends Who You Are Doormat Is Here For All Of Us With Selective Sociability. Now Your Home's Entry Takes Ambivalence To A New Level Of Specificity. Perfect, Just Perfect! Review: "I always get a reaction out of this when someone visit. 1st everyone says it fits my Larry David personality. 2nd it's a nice finish (which I need to sweep based on the pic. Good job of absorbing water." - Shawn Moultrie

Just When You Ran Out Of Weird Things To Buy... Say Hello To The Handi Squirrel! Now You Too Can Be A Super Creepy Rodent, Don't Keep The Squirrels In The Park Waiting! Review: "Best Amazon purchase ever! I had this little guy suggested to me after buying a hiking back pack a few months ago. Why you ask? Because everyone should have it suggested! The endless laughter and creeped out responses are enough to make anyone want to buy this treasure. Nothing compares to walking up to a coworker with a tiny paw on my hand and the cringe worthy response they give as everyone laughs. Now he has a new throne, Christmas tree star! There are so many possibilities, I can't wait to see where else I can utilize my squirrel friend! Buy this, you'll thank me later!" - Amazon Customer

Let Me Guess. You Can't Even Bother To Hold Your Head Up To Read? Meet The Gamechanger: Lazy Readers Glasses 90 Degree Prism Glasses. Cunningly Bypassing The Rigors Of Gravity Since, Well, Now. Review: "This purchase has been my best purchase ever. I love these! I'm an avid reader and my neck starts hurting a lot and these definitely prevent that!! I've also watched TV with them on and LIFE CHANGING!! Love these and highly recommend" - Amazon Customer

Put On Your Smarty-Pants Glasses, We're Going 'Beary' Deep With The 4d Master Gummi Bear Skeleton Anatomy Model Kit! Now, That's What I Call 'Bear-Bone' Anatomy Review: "Me and my boyfriend had alot of fun competing against each other to build this. I needed to use super glue to keep mine from falling apart on me, but my bf managed to make it stay together without glue. Some pieces came in the box already put together. But overall, I definitely recommend this, it's cute and not too hard to do." - Prettyprincess

Tired Of Regular Outfits? Jump Into The Fun With Inflatable Frog Costume. Be Ready To 'Toad-Ally' Slay The Show Review: "This thing is hilarious, I don't know what started this trend but this thing is popping up all over Asia so it must be something important. I would recommend getting a bunch of these to geta group of frogs prancing around town." - Johnny Ritmo

#15 Tickle Your Culinary Senses And Funny Bone With Fifty Shades Of Chicken: A Parody In A Cookbook. The Kitchen Just Got A Heavy Dose Of 'Seasoned' Humor Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share This was my purchase for the yearly White Elephant gift exchange with my fiance's family. They are a little more conservative than I am and this was the perfect amount of risque' and made for a great gag. The book is well put together, the images and recipes are great and it is cleverly written. It does a remarkable job of poking fun at both the flabby porn of Fifty Shades and the silly language of food porn.



I purchased a second copy for myself. This is the second novelty cookbook in my collection.

Oh, Hell Yes. A Funny Apron To Say, 'It's Gonna Be Delicious!' Just The Confidence Boost We Need. Because Cooking Is 10% Ingredients, 90% Optimism, Isn't It? Review: "More than happy with this purchase. Great quality. Gender neutral. Its a little cold here for grilling but my husband is looking forward to posing for pictures next to his grill with his spatula and fun apron." - Amy

Great. Just What The World Needed. Lightsaber Chopsticks. The Force Is Truly Strong With This One... Or So We Thought, Until We Dropped Our Sushi For The Fifth Time Review: "My husband has a new found love of Ramen and has been a Star Wars fan for a while, so these were basically a no brainer for his birthday. He absolutely loves them! They're easy to clean and work great!" - Lindsay Ann Bowen

Peel Back Boredom And Light Up Your Evenings With Lightning Reaction Shocktato Party Game! It's Sure To 'Spud' Up Some Fun 'Potato-Tential' Crises Review: "We ordered this for our tween kids for Christmas. They absolutely love it! We had adult friends come over and spent a good while playing with it. The older ones love the extreme game mode while we can play with our toddlers too on the lame setting. Simple childhood game with a twist that's fun for all!" - Heather D

Because There's Nothing More You'd Want Than A Life-Size Cardboard Cutout Of Yourself, Right? Can't Deny, The Personalized Photo Life-Size Cardboard Cutout Is The Height Of Self-Love! Review: "This life-size cut out was the hit of my sisters 60th birthday party. The quality of the poster could have been a bit sharper, but it didn't make a difference in the effect that I was going for. It was easy to assemble and needed a little more support--but most because I had it outside on the lawn and not on a flat surface. I would definitely use this company again to purchase another poster in the future." - Margie LePage

You'd Think We Might Run Out Of Totally Useless Things To Own— But Ta Da! We Bring You Tiny Plastic Babies. For All Those Times You Thought: 'If Only I Had Teeny, Tiny, Alien-Like Figures Doing Nothing But Sitting There, Life Would Be Complete Review: "What more do you want to know about this product? They're cheap little tiny babies. We froze one per ice cube and served up at our "Tiny Human Shindig" aka our baby shower. People thought they were funny and as far as I know, no one accidentally swallowed one." - Mihaltones Family

Get Ready To Level Up Your Prank Game! Fun Times Start With These Funny, Realistic Voice & Motion Activated Prank Stickers - Fool-Proof Fun For Any Situation Review: "I love these stickers. I put them on towel dispensers and other non battery powered stuff. I have spent a few hours already just watching people try to talk their paper towels out. Great item!!!" - Stephen Blanton

Surprise, Surprise! We've Come So Far In Technology That We Now Have Wine Condoms! Excellent, Now Your Finest Wine Can Stay Fresh While Also Practicing Safe 'Sips'. Marvelous. Bought as a gift for my friend who really likes wine but keeps throwing away her reusable wine stoppers. Plus this is too funny. She sent me this pic to show me her wine was "safe". Great gift and they work great.

Don't Just Dip Your Toe In, Dive Into The Whimsical World Of Coddies Fish Flip Flops! You Know What They Say, The Best Way To Catch A Fish Is With Your Feet! Review: "My dad loves them! They're hilarious, realistic, and comfy. It's like having the dancing fish sign on your feet. We even have to hide them from the dogs or they'll try to eat them!" - Daisy Horton

You Were Clamoring For Some Peanut Butter And Jelly Soda, Weren't You? Sigh. Couldn't Exactly Count On Anyone But Lester's Fixins Outrageous Wild Crazy Unique Flavor Soda Pop To Oblige. Sip Up, If You Dare! Review: "The teens and preteens had a blast...adults too. I surprised family on Christmas and it was a Huge success. Yes..they taste bad but that's what it's about. Another note...I was very disappointed that i didn't get the Ranch soda, so I wrote them and they are sending one. So 5 stars to the seller. Worth the money if you have a big fun group." - Lori m

By My Troth, A Remedy For Thy Wounds! Try The Reviving Magic Of The Shakespearean Insult Bandages! Delight Thyself With These Charming Insults While Thy Body Heals! Review: "Adding insult to injury has never been easier. Attractive tin for keeping handy at the office. Highly recommended." - Eclectic Chica

Is It Even A Movie Night If You're Not Using The Popcorn Movie Night Supplies? Every Scene Just 'Pops' Better With A Crunchy Bite! Review: "This is a great item for gifts, a movie night, or even game day when having friends over to watch sports! For popcorn lovers it is nice to have a variety of flavors to choose from and great for guests to have options. Fiery Hot Pepper is a great flavor for those who like a little spice in their life! I love how the box is nicely packaged like a gift box with a bow on it!" - Jessica

Get Ready For Explosive Entertainment With Throw Throw Burrito By Exploding Kittens! Bet You've Never Thought Burritos And Kittens Would Make Such A Fun Combo Review: "Got the game today (sorry for taking the pics in the bathroom, only place in the house with good lighting). Immediately upon receiving this game I was excited. I opened the box and blew up the inflatable Burrito and boy did not expect the ginormous size 😅. I know they said ginormous in the description but I was expecting like 1 foot. I was wrong. This thing is 3 feet tall and it is a feat

#29 Brighten Up Your Day With Plush Banana Man Toys! In The World Of Toys, They Are The 'Peel' Deal For An Unexpected Smile! Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "WARNING BE CAREFUL! These Banana Men will sneak their way into your hearts. They quickly became part of the family right away. I knitted my partner a Santa Hat this year and then I Knitted two tiny Santa Hats for Tony and Johnny Bananas our wonderful Banana Bois. I knitted Tony a scarf as well. (santa hat and scarf was hand made not included) I would take a star off because they seem to be haunted and we keep finding them in different poses, but they are so charming and friendly we left that Star on. I kinda like that they are possessed. They mean well. Stop reading reviews right now and do yourself a favor and adopt one of these poor sad banana bois. They just want to be loved." - Nathan

#30 And Now, A Product That Finally Unites Our Love For Plants And Dogs: Pretty Weiner Dog Plant Pots. For When Your Green Thumb Has A Hint Of Furry Enthusiasm Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "I don't usually write reviews, but this item deserves a 5-star rating. It is delivered in the most giftable of packages, in a sturdy beautiful box and inside it is packaged in hard foam guaranteeing no breakage. These potters are BEAUTIFUL! I have ordered hundreds of dachshund items and this item sits high on the list of the best out there. Cheers to the manufacturer and seller!" - P. Farjad

#31 Just When You Thought Your Hands Were Enough, Life Hands You Ten More. Transform Your Boring Old Fingers Into A Total Freak Show With The Set Of Ten Finger Hands Finger Puppets Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "After waiting two long days, for these to arrive..Today was finally the day. I must say this is (baby) hands down the best purchase I've made. I'm free to drink, smoke and write this helpful review! Buy them and you too will have hilarious snap chats..and be able to rub your friends faces with your tiny hands." - Baby hands Johnson

#32 Bofa Deez Nutz- Funny- Banana Nut Bread N Hazelnut Vanilla- Scented Candle- Light It Up And Go Nuts! Who Said Only Cooks Can Bake Vanilla Ka'nut'dles Rest Can Only Light It Up Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "Smells absolutely amazing and the jar and label are great quality. It’s expensive for the size but for the one I’m giving this too it’s worth it for the laugh." - Kim

#33 Finally! A Product That Combines Your Love For Bottom-Dwelling Crustaceans And Footwear - Lobster Slippers. Because Who Wouldn't Want To Put Their Feet In A Lobster, Right? Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "How silly can one pair of flip flops get? Pretty silly, it turns out. And in a really good way. I bought these for my shy and retiring Lady Love because she needed something to wear at the pool. They were an instant hit. She gets comments and offers of marriage every time she struts down the pool ramp. It's wonderful! Even the grumpy old folks at the pool have to smile when she walks by. And they're well-made, sturdy footwear to boot. My girl's biggest concern is making sure some fan doesn't walk off with them while she's under water. She's considering a bike lock... Seriously. These shoes are a bundle of laughs wrapped up in a decent pair of flip flops. They're keepers... until somebody can't resist and slips away with them." - Ron

#34 Finally! A Solution For Everyone Who Spends Too Long Contemplating Their Existence On The Toilet. The Toilet Timer, Our Answer To The Age-Old Bathroom-Hogger Issue. Because Nothing Makes You Hurry Like A Ticking Poop! Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "I bought this bathroom timer for my husband for his birthday as a gag gift, and he absolutely loves it! Everyone that attended the party laughed when they saw this. The timer last for about 5 minutes and 45 seconds. And it is well-made, easy to reset, directions are on the back. All you do is turn 360° and it resets. Overall, great gift especially for the price. Would definitely buy again and recommend." - JMalocu

#35 Every 'Star' Makes A Difference, Especially On Your Face! Zap Those Zits Away With Starface Hydro-Stars, Hydrocolloid Pimple Patches. Acne Can't Dull Your Sparkle Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "This Product is very cute! I was so suprised to see the mirror on opening, I guess I didn't notice it in the listing photo! The patches are creative for any bad pimple days, and I can keep the box around as a mirror ~" - Jo

#36 Turn Your Cooking From 'So-So' To Snoop-Good With From Crook To Cook: Platinum Recipes From Tha Boss Dogg's Kitchen! When Your Food 'Rhymes' With Yum! Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "GREAT quality hardcover book. The quality of the paper is great too and has lots of good fun recipes. Perfect touch for your kitchen!! love love love it!!" - Nicki

#37 Oh, How We Need Another Conversation Starter At Parties. Enter, The Book Of Unusual Knowledge Hardcover! Becoming A Fascinating Person Just Got A Tad Easier, I Guess! Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "It's waaaaay thicker then I thought it would be but surprisingly very light! Love they sectioned the categories in chapters like "crime" "history" etc. I also like that I can literally just open the book at random and just start reading which is perfect for those odd 5-10minutes you need to kill." - Bunny

#38 Dive Into The Pixelated 'Frame' Nostalgia With The Divoom Ditoo Retro Pixel Art. Pixels Are Worth Thousand Words, Right? Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "I saw this from a content creator and I immediately wanted one. I was a bit afraid that I would have buyer's remorse once I got it. I am so glad that wasn't the case. First, kudos to Divoom for the packaging and presentation alone! It comes in a gift bag, and the carrying case is more like an extension of the speaker. The built quality is impressive as it just feels rather premium. The speaker does have a bit of weight, but that's a good thing. The keys are actually mechanical and feel just like my custom-made gaming keyboard. There's just so much technology packed into this little device! The screen is vibrant, the RGB pops and the ability to change the screen gifs is almost magical. Plus there are some basic games included as well. But what surprised me even more was the sound quality. I did not expect the level of bass this thing delivers! Sure, the mids are recessed and it may need a bit more brightness on the high-end, but in the end, it sounds pleasant regardless of the genre -and loud too! As you can see, I am over the moon with this collector speaker. So much so that I decided to buy more as gifts for all my nerdy friends." - Insomniak1



#39 Who Needs Cuddly Teddy Bears When You Can Have An Oversized Waterfowl? Major Upgrades In The World Of Plush Toys With The Giant Goose Plush. Gander Much? Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "As promised, it is a giant goose. Fits my lifestyle, easy to relax and share some quality time with. Need a hug, some emotional support? Get the goose. Want to show off how cultured and refined you are? Get the goose. Saw the ad on Instagram and paused for a second? Get the goose. Bad dreams are a thing of the past and burglars wont eff around with a "Gooser"** **Unwritten code among thieves. Goose status is regional, you may still get burgled" - Graham

#40 Because Who Wouldn't Want A Plushie Of The Ugliest Animal On Earth? Make Sophisticated Home Decor Choices With The Stuffed Blobfish Plush. For When You Wish To Cuddle, But Mistakenly Hugged Your Mirror Image Instead. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: " Today we have a Blobfish, Blobfish. The Blobfish is the world’s ugliest animal. Ooh, big kissable lips. Blblblblblblobfish. Very big nose, very big nose. Honk honk, honk honk. Up high, to the side, down low, too slow! Very pink tail fin, very pink tail fin. Ooh, tickle tickle, tickle tickle. You ticklish Blobfish? Peace, Peace Out!" -Runforthecube

#41 In This Era Of Hilarious Office Culture, We've Found The Perfect Authoritative Response Tool: The That's What She Said Easy Button. Sometimes A Verbal Comeback Is Just Too Much Work, Isn't It? Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "It’s petite- “That’s what she said!” But perfect - “That’s what she said!” ." - A. Mcphee

#42 Finally! Something Worse Than Assembling IKEA Furniture - Puzzle-The Lines! Watch Your Loved Ones Squirm With Delight As They Try To Decipher Which Line Goes Where At Your Upcoming Game Night Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: " Wow, what a challenging puzzle! Are you looking for a puzzle that will keep you busy for weeks? Then this is the puzzle for you! Honestly my approach on this puzzle started with the boarder, then to the very obvious bold lines, and then the rest was completed by the shape of the pieces. The pieces are all uniquely cut, they are of a sturdy material, and only a few came still connected. I would highly recommend this challenge!" - Kimberly

#43 Watch The Grey Days Fade To Fun With The Homunculus Loxodontus Plaster Gypsum Sculpture! It Really 'Gypsum'thing Else When It Comes To Adding A Surprising Twist To Your Decor Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "Honestly he is just mesmerizing. I don't even know why I love him so much. I had never heard of the actual art sculpture before seeing him, but now I'm a huge fan!! If you're on the fence about getting him, just do it! He is so worth the price!" - Amazon Customer

#44 Why Would You Save Money In A Bank, When You Can Trust A Kleptomaniac Cat With Your Cash? Stick Your Spare Change Into Our Stealing Coin Cat Box Because That’s What Responsible Adults Do… Right? Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "This is seriously the most adorable bank in the world. You put a coin on the plate and gently push down then you hear "Hello" and then the lid partially opens and a tiny paw comes out takes the coin, closes the lid and you hear "thank you". Oh, bless my heart! The detail is awesome from the crate of oranges to the little kitty (the head is furry-like velvet). The only thing i wish would change was the voice of the cat. I had envisioned a soft cute voice of a kitty, but it is more of an young adult sounding cat....i realize that entire sentence was ridiculous, but it's true. !" - Jennifer Hayes

#45 Keep Your Shower Times From Going 'Down-Drain'-Saur With The Funny Cat Riding Dinosaur Shower Curtain! Here's To The Clashing Worlds Of Cute Kittens And Ferocious Dinos In Your Bathroom Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "Boys wanted sharks. Little girl wanted mermaids. This was the best of both worlds" - Carrollrj25

#46 Your Pool Just ‘Croc’ A Whole Lot More Exciting. 'Scale' Up The Thrill Factor In Your Pool Hangouts With A Floating Crocodile Decoy! Let Your Summer ‘Snap’ In Style Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "Great item. Guests take a second look before getting into pool. Keeps ducks out." -Rob Steph

#47 T's All Fun And Gnomes With Our Gnome And A Dachshund Garden Statue! Now Your Garden Can Be 'Gnome-Where' As Fun As This Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "I have gnome and pug lawn ornaments so this was a perfect addition. It is on the smaller side, but not too small. It is cute and goes great in my yard. Picture with my pug for size reference." - Stacy

#48 Unleash The Energy Force Within At Every Cosplay Or Themed Party With Your Very Own Lightsaber. Dark Side Beware, New Jedi In Town! Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "This thing is awesome! I bought it as a Christmas gift for my step brother he loves Star Wars. I opened it to set it up for him to open on Christmas. Very impressive lots of modes for different colors and sounds. Might get one for myself lol" - Bill

#49 Because Regular Old Chicken, Beef Or Pork Are Just Too Mainstream For Your Palate, Try The Mythical Meats Original Exotic Flavor Sampler Pack. Because Nothing Says Adventurous Eater Like Chomping On Some 'Unicorn' Meat, Right? Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share So, i got these as a joke for "rations" while playing D&D. I'm odd and like props from time to time. Anyways, they just add that fun twist that makes the game WAAAAAAY more fun. I will be buying more in the future and getting some as gifts.

#50 Don't Be A 'Dust'-Aster, Be A Master! Let The Car Cleaning Gel 'Gel' You Out Of Your Car Cleaning Woes! Here's To A Dust-Crumb-And-Everything-Free Ride Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "What a great idea to have this dust cleaning gel for those hard-to-reach places. It comes in a small plastic container in which to store it so that it doesn’t dry up. It doesn’t smell funny like some other gels do. What a great idea to have this dust cleaning gel for those hard-to-reach places. It comes in a small plastic container in which to store it so that it doesn’t dry up. It doesn’t smell funny like some other gels do, but does feel it also doesn’t it also doesn’t dry up your hands when used. It can also double as a stress reducer you can play with it, punch it, or any other manner of taking out your frustration while you work, I would recommend buying it to clean your keyboard just make sure the keyboard is off and all those hard-to-reach places will be clean like the day purchased the keyboard." - Luis L.

#51 Get Ready For A Furr-Real Treat With 'I Could Pee On This: And Other Poems By Cats'! Usher In A Hilariously Fresh Blend Of Poetry And Paw-Sophistication For Your Coffee Table Reads! Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "Just received "I Could Pee on This: And Other Poems by Cats" today and have already finished it, wiping the tears of laughter as I went along. This is the perfect gift for the cat lover in your life, although it isn't necessary to be one to find the book thoroughly delightful and laugh-out-loud funny. Kudos to Francesco Marciuliano and his brilliant wit. He has a fan for life!" - KJ

#52 Ah! Who Needs Gucci, When You Can Have Poultry-Styled Passion, We Present You The One And Only - 'Hen Bag Handbag'. Flaunting Poultry Was Never So Trend-Setting! Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "I bought this purse because it’s hilarious and I wanted to embarrass my fiancé. Worked as expected. All my friends want to borrow my chicken purse. It’s super cute in a poultry kind of way. Farmhouse chic for sure." - glamazon26

#53 Sure, Why Wouldn't We Want To Pull Tissues Out Of A Cat's Butt? The Cat Butt Tissue Holder - A Not-So-Subtle Reminder That Life Is Full Of Surprises... Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "This cat tissue holder has brought a smile or a laugh to everyone who has spotted him. It has been a real joy. You do not even have to be a cat lover. Just the idea of how this makes such a joke and people cannot avoid to see it and smile. It is actually larger than I imagine, but perfect for the square box of tissues. If you would like to bring a smile or a laugh to someone, I highly recommend it!" - Rose

#54 Going 'Swimmingly' Onto Every Beach Instagram Trend List This Season - Our Funny Swimsuit! Dive Into The Punny Side Of The Pool! Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "Our husbands think we are idiots but these suits are amazing. Held up well paddleboarding in the ocean. Get a giant suit and it will fit great." - Leah Berry

#55 Strut Around Your House In The Most 'Paw'-Dorable Style! The Corgi Butt Fuzzy Slippers For Women - Your Cuddly Buddies To Step Up The Cozy Game Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "These slippers are soooo cute and fluffy! They feel very soft and furry, like a real corgi’s butt lol. " - jzhang757

#56 Wow, Nothing Says Classy Like Sipping Wine From A Glass Announcing Your Fascination For Hot Dogs. Presenting: Easily Distracted By Wieners Engraved Stemless Wine Glass. This Is Our Life Now! Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "I have a good friend that loves her pet wiener dogs and appreciates a good pun. We recently had a huge laugh over the water color design on the cover of a planner she bought here on Amazon where one of the splotches looked like a phallus. Naturally, when her birthday arrived I HAD to get this for her. She laughed so hard she had tears in her eyes and told our whole crew how much she loved it." - Rhianna Walker

#57 Don't You Sometimes Wish Your Wine Bottles Required Fashionable Accessories Like A Beanie? Say No More. The Monkey Business Beanie Wine Stopper Is Here. Everyone Can Go Home Now Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "I don't know why something so small & simple brings joy to my life but I love these beanies in my fridge." - Jessica Manley

#58 You 'Gojo' Have A Lot Of Fun With The Tamagotchi Nano X Jujutsu Kaisen - Satoru Gojo (Japanese Version)! A Delightful 'Mash-Up' Of Classic Nostalgia And Anime Glow-Up! Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "I was so excited to find out that there was a Nano for Satoru Gojo! Took two days for my character to evolve into Gojo. Remember to train and look for ways online to get which character you want. Super Happy with my purchase!" - Angela

#59 Level-Up Your Nostalgia With The Mini Retro Games Console! Flashback To Pixel '80s Hasn't Been Any More 'Screen-Tastic'! Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "I'm always looking for fun items to add to my office and this one does not disappoint. It's a great tiny size but isn't too small to see the screen. The controller is sized as well. I was so surprised at how many games are actually on this. At this point I think I've counted 200+ games! All the best games are included too. I will definitely be buying a few more of these for gifts!" - M. Day

#60 Finally, A Product That Combines All Our Likes: Shiny Things, Rainbows, And The Pretension To Foresee The Future: Clear Glass Crystal Ball Suncatcher. Thanks Universe, We Were Waiting For This Blessing! Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "Might just be my favorite Amazon purchase. They came very securely and beautifully packaged. They were a bit finicky and tedious to tie, but that’s no biggie. An entire side of my room is just covered in “mini rainbows” as I like to call them. So, so beautiful and mesmerizing. Would absolutely suggest purchasing these!" - Neriah

#61 Really? A Guide On Discussing Gun Safety And Satanism With Your Cat? You're Honestly Considering Teaching Fluffy About The Nine Circles Of Hell And Protection Against Firearm Misuse? Okay Then, Here You Go: How To Talk To Your Cat About Gun Safety And Other Dangers! Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "No one ever thinks to warn you about the other dangers your cats could into. It’s always about “don’t let them eat chicken bones” or “don’t let them eat chocolate”. This book prepared Ron Purrgandy and I about the dangers lurking around and the other information I need to talk to him about cybercrimes and p*rnography. This book also helped me realize that he was in fact, a product of premarital s*x. (You would of thought Susan at the shelter would of told me about that.) Thanks to this book I realized that I was causing my sweet boy to become a dr*g addict by supplying him with catnip! I will no longer supply him with the gateway dr*g and make sure he sets himself on a righteous path to ensure he remains pure like god intended." - Kyle

#62 Hit The Hottest Note In Your Friend Group With The Otamatone Japanese Electronic Musical Instrument! Impress At Parties, Confuse Your Pet, Or Simply Enjoy Some Me-Time With This Melodious Marvel Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "These things are so cute. I just got this little guy yesterday and I’ve been having so much fun, trying to learn Christmas songs and stuff. The notes are pretty hard to find, but I’ll get the hang of it. I want to start collecting these guys, they’re SO CUTE!!" - Ballenger

#63 Turn The Tables On Your Card Night With The Giant Jumbo Deck Of Big Playing Cards! Whether It's Poker, Blackjack Or Just A Simple Game Of Snap, These Oversized Babies Promise Gigantic Fun Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "These are amazing. They are as jumbo as I wanted. They are bigger then my head, but I'm a really short woman. The shipping was fast too!! Only down side, you can't hide your deck from other people when you're playing but I kinda knew that before I bought them haha." - Alexa Schriefer

#64 Rock That Dad Bod On-The-Go: Man Belly Fanny Pack - The Epic Way To Store Your Stuff And Flaunt That Gutsy Glory Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "What can I possibly say about this that hasn’t already been said? It’s horrible and amazing, and realistic enough at first glance that people actually gasp when they see it. I bought this as a stocking stuffer, and it continues to provide more than its share of laughs almost a year later." - Chachi in Charge

#65 Keep Calm And Bacon-On With Bacon Strips Bandages! Because Everything Heals Better With A Little 'Bacon' On It. Now That's Some Serious 'Punk-Rind'! Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "What's funnier than a bandage shaped like meat? NOTHING. Nothing is funnier. Be the life of the party when you show up at church with a couple of these on your face. Carry a bacon air-freshener in your pocket, and you're set to go! Carpe Bacon!" - P. M. Bradshaw

#66 Can't Be Bothered To Evolve Into A Responsible Adult? Say No More. Step Into Your Beast-Mode With Soft Paw Claw Home Slippers. Seriously, Who Walks Barefoot Anymore? Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "I look down and see dinosaur feet and feel powerful, not a feeling one can get from ordinary bedroom slippers." - Tobi

#67 Oh How Relatable! Just Like Your Motivation, These Magic Bouncy Balls Can Bounce Off In Any Direction. But At Least They Come Back...most Of The Time. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "Purchased as a Christmas gift for my daughter. Might I add she loves it and so do I. Because it's easy for her to make by herself and she don't need my help. She stay busy for a while and I can get some rest. It's a WIN WIN for BOTH of US. 😆❤️" - Takeia

#68 Never A 'Baa'd Mood When The Screaming Goat Is In View! This Little Buddy Grants You A 'Farmful' Of Laughs! An 'Udder' Source Of Endless Fun! Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "Gave my husband one as a stocking stuffer two years ago. It IS such a hit at the office. So much so, that he often gives goats away - to spread the joy! Great way to break up the office monotony. OBVIOUSLY, they visit each other. How fun! 🐐 🐐" - GiveEmKel

#69 Oh, Look - Bare Feet Slippers, For When You Scarily Want Your Feet To Look Like... Feet. The More You Wear, The Less You Bare! So Meta It Hurts. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "I mean.... Do you see me? Who wouldn't want this drippppppp" - Conner Adams

#70 Time To 'Stir' Up Some Sparkling Fun With Edible Glitter For Beer, Cocktails Or Mocktails! Wipe That 'Glitter' Disbelief Off Your Face And Get The Party Sparklin'! Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "This glitter is so much fun. I ordered the purple one and put pretty good amount of it in a bottle of tequila. You can use a little and still will look sparkly and pretty, if u want more intense color add a little more. Definitely will order more colors!" - Gigibg

#71 Slice' Up Your Fashion Game With Pizza Box Socks! Say 'Yes' To The Sock-Cessory, That'll Never Let Your Style 'Dough' Down! Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "The socks came in a simple, well-designed package. They are neatly arranged in the shape of a pizza as they were intended to. The material seems soft and cosy and I would definitely recommend it as a gift to pizza-lover, as both the quality and smart packing are sure to make the receiver smile!" - Amazon Customer