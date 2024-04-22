After a long day of hustle and bustle, it's time to indulge in some well-deserved self-care! Dive into our collection of super cute items that promise to brighten your spirits and soothe your soul. From adorable plushies to charming stationery, these treats are sure to bring a smile to your face and make your evenings even more delightful. Join us as we explore the world of irresistible cuteness and treat yourself to some much-needed relaxation after a busy day!

#1 Brew Your Tea In Style With The Slow Brew Sloth Tea Infuser : Enjoy A Relaxing Cup Of Tea With A Touch Of Whimsy Share icon Review: "Way better than my metal infuser. Tea was always falling out of that one, but this loses no tea leaves after you seal it. Plus easy to clean and cute to have a little friend on your cup while you wait for your tea to steep." - Jessica

#2 Add A Touch Of Whimsy To Your Space With The Cute Miffy Cool Mist Humidifier : Enjoy Improved Air Quality In Style Share icon Review: "The humidifier looks absolutely adorable and the night light is definitely a plus." - DatBabyM

#3 Revitalize Your Lips With Day And Night Repair Sleeping Lip Balm Share icon Review: "I love the way this lip mask made my lips feel. It stayed on all night and made my lips soft!" - Perla

#4 Guard Your Wires With Cute Cable Protectors : Adorable And Practical Accessories For Your Tech Gadgets Share icon Review: "This bundle is perfect. Has several adorable creatures that fit on the cords perfectly! Fast shipping too. Very happy with this purchase!" - Carol

#5 Elevate Your Style With Bee And Dripping Honey Asymmetric Stud Earrings: Embrace Unique Elegance And Nature's Beauty Share icon Review: "Love these and just in time to be added to my spring outfits." - Ewaoluwa

#6 Wrap Yourself In Warmth And Whimsy With A Burritos Tortilla Throw Blanket : Treat Yourself To Cozy Comfort And Playful Style Share icon Review: "This blanket is soft, warm, and the perfect size! Originally got it as a white elephant gift but my family loved it so much we kept it!" - C32363

#7 Transform Your Bedroom Into A Cozy Wonderland With The Mushroom Dream Bed Lamp Share icon Review: "I love this Night light. Colors dim and brighten. Has a sensor also. It's pretty bright. I use it as my light near my coffee pot in the early mornings. Has a sturdy non intrusive plug. Leaves and mushrooms are delicate but well made. Price was right!" - Deb F.

#8 Cuddle Up With A Cat Paw Cushion : Soft And Adorable For Comfortable Relaxation Share icon Review: "This cushion makes me sit straight at my desk LOL! It’s so cute and comfy!" - Deeznutz

#9 Sip Your Favorite Beverage In Style With Bear Cute Double-Wall Glass Mugs Share icon Review: "I really enjoyed drinking out of this cup and the compliments I got. It lasted me about a month and some weeks before breaking it this morning. The cup is perfect for a cappuccino." - Josseline

#10 Bat 2-In-1 Wine & Beer Opener - Your Winged Companion For Uncorking Adventure Share icon Review: "This little bat is a great conversion piece!!! Very cute and fun!!! You don't just have to drink wine to use it!!! My beer lover's had there hand in it also with the handy bottle opener!!! Can't go wrong and the season is coming!!! I'm just a Bat lover so it will be around all year long!!!" - Bonnie Reinhardt

#11 Flower Power With A Twist: The Face-Off Planter Share icon Review: "I bought a pot for my office at work. When I took it out of the box my 9 year old said, "How can this not make anyone happy!". So of course then I purchased a second one for my house! She is right!" - Jennifer

#12 Pawsitively Awesome Sound: Meet The Cute Pet Mini Speaker Share icon Review: "I’m totally satisfied with this speaker. The sound quality is amazing, loud and clear. This speaker is wonderful, smaller than I expected and it is very convenient to carry around the house, easy to take outside and use it in the car." - Kyle Du

#13 Sip In Style: Cowboy Up Your Cup Share icon Review: "I can’t stop laughing every time I see this on my straw cause it’s so cute & funny! It’s awesome quality and comes in multiple colors. I love how they’re easy to put on & fit my straw perfectly." - Gigi

#14 Purrfect Evening Mug – Your Companion For Serene Nights Share icon Review: "This is the most adorable little mug ever. Great quality too. It comes with a little spoon and a coaster with a cat face on it. Even the underside of the mug has a cat face etched into the mug. It’s so, so sweet. Perfect for anyone who loves cats." - Sylvia C.

#15 Hello Kitty’s Ramen Bowl Brings You To Hot Noodle Haven Share icon Review: "this bowl is so worth the money if you like hello kitty! its so adorable! love it and highly recommend!! chopsticks included are a bonus!!" - AmyS

#16 Reward Yourself After A Long Day With Luxurious Foaming Hand Soap Infused With Japanese Yuzu Flower Share icon Review: "This is the refill for the cutest soap dispenser. I have bought the dispenser for all my friends. The soap smells so good and works well. It is a great soap to have in kids room or extra bath." - Amy Rogers

#17 Unwind After A Busy Day With Nostalgic Vibes: Retro Pixel Art Game Bluetooth Speaker For Gaming And Grooving Share icon Review: "This is the most creative Bluetooth speaker I’ve ever seen. The app allows you to create pixel art as well as use already created ones, games, aaaaand an alarm feature. It is very interactive and fun to play with." - James

#18 Add Some Fun To Your Workspace With A Wireless Mouse In Cute Hamster Shape : Functional And Adorable For Your Desktop Share icon Review: "Love the little compartment to keep the USB in. I love saying I need to pull out my mouse and then actually pulling out a little rodent! (even though it is a hamster, not a mouse)." - emi

#19 Flower Power : Cushioning With Style Share icon Review: "I got a medium one in blue, it’s so cool! So soft. I didn’t think it would be as cool as described and boy I was wrong. Also a fun gift for people in your who love retro stuff. Small one for a baby gift. I want to get a big one, maybe in white. Just trying to rationalize it. Lol." - A. Drieseberg

#20 Relieve Stress With The Squeeze-A-Bean Stress Toy : A Fun And Satisfying Way To Fidget And Relax Share icon Review: "I wanted a fidgeter that was inconspicuous for me to carry around as an adult. I took off the chain and phone charm attachments and just put it through a keyring. It just lives with my keys as a cute keychain and is also quiet so I can use it without bugging others or drawing a bunch of attention. Great for anxious energy and stimming." - Casey

#21 Add Charm To Your Tea Time With A Snail-Shaped Silicone Tea Bag Holder Share icon Review: "These little tea snails are so cute and helpful! Whenever I see one on my cup it makes smile, it would make for a cute little gift for anyone that enjoys tea and thinks snails are neat." - Caro R.

#22 Bring Adorable Moisture To Your Space With A Cute Pet Humidifier Share icon Review: "Very cute and works very good. Good for desk or beside your bed." - Sandi

#23 Nuts About Convenience: The Triple-Threat Dispenser Share icon Review: "I bought this for my teenagers and they love it. You do have to use smaller candy but for bigger candy they simply took off the top for those. It’s was a great compromise for them to have candy in their room while keeping it basically sealed." - Amber S.

#24 Moo-Ve Over, Ordinary Bottles: Introducing The Milk Carton Water Bottle Share icon Review: "This is a really good water bottle and I do recommend buying it! it’s really cheap and affordable, not to mention super cute! This can be used for school, the gym, and mostly anywhere." - amarinder

#25 Stay Cozy With A PUSEE Cupwarmer : Your Desk’s New Best Friend Share icon Review: "I am going to keep this short, sweet, and to the point similar to this mug warmer. For starters the mug is absolutely adorable, and while this may not be the “fanciest” mug warmer on the market it does the job. My coffee stays at an appropriate temperature for me, and I have a phone stand as well which is nice. What more could I ask for? I would definitely recommend buying this mug warmer." - Amazon Customer

#26 Socktastic Bonds: Magnetic Hand-Holding Socks Share icon Review: "Bought these for my work bestie and myself! They are great quality and warm! We have been having so many laughs making them dance and hold hands!! Great idea and instant smiles!" - Melissa Kendall

#27 Transform Snack Time With A Dinosaur Nacho Holder : Enjoy Playful Snacking And Prehistoric Fun Share icon Review: "Got for my girlfriend as she loves it. She use it every time she eats chips and dip." - Kodiak

#28 Relieve Stress With Unicorn Squishy Stress Balls : Embrace Whimsical Relaxation And Magical Fun Share icon Review: "Was delivered fast and efficiently. The 3 unicorns are larger than I expected and I am sure my daughter will love it." - Ruben Deluna

#29 Illuminate Your Space With Charm Using The Decorative Succulent Cactus Tealight Candles Kit Share icon Review: "My daughter loves succulents so these were a great gift ideal for her. She loved them and has them in a few different pots around her house." - Chad Cupp

#30 Unwind And De-Stress With Calm The F*ck Down : An Irreverent Adult Coloring Book Share icon Review: "The title of this book definitely caught me. Lol. I was pleasantly surprised to see really great drawings inside to which I could add color. No bleeding through the pages for me. I used a combo of markers and pencil colors, if that helps." - SJ

#31 Bounce Into Versatility - Bunny Stand For All Your Devices Share icon Review: "Look at it!!! It's so cute, I can't stop looking at it. I bought it for work because I needed something to prop my phone up on during my lunch breaks and I almost want to get a second one for my home, it's so great. My phone sits perfectly on it, but I can make adjustments if I need to. I was shopping around for other options and I'm so glad I decided on this one!" - Taylor

#32 Cute & Practical: Glass Coffee Cups With Silicone Sleeves Share icon Review: "Excellent quality, absolutely beautiful, love the bamboo and the lids fit really good they are spill proof. The straws are beautiful and high quality Highly recommend!" - p

#33 Bring Serenity To Your Space With The Raining Cloud Humidifier : Elevate Your Environment Share icon Review: "This diffuser has beautiful changing light colors and bigger then I thought it would be I add my essential oils and turn it on." - Amazon Customer

#34 Elevate Your Beverage Presentation With Edible Glitter For Drinks : Add A Sparkling Touch To Cocktails And Beverages Share icon Review: "Loved this! It was a hit for my Galentine’s party. It’s a very small container, but a little goes a long way! Definitely made the drinks pink and glittery." - Emilyn Orosco

#35 Treat Your Feet To Ultimate Comfort With Fluffy House Slippers : Soft, Cozy, And Perfect For Lounging At Home Share icon Review: "These are the nicest, softest, and most high quality slippers I've ever had! I was instantly in love. The straps fit snug on my feet so they don't slip off when I'm walking. They feel like memory foam on the bottom tbh. I couldn't be happier with them and at the price they are, it feels like a steal." - Kayla Stepp

#36 Experience Twice The Fun With The Original Reversible Octopus Plushie : Flip Its Expression For A Whole New Mood Share icon Review: "Really good quality. It turns inside out very easy. I love the colors. I'm very happy with the product." - Jessica Klein

#37 Immerse Yourself In Music With Cat Ear Bluetooth Headphones : Enjoy Wireless Freedom And Cute Cat-Ear Design Share icon Review: "I love these headphones it matches my pink aesthetic. The quality is superb and I really recommend it!" - TheGarciasAK

#38 Fuzzy Panda Headband : Un-bear-ably Cute Skincare Share icon Review: "These are so cute, soft, and work amazing for my skincare routine. The wristlets stop water from running down my arms and they dry pretty quick which is a bonus- would definitely recommend!" - Kaylee

#39 Magnetic Greenery : Spruce Up Your Kitchen Share icon Review: "It was perfect. It was smaller than I imagined and the magnets too, but they are great! It was a gift to my in laws house for their fridge pictures & they love them as well!" - Junebuq

#40 Fungus Among Us: Ambient Lighting With A Twist Share icon Review: "Oh my goodnes I can't begin to say how beautiful these lamps are. Perfect size for my office desk and gives such a touch of class! I want to order these and put them all over my home." - pss6908

#41 Roar Your Way To Bedtime: Dino Desk Lamp Share icon Review: "I love it! It’s best for when it’s time for bed! The light can actually adjust it brightness for if u want it as a desk light. If ur looking for something to light up the room though, this wouldn’t be the best option. It doesn’t cover the entire room like a normal lamp does." - Raul H.

#42 Sizzle While You Work: Gctriki’s Dumpster Fire Mouse Pad Share icon Review: "This mouse pad is so fun and quirky. I love having it at my office desk to give some personality to my space. It’s got great coloring and the design printed really well. It’s the right amount of room for my mouse to move easily and not take up too much space on my desk. I love it! A fun must have to look at throughout the day." - Annaka King

#43 Pamper Your AirPods With A Cute Airpod Case : Treat Your Tech To Style And Protection Share icon Review: "These two cases are excellent at protecting AirPods. For someone clumsy, these AirPod cases will almost surely guarantee you that the airpods won't break (all while in style). If you want AirPod cases that look cool and are sturdy these are the right ones for you!" - Chubasco

#44 Delight Your Senses With A Giant Macaron Case : Treat Yourself To Sweet Style And Storage Share icon Review: "These are precious! They work perfectly and truly hold the pills inside them. They fit perfectly in a small purse even so I can always have my medication with me." - Abigail

#45 Snuggle Up In Style With A Shark Blanket Hoodie : Treat Yourself To Cozy Comfort And Playful Fun Share icon Review: "I bought this as a joke but it’s actually so comfy and I wear it more than I thought I would. I love it!" - Danielle C.

#46 Unlock Wine Bottle After Long Day With A Corkscrew Pirate Bottle Opener : Embark On Swashbuckling Refreshment And Piratey Pleasures Share icon Review: "These pirate themed bottle openers are adorable and quite sturdy." - Amazon Customer

#47 Elevate Your Beauty Routine With The Jellyfish Silicone Brush Beauty Tool: Dive Into Effortless Skincare And Unique Design Share icon Review: "My skin is very sensitive, so most exfoliating is too rough for me; this little guy is perfect! Worked up a really nice lather, and left my skin soft and smooth without turning it bright red. The massage side is really nice, too. And it’s so cute!" - Michelle D

#48 Add A Spooky Touch To Your Vanity With The Skeleton Hand Jewelry Holder : Keep Your Accessories Organized In Style Share icon Review: "I love this thing! It's cute and does well with the jewelry I wear most often." - Talia P.

#49 Chic And Functional: Ceramic Red Lips Lipstick Holder For Your Vanity Share icon Review: "These are great! I sell Avon and I did 2 online games with these. I’ll also be using them in live sale events to hold mascaras etc. They aren’t cheap plastic, they are heavy and good quality." - Curl up With Avon

#50 Pamper Your Skin After A Long Day With The Ice Roller For Face & Eye : Revitalize And Refresh For A Radiant Glow Share icon Review: "I’ve had it for two days and have used it 5+ times... SO relaxing, helps with my rosacea inflammation and on incoming painful zits. I haven’t had a headaches to try it out, but going by how nice it feels on my neck and forehead I would assume it’s effective in that sense as well!" - Tiffany

#51 Indulge Your Skin Post-Hectic Day With The Pore Black Head Scrub : Clear Your Pores For A Refreshing Glow Share icon Review: "I am obsessed with purging mynpores and struggle to get out clogged blackheads not big enough to squeeze out and packed around my lip line and chin and nose area. This stuff loosened it all out of my skin and I was able to rub them all out. My skin felt silky smooth afterwards. So refreshing that something worked." - Jennifer Carpenter

#52 Create Delicious Homemade Sushi With The Sushi Making Kit : Perfect For Sushi Lovers And Beginners Alike Share icon Review: "Perfect, simple, and easy to use, it was just what I needed to make my sushi and kimbap." - CSF

#53 Transform Your Bathing Experience With Luxurious Bath Bombs : Indulge In Aromatherapy And Relaxation Share icon Review: "Love the packaging! They all smell absolutely amazing and love them for the bath! Leaves skin silky smooth. Will be buying these again!" - Mikayla N.

#54 Enhance Your Shower Routine With A Hair Scalp Massager Shampoo Brush Share icon Review: "I expected to like this but I LOVE it!! It doesn't scratch or dig the scalp, just gives a super nice massage that I feel like loosened up a lot of dead skin on my head. I let my husband use it and he was blown away so I bought him one, too!" - libmeister53

#55 Revitalize Tired Eyes With An Iceland Hydrating Eye Stick : Refreshing And Cooling Formula Share icon Review: "Ok so I recently discovered how amazing Korean skincare is and this eye stick is no exception. It's amazing. Immediately it cools your skin when you put it on - application is super easy too! It makes a visible difference in my under eye circles and even if it didn't id still use it just for the smell and price." - Jeremy S.

#56 Relax And Unwind With An Avocado Heating Pad & Pillow : Soothe Tired Muscles And Ease Tension Naturally Share icon Review: "This little guy is amazing. Bought it for cramping and it’s so warm and comfy. It really helps relieve pain and has a nice light lavender scent (definitely not overpowering). Perfect little heating pad, and it’s cute too!!" - Kelsey

#57 Make Your Skincare Routine Fun With A Cute Headband And Wrist Washband Set Share icon Review: "This head band & wrist bands are both super cute! The headband keeps your hair out of your face for washing your face and face masks. The wristbands stop water from running down your arms as well. This is an adorable set that will help assist and influence you for skincare." - Shaina

#58 Add A Dazzling Finish To Your Nails With Holographic Nail Polish : Sparkle And Shine With Every Coat Share icon Review: "I really liked this nail polish! I did use 3 Coates just to make sure it was really opaque but it went on soo easily and looks so good!" - Kathy

#59 Indulge In Self-Care With Cute Under Eye Patches : Refresh And Revitalize Tired Eyes In Style Share icon Review: "Easy to use, doesn’t slide down like other brands. I am highly allergic to everything, so I’m very happy finally found eye patches that don’t cause my skin any kind of irritation etc! Love it and highly recommend it." - Kamila

#60 Jurassic Snuggles: Plush Dolls Bring Prehistoric Joy Share icon Review: "Got this for my roommate on her birthday because she loves dino plushies and she absolutely loves this thing. He is very soft and squishy, perfect size for holding on your lap as you work. Derek the dino (yes she loved it so much she named it) is a welcome part of our household. Always celebrating. Always adorable" - thatrandomreviewer

#61 Glowing Panda Night Lamp : A Cuddly Companion For Sweet Dreams Share icon Review: "Super cute little light. Wonderful way to add a little light to your night stand without a full bulky lamp. It's soft, it's squishy, and it's cute!" - Shallowsoul6

#62 Sea The Difference: Elegant Shell Tray Share icon Review: "This little tray is so cute and adds so much to my desk space! Bought this for my beachy dorm room and I love it, good space great quality and it’s even a touch holographic but in a pretty and subtle way! Could def see this at Urban for 3x the price!!! :)" - Emma Haab

#63 Chenille Charm: Absorbent Towels With Hedgehog Flair Share icon Review: "These are so adorable!! They are super soft and absorb great! Always looking for a towel or paper towel for quick hand drying and these are so perfect! They have snaps to be able to wrap it on a handle and snap shut. So so so cute and soft! For sure recommend!" - Beth

#64 Spoonful Of Cattitude: Honbay’s Stainless Mini Spoons For Your Daily Delight Share icon Review: "These little cat spoons are super cute for cat lovers like me and they are very useful, too. They are perfectly sized for a standard coffee mug and I love the way it hangs on the side of my cup without sliding around. Very handy for anyone who adds cream and sugar to their coffee." - Doodleartlover

#65 Indulge In Comfort With A Hair Band For Cleansing & Sleeping: Treat Yourself To Relaxation And Beauty Rest Share icon Review: "Bought these for my daughters and their roommates - they all love them - cute - soft and holds hair back." - Karen

#66 Chill Out In Patriotic Style With A USA-Shaped Ice Cube Tray : Enjoy Refreshing Beverages And American Flair Share icon Review: "I never thought I’d spend so much time choosing which ice cube to put in my drink, but here we are. This is the best." - Ashley Engelman

#67 Enhance Your Hairstyle With Elegant Matte Flower Hair Clips : Add A Touch Of Sophistication To Your Look Share icon Review: "I’m obsessed with this assortment. I have a lot of hair and it holds all of them. 10/10 get it best claw clips I’ve ever gotten." - Trinidee Mitchell

#68 Bowl-Ful Of Bliss: Jade Leaf Essentials For Matcha Share icon Review: "I absolutely love this Matcha tea kit, it comes with everything a beginner needs in order to get started in their Matcha journey. I find that I’m able to use a lot of the items in the kit for other uses in my kitchen, so that is an extra bonus!" - Dave Evers

#69 Indulge Your Inner Paleontologist After A Long Day With Adorable Dinosaur Mini Waffle Maker Share icon Review: "This product is wonderful! Waffles do not stick, it makes adorable fluffy dinosaur waffles and is easy to use." - Amazon Customer

#70 Elevate Your Vanity With The Lotus Cotton Swab Holder And Q-Tips Box Share icon Review: "This is cute and very space efficient on our small bathroom counter. It doesn’t hold a ton of qtips, but they look really cute. I like that you can remove sets of “petals” to change the size of the opening - we have one “petal set” removed and we’re happy with the balance of how it looks and how many qtips it fits." - JenTheAppliance

#71 Relieve Migraine Symptoms With A Voice-Controlled Eye Massager : Experience Soothing Relief And Relaxation At Your Command Share icon Review: "Bought as a treat for myself. Has heat, soft or strong pressure and vibration. Can have one or all three at the same time. Very relaxing. Feels great." - Anannymouse

#72 Sip Your Morning Coffee In Style With A Baby Yoda Mug : Embrace The Adorable Charm Of The Galaxy's Cutest Jedi Share icon Review: "I purchased as a gift for our daughter and she fell in love with it! We surprised at the quality and its larger than expected." - Carrie Scott

#73 Celestial Comfort: Angel And Stitch Onesies Share icon Review: "This is really cute and soft outfit that make you cute stitch. I washed with cold water after used. No changes in shape. ( I didn’t use dryer. Just hang dry). I can recommend this product to my friends." - TigerKing

#74 Game On The Move - 64GB Of Nostalgia In Your Hand Share icon Review: "I adore the size and power of this little handheld! It also comes with LOADS of games to play, including ones I have never heard of before! Such a wonderful purchase, and I honestly couldnt be happier!" - Amazon Customer

#75 Sip In Style With Bird Wine Glasses : An Elegant And Timeless Addition To Your Tableware Share icon Review: "I bought this as a gift for my mother and she can not get over it! I'm so happy I bought it." - Meera

#76 Rest Easy After Work With A Chin-Supporting Travel Pillow Share icon Review: "Great support. Even used it in the hotel when the pillow was not supportive enough. Highly recommend." - Db

#77 Indulge In Royalty With A Crown Soft Plush Cushion Seat Pad : Luxurious Comfort Fit For A King Or Queen Share icon Review: "Super soft, comfy. After being used everyday , it did become a little flattened but still comfy on a desk chair for a remote job." - Megan Crowley

#78 Indulge In Luxury After A Long Day With Barbie Martini Glasses : Sip In Style And Elegance Share icon Review: "Love these Barbie glasses. Perfect for girls night in!!" - Gabrielle

#79 Revitalize Your Skin With A Bubble Clay Mask : Enjoy The Fun And Refreshing Experience Of Effervescent Cleansing Share icon Review: "I ordered this because I thought it might be fun, and it really is! It also helped my face feel so clean! It definitely tickles as it is bubbling, but is doable!" - aleach

#80 Brighten Up Your Workspace With A Cute Foldable Desk Lamp : Compact, Portable, And Adorable Share icon Review: "Bought this for my desk and honestly I’m really happy with how it looks! It’s lightweight and came with a cord for recharging, and it folds down flat." - Wendy Turner

#81 Add A Touch Of Floral Beauty To Your Lips With Flower Jelly Lipstick : Enjoy The Vibrant Color And Nourishment Share icon Review: "They leave your lips soft yet the color doesn’t come off that's what I like if you want them a bit glossy you will have to re-apply it on other than that I highly recommend them they are very good quality." - Anonymous

#82 Nourish Your Lips With Animal-Inspired Cute Lip Balm : Delight In Adorable Hydration And Playful Charm Share icon Review: "This is a really cute design for a lip balm and I appreciate that it is easy to find in my purse. I enjoy the smell of this and it's very nice feeling on my skin." - LEAH OLIVER

#83 Express Yourself Creatively With Temporary Tattoo Marker Pens : Design And Personalize Your Skin Art With Ease Share icon Review: "My kids loved these! I was able to pry the sharpies out of their hands so they could use the proper pen to draw on themselves. Budding artists over here give them a 10/10!" - Katie

#84 Enhance Your Hair And Skin With A Silk Pillowcase : Wake Up Feeling Refreshed And Rejuvenated Every Morning Share icon Review: "The pillow cases are silky and cute. I like that they are colorful so they will match different color bedding." - Molly Braverman

#85 Sizikato’s Cactus Measuring Spoons : A Dash Of Fun In Every Measure Share icon Review: "I'm the crazy person who's been filling my kitchen with cactus, both living and fake. This little guy can sit next to the cook top ready to measure out what I need. The pot measures one cup accurately and is calibrated for smaller amounts. The real cactus go outside when it's nice, this one stays put. It IS ceramic so handle with care." - K. Thomas

#86 Ototo’s Garligator : Crushing It One Clove At A Time Share icon Review: "This garlic press makes preparing garlic faster and easier. It also comes with a brush cleaner which makes it easier to clean." - lizzoe 345

#87 Embrace Enchantment With A Disney Beauty And The Beast Chip Mug With Gold Foil Printing Share icon Review: "I bought it for a gift and I definitely wanted to keep it because the design is much prettier than what you can buy in official Disney stores, it is small and delicate." - Sandra Viviana Guayara

#88 Craft Rose-Shaped Ice Cubes With These Stylish Molds Share icon Review: "I love putting this in my little wine glass. So cute." - Katelyn Koontz

#89 Add Whimsy To Your Bathroom With A Cute Snail Soap Dispenser : A Playful Way To Keep Your Hands Clean Share icon Review: "I’m so obsessed with this little dude… he’s so fun and so cute and actually holds a lot more soap than I expected!! It’s so funny just getting snotted on by a little snail every time you wash your hands." - Emma Gouker

#90 Relieve Back Pain With The Soothing Heat Of A Flower Heating Pad Share icon Review: "This is way way warmer than the other popular heating pad available online. It gets hot enough to really soothe my cramps and muscle pain. And the pattern is so beautiful and the cover is so soft. The surface area is also wide." - Tamara Green

#91 Little Leaplings: Petite Frog Pals For Your Personal Space Share icon Review: "I'm extremely happy with this product. The miniature frog is sooooo cute! Yellow is my favorite color so I love the little chair. The items are sturdy and well-made. The detail on the frog is better than I expected. I'm creating a terrarium, and this little guy will be the centerpiece. For now he graces my bookshelf. Very nicely constructed product." - MusicEarthLove

#92 Add A Touch Of Magic With A Mickey Mouse Bag : Embrace Iconic Style And Disney Enchantment Share icon Review: "The bag is much bigger in person than seen on photo. Super please, and good stitching." - Mercedes

#93 Whip Up Delightful Treats With A Piggy Pop Silicone Mold For Baking : Create Adorable Snacks And Playful Desserts Share icon Review: "These work so much better than I'd expect. The noses are there, even the tail. I highly recommend these. They're so fun, even if you don't have young kids." - Laura Milburn

#94 Enjoy Calming Sensations With A Handheld Fidget Toy For Adults : Alleviate Stress And Anxiety With This Portable Relaxation Aid Share icon Review: "The ONO roller (junior size, aluminum) is a perfect fit in my hand. It has a pleasing weight, and the purple color is beautiful The build quality is obvious right away — solid materials and frictionless, silent operation." - Jennifer Willis

#95 Chained Elegance: Alaza’s Compact Cell Phone Wallet Share icon Review: "I get so many compliments on my bag! I love it! I’m so surprised at how much fits inside! I can fit my keys, phone, etc" - Karla U.

#96 Quench Your Thirst Anywhere With The Slushie Maker Cup : Enjoy Refreshing Frozen Treats On The Go Share icon Review: "Saw this everywhere so had to get it and it’s so easy to use." - itsleeang

#97 Stay Warm And Stylish With A Trendy Tie Dye Pullover Hoodie , The Perfect Companion For Cozy Evenings Share icon Review: "I ordered this sweatshirt around a year ago and I still wear it every day. It's so comfortable and thick. I love the design and the hood. One of my favorite sweatshirts to wear year-around!" - Kristen

#98 Unleash Your Creative Side With Rainbow Magic Scratch Paper : Relax And Unwind After A Long Day Share icon Review: "I got these for my two year old, but honestly, I find them insanely relaxing. I’m not even good at art but these things make me feel like Van Gogh" - Whitney E. Mcconkey

#99 Indulge In Relaxation With Scalp Massagers : Relieve Tension And Promote Circulation For Soothing Comfort Share icon Review: "Gives great relief from wearing hair in a pony all day. Promotes good circulation for hair growth." - Ms. TC Morse