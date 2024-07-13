23 Products That Have More 5-Star Reviews Than We Can Count
In the vast world of online shopping, it can be hard to know which products truly live up to the hype. But when a product racks up thousands of glowing 5-star reviews, it's hard to ignore the buzz. We've scoured the internet to bring you 23 cult-favorite products that have earned their stellar reputations through the overwhelming praise of countless satisfied customers. From skincare saviors to travel essentials, these five-star finds are more than just hype – they're the real deal. Get ready to discover your next holy grail product and see why everyone is raving about these must-haves.
This post may include affiliate links.
This Genius Teeth Whitening Pen Has Been Giving People That Holywood Smile Without Breaking The Bank
Review: "These are super easy to use and you can see results almost as soon as you are applying!" - Brenna Lybeck
Carry-On Sized Tote Bag: The Mary Poppins Bag For Jetsetters – It Fits Everything You Need (And More!)
Review: "I purchased SEVERAL bags before finally finding this one. It's the perfect Carry-On size. Holds everything I need. Several compartments. Great material. Nicely made. High Quality and nice looking. I've also used it for the beach and as a gym bag. LOVE it!!" - Christine S.
Review: "I’ve tried lots of shampoos, and this actually does what I’d hoped! You need just a little to get a good lather, which allows it to last longer. And I do believe my hair feels a bit thicker, which was my hope. Will buy again for sure." - Amazon Customer
Coconut Oil & Shea Foaming Curl Mousse: The Lightweight, Hydrating Solution For Frizz-Free, Bouncy Curls
Review: "Doesn't weigh your hair down, highlights the natural beauty of your curls, and has a very pleasant price." - Vera
Unlock A Youthful Complexion With Cosrx Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
Review: "I love this moisturizer. I use it at night. I use it in the morning. My face feels a lot softer and hydrated." - Michelle
Stick, Stack, And Squeeze Your Stress Away With The 5-Star Rated Crayola Globbles
Review: "Love these sticky balls for travel, restaurants, airplanes. They entertain both of my kids for awhile. Easy to clean, stay very sticky. Highly recommend." - Abby
Samnyte Hair Wax Stick: Tame Flyaways And Style With Ease, The TikTok-Approved Hair Hack For A Polished Look
Review: "I'm not sure what kind of magic they put into this stick but it's amazing. As you can see in my before picture I have some serious baby hairs that needed taming." - Krista Wnuk
But the rave reviews don't stop there. We're just getting warmed up! Get ready to be blown away by even more products that have captured the hearts (and wallets) of shoppers everywhere. From everyday essentials to luxurious indulgences, these next few products prove that quality knows no bounds. With countless five-star reviews singing their praises, it's clear that these items are more than just a passing fad.
Review: "It's waaaaay thicker then I thought it would be but surprisingly very light! Love they sectioned the categories in chapters like "crime" "history" etc. I also like that I can literally just open the book at random and just start reading which is perfect for those odd 5-10minutes you need to kill." - Bunny
Review: "I bought these for a gift for my friend. She loved then, they are super cute and they write pretty well. They have a fine point." - Amber M
Review: "Very helpful. When my mind is overwhelmed with work and I can't remember simple computer functions, this comes in so handy!!!" - Candice M Eaker
Love Your Pe But, Not Their Fur? This Pet Hair Remover And Reusable Lint Roller Makes Clean-Up A Breeze
Review: "This is the most effective, easiest thing I've used. It's quick, removes all cat hair from upholstery and is super easy to clean out. Couldn't recommend this thing more highly!" - BB
Review: "This bag is the perfect size to hold the things you need for your trip. I like that it fits in the suitcase easily and isn't bulky or heavy. well made. the seams and zipper are not cheaply done. I like that it hangs with a sturdy hanger and each section is easily accessible." - Nichole
Don't Scratch That Itch, Suck It Up With The Bug Bite Thing Suction Tool
Review: "So I was very skeptical 🧐 about this product but has definitely changed my mind about it. I have noticed that when I do use it on a itchy mosquito bite the kids tell me about it tends to help with the itching/ eliminate the itching." - erika
Review: "This little guy is terrific. So good I don’t need to use it every day. It has seriously cleaned out my pores. I recommend it highly!" - Patricia B.
But we're not done yet! Get ready to discover even more hidden gems that have earned their place in the five-star hall of fame. These products might surprise you, delight you, or even change your life, but one thing's for sure: they're worth every penny.
Review: "I absolutely LOVE these, it also saves me money not buying disposable ones, I love the fact that I can throw these in the washer or hand wash them depending on my mood." - Florida Girl Talk
Dishwasher Cleaner: Banish Grime And Odors, Restore Sparkling Dishes And A Fresh-Smelling Dishwasher
Review: "I was at such a loss on what to do after I attempted to clean my dirt trap and found that some type of bacteria spread through the whole washer. I tried so many things to clean this by hand and ended up finally trying this and I'm absolutely shocked at what it did for my dishwasher. Buy this if you're considering it!!!" - Felicia Mcinerney
Mosquito Repellent Bracelets Are A Stylish And Convenient Way To Keep Mosquitoes Away, Without The Need For Messy Sprays Or Lotions
Review: "I bought it for my son he is allergic to insect bites and so far he has nothing, we went to the lake, park and mountain and still no insect bites!" - Ella
Review: "Easy to keep with me so to stop to have a glass of wine I don’t have to worry about getting the killer headache later. No weird taste either." - Ann Williams
Review: "All I can say is WOW!! It takes a lot to impress me when it comes to cleaning products it since it was the number one cleaner on the site I decided to try it and Oh My Gosh am I glad I did. Within 30 seconds I cleaned something I had been struggling to make look new. This is an absolute must for any kitchen." - CP
Review: "Very easy to use, works great at getting dust and debris out of vents. Also worked great for dabbing little bits of hair off of surfaces. Highly recommend!" - Wes
Review: "This stuff works just as it says it does!!! If you are not sure, try it. I’m telling you, you will LOVE this. I’m a redhead & love a little tan but not to dark that it looks unnatural for my hair color. I love that I can wash this off when I get to the color I want. Will buy again when I’m out. I LOVE this stuff" - Crystal
Review: "I love this thing so much! It fits on almost all of my pots and is so much easier than trying to use a lid to drain with (or a big colander). I drain everything with it - even ground beef. It even held in all of my noodles." - Anne Marie