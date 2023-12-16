20 Last-Minute Stocking Stuffers for Stress-Free Holidays
It's almost time for the jolliest day of the year and you realize you forgot the stocking stuffers! Panic not, as we've gathered a list of 20 last-minute finds that will perfectly fill those stockings hanging by the fireplace. From small wonders, like unique trinkets and novelty items, to practical gifts that can be used year-round, our list will leave your loved ones delighted with the unexpected surprises that Santa, aka you, have in store.
This post may include affiliate links.
Cocoa Prince Charming: Unbox 'The Perfect Man' Hot Cocoa Bomb And Mug Set - Your Knight In Chocolate Armor For Cozy Nights In!
Review: "I was skeptical at first but I purchased one was very amused and pleased. I will be buying more for all the single ladies in my family !!" - Cassy
Pouch Of Minimal Magic: The IKEA Knolig Bag Small - A Key & Coin Purse Dream, Tucked Neatly In A Stocking For Simple Joys
Review: "This is so cute! It’s perfect for coins or chapsticks." - Laura S.
Paws And Reflect: Animal Paw Socks - Step Into The Wild Side With The Coziest Stocking Stuffer For Your Favorite Fauna Fanatic
Review: "These socks crack me up. They look so much like our Rottweiler's feet that I sometimes can't tell which are my husbands and which are the dogs." - Carissa
Shock 'N' Awe: Stuff Their Stockings With Lightning Reaction Shocktato Party Game - Amp Up The Holiday Thrills
Review: "We ordered this for our tween kids for Christmas. They absolutely love it! We had adult friends come over and spent a good while playing with it. The older ones love the extreme game mode while we can play with our toddlers too on the lame setting. Simple childhood game with a twist that’s fun for all!" - Heather D
Taco 'Bout Fun: Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza - The Stocking Stuffer Card Game That's Nacho Average Night Of Laughs
Review: "Played with my 9 year old son and adult friends. We laughed non stop. A bit of advice (or warning) make sure people playing have trimmed their nails....or be prepared to wear safety gear LOL a total blast! I'll be buying this as gifts for friends and family!" - Amazon Customer
Flash Back To The Classics: Tuck An Onn. Reusable 35mm Camera With Flash Into Their Stocking And Watch Them 'Click' With Nostalgia!
Review: "I loved testing out the Onn reusable 35mm camera. The camera was super easy to load and I was grateful that it came with a preloaded color film. I found the flash to be helpful in a couple moments when we took photos at night, but it wasn't super necessary during the day! The camera itself is so cute and retro! I dropped off the film for developing and I'm excited to see the final printed results!" - Saber10
Moo-Ve Over, Ordinary Gifts: The 'UFO Cow Abduction' Game Is Ready To Abduct Their Holiday Boredom, One Hilarious Beam At A Time
Review: "The most fun you can have for $11.66 the sounds and lights are very cool and when you pick up the cow it starts making a mooing sound also. And when you turn the power off it makes it powering down sound like I said for $11 it’s very cool." - George R
Wine Not Upgrade Your Pour? The Vintorio Wine Aerator Pourer Is The Decanting Dream For Peak Flavor And Aroma Bliss
Review: "Bought for the boyfriend and going to be ordering one for my house now! Great buy." - teresazinga
Camp Champ In A Snap: Multitool Camping Accessory - The Ultimate Stocking Stuffer For Outdoor Lovers With A Thirst For Adventure
Review: "This product helped me in my camping trip, saved me so much space in my camping bag. Why bring a variety of tools when you own a All in One? Best tool for a variety of situations. Tool will is not fragile, on the contrary, very thick and sturdy, will last a lifetime. Not only only is it good for camping as I keep it in my car for any emergency! I say money well spent. 10/10 Product." - Kevin
Wine Lovers, Rejoice: The Purewine Wine Wands Purifier Awaits In Their Stocking - Say Goodbye To Wine Woes By Filtering Out The Unwanted, Naturally!
Review: "Went from not being able to drink wine at all to having two full 6 ounce classes with one wand! A little bit of a stuffy nose but absolutely no headache!!! Definitely worth a try." - Shannon Naughton
Pocket-Sized Playtime: Sneak A Universe Of Fun Into Their Stockings With World's Smallest Board Games - Big Entertainment In Miniature Form
Review: "I bought this so my fiance and I could have games on the go for our date nights! It was so much fun to play and brings all the old fun of monopoly. It's very small so easy to bring with you anywhere but can also be hard to read as the board is so tiny. Hotels and houses also are hard to place on such small properties but it's a whole lot of fun nonetheless!" - Marquis Dominick
Tinted Love: Give The Gift Of Luscious Lips With Peripera Ink The Velvet Lip Tint - For A Bold, Beautiful Pout All Holiday Season
Review: "Ok, after wearing this lipstick for a day I had to leave a review. I put this lipstick on at 8am before going to work and the pictures are of my lips at 4:30pm at the end of my work day. I work in special ed, so I’m constantly being touched in my face. Plus eating and drinking, and I still have lipstick on my lips at the ends of the day with no reapplication! I got so many compliments. My lips don’t feel dry at all either, they feel very velvety just as described here. Such a worth it price too, I will be buying more!!" - Mikayla
Holiday Harmonies Ahead: The Mini Harmonica - Because The Best Things Come In Small Packages, Ready To Fill Stockings With Sweet Sounds
Review: "Literally what else are you looking for in life? This made my day, no my month... Now when I am having an exciting moment, I can randomly blare my cheerful moment to the room to convey my excitement. When something doesn't go my way, I can dramatically play a short sorrowful melody to convey my sadness. I can now background score my life and I don't know if I will ever buy myself something for less than $10 that can top that. Uh oh, knowing that just made me a little sad *plays my pity song on my HARMONICA ON MY NECK*" - Alexandra P Lewis
Sweeten Your Holidays: Hershey's Kisses The Grinch Solid Milk Chocolate - A Christmas Treat That Will Steal Your Heart, Not Christmas
Review: "These Grinch-themed Kisses are super cute! The same great taste and texture of a normal chocolate kiss, but the wrapper designers are new and themed! Great for any holiday party or candy bowl." - Mltex
'That's What She Said' Easy Button - Hit The Hilarity In Any Situation, This Stocking Stuffer Is The Talk Of The Season!
Review: "It’s petite- “That’s what she said!” But perfect - “That’s what she said!” ." - A. Mcphee
Pocket-Sized Picasso: '642 Tiny Things To Draw' - The Ultimate Stocking Stuffer Sketchbook For Big Imaginations In Bite-Size Moments!
Review: "This is great if you’re bored and you want to doodle and you don’t know what. Buy this book now, it’s the best thing here! You can use markers, color pencils or anything on this mini book it puts you in a zone." - H
Petite And Sweet Storage: Stocking Stuffers Sorted With The Macaron Jewelry Box - Perfect For Gems Or A Cute Pill Box For On-The-Go Glam
Review: "Just received these cute little boxes and am in love with them. Very thick and sturdy plastic but easy enough to open. These will work perfectly for filling solid perfumes and giving out as stocking stuffer gifts as I don't have to worry about it being a snug fit/lid falling off. I imagine these would also be great for pretend food for kids play-sets or for a kids trinket box. As for the actual depth of the boxes: Bottom part is 9 pennies deep and Top lid is four pennies deep. (please see included pictures) Overall I love them, love their feel, love the colors and am very happy. Will likely buy more to make more solid perfume containers." - Mary
S'more Love For Your Lips: Slide The Chapstick S'mores Collection Into Their Stocking For A Deliciously Hydrated Pout, No Campfire Required
Review: "Omg 😍😍😍 when I opened the package you can smell the sweet scent it’s smell so delicious Jesus!🤤 I cant choose which is my favorite but I guess it’s safe to say all three is y favorite! This is a must buy! Chapstick never fails me 😍😍😍" - Shakkura
Sleek, Safe, & Sustainable: Slide An Electric Lighter Arc Into Their Stocking - The USB Lighter That's Changing The Game Of Fire
Review: "EXACTLY what i was looking for. lights great, super simple to use, easy charging. no problems from my end. i also appreciate the light feature while it’s on, that was a great touch! i love it!" - Faith
Stocking Popstars: Make Spirits 'Pop' With The Mini Pop Keychain It Fidgets Toy Pack - A Merry Little Stress-Buster For The Holidays
Review: "I bought them as a gift for my students and they were all delighted by the colors. They are small and very practical to carry in your bag and give to children so that they can have fun and entertain themselves; In addition, it comes in a wide variety of colors. They are perfect to give away or put in bags." - Gabriela Ortega