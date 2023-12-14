10 Korean Beauty Products To Earn Part In Your Daily Routine
Looking to elevate your skincare routine? Then it's time to discover the magic of Korean beauty with our curated list of 10 essential K-beauty products. From hydrating essences and nutrient-rich serums to skin-perfecting masks and gentle acne solutions, these products encapsulate the essence of Korean skincare. By incorporating them into your daily routine, you'll experience revitalized, healthy skin that's worthy of a K-drama star.
This post may include affiliate links.
Your Shine, Defined: Amp Up Your Skincare Game With Beauty Of Joseon's Glow Serum - Propolis + Niacinamide For That 'Bee-Autiful' Complexion!
Review: "When I was just starting to get into Korean skin care, this was a brand that alot of people would recommend. I have tried their glow serum and love it. So I had hight hopes for this product and was not disappointed. It absorbed into my skin quickly and didn't leave it feeling sticky. My skin felt so hydrated after use." - Delilah
Pimple Beware: Cosrx Acne Pimple Patch - Kiss Blemishes Goodbye And Hello To Clear Skin Days. 'Patch'ing Things Up Never Felt So Good
Review: "I rated 5/5 but would probably rate more closely to 4.5/5 for the simple fact these don’t work well under makeup. Other than that these are absolutely wonderful! I have struggled with acne since I was a teenager, and hormonal acne as an adult. My acne varies from black heads, to small pimples but mostly cystic or “under the skin” acne. I am a horrible picker, and on top of that cystic acne hurts! These patches are absolutely amazing, I put them on over night or during the day if I am home and my pimples go away within 2-3 days where it used to take 2-3 weeks without patches! They reduce the redness, swelling, itching that some pimples may cause. If you are a picker I recommend these absolutely! The instructions are easy to follow, it’s packaged well, there are a variety of sizes. As well customer service is great! Some of the reviews they just received a bad product but they will replace it no problem as long as you do your due diligence as a consumer to reach out to them. I will say I purchased 1 order which came with 4 slips which did get me through about 1 month so depending on how bad or how often you acne is , this may be something to include into your skincare budget." - cassidy Lovato
K-Beauty Magic: Treat Your Skin To Mediheal's No. 1 Tea Tree Essential Blemish Control Mask - Your Secret Weapon Against Blemishes!
Review: "I love using these on the daily when my skin is facing a really tough time with blemishes! Nothing helps my skin more than these face masks when i've tried everything else. I usually only have to use 3 days in a row for really bad breakouts and then my skin is more calm. Usually you don't need to use face masks often but desperate times call for desperate measures. I have tried these and the newer version but I think they are about the same. I have also tried their tea tree ampoule but I honestly don't notice as much of a difference." - Melissa
Elevate Your Glow Game: Cosrx Snail Mucin Power Repairing Essence - The Secret To Snail-Paced Aging And Power-Packed Hydration
Review: "I'm sure I'm not the only one a little grossed out about the origin of this product, but with all the excellent reviews and my extreme concern to correct and protect my skin, I decided to give it a try when it went on a lightning deal during Prime Day. I am a licensed esthetician very critical of product ingredients, yet like to keep up to date on the latest and greatest skin enhancing derivatives from natural sources. Once I got the courage to apply this "snail goo" , again I was hesitant due to the thick, sticky consistency. Still, I persevered with hopes of dramatic results And man, was I pleasantly surprised! The product melted into my skin with a silky smooth, hydrating and refreshing affect. leaving no sticky residue behind. I couldn't tell there was any product on my face. This product has no scent which is a plus as that means there are no artificial perfumes which have no right to be in a facial product. I've only been using it a couple weeks, but I can tell a difference in the clarity and hydration of my skin. I also feel as though my sensitivity has decreased as an added bonus, it acts as a very good makeup primer. I'm so glad I gave Cosrx it's day in court, it will definitely be a staple in my routine! I'm eager to try more products within this line. It's true what they say about "don't knock it till you try it" 👍👍👍" - Daisy
Melt Away The Day: Banila Co's New Clean It Zero Cleansing Balm - Your Original Makeup Remover For A Fresh, Clean Slate!
Review: "I did not expect this too much but it works wonder on my face. It is very lightweight, not sticky at all, easy melted on my skin. I love the feeling after use, feel very gentle. Love this, gonna purchase it again in the near future." - Le Huynh Kim Ngan
Micro Magic For Your Skin: Drench Your Face In Dermalogy's Real Ferment Micro Essence - The Daily Dose Your Skin Craves For True Radiance
Review: "This product is WONDERFUL! I am a 47 year old woman with fair skin. I have used this product for just under 2 weeks and am really happy with the results. My skin is firmer, brighter and my pores are smaller. I have been using it 2x a day. Once after morning shower, before moisturizer. Then again before bed after I clean my face before serum/moisturizer. It has a very faint, light scent. I am smell sensitive. Orange, argan and musk even in the smallest amount give me headaches. This product just smells clean, like rain. The hole at the top is tiny. This is a plus because you can't waste product. But it makes it a little hard to get onto cotton pad. The bottle is glass and it is made in Korea. I plan on reordering this once it's out. It's that good." - Texas Mama
Rise And Shine, Beauty: Start Fresh With Cosrx Low Ph Good Morning Gel Cleanser - Gentle, Refreshing, And Perfect For Your Am Ritual!
Review: "I've been struggling to find a cleanser that effectively addresses my sensitive skin's needs, and the COSRX Low pH Good Morning Gel Cleanser exceeded my expectations. The combination of BHA and tea tree oil ensures a thorough cleanse while remaining gentle on my skin. After incorporating this cleanser into my daily routine, I've noticed a significant reduction in breakouts and an overall improvement in my skin's texture. One of the things I appreciate most about this product is its commitment to clean skincare. With no parabens or sulfates, I feel confident knowing that I'm treating my skin with ingredients that prioritize its health. The pH-balancing formula is also a game-changer; it leaves my skin feeling refreshed without any uncomfortable tightness. Additionally, I appreciate that the cleanser has no smell. Overall, I highly recommend the COSRX Low pH Good Morning Gel Cleanser to anyone seeking a daily cleanser that's suitable for sensitive skin. It's become a staple in my skincare regimen, and I can't wait to explore more products from COSRX." - Noodle
Heartleaf Harmony: Melt Away Impurities With Anua's Cleansing Oil - Your Secret Weapon For Pore-Tastic Skin, Straight From Korea
Review: "I DAMN LOVE THIS THING, lemme explain, I never use oil on my face since I always thought it was weird (I'm a dude) but I bought this thing when I saw it all over Tiktok, tried it, and the first results. Wow, this made my nose blackheads or whatever things it was making it bumpy go away, even then when I used nose strips (which are bad by the way) never made it feel this smooth. I do think it's because I paired it with the Anua toner pad, BUT EVEN THEN. Overall, 10/10 I say. NOT SPONSORED, I wish tho." - C t o n
Gentle Exfoliating Genius: Get Ready For The Aha Bha Pha 30 Days Miracle Toner - It's A Skincare Revolution That's Truly Miraculous!
Review: 'I have extremely sensitive skin and these are one of the products I bought along with others to make up what is now my new skin care routine. Let me just say I absolutely love this product and works really well with my skin. Considering how sensitive my face is and how one of the products that I bought was a cream and it completely burned my skin off and had a bad allergic reaction, this and my other products really helped get my skin back to where it was/ even better) in just a week or two. Definitely recommend and I’m about to get their face cream as well:)" - Amazon Customer
Oil's Well That Cleans Well: Ma:nyo Pure Cleansing Oil - The Ultimate Potion For A Fresh-Faced Glow At The End Of The Day!
Review: "I never write reviews but I had to for this! I've always had little blackheads and white heads on my chin right under my lip that have never seemed to go away. I have also always struggled with my skin feeling rough and lacking hydration and a "glow". I've just been using this product for 4 days now and it has made such a difference in my skin. All the little bumps below my lip are gone and the bridge of my nose and between my eyebrows are so soft! I highly recommend this product because it has already helped me so much. My skin feels great and it starting to look better. I believe this has had a calming effect on my skin because my acne is slowly fading and my face looks less irritated." - Amazon Customer