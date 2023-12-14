Review: "I'm sure I'm not the only one a little grossed out about the origin of this product, but with all the excellent reviews and my extreme concern to correct and protect my skin, I decided to give it a try when it went on a lightning deal during Prime Day. I am a licensed esthetician very critical of product ingredients, yet like to keep up to date on the latest and greatest skin enhancing derivatives from natural sources. Once I got the courage to apply this "snail goo" , again I was hesitant due to the thick, sticky consistency. Still, I persevered with hopes of dramatic results And man, was I pleasantly surprised! The product melted into my skin with a silky smooth, hydrating and refreshing affect. leaving no sticky residue behind. I couldn't tell there was any product on my face. This product has no scent which is a plus as that means there are no artificial perfumes which have no right to be in a facial product. I've only been using it a couple weeks, but I can tell a difference in the clarity and hydration of my skin. I also feel as though my sensitivity has decreased as an added bonus, it acts as a very good makeup primer. I'm so glad I gave Cosrx it's day in court, it will definitely be a staple in my routine! I'm eager to try more products within this line. It's true what they say about "don't knock it till you try it" 👍👍👍" - Daisy