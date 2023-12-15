ADVERTISEMENT

Fashion can be, at times, a bit confusing. While there certainly are concepts and styles that we mere mortals simply can’t comprehend, there are also a decent amount of designs that look more like an accident in a garment factory. 

The evocatively named “You can’t just slap some fabric together and call it a dress” Facebook group is dedicated to shaming the absolutely worst dress designs out there. So get comfortable as you scroll through, be sure to upvote the worst fashion victim and share your thoughts in the comment section below. 

#1

We Might Need A New Group Called “You Can’t Just Slap A Stuffed Animal On It And Call It A Dress”

Kennedy Heath Report

#2

I Saw This On Insta Earlier And Knew Where It Belonged. I Absolutely Hate It, But I Wanna Know What Others Think

Midas Moore Report

#3

4500$ Absolutely Not

Ariyon Weese Report

glenellyn2 avatar
Glen Ellyn
Glen Ellyn
Community Member
11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This wouldn't be so bad if it was made out of "normal" fabric.

While it’s a very valid question to ask “Who even designs these things?” it’s also important to consider who buys them. In some cases, it’s very obviously a model on a runway. For better or worse, they don’t really have a choice, they are just a canvas for someone to showcase their clothing. 

However, some of these images are clear cases of fashion victims. If you have not encountered this term before, here is a crash course. Fashion, trends, and fads are ceaseless, year to year, season to season, even month to month. Some people not only don’t know how to keep up but don’t really know where good taste starts and ends. Some of the individuals in this list no doubt fall into this category. 
#4

Kendall Jenner Strikes Again. What Is This Supposed To Be?? A Diaper?

Nick Emuchay Report

#5

Oh Man…

Kennedy Heath Report

#6

What In The Happy Hell Is Going On Here? (Phaedra Parks)

Spirit Gonzales-Mendez Report

After all, to an untrained and somewhat tasteless eye, some of these downright terrible dresses are, instead, provocative and “different,” never mind the fact that they look terrible. Of course, the most common way to do this is to simply buy whatever is most expensive, preferably with a gaudy, outward-facing logo. The fact that the item might not actually look good is completely secondary
#7

Tasha Ghouri At The British Fashion Awards

The Holy Church of Love Island Report

Glen Ellyn
Glen Ellyn
Community Member
5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't see how she can function in that monstrosity - walking, sitting... She must need attendants to visit the restroom. 😬

#8

Hmm

Hailey Boivin Report

#9

Look At This

Deborah Ratto Dash Report

Fashion experts actually have a term for this, the “walking billboard.” Most famous brands do have cheaper items, perhaps for casual use, like sweatpants. These items have relatively visible logos and slogans, as they tend to be pretty plain otherwise. Unfortunately, the popularity of this trend means that many companies are “moving” their labels from the inside to the outside. 
#10

Not A Dress But Wtf Balenciaga. Almost 1k For A Towel Wrapped Around The Waist? No Thanks

Andrea Ruiz Report

rhondamoore avatar
Mrs Irish Mom
Mrs Irish Mom
Community Member
27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Have the exact same towel i bought in dunnes im gonna wear it out 2nite, might go mad and add a shower cap "incase" it rains in Ireland ☘️

#11

Umm

Amelia Kleinendorst Report

#12

Saving For National Dress As Your Favourite Vegetable Day

Lauren Williams Report

janetbest avatar
Jake B
Jake B
Community Member
20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You can’t wear that plant. Like Kale I can! Lettuce do it.

Perhaps this can somewhat explain the design choices seen here. After all, if famous household names seem to have no taste, then why shouldn’t some up-and-coming designer not try and make a name for themselves? The penalty for a terrible design might just be a bit of attention, which is hardly a bad thing these days. 
#13

Umm

Pradeep Bandara Report

#14

One Thousand Dollars For Denim Circles Sewn Together

Patricia Peters Report

kimsect avatar
Kimba
Kimba
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You're paying for the labor here, not the materials haha.

#15

I’m Torn Because At First It Looked Cool But Then You Realize She’s Wearing Butter Knives

Kinder Dozier Report

#16

Bruh

Nicole Brooks Report

#17

Not Cute At All

Kyeley Finley Report

catherine-r-brooker avatar
lily jones
lily jones
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The corset part is gorgeous I would love to see it with just a normal skirt on the bottom half

#18

Slapped Some Spider Web Decorations From Spirit Halloween Together And Called It A Dress?

Peyton Mackenzie Report

#19

Really? The Cut Out Up Too Is Bothersome And Not The Chunk Of Leather Hanging At The Bottom???

Abigail McDavid Report

#20

Ok, But What?

Fernanda Moraes Report

#21

Found On Shein Not Even Real Jean Just Printed On

Shianne Stcroix Report

#22

Maybe I’m Just Not Getting It

Philips Eileen Report

#23

I Did Not Erase Her Head, She Did That Herself

Samantha Jo Report

kevinryan_1 avatar
Donteatme666
Donteatme666
Community Member
12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You could say she lost her head or since she bought this she'll never get ahead 😔 I'll see myself out now 🤣

#24

Not A Dress But Regardless, What?

Anonymous member Report

#25

Even Kanye West Is Learning From This One

Global Music Promoter.NG Report

#26

Not Covering Her Face Bc She’s A Model But Cmon Now Shein What The Hell Is This

Brianna Carbajal Report

#27

Hmm

Destiny Dutton Report

#28

Hmm

Evangeline Novick Report

#29

This Is Crazy

Anonymous member Report

#30

Y'all What The Heck Is This?!

Judi Curington Baker Report

#31

Just Saw This Masterpiece On Fb Marketplace

Hayden Lane Morgan Report

daniela-maurer-1 avatar
Dani M
Dani M
Community Member
13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not a dress but a dress form styled as a Christmas tree. Not as weird

#32

Excuse Me Ma'am What Is On Your Arm Hand Waist Feet

D'vonne Liana Report

acutor avatar
Peter H
Peter H
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Tilda Swinton can wear whatever she wants. It is known.

#33

Umm

Maile Ann Report

tinateso avatar
TeenieMeanie
TeenieMeanie
Community Member
5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like a request from guests to hotel housekeepers for an extra fancy folded linen situation.

#34

Umm

Anonymous member Report

#35

So Many People Like That!? I’m Sorry But It’s Terrible To Me

Emily Hernandez Report

marcosvalencia avatar
Marcos Valencia
Marcos Valencia
Community Member
15 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Regardless the caption, this one looks stunning to me.

#36

Looking Like A Life-Size Barbie Cake

Erica Granados Report

#37

Abigail Mcdavid

Ruby Bean Report

#38

Was Pursuing For A Wedding Dress On Pinterest And Stumbled Across This Monstrosity. The More You Look At It The Worse It Gets

Samantha Jones Report

#39

I Dearly Love Them Both But…yikes

Natalie Kuchta Report

#40

This Is An “Overall Dress” And Can Be Yours For The Low Price Of $83

Sharon Dippity Report

#41

We're Just Not Gonna Talk About Demi Lovato?

Jessilynn Jade Report

#42

Why, Zara?

Gonneke Nakazawa-Arts Report

#43

What. Is. This

Theresa Torgerson Report

janetbest avatar
Jake B
Jake B
Community Member
14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Dual purpose. Mops the floor when you trip and fall. Real time saver.

#44

Saw This On Fb Market Place And Thought It Belonged Here

Anonymous member Report

#45

Huh?

Haley Noble Report

#46

Usually I Am A Silent Laugher To Everyone’s Posts But This Came Across My Tik Tok Tonight And I Couldn’t Sit There And Not Submit It…

Sophia Devoti Report

#47

Condom Dress Lol

Naomi Mercer Report

#48

What The Hell?

Amber Nicole Beck Report

#49

Hmm

Sheri Urban Report

#50

Gotta Use Satien Babe

Charlotte Cleret Report

#51

Uf

Becka Lynn O'Neil Report

#52

Yeah Nah Thanks. Can’t See The Appeal

Donna Livingstone Report

#53

Not Blurring! She’s A Celebrity! But Omg!

Madison Cumpian Report

#54

I Just Cant With This. It’s Bulky In The Wrong Places And Looks Like A Prototype Idk Just Not A Slay To Me

Ahnicka Perez Krueger Report

#55

So Much Going On

Laura Espaillat Report

#56

It Had To Be Said

Karen Baez Report

#57

Not Bluring Her Face Because She's Famous, But It's Giving Broken Cd Chic

Kira Zubrinich Report

#58

I’ve Been Here A While And I’ve Never Come Across My Own Monstrosity Before, Until Now…. What Is This

Kaylie Grace Report

#59

Worthy In This Group For Sure

Melody Anderson Report

#60

I Finally Found One! Ellie Goulding Performing At A Recent Concert - Wtf

Laura Tyler Report

#61

She Was Doing A First Look With Her Bridesmaids. It Looks More Like Lingerie Than A Wedding Dress

Haley Cobb Report

rhondamoore avatar
Mrs Irish Mom
Mrs Irish Mom
Community Member
3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hopefully one of the girls will tell her it dosnt look nice as a wedding dress

#62

Umm

Vee Manuela Report

#63

Ladies And Gentlemen... This Is Shein

