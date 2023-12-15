The evocatively named “ You can’t just slap some fabric together and call it a dress ” Facebook group is dedicated to shaming the absolutely worst dress designs out there. So get comfortable as you scroll through, be sure to upvote the worst fashion victim and share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Fashion can be, at times, a bit confusing. While there certainly are concepts and styles that we mere mortals simply can’t comprehend, there are also a decent amount of designs that look more like an accident in a garment factory.

#1 We Might Need A New Group Called "You Can't Just Slap A Stuffed Animal On It And Call It A Dress"

#2 I Saw This On Insta Earlier And Knew Where It Belonged. I Absolutely Hate It, But I Wanna Know What Others Think

While it’s a very valid question to ask “Who even designs these things?” it’s also important to consider who buys them. In some cases, it’s very obviously a model on a runway. For better or worse, they don’t really have a choice, they are just a canvas for someone to showcase their clothing. However, some of these images are clear cases of fashion victims. If you have not encountered this term before, here is a crash course. Fashion, trends, and fads are ceaseless, year to year, season to season, even month to month. Some people not only don’t know how to keep up but don’t really know where good taste starts and ends. Some of the individuals in this list no doubt fall into this category.

After all, to an untrained and somewhat tasteless eye, some of these downright terrible dresses are, instead, provocative and “different,” never mind the fact that they look terrible. Of course, the most common way to do this is to simply buy whatever is most expensive, preferably with a gaudy, outward-facing logo. The fact that the item might not actually look good is completely secondary.

Fashion experts actually have a term for this, the “walking billboard.” Most famous brands do have cheaper items, perhaps for casual use, like sweatpants. These items have relatively visible logos and slogans, as they tend to be pretty plain otherwise. Unfortunately, the popularity of this trend means that many companies are “moving” their labels from the inside to the outside.

#10 Not A Dress But Wtf Balenciaga. Almost 1k For A Towel Wrapped Around The Waist? No Thanks

Perhaps this can somewhat explain the design choices seen here. After all, if famous household names seem to have no taste, then why shouldn’t some up-and-coming designer not try and make a name for themselves? The penalty for a terrible design might just be a bit of attention, which is hardly a bad thing these days.

#19 Really? The Cut Out Up Too Is Bothersome And Not The Chunk Of Leather Hanging At The Bottom???

#26 Not Covering Her Face Bc She's A Model But Cmon Now Shein What The Hell Is This

#38 Was Pursuing For A Wedding Dress On Pinterest And Stumbled Across This Monstrosity. The More You Look At It The Worse It Gets

#46 Usually I Am A Silent Laugher To Everyone's Posts But This Came Across My Tik Tok Tonight And I Couldn't Sit There And Not Submit It…

#54 I Just Cant With This. It's Bulky In The Wrong Places And Looks Like A Prototype Idk Just Not A Slay To Me

#58 I've Been Here A While And I've Never Come Across My Own Monstrosity Before, Until Now…. What Is This