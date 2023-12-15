83 Times Dresses Looked So Bad, They Deserved To Be Shamed On This Facebook Group (New Pics)
Fashion can be, at times, a bit confusing. While there certainly are concepts and styles that we mere mortals simply can’t comprehend, there are also a decent amount of designs that look more like an accident in a garment factory.
The evocatively named “You can’t just slap some fabric together and call it a dress” Facebook group is dedicated to shaming the absolutely worst dress designs out there. So get comfortable as you scroll through, be sure to upvote the worst fashion victim and share your thoughts in the comment section below.
We Might Need A New Group Called “You Can’t Just Slap A Stuffed Animal On It And Call It A Dress”
I Saw This On Insta Earlier And Knew Where It Belonged. I Absolutely Hate It, But I Wanna Know What Others Think
4500$ Absolutely Not
This wouldn't be so bad if it was made out of "normal" fabric.
While it’s a very valid question to ask “Who even designs these things?” it’s also important to consider who buys them. In some cases, it’s very obviously a model on a runway. For better or worse, they don’t really have a choice, they are just a canvas for someone to showcase their clothing.
However, some of these images are clear cases of fashion victims. If you have not encountered this term before, here is a crash course. Fashion, trends, and fads are ceaseless, year to year, season to season, even month to month. Some people not only don’t know how to keep up but don’t really know where good taste starts and ends. Some of the individuals in this list no doubt fall into this category.
Kendall Jenner Strikes Again. What Is This Supposed To Be?? A Diaper?
Oh Man…
What In The Happy Hell Is Going On Here? (Phaedra Parks)
After all, to an untrained and somewhat tasteless eye, some of these downright terrible dresses are, instead, provocative and “different,” never mind the fact that they look terrible. Of course, the most common way to do this is to simply buy whatever is most expensive, preferably with a gaudy, outward-facing logo. The fact that the item might not actually look good is completely secondary.
Tasha Ghouri At The British Fashion Awards
I don't see how she can function in that monstrosity - walking, sitting... She must need attendants to visit the restroom. 😬
Hmm
Look At This
Fashion experts actually have a term for this, the “walking billboard.” Most famous brands do have cheaper items, perhaps for casual use, like sweatpants. These items have relatively visible logos and slogans, as they tend to be pretty plain otherwise. Unfortunately, the popularity of this trend means that many companies are “moving” their labels from the inside to the outside.
Not A Dress But Wtf Balenciaga. Almost 1k For A Towel Wrapped Around The Waist? No Thanks
Have the exact same towel i bought in dunnes im gonna wear it out 2nite, might go mad and add a shower cap "incase" it rains in Ireland ☘️
Umm
Saving For National Dress As Your Favourite Vegetable Day
Perhaps this can somewhat explain the design choices seen here. After all, if famous household names seem to have no taste, then why shouldn’t some up-and-coming designer not try and make a name for themselves? The penalty for a terrible design might just be a bit of attention, which is hardly a bad thing these days.
Umm
One Thousand Dollars For Denim Circles Sewn Together
I’m Torn Because At First It Looked Cool But Then You Realize She’s Wearing Butter Knives
Bruh
Not Cute At All
The corset part is gorgeous I would love to see it with just a normal skirt on the bottom half
Slapped Some Spider Web Decorations From Spirit Halloween Together And Called It A Dress?
Really? The Cut Out Up Too Is Bothersome And Not The Chunk Of Leather Hanging At The Bottom???
Ok, But What?
Found On Shein Not Even Real Jean Just Printed On
Maybe I’m Just Not Getting It
I Did Not Erase Her Head, She Did That Herself
You could say she lost her head or since she bought this she'll never get ahead 😔 I'll see myself out now 🤣
Not A Dress But Regardless, What?
Even Kanye West Is Learning From This One
Not Covering Her Face Bc She’s A Model But Cmon Now Shein What The Hell Is This
Hmm
Hmm
This Is Crazy
Y'all What The Heck Is This?!
Just Saw This Masterpiece On Fb Marketplace
Excuse Me Ma'am What Is On Your Arm Hand Waist Feet
Umm
Looks like a request from guests to hotel housekeepers for an extra fancy folded linen situation.
Umm
So Many People Like That!? I’m Sorry But It’s Terrible To Me
Regardless the caption, this one looks stunning to me.
Looking Like A Life-Size Barbie Cake
Abigail Mcdavid
Was Pursuing For A Wedding Dress On Pinterest And Stumbled Across This Monstrosity. The More You Look At It The Worse It Gets
I Dearly Love Them Both But…yikes
This Is An “Overall Dress” And Can Be Yours For The Low Price Of $83
Hurry up! Balenciaga's version will start from €1,499.
We're Just Not Gonna Talk About Demi Lovato?
Why, Zara?
What. Is. This
Saw This On Fb Market Place And Thought It Belonged Here
Huh?
Usually I Am A Silent Laugher To Everyone’s Posts But This Came Across My Tik Tok Tonight And I Couldn’t Sit There And Not Submit It…
Condom Dress Lol
What The Hell?
Hmm
Gotta Use Satien Babe
Uf
Yeah Nah Thanks. Can’t See The Appeal
Not Blurring! She’s A Celebrity! But Omg!
I Just Cant With This. It’s Bulky In The Wrong Places And Looks Like A Prototype Idk Just Not A Slay To Me
So Much Going On
It Had To Be Said
Not Bluring Her Face Because She's Famous, But It's Giving Broken Cd Chic
I’ve Been Here A While And I’ve Never Come Across My Own Monstrosity Before, Until Now…. What Is This
Worthy In This Group For Sure
I Finally Found One! Ellie Goulding Performing At A Recent Concert - Wtf
She Was Doing A First Look With Her Bridesmaids. It Looks More Like Lingerie Than A Wedding Dress
Hopefully one of the girls will tell her it dosnt look nice as a wedding dress