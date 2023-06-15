If you think about it, weird beauty products lose their "weird" connotation as soon as we see a famous YouTuber, a TikTok star, or a celebrity use it in their beauty routine. Think about the weird egg-shaped sponge or a tool that resembles something a gyno would use (eyelash curler). These everyday female products that confuse guys can be found in almost every makeup aficionado's beauty drawer.

Often, it's a matter of time (and marketing) whether weird makeup products and beauty tools will lose their "weird" status and become a standard part of the beauty regimen. Nevertheless, we can't help but give a funny look at those weird makeup tools and other strange beauty products that target very niche audiences, have a very particular use for application, or don't look the part. However, these cool beauty products, which range from foot masks to a ring you wear to prevent nail polish from leaking, are genuinely practical if you give them a chance. Perhaps not all of them, but hey, they are at least fun to try!

To discover unusual products you didn't know you might need, we looked at weird beauty products on Amazon and other nooks of the internet and compiled our finds into one list. Look through the list below and let us know whether you would use (or already own) any of these weird beauty tools and gadgets. And if you found it interesting, don't forget to share this article with a fellow beauty aficionado!