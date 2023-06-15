If you think about it, weird beauty products lose their "weird" connotation as soon as we see a famous YouTuber, a TikTok star, or a celebrity use it in their beauty routine. Think about the weird egg-shaped sponge or a tool that resembles something a gyno would use (eyelash curler). These everyday female products that confuse guys can be found in almost every makeup aficionado's beauty drawer.

Often, it's a matter of time (and marketing) whether weird makeup products and beauty tools will lose their "weird" status and become a standard part of the beauty regimen. Nevertheless, we can't help but give a funny look at those weird makeup tools and other strange beauty products that target very niche audiences, have a very particular use for application, or don't look the part. However, these cool beauty products, which range from foot masks to a ring you wear to prevent nail polish from leaking, are genuinely practical if you give them a chance. Perhaps not all of them, but hey, they are at least fun to try!

To discover unusual products you didn't know you might need, we looked at weird beauty products on Amazon and other nooks of the internet and compiled our finds into one list. Look through the list below and let us know whether you would use (or already own) any of these weird beauty tools and gadgets. And if you found it interesting, don't forget to share this article with a fellow beauty aficionado!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

MonLiya Lip Plumper

MonLiya Lip Plumper

Ohh, we see what you did there with the shape! Still, we are skeptical about this one because of the Kylie Jenner challenge. But on the bright side, it's much cheaper than lip fillers.

9points
9.99$ at Amazon
#2
#2

Jawline Exerciser

Jawline Exerciser

It really takes effort to give all these gimmicky products the benefit of the doubt when we know that spot fat reduction is just a myth. However, if the reason for having a double chin is excess loose skin, then yes, exercise (in this case, jawline exercise) could potentially tighten the loose skin.

9points
12.99$ at Amazon
#3
#3

Violent Lips Temporary Lip Tattoos

Violent Lips Temporary Lip Tattoos

In 2012, so many YouTube beauty gurus were reviewing, at the time, a never-before-seen lip product—temporary lip tattoos from the company Violent Lips. And although the trend was short-lived, the product has remained, and you can still find statement-making lip patterns that range from animal prints to glitters on their website.

#4
POST
#4

Foot Peel Mask

Foot Peel Mask

Or a disposable shoe cover with some moisturizing benefits. Although the concept of a foot spa isn’t brand new, it’s what happens a few days later when the feet start peeling like crazy that makes the experience slightly weird. Also, a little gross, though very satisfying.

8points
9.45$ at Amazon
#5
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
Guys, we need ideas! Doesn't matter how bat sh!t crazy they are, we a new product to sell to people!

0
0points
reply
#5

Overnight Lip Mask

Overnight Lip Mask

Face masks, eye masks, foot masks, lip masks—at this rate, every body part will have its individual mask. This one does the same things pretty much every other mask does—moisturize, replenish, plump, repair—all that jazz. However, the packaging is gorgeous!

8points
7.85$ at Amazon
#6
#6

Pregnancy Belly Sheet Mask

Pregnancy Belly Sheet Mask

We swear that when we made a joke about there being a mask for every single body part, we hadn't seen this one yet. Not sure how a belly sheet mask would benefit the preggie or the fetus, but hey, at least it's adorable!

8points
39.09$ at Amazon
#7
#7

High Frequency Facial Wand

High Frequency Facial Wand

Things get a little odd when spa-quality treatments move to the comforts of your own bedroom. One must be really serious about their skincare game to even consider getting and trusting yourself with a product with glass tubes shooting electricity into your face.

8points
56.99$ at Amazon
#8
Robert T
Robert T
Community Member
Mmm, face, yes, mmm, are you sure?

1
1point
reply
#8

Tooth Polish

Tooth Polish

Our initial thought after seeing this was, "In what life scenario would someone actually use it?" But when we saw the full product name and the "Halloween" in the title, it was a sufficient explanation. Perhaps you are planning to dress as Jack Sparrow for Halloween? Gold paint is available!

8points
8.99$ at Amazon
#9
#9

Fresh Pig Bacon Flavored Toothpaste

Fresh Pig Bacon Flavored Toothpaste

At least the maker of this toothpaste realized that it's a quirky one and admits that it's meant for laughs. It tastes and smells like bacon flavor but has a faint trace of mint. Weird, huh?

8points
9.99$ at Amazon
#10
Robert T
Robert T
Community Member
It took me a while to realise that Fresh Pig is the name of the company and not some statement about the kind of bacon!

1
1point
reply
#10

Tonymoly Tako Pore Black Head Scrub Stick

Tonymoly Tako Pore Black Head Scrub Stick

A blackhead remover that looks exactly like a blackhead? Good marketing strategy; however, does it actually work? According to the product's description, when gently massaging over problem areas, the black mud balm that covers the stick exfoliates pores to pull out blackheads. Although this could sound like a total gimmick, almost 6k Amazon buyers are thrilled with their results.

8points
12.50$ at Amazon
#11
Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
It doesn’t “look exactly like a blackhead”. It’s designed to look like a cute, chibi octopus.

0
0points
reply
#11

Tonymoly Haeyo Mayo Hair Nutrition Pack

Tonymoly Haeyo Mayo Hair Nutrition Pack

This Korean cosmetics brand never fails to impress with their packaging. A nutrition pack is, essentially, a leave-in conditioner. Even if you buy it solely for the cute packaging, most Amazon buyers were also pleased with how the product affected their hair.

8points
16$ at Amazon
#12
James016
James016
Community Member
Haeyo. Mayo. Daylight come and me wanna go home.

0
0points
reply
#12

Vertex Eyeliner Stencil

Vertex Eyeliner Stencil

A ruler for your eyeliner? That's right. Considering that eyeliner might be the most challenging part of eye makeup and that people have tried using everything, from dental floss to kitchen utensils, to achieve that perfect wing, a ruler-like eyeliner stencil is not too surprising.

8points
4.93$ at Amazon
#13
Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
I spent about a week in my mid-30s wanting to learn how to do the wing and/or the cat’s eye eyeliner. Then I remembered, oh yeah, my worth and beauty ISN’T defined by my skill at applying makeup or how often I wear it, no matter what my mom says to me!

0
0points
reply
#13

Heating Eye Massager

Heating Eye Massager

Even if this one works wonders, we would not be too keen on recommending a battery-powered heating massager device for the eyes. However, with claims that it could effectively fight dry eyes, eye edema, and migraine, it would not be surprising that people wanted to test it out. And although eye massagers are not particularly popular or best-selling items on Amazon, reviews are pretty positive and generally rated above 3 stars.

8points
49.99$ at Amazon
#14
#14

A Bum Mask

A Bum Mask

Would you prefer a brightening, firming, plumping, or clarifying one? We are skeptical about how a bum mask would be any better than a body cream. Nonetheless, whoever is doing marketing on these does a great job because these are selling like hotcakes.

7points
10.99$ at Amazon
#15
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
When you need to hide the identity of your bum?

0
0points
reply
#15

Tweexy Nail Polish Holder Ring

Tweexy Nail Polish Holder Ring

Although this invention seems rather unnecessary, we see some potential. This little product could be handy if you are clumsy or like painting your nails in bed. Considering it has over 15k 5-star reviews on Amazon, people seem to like it.

7points
8.99$ at Amazon
#16
#16

A Heated Eyelash Curler

A Heated Eyelash Curler

Putting hot stuff near your face is never a good idea, even more so if it's so close to your eyeballs. However, the technology behind why heated eyelash curlers work better than their unheated counterparts does explain why they came into the market.

7points
19.99$ at Amazon
#17
Bored Retsuko
Bored Retsuko
Community Member
Nah, those have been around for years, nothing extraordinary

0
0points
reply
#17

Natural Silk Ball Cocoons

Natural Silk Ball Cocoons

Silkworm cleansing has been popular in China since ancient times and has grown into a rather large business. Today silkworm cocoons are processed and made into a shape that can be placed directly on the fingers. Apparently, these do wonders for cleaning the face. However, considering a silkworm lived there at some point, the smell might be off-putting.

7points
12.98$ at Amazon
#18
#18

Ashania Double Chin Stimulator

Ashania Double Chin Stimulator

According to the product's description, the V-shaped mask stimulates the sagging skin of the chin by improving skin elasticity. Could this be the alternative to jawline fillers and losing weight? Although the idea seems far-fetched, the abundance of positive reviews on Amazon makes us doubt our initial judgment.

7points
18.99$ at Amazon
#19
#19

Floraison Cooling Facial Sticks

Floraison Cooling Facial Sticks

Much like the ice roller we discussed above, it would make sense for cooling facial sticks to have a similar tightening effect on the skin. However, this one comes with the additional benefits of cooling gel inside to withhold the cold temperature for longer and an ergonomic shape to fit the contours of the face.

7points
17.99$ at Amazon
#20
#20

Skin1004 Zombie Pack

Skin1004 Zombie Pack

Although the product's name doesn't particularly go with the illustration of a cracked egg, that's not the only weird thing about it. It's a full-face treatment mask whose key ingredient—albumin—is derived from egg whites. Spoiler alert: it doesn't smell like daisies.

7points
20.20$ at Amazon
#21
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
I bet if you buy this product you will soon find you have egg on your face.

0
0points
reply
#21

Elizavecca Milky Piggy Carbonated Bubble Clay Mask

Elizavecca Milky Piggy Carbonated Bubble Clay Mask

We have tried this one, and it's awesome! Although it's a weird experience, it's an enjoyable one. Once you apply the mud-like texture to the face, it soon starts bubbling and forms a layer of foam on your face. And once you are done obsessing over it and taking selfies, all that's left is to wash it off to reveal squeaky-clean skin underneath!

7points
9.15$ at Amazon
#22
#22

Facial Cupping Set

Facial Cupping Set

This one doesn't seem very safe (if done wrong) since cupping is usually done on the not-so-delicate areas of the body, such as the back or legs. But under the eyes and eyebrows? Must be very gentle with it. Nevertheless, over 1k people gave it 5-star reviews on Amazon, and it probably wouldn't be advertised if it wasn't safe… right?

7points
19.99$ at Amazon
#23
#23

ANNA SUI Black Cream Blush

ANNA SUI Black Cream Blush

The color looks black, but the blush goes on pink—what kind of witchcraft is that??

7points
31$ at Amazon
#24
#24

MELONY Massage Candle

MELONY Massage Candle

The premise of using a candle as a massage oil rather than a little something to enhance the spa experience is relatively unusual. However, the wax of this candle is made out of natural oils, which, once melted, can be massaged into the skin. And the selection of scents definitely calls for a romantic date night!

7points
25.95$ at Amazon
#25
#25

REVLON Oil-Absorbing Roller

REVLON Oil-Absorbing Roller

Apparently, this one is like blotting paper but better. Because it's made of natural volcanic stone, it makes the product washable and reusable. And if 33k people on Amazon think it deserves a 5-star rating, we're convinced it's worth giving a shot and could be a game-changer for those with oily skin!

7points
12.25$ at Amazon
#26
Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
I can’t find a definition anywhere on just WHICH “volcanic stone” this is made from. You can’t just call it “volcanic stone” as that could be any volcanic stone from pumice to basalt, rhyolite, or friggin’ obsidian. “Volcanic stone” is an umbrella term and it makes me very nervous that they don’t specifically tell you WHICH rock it is.

0
0points
reply
#26

Blossom Flower-Shaped Cheek Stamp

Blossom Flower-Shaped Cheek Stamp

Cute—absolutely, but how often would you actually wear your blush as a flower? Despite the oddly shaped applicator, the blush can be easily blended out and worn the usual way. Hence, there's no reason to pass this one up just because of the unconventional applicator shape.

amazon.com Report

7points
12$ at Amazon
#27
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
Reading the title and going by what has gone before, I thought this was for butt cheeks.

1
1point
reply
#27

Cat Paw Foundation Makeup Brush

Cat Paw Foundation Makeup Brush

Apparently, the design of the brush is not only inspired by lovely felines but also created with better makeup application in mind. It's adorable to keep on your vanity—but can it really improve makeup application? Err, it could be, though unlikely. Nevertheless, buyers on Amazon love them. Although purchased more for aesthetics than use, apparently, the brushes fulfill their primary function.

7points
15.99$ at Amazon
#28
#28

Lipstick Queen Shade Shifter, Frog Prince Lipstick

Lipstick Queen Shade Shifter, Frog Prince Lipstick

Another beauty product that changes color upon application is this one. This lipstick, too, works with your lips' chemistry to create a perfectly customized color just for you. Aptly called Frog Prince, the forest green lipstick, once applied, turns into a flattening shade of pink.

7points
#29
Bored Retsuko
Bored Retsuko
Community Member
I hope flattening is a typo of flattering 😯

0
0points
reply
#29

Jamohi Makeup Helper

Jamohi Makeup Helper

This mermaid-tail-shaped tool promises to be a mascara guard, an eyeliner tool, and a lash comb all in one. Although we can see why such a tool could be beneficial to someone, we don't see how it would improve or quicken the makeup application. Although it could be a fun gift for a kid just becoming interested in makeup.

7points
7.99$ at Amazon
#30
#30

Mineral-Rich Magnetic Face Mask

Mineral-Rich Magnetic Face Mask

Although the premise of including iron particles in a face mask already sounds gimmicky, using a magnetic peeler to remove it tops it off. However, according to researchers, the fortifying electromagnetic exchange between the iron particles in the mask and the magnetic peeler attracts and helps remove the impurities from the skin. And considering the Amazon product has an overall rating of 4.3/5, people who bought it are generally happy with the results.

7points
15.95$ at Amazon
#31
#31

Makeup Eraser Cloth

Makeup Eraser Cloth

When this product first came out, it was highly sought after in the beauty community. Its appeal was high at the time because it claimed to remove all makeup (even waterproof!) with just water, with no makeup remover required. Although we haven’t tried this one ourselves, the high ratings on Amazon seem pretty promising.

6points
20$ at Amazon
#32
#32

Petansy Color-Changing Lipstick

Petansy Color-Changing Lipstick

First of all, the design is gorgeous! Apparently, this lipstick can adjust its color according to the temperature and humidity of the lips, which results in a unique shade each time you apply it. Although when it comes to color, it's like buying a cat in a sack, it's a really fun concept.

6points
13.89$ at Amazon
#33
Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
I’m not sure if buying a cat in a sack sounds like “a really fun concept”, BP…

0
0points
reply
#33

Face Cream With Snail Mucus

Face Cream With Snail Mucus

If you believed that applying snail slime to your skin would improve its condition, would you do it? Well, some individuals do it daily. This is because some beauty products have snail mucin, or snail mucus or slime, as one of their main ingredients. Apparently, mucin-based products can reduce acne scarring, repair damaged skin more quickly, and smooth out wrinkles.

6points
26.50$ at Amazon
#34
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
Perfect for the Vegan in your life..... Seriously though, lets put smashed snails on our faces!

1
1point
reply
#34

iMethod Winged Eyeliner Stamp

iMethod Winged Eyeliner Stamp

If you suck at winged eyeliner, check this one out! The set from iMethod Beauty contains 2 wing eyeliners, one for each eye. Eyeliners are double-sided with a wing stamp on one end and a fine liner on the other. Hence, if you have a hard time getting the other eye to match, this set, with over 20k 5-star reviews on Amazon, could be your new best find!

6points
11.97$ at Amazon
#35
#35

Project E Beauty LED Face & Neck Mask

Project E Beauty LED Face & Neck Mask

The futuristic-looking mask promises to complement your face (and neck) routine by increasing collagen production to reduce the signs of aging and appearance of fine lines, improving the condition of acne and blemishes, and much more. Generally, Amazon reviews are rather promising. Perhaps spending 15 minutes of the day looking creepy yet silly could be worth it.  

6points
198$ at Amazon
#36
#36

Hair Dryer Diffuser

Hair Dryer Diffuser

Would you actually be able to tell what it is without reading the title? Our initial thought was a palm-leaf-like watering can nozzle. But no, that's just a hair dryer diffuser.

6points
12.28$ at Amazon
#37
#37

Dr. Jart+ Cryo Rubber Masks

Dr. Jart+ Cryo Rubber Masks

Yet another face mask that will have you looking like an alien. However, the weird-looking product that promises to soothe and moisturize the skin has outstanding reviews.

6points
13.99$ at Amazon
#38
#38

Jellyfish Silicone Face Brush

Jellyfish Silicone Face Brush

Weird? More like weirdly cute! Although the shape is definitely not one you'd be accustomed to, it has a purpose. Dense silicone bristles at the top of the 'jellyfish' help remove the makeup and excess sebum, while thicker bristles at the bottom are great for giving your face a massage!

6points
7.99$ at Amazon
#39
Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
Ah yes, the jellyfish, definitely a creature that has eyes, a nose, and a muzzle XD

0
0points
reply
#39

YOUTHLAB Revolution Roller

YOUTHLAB Revolution Roller

Okay, we get the massage part. The interesting bit is the germanium-infused stones at the head of the tool. They're not merely there to add texture and enhance the massaging experience but, according to the product's description, to "purify the blood" and "balance the body’s natural bio-electrical current." Apparently, that's another thing to worry about.

6points
34.99$ at Amazon
#40
#40

Konjac Facial Sponge

Konjac Facial Sponge

Looks weird until you have actually tried it! Despite looking like a solidified lava rock, these are actually great for cleansing and gently exfoliating the skin. However, if you decide to use it for both your face and body, it's best to have a separate one for each.

6points
18.98$ at Amazon
#41
Bored Retsuko
Bored Retsuko
Community Member
Yup, konjac sponges are nice.

0
0points
reply
#41

Face Foam Maker Marshmallow

Face Foam Maker Marshmallow

If you like your beauty products foamy, this little product can help you turn all kinds of facial cleansers into a fluffy marshmallow texture. If you find your beauty regimen boring, this could be a fun way to spice it up and make it more fun!

6points
7.99$ at Amazon
#42
#42

Electric Makeup Brush Cleaner

Electric Makeup Brush Cleaner

The most annoying thing about cleaning your makeup brushes is the dry time. What if you suddenly get invited to a party, and your favorite brush is still soaking wet? That's too much of a risk. Well, this product promises squeaky clean brushes with zero dry time. Although we find it hard to believe, the Amazon reviews convinced us otherwise. *proceeds to add to cart*

6points
27.99$ at Amazon
#43
#43

Crystal Hair Eraser

Crystal Hair Eraser

Apparently (keyword: apparently), this beauty product offers painless, irritation- and razor-free hair removal on any part of the body. Other than that, it requires no refills or recharges and is reusable for up to a few years. Could it be a game-changer in the shaving world? After doing some research online, although it works great for some, the majority didn't find rubbing glass with a texture of fine-grit sandpaper completely painless or any better alternative to razor or waxing.

6points
19.99$ at Amazon
#44
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
Any volunteers to test this? Back, sack and crack?

0
0points
reply
#44

Silicone Eyeshadow Stamp Applicator

Silicone Eyeshadow Stamp Applicator

Eyeshadow might be the most challenging part of applying makeup. Hence, in their daily routines, many skip it altogether. Promising to be easy to use, perfect for beginners, and precise in the application, could an eyeshadow stencil be the solution? It could work for some; however, the invention seems far-fetched, and in no way would it universally fit every eye shape and eyelid.

6points
5.35$ at Amazon
#45
#45

Facial Razors

Facial Razors

Facial razors have been primarily used to groom the eyebrows. However, recently, it has been "a thing" to remove vellus hair, or "peach fuzz," from the face, the procedure called dermaplaning. Vellus hair is fine, short hair that grows all over the body and helps regulate body temperature and protects the skin.

5points
4.99$ at Amazon
#46
Elle Lian
Elle Lian
Community Member
I’ve used these and they work great! There’s a guard that comes with it to allow for more precise shaving.

1
1point
reply
#46

iMethod Eyebrow Stamp and Stencil Kit

iMethod Eyebrow Stamp and Stencil Kit

After the eyeliner stamp, it was only a matter of time before we approached this one. The premise is similar, but the execution is different: place the stencil and powder it in. There are plenty of shades to choose from, and Amazon reviews seem promising!

5points
16.97$ at Amazon
#47
#47

Facial Mask Machine With Collagen Tablets

Facial Mask Machine With Collagen Tablets

You must have seen this one on either YouTube, TikTok, or Reels. This machine helps you DIY your own face mask, meaning you are fully aware of what goes inside the mask. From fruits to veggies as the main components, natural face masks reach a whole new level with this one.

5points
44.88$ at Amazon
#48
#48

Mini Skincare Fridge

Mini Skincare Fridge

Like people who have a mini fridge in their bedrooms to keep snacks or cold drinks, it's unsurprising that someone big on skincare and beauty would keep one too. But for their beauty products! Not exactly a treat you would expect to find in a fridge. However, refrigeration can greatly benefit beauty products such as sheet masks, eye gels, face mists, and gel-cream textured moisturizers.

5points
98.99$ at Amazon
#49
#49

Peel-Off Nail Polish “Barrier”

Peel-Off Nail Polish “Barrier”

The concept is pretty straightforward: apply the liquid peel-off tape around your nail bed, paint the nail, and, once fully dry, peel off the tape for a clean look. Although this adds a few extra steps to your nail care routine, this is a lifesaver if you’re awful at painting your own nails.

4points
9.99$ at Amazon
#50
#50

Ice Roller To De-Puff The Skin

Ice Roller To De-Puff The Skin

If you have ever tried freezing a spoon and then holding it on your eyelids to reduce eye puffiness, it wouldn’t surprise you that the ice roller would do a similar job. And since scraping your face with jade stones is now an established facial routine for many, an ice face roller doesn’t sound too out of the ordinary.

4points
9.99$ at Amazon
#51
#51

A Head Massager

A Head Massager

This product essentially imitates the job of the fingerprints, which are supposed to improve blood circulation and remove excess oils by applying pressure and rubbing the shampoo into the scalp. And although the fingers can do the same job just as well, a head massager is great for those with long fingernails!

4points
10.19$ at Amazon
#52
#52

Thermal Nail Polish

Thermal Nail Polish

For times when you can't pick just one nail color, color-changing nail polish can save the day. Thermal nail polishes change color depending on the temperature. When the temperature rises, the polishes shift to a lighter color. But when the temperature is cold, the shade intensifies and turns darker.

4points
7.99$ at Amazon
POST

