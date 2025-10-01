Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Never Beating The Red Hat Allegations”: Rapper Under Fire For Twerking With Sydney Sweeney
Rapper with long red hair twerking with Sydney Sweeney in a lively setting, sparking red hat allegations controversy.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“Never Beating The Red Hat Allegations”: Rapper Under Fire For Twerking With Sydney Sweeney

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
Rapper Sexyy Red has found herself in hot water after dancing with Sydney Sweeney at the actress’s 28th birthday party.

After wearing a “Make America Sexyy Again” hat during one of her performances, the 27-year-old received backlash for partying with Sydney, who is believed to be a Donald Trump supporter.

The White Lotus actress hosted a star-studded, space-themed birthday in Los Angeles on September 28.

Highlights
  • Sexyy Red faced backlash for twerking with Sydney Sweeney, a rumored Trump supporter, at the actress’s 28th birthday party.
  • The rapper previously said she "loved" Donald Trump but did not endorse anyone for president.
  • Trump publicly defended Sydney Sweeney on Truth Social amid political backlash over her jeans ad.
RELATED:

    Rapper in red floral outfit and sunglasses posing indoors with a black handbag, linked to red hat allegations and twerking controversy.

    Sexyy Red has come under fire after attending Sydney Sweeney’s birthday party
    Rapper in red floral outfit and sunglasses posing indoors with a black handbag, linked to red hat allegations and twerking controversy.

    Image credits: sexyyred/Instagram

    Photos from the event show Sexyy Red holding a microphone in one shot, while another captures her with her hands on her knees, seemingly twerking with the birthday girl.

    Among the A-list guests were also Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, rapper Wiz Khalifa, Sydney’s Anyone But You co-star Glen Powell, and Scooter Braun, her reported new boyfriend.

    Woman with long hair sitting indoors wearing a black vest and white skirt, related to rapper red hat allegations topic.

    Woman with long hair sitting indoors wearing a black vest and white skirt, related to rapper red hat allegations topic.

    Image credits: sydney_sweeney/Instagram

    On social media, critics slammed the rapper for hanging out with Sydney. One person fumed, “Yeah, Sexyy ain’t never beating the red hat allegations.”

    “Both are industry plants,” a separate Facebook user said, while a third called the pair “cringe.”

    Others commented that “the maga people” were using the rapper for their own advantage.

    Meanwhile, some defended the stars, with one fan writing, “Wild crossover – love seeing stars from different worlds link up.”

    The rapper and the actress were pictured twerking together at the star-studded event

    Rapper twerking with Sydney Sweeney at event, red hair and shiny outfit, indoor space with NASA rocket backdrop.

    Rapper twerking with Sydney Sweeney at event, red hair and shiny outfit, indoor space with NASA rocket backdrop.

    Image credits: sydney_sweeney/Instagram

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing never beating the red hat allegations related to a rapper under fire.

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing never beating the red hat allegations related to a rapper under fire.

    Image credits: Your Problematic Faves/Facebook

    It comes after the Euphoria actress was heavily criticized over a controversial American Eagle jean ad promoted with the tagline, “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans.”

    In the ad, the star says, “Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair colour, personality and even eye colour. My jeans are blue.”

    Because the tagline uses the word “jeans” as a play on “genes,” and Sydney is a white, blonde woman with blue eyes, some critics interpreted the ad as promoting genetic superiority.

    Rapper performing on stage near a large red hat inflatable with the phrase Make America Sexy Again.

    Rapper performing on stage near a large red hat inflatable with the phrase Make America Sexy Again.

    Image credits: Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images

    Tweet discussing allegations involving a rapper, red hat controversy, and a public reaction on social media platform.

    Tweet discussing allegations involving a rapper, red hat controversy, and a public reaction on social media platform.

    Image credits: sforsamara

    Another group felt the backlash was unjustified, arguing that the ad simply celebrated Sydney’s beauty without having a racial undertone.

    The backlash forced American Eagle to issue a statement in which they said the campaign “is and always was about the jeans” and that “great jeans look good on everyone.”

    Reacting to the criticism, Trump defended the Emmy-nominated actress on Truth Social, writing, “Sydney Sweeney, a registered Republican, has the HOTTEST ad out there. Go get ’em Sydney!” as per the BBC.

    The mom of two previously said she “loved” US President Donald Trump, calling him “funny” and “bold”

    Rapper taking a mirror selfie wearing beige outfit and jewelry, related to red hat allegations and twerking controversy.

    Rapper taking a mirror selfie wearing beige outfit and jewelry, related to red hat allegations and twerking controversy.

    Image credits: sexyyred/Instagram

    Tweet discussing rapper under fire for twerking with Sydney Sweeney at a MAGA party, expressing no surprise hashtag.

    Tweet discussing rapper under fire for twerking with Sydney Sweeney at a MAGA party, expressing no surprise hashtag.

    Image credits: intherainbows19

    Sydney has not commented on the backlash or confirmed her political affiliation. According to The Guardian, she registered as a Republican voter in Florida a few months before Trump won a second US presidency.

    The jeans controversy came about two years after she faced criticism from some US citizens after she was pictured at her mother’s birthday party, where several of the guests wore hats that called to mind those that bear the president’s slogan. 

    The Washington native subsequently issued a statement on social media urging the public to “stop making assumptions.”

    “An innocent celebration … has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not the intention,” she said at the time.

    Rapper performing on stage with red hair and sunglasses under a sign inspired by political slogans and twerking allegations.

    Rapper performing on stage with red hair and sunglasses under a sign inspired by political slogans and twerking allegations.

    Image credits: Prince Williams/WireImage

    Tweet from rapper Sexyy Red declaring presidential candidacy amid red hat allegations controversy.

    Tweet from rapper Sexyy Red declaring presidential candidacy amid red hat allegations controversy.

    Image credits: SexyyRed314_

    As for Sexyy Red, who is set to perform at Coachella 2026, the mom of two posted a message on X/Twitter last year, ahead of the US elections, clarifying that she would not be endorsing any candidate.

    “It’s Sexyy Red 4 President [American flag emoji] I’m my own candidate I’m not endorsing anybody period [kiss emoji],” she wrote.

    The Rich Baby Daddy singer had previously made headlines for performing with a giant “Make America Sexyy Again” hat during her set at the 2024 Roots Picnic.

    Sydney reportedly registered as a Republican voter in Florida months before the elections

    Woman in a red dress posing confidently with a projected backdrop, related to rapper and Sydney Sweeney twerking allegations.

    Woman in a red dress posing confidently with a projected backdrop, related to rapper and Sydney Sweeney twerking allegations.

    Image credits: sydney_sweeney/Instagram

    Tweet from user KuntyKawaii expressing frustration over disrespect despite efforts to win Black fans amid Red Hat allegations involving a rapper.

    Tweet from user KuntyKawaii expressing frustration over disrespect despite efforts to win Black fans amid Red Hat allegations involving a rapper.

    Image credits: Leezzy14

    In October 2024, she expressed that she wanted Trump back in office during an interview on the This Past Weekend podcast.

    “Yeah, they support him in the hood. At first I don’t think people was fucking with him. They thought he was racist, saying little sh*t against women,” she said.

    Young woman with long blonde hair wearing an off-shoulder denim jacket, posing against a plain background.

    Young woman with long blonde hair wearing an off-shoulder denim jacket, posing against a plain background.

    Image credits: americaneagle/Instagram

    “But once he started getting Black people out of jail and giving people that free money. Aww baby, we love Trump. We need him back in office. We need him back because, baby, them checks. Them stimulus checks. Trump, we miss you.

    “I love Trump. He funny to me. I used to be watching him talking to people. He used to be calling people fat. He just bold. He funny. We need people like him.”

    Tweet from user joshua mentioning a red themed party, related to red hat allegations involving a rapper and Sydney Sweeney.

    Many people were not surprised to see Sexyy Red at Sydney’s partyTweet from user joshua mentioning a red themed party, related to red hat allegations involving a rapper and Sydney Sweeney.

    Image credits: joshvxa

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing controversy involving rapper under fire for twerking with Sydney Sweeney.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing controversy involving rapper under fire for twerking with Sydney Sweeney.

    Image credits: MrPolo012

    Social media post containing a comment about a rapper under fire for twerking with Sydney Sweeney.

    Social media post containing a comment about a rapper under fire for twerking with Sydney Sweeney.

    Image credits: zenamaraj

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to rapper under fire for twerking with Sydney Sweeney amid red hat allegations.

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to rapper under fire for twerking with Sydney Sweeney amid red hat allegations.

    Image credits: Bunbunloops

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to a viral moment involving a rapper under fire for twerking with Sydney Sweeney.

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to a viral moment involving a rapper under fire for twerking with Sydney Sweeney.

    Image credits: BigZanii1

    Tweet from user Lance discussing money, related to rapper under fire for twerking with Sydney Sweeney controversy.

    Tweet from user Lance discussing money, related to rapper under fire for twerking with Sydney Sweeney controversy.

    Image credits: lance_mm

    Tweet by user justlivinlife commenting on rapper under fire for twerking with Sydney Sweeney amid red hat allegations.

    Tweet by user justlivinlife commenting on rapper under fire for twerking with Sydney Sweeney amid red hat allegations.

    Image credits: jstlivinlfe

    Tweet discussing rapper under fire for twerking with Sydney Sweeney amid red hat allegations controversy.

    Tweet discussing rapper under fire for twerking with Sydney Sweeney amid red hat allegations controversy.

    Image credits: JdMinks

    Screenshot of a social media post with text about being laughed at, related to rapper twerking with Sydney Sweeney allegations.

    Screenshot of a social media post with text about being laughed at, related to rapper twerking with Sydney Sweeney allegations.

    Image credits: nk1ishere

    Tweet from Muggy Mugshot on social media, referencing rapper under fire for twerking with Sydney Sweeney allegations.

    Tweet from Muggy Mugshot on social media, referencing rapper under fire for twerking with Sydney Sweeney allegations.

    Image credits: CoochieBeating

    Tweet from user ethical misogynist expressing support, related to rapper under fire for twerking with Sydney Sweeney allegations.

    Tweet from user ethical misogynist expressing support, related to rapper under fire for twerking with Sydney Sweeney allegations.

    Image credits: LeyaSpks

    Screenshot of a tweet about the NASA ship decor, showing user commentary related to future outlooks.

    Screenshot of a tweet about the NASA ship decor, showing user commentary related to future outlooks.

    Image credits: andromedaughter

    Screenshot of a tweet from Luigi’s Lawyer discussing political views and branding controversies related to never beating the red hat allegations.

    Screenshot of a tweet from Luigi’s Lawyer discussing political views and branding controversies related to never beating the red hat allegations.

    Image credits: Venusofdetroit

    Screenshot of a tweet by WolfOfNewYork expressing interest in events amid rapper under fire for twerking allegations.

    Screenshot of a tweet by WolfOfNewYork expressing interest in events amid rapper under fire for twerking allegations.

    Image credits: Word2myKnicks

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing rapper under fire for twerking with Sydney Sweeney amid Red Hat allegations.

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing rapper under fire for twerking with Sydney Sweeney amid Red Hat allegations.

    Image credits: NotJhayDotC

    Tweet from user fyvestarr_ discussing favorite rappers and MAGA with laughing emoji in a social media post.

    Tweet from user fyvestarr_ discussing favorite rappers and MAGA with laughing emoji in a social media post.

    Image credits: fyvestarr_

    Tweet mentioning rapper under fire for twerking with Sydney Sweeney, sparking never beating the red hat allegations discussion.

    Tweet mentioning rapper under fire for twerking with Sydney Sweeney, sparking never beating the red hat allegations discussion.

    Image credits: cyb3rbarbi

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing rapper and Sydney Sweeney amid red hat allegations controversy.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing rapper and Sydney Sweeney amid red hat allegations controversy.

    Image credits: _princesssaaa_

    Sydney sweeney
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Entertainment News Writer

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

