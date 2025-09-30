Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Sydney Sweeney Recreates Iconic Britney Spears Outfit For Birthday, Leaves Fans Divided
Sydney Sweeney in a sparkling silver outfit inspired by Britney Spears, posing with voluminous wavy hair and subtle makeup.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Sydney Sweeney Recreates Iconic Britney Spears Outfit For Birthday, Leaves Fans Divided

peter.j Peter Michael de Jesus Entertainment News Writer
Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

25

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Sydney Sweeney made sure her 28th birthday was one to remember, stepping into the spotlight with a fashion choice that blended Hollywood glamour and pop nostalgia.

The Euphoria actress celebrated her special day with a space-themed party in Los Angeles, dazzling her guests in a silver star-adorned minidress once famously worn by pop icon Britney Spears.

Highlights
  • Sydney Sweeney celebrated her 28th birthday with a space-themed party.
  • The Euphoria star subtly recreated Spears’ 2008 Circus album cover in a birthday photo shoot.
  • A-list guests, from Glen Powell to Jeff Bezos and his wife, Lauren Sanchez, attended Sydney's birthday party.

With family, friends, and A-list celebrities by her side, the night became both a birthday celebration and a tribute to one of pop culture’s most unforgettable eras.

RELATED:

    Sydney’s silver star-adorned minidress has gone viral

    Sydney Sweeney in a sparkling outfit recreating iconic Britney Spears look at a vibrant birthday party event.

    Sydney Sweeney in a sparkling outfit recreating iconic Britney Spears look at a vibrant birthday party event.

    Image credits: sydney_sweeney

    At the center of the buzz was Sweeney’s choice of outfit: a metallic minidress scattered with star embellishments from The Blonds’ Spring/Summer 2009 collection.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The shiny dress was instantly recognizable to fans of Britney Spears, 43, who wore it on the super deluxe cover of her 2008 Circus album, according to Page Six.

    Sydney Sweeney recreating iconic Britney Spears outfit in sparkling silver dress with star embellishments for birthday photoshoot.

    Sydney Sweeney recreating iconic Britney Spears outfit in sparkling silver dress with star embellishments for birthday photoshoot.

    Image credits: sydney_sweeney

    Spears paired the look with fishnet stockings and black pumps, creating a bold, theatrical moment that reflected her career at the time.

    Sweeney reimagined the look for her space-themed birthday party. Instead of stockings, she kept the styling simple and sleek, showing off her legs while slipping into metallic Rene Caovilla heels, according to People magazine.

    The sandals, which were detailed with silver stars along the straps, tied the whole look together and kept the ensemble’s silver space theme consistent.

    Sydney Sweeney wearing a silver star-studded outfit and fishnet stockings, recreating an iconic Britney Spears look.

    Sydney Sweeney wearing a silver star-studded outfit and fishnet stockings, recreating an iconic Britney Spears look.

    Image credits: Kate Turning

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Sweeney didn’t just wear the dress, either. She leaned fully into the nostalgia by recreating Spears’ Circus pose in her own photo shoot.

    Sitting on the floor with her legs bent, one hand resting on her ankle, she locked eyes with the camera as her loose blonde hair fell across her shoulders.

    Sydney Sweeney wearing a sparkling silver dress recreating iconic Britney Spears outfit at a lively birthday party.

    Sydney Sweeney wearing a sparkling silver dress recreating iconic Britney Spears outfit at a lively birthday party.

    Image credits: sydney_sweeney

    The shot felt like a deliberate homage and quickly lit up Instagram when Sweeney posted it with the cheeky caption: “welcome to planet syd.”

    Together with her Britney Spears homage, Sydney also shared a carousel of photos from her birthday celebration, which looked like a blast.

    Sydney’s 28th birthday party was graced by numerous stars

    Sydney Sweeney dancing in a shiny outfit recreating iconic Britney Spears look at a birthday party with fans reacting.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Sydney Sweeney dancing in a shiny outfit recreating iconic Britney Spears look at a birthday party with fans reacting.

    Image credits: sydney_sweeney

    Sweeney’s birthday bash was designed as a full immersion into her space-inspired theme. Guests arrived in cosmic-centric outfits, creating a shimmering crowd of metallics, sequins, and futuristic details that matched the “planet Syd” atmosphere.

    Syndey’s guest list was impressive. Among those in attendance were actor Glen Powell, DJ and producer Diplo, rapper Wiz Khalifa, breakout artist Sexyy Red, and even Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who arrived with his wife Lauren Sánchez.

    Sydney Sweeney in a sparkling outfit recreating iconic Britney Spears look at a birthday party with friends.

    Sydney Sweeney in a sparkling outfit recreating iconic Britney Spears look at a birthday party with friends.

    Image credits: sydney_sweeney

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Their presence highlighted Sweeney’s status as not just an actress but a cultural figure whose reach is starting to extend well beyond Hollywood.

    Also present was record executive Scooter Braun, 44, with whom Sweeney has been linked in recent weeks. A source told People that the two have been “casually” dating since early September, and that Sweeney had “a great time celebrating her birthday with him.”

    While neither has commented publicly on their relationship, fans were quick to note that Braun appeared by her side during the celebration.

    Sydney Sweeney in a silver outfit recreating iconic Britney Spears style at a birthday party, posing with friends in colorful costumes.

    Sydney Sweeney in a silver outfit recreating iconic Britney Spears style at a birthday party, posing with friends in colorful costumes.

    Image credits: sydney_sweeney

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Just days later, the pair was spotted holding hands at Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights, fueling further speculations about their apparent romance.

    “She’s having fun with Scooter and enjoys dating him. He’s easy to be around and an intriguing guy. (Sydney) is back to work now, though. She feels very blessed to have such an amazing career. She’s very focused and super hard-working,” the source stated.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Sydney’s shimmering metallic dress received polarizing reactions from netizens

    Sydney Sweeney wearing a sparkly outfit recreating iconic Britney Spears look while blowing candles on a space-themed birthday cake.

    Sydney Sweeney wearing a sparkly outfit recreating iconic Britney Spears look while blowing candles on a space-themed birthday cake.

    Image credits: sydney_sweeney

    While it was undeniable that Sydney looked great in her birthday dress, some netizens stated that she should have worn something new instead of something that could be linked to another artist.

    “Sydney should never be wearing ensembles that have been worn before. If she were to do so, it should be something worn by a classic star, whose name is not associated with loss of control or making a spectacle of herself,” one commenter stated.

    Sydney Sweeney in a sparkling outfit recreating iconic Britney Spears look at a lively birthday party with friends.

    Sydney Sweeney in a sparkling outfit recreating iconic Britney Spears look at a lively birthday party with friends.

    Image credits: sydney_sweeney

    Others, however, praised Sydney for the Britney throwback, especially since both women are gorgeous.

    “Imitation is the highest form of flattery. Both ladies look gorgeous,” one commenter wrote.

    Sydney Sweeney in a sparkling dress recreating iconic Britney Spears outfit at birthday party with friends and a rapper.

    Sydney Sweeney in a sparkling dress recreating iconic Britney Spears outfit at birthday party with friends and a rapper.

    Image credits: sydney_sweeney

    “Despite her s**-kitten persona, Sydney exudes a kind of steeliness that will ensure that she’ll go far in the cutthroat show-business; the contrast is especially great when posed beside the much sweeter and more vulnerable Britney, wearing the same dress,” wrote another.

    Netizens shared their thoughts on Sydney Sweeney’s space-themed metallic birthday dress on social media

    Tweet showing a user commenting on Sydney Sweeney recreating an iconic Britney Spears outfit, sparking fan reactions.

    Tweet showing a user commenting on Sydney Sweeney recreating an iconic Britney Spears outfit, sparking fan reactions.

    Image credits: Otrofandepol

    Tweet from Jones Beach Bunny responding to Britney Spears, praising her style with a playful emoji.

    Tweet from Jones Beach Bunny responding to Britney Spears, praising her style with a playful emoji.

    Image credits: JonesBeachBunny

    Tweet criticizing Sydney Sweeney for recreating iconic Britney Spears outfit, sparking fan division on social media.

    Tweet criticizing Sydney Sweeney for recreating iconic Britney Spears outfit, sparking fan division on social media.

    Image credits: iceydip

    Sydney Sweeney in a space-themed outfit inspired by Britney Spears' iconic Circus era look for her birthday celebration.

    Sydney Sweeney in a space-themed outfit inspired by Britney Spears' iconic Circus era look for her birthday celebration.

    Image credits: randomlyrj_

    Sydney Sweeney dressed in a recreation of an iconic Britney Spears outfit, sparking mixed reactions from fans online.

    Sydney Sweeney dressed in a recreation of an iconic Britney Spears outfit, sparking mixed reactions from fans online.

    Image credits: princesss91778

    Tweet text criticizing attempts to recreate Britney Spears outfit, questioning why copies appear more vulgar.

    Tweet text criticizing attempts to recreate Britney Spears outfit, questioning why copies appear more vulgar.

    Image credits: Jr2pointzero

    Tweet praising Britney Spears, posted in response to a discussion about Sydney Sweeney recreating Britney Spears outfit.

    Tweet praising Britney Spears, posted in response to a discussion about Sydney Sweeney recreating Britney Spears outfit.

    Image credits: rmelanie2111

    Tweet text highlighting Sydney Sweeney recreating an iconic Britney Spears outfit, sparking fan reactions online.

    Tweet text highlighting Sydney Sweeney recreating an iconic Britney Spears outfit, sparking fan reactions online.

    Image credits: CroweIrene83041

    Tweet text shown on a social media app commenting on Sydney Sweeney recreating an iconic Britney Spears outfit.

    Tweet text shown on a social media app commenting on Sydney Sweeney recreating an iconic Britney Spears outfit.

    Image credits: stunnaaagirllll

    Tweet screenshot showing a user commenting on Sydney Sweeney recreating an iconic Britney Spears outfit for her birthday.

    Tweet screenshot showing a user commenting on Sydney Sweeney recreating an iconic Britney Spears outfit for her birthday.

    Image credits: lyricvoelle

    Tweet praising Britney Spears with heart eyes and princess emojis, expressing admiration for the pop icon.

    Tweet praising Britney Spears with heart eyes and princess emojis, expressing admiration for the pop icon.

    Image credits: regina4110

    Tweet praising Sydney Sweeney recreating iconic Britney Spears outfit with matching shoes, showing fan excitement and admiration.

    Tweet praising Sydney Sweeney recreating iconic Britney Spears outfit with matching shoes, showing fan excitement and admiration.

    Image credits: Mascara4Mascara

    Fan tweet praising Sydney Sweeney recreating iconic Britney Spears outfit, sparking mixed reactions online.

    Fan tweet praising Sydney Sweeney recreating iconic Britney Spears outfit, sparking mixed reactions online.

    Image credits: Simday_1

    Tweet discussing Sydney Sweeney recreating iconic Britney Spears outfit, sparking mixed fan reactions online.

    Tweet discussing Sydney Sweeney recreating iconic Britney Spears outfit, sparking mixed fan reactions online.

    Image credits: santaspearsy2k

    Tweet text saying Queen supports queen, posted by user Original Doll*, replying to another user.

    Tweet text saying Queen supports queen, posted by user Original Doll*, replying to another user.

    Image credits: saturnf0x

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Celebrities
    sydney sweeney
    Vote arrow up

    25

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    25

    Open list comments

    0

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    After almost a decade of reporting straight hard news, I now bring that discipline to entertainment writing at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity updates, viral trends, and cultural stories with speed and accuracy, while also embracing the lighter, evergreen side of pop culture. My articles are often syndicated to MSN, extending their reach to broader audiences. My goal is straightforward: to deliver trustworthy coverage that keeps readers informed about the stories dominating the conversation today.

    Read less »
    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    After almost a decade of reporting straight hard news, I now bring that discipline to entertainment writing at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity updates, viral trends, and cultural stories with speed and accuracy, while also embracing the lighter, evergreen side of pop culture. My articles are often syndicated to MSN, extending their reach to broader audiences. My goal is straightforward: to deliver trustworthy coverage that keeps readers informed about the stories dominating the conversation today.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Celebrities Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT