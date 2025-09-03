Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Sydney Sweeney Flaunts Body In New Jimmy Choo Ad After American Eagle Controversy
Sydney Sweeney poses in black bodysuit and white boots in a Jimmy Choo ad showcasing her body and style confidently.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Sydney Sweeney Flaunts Body In New Jimmy Choo Ad After American Eagle Controversy

Dave Malyon
Entertainment News Writer
It is almost as if Sydney Sweeney is immune to the effects of a good “budlighting.”

Now in the wake of her contentious collaboration with American Eagle jeans, she can be seen strutting her stuff for luxury fashion house Jimmy Choo.

In comparison to, let’s say the 2023 Dylan Mulvaney furore, it seems Sweeney’s public persona has an impressive resilience to mass hawkishness.

Highlights
  • Sweeney appears untouched after controversy over her American Eagle jeans ad.
  • Jimmy choo features the euphoria star in its new autumn 2025 Instagram campaign.
  • Outfits include knee-high white boots, a two-piece leather look, and the bar hobo bag which fans are vowing to buy.
RELATED:

    Jimmy Choo has showcased the actress in an array of different outfits

    Sydney Sweeney showcasing a zebra-print Jimmy Choo bag in a stylish leather outfit during a fashion shoot.

    Image credits: jimmychoo

    Jimmy Choo is showcasing the Euphoria alum on Instagram as part of its 2025 Autumn campaign. 

    The 27-year-old can be seen in an office setting, performing ballet moves in knee-high white boots, donning heels and handbags.

    In another image she can be seen in a two piece leather outfit and the luxury outlet proudly captioning it: 

    Sydney Sweeney flaunts body holding a striped Jimmy Choo bag with eyes closed against a plain background.

    Image credits: Jimmy Choo

    “Character Study: The Isa Pump. Sydney Sweeney embodies the character of this expressive and boldly unique pump.

    Some have fans have since vowed to buy the item Sweeney was modeling 

    In another with Sweeney shows off brown and beige purse and the outlet declares:

    “The new Bar Hobo bag is presented in the print of the season. Discover a play on timeless zebra print, realized in warm autumnal hues.”

    Sydney Sweeney flaunts body in black bodysuit and white boots in new Jimmy Choo ad shoot at dance studio.

    Image credits: Jimmy Choo

    The posts drew a slew of commentary with some in favor and some against the collaboration.

    “Buying my wife a pair of these shoes and a handbag. DONE! Gotta support them and give my wife a little extra this Christmas! Good on ya Jimmy Choo,” wrote one fan approvingly.

    The backlash from Sweeney’s collaboration with American Eagle rubbed off on her Jimmy Choo campaign

    Leftovers from Sweeney’s collaboration with American Eagle jeans spilled out in a comment thread of another photo and one person wrote: “Read the room Jimmy Choo.”

    Sydney Sweeney posing in a black bodysuit and white boots for a Jimmy Choo ad, showcasing her figure in a dance studio.

    Image credits: Jimmy Choo

    “You could have picked someone else. Anyone,” echoed another.

    This sentiment stems from the controversy swirling around her monologue, which states “Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality and even eye color. My jeans are blue.”

    The ad ends off with: “Sydney Sweeney has great jeans.”

    Stars like Lizzo and Doja Cat surfaced to mock Sweeney while other detractors accused the brand of leaning heavily in the way of eugenics with its narrative.

    Sydney Sweeney posing for a new Jimmy Choo ad campaign, captured on a professional video monitor.

    Image credits: Jimmy Choo

    Despite the criticisms the campaign prevailed and even plastered across a large digital billboard in New York’s Time Square.

    Then Dylan Mulvaney got cancelled and the collaborating company’s sales tanked 

    The effect of the controversy appears to be the polar opposite of that experienced by transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney’s following their association with a popular adult beverage company.

    The advert which was seen on TikTok drew backlash from right-leaning audiences and the brand’s sales took a knock.

    Sydney Sweeney flaunts body wearing black leather outfit and zebra print heels and bag in new Jimmy Choo ad campaign.

    Image credits: jimmychoo

    In the next month it was noted that the collaborating company made 26% percent less sales while the mothership Anheuser Busch dipped by one percent.

    Then later in the same month. It was reported that sales fell by an additional 18% and the company lost its status as America’s number one seller.

    Some celebs filmed themselves shooting up cases of the beverage

    Musician Kid Rock was the key proponent behind the drive and posted a video of himself opening up on three cases of the brew with an MP5 weapon.

    Sydney Sweeney holding a zebra-striped Jimmy Choo bag, smiling with eyes closed in a stylish black outfit.

    Image credits: jimmychoo

    Sydney Sweeney flaunting her body in a stylish Jimmy Choo ad, seated casually with blue jeans and embellished shoes.

    Image credits: Jimmy Choo

    “Grandpa’s feeling a little frisky today,” he said in the video posted to social media.

    “Let me say something to all of you [that would be] as clear and concise as possible,” before hosing down three crates of the product with his weapon.

    The company was forced to cancel its campaign with Mulvaney and replace its marketing executive

    The dissent forced the company to cancel their campaign with Mulvaney and replace a marketing executive.

    Sydney Sweeney posing with Jimmy Choo handbag and black heels against cityscape backdrop in fashion advertisement.

    Image credits: Jimmy Choo

    “Anheuser-Busch has shared a statement with BBD on management changes […] in the wake of the Dylan Mulvaney can controversy,” an industry outlet covering the sagareported.

    “Marketing VP Alissa Heinerscheid, who was at that post for not quite a year, is off the brand. We understand she has decided to take a leave of absence.”

    Sweeney appears to become more popular as the controversy swirls

    Share on Facebook

    Sydney sweeney
    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Entertainment News Writer

    A writer with a journey spanning hard news, food, and culture, with bylines in The Epoch Times, NTD, Dented Armour, Tasting Table, and Mashed. At Bored Panda the focus has pivoted to entertainment, tracking celebrity newsmakers, Hollywood drama, and viral stories while vying to give more substance and less surface.

    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Entertainment News Writer

    A writer with a journey spanning hard news, food, and culture, with bylines in The Epoch Times, NTD, Dented Armour, Tasting Table, and Mashed. At Bored Panda the focus has pivoted to entertainment, tracking celebrity newsmakers, Hollywood drama, and viral stories while vying to give more substance and less surface.

