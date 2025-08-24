Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
"Birds Of A Feather": Canceled Comedian Matt Rife Backs Sydney Sweeney After Viral Ad Backlash
Comedian Matt Rife smiling at an event, wearing a denim jacket, supporting Sydney Sweeney amid viral ad backlash.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“Birds Of A Feather”: Canceled Comedian Matt Rife Backs Sydney Sweeney After Viral Ad Backlash

Comedian and actor Matt Rife has come to Sydney Sweeney’s defense amid the swirling American Eagle controversy that has since metastasized to her career.

The 29-year-old funny man is no stranger to being on the wrong side of public ire, as he regularly comes under fire for statements he makes on his shows.

Unlike Rife’s handling of his controversies, Sweeney remained silent until recently, when she spoke to the Wall Street Journal.

Highlights
  • Matt Rife defends Sydney Sweeney amid backlash over American Eagle campaign.
  • Rife has faced criticism for domestic violence jokes in Netflix special.
  • Fans question Rife’s sudden support for women.
    Matt Rife weighed in on a rare statement Sydney Sweeney made to the Wall Street Journal

    Matt Rife wearing a denim jacket and white shirt, smiling at an event with Amazon MGM Studios backdrop.

    Image credits: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    Taking to his X account on August 23, he reposted an advert for a men’s soap product named Sydney’s Bathwater Bliss.

    In the caption of the ad, which was initially posted by Pop Base, was the quoted line from Sweeney’s interview with the Wall Street Journal on August 20, when she said of the product:

    “It was mainly the girls making comments about it, which I thought was really interesting. They all loved the idea of Jacob Elordi’s bathwater.”

    Rife added his opinion and wrote:

    “I keep seeing people mad at Sydney Sweeney for noooothing.”

    Sydney Sweeney posing in a denim jacket with bare shoulders, related to Birds Of A Feather viral ad backlash support.

    Image credits: American Eagle

    “She’s learning that the internet is full of absolute garbage losers who will twist anything you say into a […] misinterpretation. 

    “People are awful.”

    Sweeney has since been touted as the most “Talked-About Woman in Hollywood”

    Tweet from comedian Matt Rife supporting Sydney Sweeney amid viral ad backlash and online controversy.

    Image credits: mattrife

    The furore Rife was referring to stemmed from Sweeney’s collaboration with the American Eagle denim brand and a monologue interchanging the “jeans” with “genes.” 

    The advert was broadly interpreted as a eugenics narrative, and quickly became a political lightning rod with people misreading what the dissent was actually about, and then dragging Beyonce’s campaign with Levi’s into controversy.

    It was not long before rightwing ideologues jumped to the Euphoria star’s defense, and, stoking the fire even more, was the revelation that she was a “registered Republican.” 

    Fans find e.l.f Cosmetics use of Rife in a recent contradictory

    Sydney Sweeney seated in a blue outfit, featured in Birds Of A Feather alongside comedian Matt Rife backing her after viral backlash.

    Image credits: American Eagle

    Rife’s own experience with polarizing marketing campaigns comes from his appearance 

    in an e.l.f. Cosmetics ad, which cast him alongside drag queen Heidi N Closet.

    The two take on the tongue in cheek roles of two “affordable beauty attorneys” at the fictitious law offices of e.l.f.ino & Schmarnes, where they hawk “access to beauty products [customers] deserve at prices that won’t injure their livelihoods.”

    The advert was met with backlash, drawing comments like “Literally any other guy could have done this, Matt rife sucks,” and “So… Rife was the only one y’all could get?”

    One unhappy Netizen wrote: “Elf Cosmetics says on their ‘elf cares’ site that elf stands for empowering legendary females while also simultaneously hiring someone who makes light of DV.” 

    The hawkishness stemmed from his jokes about domestic violence

    Sydney Sweeney in a bubble bath holding a product, with scenic mountains and pillars in the background, Birds of a Feather.

    Image credits: drsquatch

    Another connected the dissent to what is broadly perceived as a faux pas during Rife’s 2023 Natural Selection Netflix special.

    At the start of said show Rife launched into a routine about a Baltimore restaurant and a female server who had a black eye.

    He recalled wondering why the server was not kept out of sight of the customers—perhaps in the kitchen.

    Sydney Sweeney in a dimly lit room, with curly hair, relating to the viral ad backlash and Matt Rife support.

    Image credits: Lionsgate Movies

    He then pivoted away from this idea saying: “Yeah, but I feel like if she could cook, she wouldn’t have that black eye,” and then said of the same joke:

    “I figure if we start the show with domestic violence, the rest of the show should be smooth sailing,” he observed later.

    Rife addressed his dilemma with a fake apology

    Comedian Matt Rife wearing glasses and a gray suit, posing confidently in an indoor setting.

    Image credits: e.l.f. Cosmetics

    Unlike Sweeney, Rife was quick to address the ensuing furore, but in a way would seem counterintuitive (to put it lightly).

    “If you’ve ever been offended by a joke I’ve told, here’s a link to my official apology,” he reportedly wrote on social media. Said link directed anyone who clicked on it to a website selling “special needs helmets.”

    Statement text on a white background addressing a beauty campaign backlash, relevant to Birds Of A Feather canceled comedian Matt Rife support.

    Image credits: elfcosmetics

    The response drew even more dissent, and one netizen, referring to the recent e.l.f.’s collaboration, wrote:

    “Oooooh. Matt Rife? The guy who jokes about DV? In an ad targeted to women? That’s, um. A choice. Who will you hire next? Andrew Tate?” they asked sarcastically, per USA Today.

    “You just lost a lot of customers.”

    Netizens cannot understand why Rife is standing up for women all of a sudden

    Comedian Matt Rife performing stand-up comedy indoors, wearing a beanie and holding a microphone and water bottle.

    Image credits: Matt Rife

    Rife jumping to Sweeney’s defense was not greeted by the criticism she faced for the jeans campaign, nor hawkiness directed at e.l.f., but fans remain cynical nonetheless.

    In response to his recent X post, one user quipped:

    “Things have gotten so wonky that he’s standing up for women. This is weird.”

    Another detected a hidden agenda and wrote: “The Perfect thing to say before you slide into her DMs.”

    Fans want to know “doesn’t Rife also need defending?”

    Comment by Bill Combs discussing backlash and white hatred in response to a viral ad involving comedian Matt Rife and Sydney Sweeney.

    Comment supporting Sydney Sweeney defending her ad amidst backlash, mentioning comedian Matt Rife’s stance on the issue.

    Screenshot of social media comment mentioning backlash over American eagle ad amid Birds of a Feather controversy.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing public reactions related to Birds Of A Feather controversy.

    Comment reading White people sticking together, highlighting online reactions to Birds of a Feather controversy involving Matt Rife and Sydney Sweeney.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment by Cathy Chiasson-Barbesin referencing comedian Matt Rife defending someone.

    Comment by Monique Aris expressing skepticism, related to comedian Matt Rife and viral ad backlash discussion.

    Social media comment questioning if comedian Matt Rife needs defending amid backlash involving Sydney Sweeney.

    Comment from Lanie Michelle saying "Of course he does. Birds of a feather" on a social media post.

    Screenshot of social media comment mentioning outrage and referencing Birds of a Feather viral ad backlash.

    Comment from mynerdyhome discussing support for Sydney Sweeney amid viral ad backlash involving Matt Rife.

    Comment from DirectorSells supporting Sydney Sweeney amid viral backlash and Matt Rife's defense of the actress.

    Screenshot of a user comment discussing comedian Matt Rife’s support for Sydney Sweeney amid viral backlash.

    Text message discussing comedian Matt Rife and criticism of a viral ad during summer 2025.

    Text post from user Texas_sucks15 discussing a canceled comedian Matt Rife backing Sydney Sweeney after viral ad backlash.

    Alt text: Text saying of course he defended her. She’s his type, related to Matt Rife supporting Sydney Sweeney after viral ad backlash.

    Comment text criticizing a person, written in black font on a white background under the username Professor_Nincompoop.

    Text excerpt discussing canceled comedian Matt Rife backing Sydney Sweeney amid viral backlash controversy.

    Comment text on a white background referencing comedian Matt Rife in a casual black font.

    Sydney sweeney
