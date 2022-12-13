If you make a good meme and send it to your friend, the two of you will have a little laugh and move on with your chat.

But if it's a great one, chances are they will spread it even further, and your creation will spill out into the vast ocean of the internet, where people will share it until, eventually, it'll end up on some sort of "archive" where it will be cemented into online history.

One such place is the subreddit 'Me IRL.' This place has been interested in only the best, most relatable memes; the kind that can be described as "selfies of the soul," and has compiled quite the collection since its inception all the way back in October 2012.

Just make sure you free up some space on your device before you continue scrolling. I bet you will be saving quite a few of these!