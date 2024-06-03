Without A Job, 60 Y.O. Man Started Drawing Every Day And Now Is A Full-Time Artist

ADVERTISEMENT

“Every child is an artist. The problem is how to remain an artist once we grow up,” once said Pablo Picasso, and there’s so much truth in these words.

Most of us already know that being an artist unfortunately very often isn’t taken or treated as seriously as other jobs, such as doctors, scientists, lawyers, etc. And I guess that’s the main reason why so many people give up on their creative path.

Chewie was 55 years old when he lost his work as a logistics manager in a big company, but that was exactly the right push he needed to change his life from boring and unmotivated to exciting and full of creativity.

More info: Chewie Co

Chewie Co is a 60-year-old self-taught artist who shares captivating ink art on social media almost daily. Since his childhood, he had harbored dreams of becoming an artist, but life somehow took him on a different path. At 21 years old, Chewie got a degree in history and social science, and between 22 and 54, he ventured into corporate roles, leaving his passion for art far behind.

“In the times of my youth, becoming an artist wasn’t seen as a practical career. It was quite stigmatized and often perceived as a path that would lead to a life of poverty. So, I took a different “more practical” route and ended up in the corporate world,” explained in the interview with Bored Panda the artist.

Then, suddenly, at age 55, Chewie lost his office job in a big automotive manufacturing company where he had worked for many years as logistics manager. Reentering the workforce at this stage was truly scary and definitely not the easiest thing to do.

“The biggest challenge was the uncertainty and difficulty of finding a new job at 55. When you worked all your life and one day, suddenly, you find yourself seen as “too old” for almost any job. I was feeling pretty desperate at the time. Starting over in a completely new field without any formal training was daunting. I had to rely on self-teaching, regular practice, and inspiration from other artists, but looking back to it, I can say that it’s been an incredibly rewarding journey. And I have no regrets!” recalled the memories Chewie.

Thanks to Chewie’s daughter, no matter how many uncertainties, he was able to see the light. She reminded him of his childhood dreams, encouraging him to reignite the artistic flame. And so, armed with patience, determination and an ink pen, Chewie took himself on a journey back to his artistic roots.

“Engraving styles and images of ancient ships danced in my mind as I began to sketch daily. Despite never undergoing formal training, I’ve continued honing my craft. Regular practice, voracious reading, and drawing inspiration from fellow artists have become my guiding lights,” he shared.

The turning point was 3 years ago, when Chewie took a leap of faith and decided to create an Instagram account. Participating in Inktober challenges there not only allowed him to showcase his work, but also introduced him to a wide and interesting community of creators. Deep support and boundless creativity encouraged him to share more of his own story online.

It didn’t take much longer for Chewie’s account to gain traction and go viral on social media. This new visibility not only gave the artist a sense of belonging but also opened doors to many new, exciting projects. For instance, currently, he’s illustrating adventure and sci-fi books, which was his lifelong dream.

“Sometimes you need to choose your ‘hard’ and ‘scary’. Putting yourself out there is scary, but so is feeling of never truly being seen. Choosing to follow your dream is scary, but so is living for dreams of someone else,” Chewie shared an inspiring message with his followers. “I’m not a typical artist success story. I started drawing at 55. No formal art education. Never exhibited my work. No fancy art studio, just my my kitchen. No big canvases, just A5 sketchbook. And yet I’m here to show you that you can be a full-time artist even if you didn’t follow the traditional path in art careers and simply enjoy drawing.”

Asked about what Chewie likes the most of his new artistic path, he told that it’s the thrill and satisfaction of creating something: “Every day I feel challenged and I can’t get bored with it. I’m especially fascinated by the engraving style and old ships. Besides that, sharing my work on social media has connected me with a wonderful creative community. Their support and creativity have been incredibly inspiring and motivating.”

With his own life example, Chewie has beautifully shown that it’s never too late to chase your dreams

Sometimes life can throw us directly into the arms of fear, yet how surprisingly good it can get if, instead of closing our eyes and giving up, we decide to embrace the uncertainty and fight for our dreams. Chewie did this with his entire heart no matter his age, and now he’s not only a full-time artist but also an inspiring example for many people around the globe who just needed that little encouragement to follow their dream path too.

The internet was full of heartwarming and supportive messages to Chewie

