105 Funny Memes To Help You Heal Through Laughter, As Shared On This IG Page
What comes to your mind when you think about self-care? Laying in a bubble bath with a face mask on? Going for a jog or to an exercise class? Taking a nap in the middle of a workday? All of these are valid forms of giving yourself some TLC.
But have you ever thought of memes as a form of self-care? Scientists do agree that laughter is the best medicine, so there is some good in them.
The memes in the following list were compiled from an Instagram account dedicated to “healing through laughter.” The creators of the page advocate for self-care as well as physical and mental wellbeing and hope to brighten the days of their followers.
Just like anything else, though, they should be consumed in moderation, so no endless scrolling until you feel numb. Just enough to cheer you up so you can get on with the rest of your lovely day. Enjoy!
This post may include affiliate links.
If you feel like you need more than just a couple of memes to get your laughter fix, plan a fun movie night or sprinkle the fun throughout the week by picking up a comedy series to watch. Your best bet is tuning into a show or a movie that you have already watched and loved in the past as this guarantees a couple of things.
First, you will not be disappointed. You know the humor will suit you and you’ll enjoy both the characters and the plot. Choosing a new film or series is much more of a risk: what if you don’t like the style of comedy? What if the ending is disappointing? So, opt for your own personal classic to get exactly what you need.
Why aren't people able to follow simple instructions. "All contact through sms or email" does not mean "Call me!"
Choosing an entertainment piece that you have already seen will be a more restorative experience, too. One study has shown that if you have had a tough day, tuning into something familiar can be restorative. It eliminates the pressure of choosing something that has to entertain you and instead just offers pure pleasure without putting too much energy into it.
In addition, you won’t need to tire yourself focusing on a new plot and getting familiarized with the characters. After all, getting to know them is like getting to know a real new person. If you opt to watch something with a group of characters you already know, you won’t have to put in the extra effort in the viewing. It will be like meeting your good old group of friends.
Another more passive way of getting your laughs in is by watching stand-up comedy. There are plenty of specials on YouTube as well as on various streaming services, so dig around and you’ll find something that suits your taste. Better yet, see if you can catch a live show somewhere. It will add a community aspect to the already fun experience.
I use to skip to the beginning of the song (assuming not radio), turn off and exit. Then I can start with a great song the next time I get in the car
If you are thinking about getting even more proactive about your fun-related self-care, see if you can take up a fun hobby. For example, improv can be a very fun experience that can also help you make friends. Through it, you become an active participant in a fun scenario that can make you and others laugh. In addition, you can also grow a little more confident and comfortable in your skin.
It's sad people have to live like this, and I can't imagine the courage...
This is the perfect representation of my dating life.
If improv is taking things a little too far, you can start small by practicing laughing yoga or laughing meditation on your own. The principle of it is quite simple: you voluntarily laugh to change your mood. And, as far as we know, it works.
Laughing yoga can feel awkward and weird at first, but once you get into the habit of it, it’s pretty fun. Just like improv, it helps with shedding embarrassment and discomfort. Joining a group of laughing yogis elevates the experience even more, so look into what’s available for you locally or online.
Another fun self-care practice that allows you to dial into yourself is keeping a laughter journal. In it, you note down what made you laugh and smile that day. Maybe it’s things you’ve seen, a joke you heard, or a comment that your friend made. Reflecting on these moments and writing them all down will give you another chance to appreciate the joy it brought you. The journal will also serve as a reminder of how much fun you’re having daily.
My biggest fear when I send screenshots of stupid conversations to my work bestie 😂 I always do a double check before I hit the send button.
All in all, there are a lot of ways to bring more joy and laughter into your everyday life. And whether you actively seek it or simply choose to notice it more, it can make you feel better. Laughter is a form of self-care after all.
I enjoy tea. Not necessarily in my ear, mind.
AHHHH A HOUSE IN A NICE SUBURBAN AREA HELP MEEEE
I can relate. Actually I cant because I'm always on my phone as well. I guess we work.