What comes to your mind when you think about self-care? Laying in a bubble bath with a face mask on? Going for a jog or to an exercise class? Taking a nap in the middle of a workday? All of these are valid forms of giving yourself some TLC.

But have you ever thought of memes as a form of self-care? Scientists do agree that laughter is the best medicine, so there is some good in them.

The memes in the following list were compiled from an Instagram account dedicated to “healing through laughter.” The creators of the page advocate for self-care as well as physical and mental wellbeing and hope to brighten the days of their followers.

Just like anything else, though, they should be consumed in moderation, so no endless scrolling until you feel numb. Just enough to cheer you up so you can get on with the rest of your lovely day. Enjoy!