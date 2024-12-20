Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Colleague Gifts Expired Chocolate, Used Socks, And Smelly Items As Secret Santa, Lady's Shocked
Christmas, Occasions

Colleague Gifts Expired Chocolate, Used Socks, And Smelly Items As Secret Santa, Lady’s Shocked

Interview With Expert
Giving gifts during the holiday season is often the best way to spread joy and good cheer. People tend to go out of their way to get lovely and thoughtful things for their loved ones. Traditions like Secret Santa also help keep the magic alive by pushing folks to think about what presents to give and what they’ll get back.

Unfortunately, this idea can also go very wrong, as the woman in this story soon came to realize. She received the worst bunch of presents, full of expired, smelly, old, and used items.

More info: Mumsnet

    The Secret Santa gift exchange can be a very fun way to celebrate the holidays where everyone ends up with a wonderful gift, and nobody feels left out

    People exchanging Secret Santa gifts at a holiday gathering, with festive decorations and beverages on the table.

    Image credits: RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The poster had received a terrible Secret Santa gift from her colleague that contained chocolate which had expired in 2020, old nail polish, used socks, and coffee pods

    Text expressing disappointment with a Secret Santa gift received at work.

    Expired Secret Santa gifts include old chocolate, used nail varnish, worn socks, and coffee pods destined for the bin.

    Expired chocolate bar held by a hand, showing past expiration date, possibly a Secret Santa gift.

    Image credits: SecretSantafrom202

    Expired snack bag given as a Secret Santa gift, held above a plaid blanket.

    Image credits: SecretSantafrom202

    Expired snack being held, showing a best before date from 2020 on the packaging, related to Secret Santa gift.

    Image credits: SecretSantafrom202

    The woman felt disgusted by her “gifts” because of how old and used the items seemed, and she also mentioned that the presents were giving off a “charity shop” smell

    Dusty and dirty nail varnish bottles, some with varnish on the outer surfaces, related to Secret Santa Gift.

    Text expressing disappointment and confusion about a Secret Santa gift.

    Hand holding expired Secret Santa gift, featuring blue and purple nail polish bottles.

    Image credits: SecretSantafrom202

    Hand holding a small purple nail polish bottle, associated with Secret Santa gift idea.

    Image credits: SecretSantafrom202

    The poster mentioned that she was definitely going to throw all the items away and that she would have been okay receiving anything else, just not things like this

    Text about a disappointing Secret Santa gift of socks with stale perfume odor, expressing preference for cheap alternatives.

    Hand holding a fluffy, multi-colored sock, related to Secret Santa gift expired theme.

    Image credits: SecretSantafrom202

    Text about a Secret Santa gift showing used balms with fingerprints.

    Image credits: SecretSantafrom202

    Image credits: SecretSantafrom202

    The woman’s office management found out about her Secret Santa gift, and they were also disgusted by the items

    The tradition of Secret Santa is usually wonderful and a great experience for all involved. People are pushed out of their comfort zones to get a gift for their friends or colleagues, and they also receive something fun in return. This OP’s experience of being given terrible gifts shows that there can be shocking downsides to even such fun events.

    To understand more about gift giving, Bored Panda reached out to Jeff Galak, the co-founder of GiftStar AI and associate professor of marketing at Carnegie Mellon University. We asked him if there were any downsides to the Secret Santa gifting idea.

    He said, “the risk is that you get matched with someone who you really don’t know much about. That could be a coworker in an office exchange or a distant relative in a family. When you don’t know much about the recipient, it’s hard to give a meaningful gift.”

    We also asked Dr. Victor Counted to weigh in on the Secret Santa idea. Dr. Victor has degrees in the fields of theology, philosophy, and the social sciences, as well as doctorates in the psychology of religion and health psychology. 

    He told us that the downsides of this event “would be the problem of misinterpreted preferences due to the anonymity that comes with gifting. While it is important to source out what a person prefers as a gift, sometimes, this is not always possible. One solution would be to remember what gifting is all about: creating a bond/connection between the receiver and the giver.”

    “On the one hand, the receiver should receive the gift with grace and gratitude, but on the other hand, the giver should be motivated by love. I think that when both the giver and receiver approach gifting with the right intentions, it reduces the chances of disappointment. This way, even if the gift isn’t ideal, the exchange strengthens the connection, which is the ultimate goal,” Dr. Victor added.

    To be fair, the OP would probably have been okay with whatever simple gift she received, but the worn-out and stinky items were definitely unacceptable!

    Image credits: RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual image)

    People were obviously shocked by the state of the woman’s Secret Santa presents. Some felt that the gifter might be down on their luck and unable to afford anything else. The OP then mentioned that it was an “opt-in” office tradition, so someone who didn’t have the means to take part in it could choose not to do so.

    Jeff Galak did mention that “American families regularly incur credit card debt around the holidays in order to meet the obligations of giving gifts. The problem with that is that there’s absolutely no evidence that doing so makes recipients happier. Specifically, the amount a gift costs has almost nothing to do with how much a recipient likes it.”

    “Instead, what recipients care about is the thoughtfulness of the gift. A caring card can mean as much as an expensive bit of electronics. Recipients want to know that someone is thinking about them and cares for them. So consider free or nearly free gifts like cards, framed photos, or something similarly inexpensive next time you are struggling to find enough money to buy holiday gifts,” he explained.

    It is possible that OP’s colleague who gave her the used items probably thought that giving her something was better than there being nothing. What they didn’t realize is how hurt and disgusted she felt having been given a random bunch of thoughtless gifts. That’s why we asked Dr. Victor to explain what the essence of a good gift is.

    He told us, “at the end of the day, a meaningful gift should reflect thoughtfulness, creativity, and most importantly, love. Love would be the main drive, though, because once there is love, there would be enduring thoughts to nurture the intimacy and passion that comes with love.” 

    The OP did mention that she was friends with the colleague who gave her the gifts, so it’s kind of obvious that the person did not care as much for her. What’s extremely clear after this incident is that the OP will probably never take part in a Secret Santa event ever again! 

    What do you think about the situation, and what would your reaction have been if you received presents like this?

    Folks were grossed out by the woman’s gifts and gave her many ideas on how to subtly “call out” the colleague

    Text comment critiquing a Secret-Santa gift as rubbish and suggesting it's not worth keeping.

    Text discussing avoidance of Secret Santa at work and its ban by a manager.

    Comment on Secret Santa gift appearing forgotten, suggesting it was a last-minute collection of household items.

    Text comment expressing frustration about a Secret Santa gift, suggesting discarding it visibly.

    Text venting frustration over expired Secret Santa gift with sarcastic tone.

    Text discussing potential reasons for an expired Secret Santa gift, referencing lazy or disliked colleagues.

    Beverly Noronha

    Beverly Noronha

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    You can call me Bev! I'm a world-class reader, a quirky writer, and a gardener who paints. If you’re looking for information about tattoos, Bulbasaur, and books, then I'm the NPC you must approach.

