Scenes From Tallin (7 Pics)
(She/her)Introverted Potato 🥔
Community member

I live in Tallinn, Estonia but I Am American (long story) and Tallinn is an old and beautiful city but it is little known so I wanted to show you some sights from Tallinn.

Tallinn old town

A gate in the wall of Tallinn

Nordic light on the red roofs

Just a normal day in Tallinn

Town square

Trees surrounding the town

Tallinn old town

