ADVERTISEMENT

Life can be scary, and a lot of times we push certain fears aside just to get through the day. But when those fears show up as undeniable facts, they hit a bit differently. Just like a small fall on the ice can remind you how fragile the human body is, a quiet moment under a sky full of stars can make you suddenly aware of how tiny we are in the universe.

A Reddit user recently opened a discussion on facts that genuinely scare people, and the answers spanned the cosmos, the body and even everyday routines.

We picked the ones that really stood out… see if they get you thinking too.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Elderly man wearing glasses and a patterned sweater in a cozy indoor setting, illustrating life facts that might surprise. We are potentially all alive today because a single Soviet officer second guessed the missile detection system he was operating. The machine threw a warning for 5 nuclear missiles fired from the US that ended up being a false alarm caused by a rare weather event over North Dakota. His name was Stanislav Petrov.

StonerMetalhead710 , BBC News Report

23points
POST
markglass avatar
Lotekguy
Lotekguy
Community Member
Premium 2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That guy deserves a Nobel Peace Prize more than anybody else, before or since.

6
6points
reply
RELATED:
    #2

    Microscopic view of bacteria on a surface illustrating surprising life facts that might make you do a double take. Corpses rot and decay as they get eaten by microbes. These microbes are constantly trying to eat you too, but your immune system is an army of cells inside you playing defense nonstop.

    Epistatic , Eric Erbe Report

    16points
    POST
    hakanfremin avatar
    HF
    HF
    Community Member
    9 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How do I get them to play offense instead?

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    #3

    One of the most narcissistic imbeciles in the world has access to nuclear launch codes.

    garagedooropener5150 Report

    15points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT

    These facts are not made-up horror stories, yet they are unsettling enough to scare many people. A few of them can also serve as reminders that life is precious and fleeting. Psychologists believe that when we confront the larger truths, it can also push us to start living intentionally and practice mindfulness.

    Research suggests that people who strongly believe in something beyond death, such as religion or spirituality, are more likely to say they would “die happy”. In that light, scary facts can also open a door to deeper reflection.
    #4

    Man diving underwater in deep blue ocean, illustrating surprising life facts that might make you do a double take. You know how if you take a deep breath and jump into a body of water, the air in your lungs makes you float to the surface?

    Yeah so somewhere between 30-50 feet under, this no longer happens. You just sink.

    AnInfiniteArc , Mert Dundul Report

    13points
    POST
    #5

    Graveyard with tall and small headstones under bare trees, illustrating life facts that might make you do a double take. No one will remember anything about you after you die within a few generations. Certainly after 1000 yrs.

    Nothing. All of your actions, your thoughts, dreams...zero.

    Odeeum , Brett Sayles Report

    11points
    POST
    lynzijones avatar
    Meowzers!
    Meowzers!
    Community Member
    9 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When I die there will be no-one to remember me even a year afterwards. I doubt I'll have anyone at my funeral. I have no legacy. No-one to care that I've died. I just hope my pets go before me so they're not alone for months on end until someone thinks to check im still here. In all honesty, I'm not worth remembering.

    4
    4points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Husky dog biting a person's arm, showing surprising and unexpected life facts that might make you do a double take. When you start showing symptoms for Rabies, its too late to get the cure and you're going to die. Such an evil disease, and you wouldn't even know you have it until its too late.

    FudgeOfDarkness , Jeffrey Beall Report

    11points
    POST
    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm old enough to remember a time when rabies was statistically "the rarest of the once common diseases". That was before it re-invaded Europe and America.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments

    A study published by Peleskova et al. (2024) shows that “the strongest fear is triggered by modern threats (electricity, car accidents), while the highest disgust is evoked by ancient threats (body waste products, worms, etc.)”. It proves that fear is deeply rooted in survival mechanisms.

    Thinking about our mortality or the unknown universe is scary but experts say that we need to recognize which of these thoughts are important and which ones can quickly turn harmful.

    As psychiatrist Alex Dimitriu, MD, puts it, “imagination is a super‑power, until it goes dark” and truly some of the facts here have the power to flip that switch.
    #7

    Close-up 3D illustration of a virus particle highlighting surprising life facts at microscopic level in dark space background. There are more trees on Earth (about 3 trillion) than there are stars in the Milky Way (100–400 billion)
    But there are more viruses on Earth (roughly 10³¹) than there are stars in the entire observable universe (about 10²⁴).

    You’re basically a walking meat spaceship covered in an invisible ocean of creatures that could end you in days if your immune system ever takes a coffee break.

    Night night.

    MikufanH39 , Fusion Medical Animation Report

    10points
    POST
    luke-branwen avatar
    Luke || Kira (he/she)
    Luke || Kira (he/she)
    Community Member
    9 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And what if our observable universe is a body of some unfathomable being and we're just microbes to it?

    6
    6points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    If you lay all the veins in your body from end to end, you'd probably die.

    streetsworth Report

    10points
    POST
    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    9 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm pretty sure you couldn't do it before dyîng anyway

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #9

    X-ray image showing human chest and ribs, illustrating intriguing life facts related to anatomy and health. There is a spooky skeleton inside of you right now!

    Pecos-Thrill , Umanoide Report

    9points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     10 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The average number of skeletons inside people is slightly above one per person.

    5
    5points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Person in a wheelchair looking out a large window with a plant nearby, illustrating life facts and reflections. You don't realize just how fragile you are. One wrong car accident, and you've lost your ability to walk, or worse. And that car accident could be unavoidable because it's out of your control.

    One bad trip/fall, and you have to be stationary for a week, or a month, or longer. And then you'll need physical rehab.

    You may not know it, but an aneurysm or a blood clot to the heart may be right around the corner, and there's nothing you can do to stop it.

    If you went swimming once in a lake with friends, you may have some sort of illness or amoeba that is now a death sentence.

    You're fragile. You're breakable. It'd be so easy for you to be bed ridden, be paralyzed, be stricken blind, deaf, and dumb. The world is dangerous, and every day you expose yourself to it.

    Have a good day! (:.

    Manman123xxx , Getty Images Report

    9points
    POST
    caroline_kimber avatar
    NapQueen
    NapQueen
    Community Member
    9 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Merry Christmas, everybody.

    17
    17points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT

    These facts are not made-up horror stories, yet they are unsettling enough to scare many people. A few of them can also serve as reminders that life is precious and fleeting. Psychologists believe that when we confront the larger truths, it can also push us to start living intentionally and practice mindfulness.

    Research suggests that people who strongly believe in something beyond death, such as religion or spirituality, are more likely to say they would “die happy”. In that light, scary facts can also open a door to deeper reflection.
    #11

    Hand holding a glass under a running tap filling with water, illustrating surprising life facts in daily routine. We’re much closer to running out of drinkable water than anyone seems to act like.

    justsosillysorry , Swanky Fella Report

    9points
    POST
    luke-branwen avatar
    Luke || Kira (he/she)
    Luke || Kira (he/she)
    Community Member
    9 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, so make sure you use ChatGPT for every stupid thing and generate lots of images of your AI waifu in lingerie ✌️

    4
    4points
    reply
    View more comments
    #12

    Northern lights display over a dark landscape with a vehicle, illustrating mesmerizing life facts that make you do a double take. Everybody was taking pictures of the pretty aurora's as far south as northern Florida last week. Not too many realize that if they sky gets colorful enough, all modern electronics including the electrical grid will fail, and there is no backup plan to get it functioning again before society collapses.

    Tuckermfker , Spenser Sembrat Report

    9points
    POST
    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Aurora down to Florida? Well, okay. Was it happening in Europe? China? Any part of the southern hemisphere? The country/countries directly affected may suffer, perhaps greatly, and others may suffer as a side effect. But it won't be a societal collapse except in the places directly affected if it is catastrophically mismanaged (namely when people run out of food).

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Three medical staff wearing masks pushing a patient on a stretcher in a hospital hallway, life facts concept. One small medical emergency and I could be bankrupt for the rest of my life.

    racesunite , Getty Images Report

    9points
    POST
    owenarman avatar
    Awenpotato
    Awenpotato
    Community Member
    10 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not in any sane country that values people over profits

    17
    17points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Man with a white cane walking down stairs guided by a black service dog, illustrating life facts and daily challenges. One of the few absolutes in medicine is that no person born blind has developed schizophrenia.

    Doc_Helldiver-66 , Getty Images Report

    9points
    POST
    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    9 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That must give us a clue as to the cause, surely?

    4
    4points
    reply
    View more comments

    While some of these facts may shock us and others might fade from memory, they might also open a door to wonder. Realizing we are a part of this big beautiful Universe, and confronting these truths, can give us a deeper sense of meaning.

    As Dr Jesse Preston, Associate Professor in the Department of Psychology at the University of Warwick, believes: "Science can be a powerful source of awe and wonder for many… It can foster a sense of connection to others and our place in the world.”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    Person placing a white rose inside a coffin during a funeral, capturing a poignant life fact moment. If you ever want to know what life after death is like, it's the same as life before birth. When you are gone, you are gone.

    2B_limitless , Pablo Merchán Montes Report

    9points
    POST
    View more comments
    #16

    Close-up of a brown bear with wet fur, illustrating surprising life facts that might make you do a double take. A bear can run 35 MPH for 30 mins. I live 12 miles from a zoo. If the bear takes the freeway, it could be at my house in under an hour.

    badbackandgettingfat , Becca Report

    8points
    POST
    tucker_cahooter avatar
    Tucker Cahooter
    Tucker Cahooter
    Community Member
    9 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It will be there even quicker if it decides to take a taxi instead

    9
    9points
    reply
    View more comments
    #17

    Young woman drinking water outdoors, wearing glasses and earbuds, enjoying a healthy lifestyle with surprising life facts. You've already eaten lots of micro plastic today.

    Getty Images , Getty Images Report

    8points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Hand reaching out of turbulent ocean waves under a cloudy sky, illustrating surprising life facts that might make you do a double take. When you drown, it takes 5 days for the gases to buildup for you to float to the surface.

    Wear your life jacket.

    Ok-Detail-9853 , nikko macaspac Report

    7points
    POST
    emmastowe053 avatar
    Norfolk and good
    Norfolk and good
    Community Member
    7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So make sure you weigh bodies down with plenty of rocks.

    4
    4points
    reply
    View more comments
    #19

    As the air quality decreases so will cognitive function. This is already observable in poorly vented offices.

    PM_Me_TastefulNudes- Report

    6points
    POST
    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    9 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Get outside and get some fresh air. Better, see some countryside. I'm amazed at how little wilderness people realise is out here. So much more vast than all the cities!

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments

    A study published by Peleskova et al. (2024) shows that “the strongest fear is triggered by modern threats (electricity, car accidents), while the highest disgust is evoked by ancient threats (body waste products, worms, etc.)”. It proves that fear is deeply rooted in survival mechanisms.

    Thinking about our mortality or the unknown universe is scary but experts say that we need to recognize which of these thoughts are important and which ones can quickly turn harmful.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    As psychiatrist Alex Dimitriu, MD, puts it, “imagination is a super‑power, until it goes dark” and truly some of the facts here have the power to flip that switch.
    #20

    Middle-aged woman touching her forehead with closed eyes, reflecting on surprising life facts that might make you do a double take. A stroke can happen at anytime and to anyone.

    There are risk factors, of course. But everyone is at risk.

    dcmso , Getty Images Report

    6points
    POST
    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ditto heart attack, aneurysm, anaphylactic shock (from something you were never allergic to before), etc etc. It is *possible* and it *happens*, but unless there's a specific history (in the family) or underlying health issues (in you), I wouldn't lose too much sleep over it.

    3
    3points
    reply
    View more comments
    #21

    Healed wounds are held together by collagen, your body’s natural glue. The collagen needs to be regularly replenished, so your body constantly makes more and uses it to keep your scars glued closed. Collagen also keeps your teeth glued into your mouth.

    If you have Scurvy you stop producing collagen. Your wounds reopen and your teeth fall out.

    Eat your greens, kids.

    sambeau Report

    6points
    POST
    tucker_cahooter avatar
    Tucker Cahooter
    Tucker Cahooter
    Community Member
    9 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's why I always ask if the cruise ship I want to go on has a good supply of limes and that passengers won't be subsisting on just salted pork

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Close-up of a hand gently touching smooth shoulder skin illustrating interesting life facts about the human body. The human body replaces its skin monthly. You have about 1,000 new sets of skin in your lifetime.

    hatter4tea , Faruk Tokluoğlu Report

    6points
    POST
    View more comments
    #23

    Elderly man sitting on sofa holding head, appearing stressed or thoughtful, illustrating surprising life facts. If you develop dementia one day, there will be a day that will be the last day that you don’t have it, but you won’t know it, ever.

    ineverywaypossible , Getty Images Report

    6points
    POST
    emma_1982 avatar
    Em Watson
    Em Watson
    Community Member
    9 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My dad has Alzheimer's, and it progressed so quickly. This time last year, he was home with his family. Now he is in a nursing home and has no idea who we are. It's absolutely heart breaking.

    9
    9points
    reply
    View more comments
    #24

    Half moon glowing through dark, swirling clouds at night, illustrating mysterious life facts that might make you do a double take. The moon is moving AWAY from the earth at around the same speed that fingernails grow.

    1blueShoe , Pawel Czerwinski Report

    6points
    POST
    luke-branwen avatar
    Luke || Kira (he/she)
    Luke || Kira (he/she)
    Community Member
    9 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There'll be a day where we'll have to ram something into her to prevent her from escaping

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #25

    Money is just a series of text files exchanged between financial institutions a few times a day through ftp style gets and pushes.

    Mobhistory Report

    6points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #26

    Society is actively doing what every robot uprising story tells us not to do.

    Informalsuccubus Report

    5points
    POST
    luke-branwen avatar
    Luke || Kira (he/she)
    Luke || Kira (he/she)
    Community Member
    9 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Building the Torment Nexus from the acclaimed sci-fi novel "Don't Create the Torment Nexus"

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #27

    There’s nuance to this, so I’m just going to post what I was told.

    Your eyes and your body have two separate immune systems. They both have no idea the other exists. If your body finds out you have eyes, it will attack them as if they are foreign objects.

    That, and a solar flare could cook us at nearly every moment.

    Corporal_Yorper Report

    5points
    POST
    professormcgonagallminerva avatar
    Stardust she/her
    Stardust she/her
    Community Member
    Premium     8 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    False. Both of the points are vastly oversimplified. Our eyes, gonads, placenta etc have immune privilege which means that these structures are allowed to deal with antigens on their own without the need for an inflammatory response as such responses in these areas can be severely damaging or even life threatening. If our immune system tries to fight there, it just gets told to stop by the organ. For the solarflare section, we have a 92 million mile buffer between us and the sun so we have at least a few hours to a few days to prepare for even the worst of solar storms. Check out my comment above on this post on solar flares

    9
    9points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #28

    Due to electromagnetic repulsion nothing ever touches anything else.

    Any_Parfait569 Report

    5points
    POST
    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    9 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And yet I got downvoted for pointing that out. Go figure. Oh, btw, it occasionally does. The results are often cataclysmic.

    5
    5points
    reply
    View more comments
    #29

    Babies cry in the womb. We have observed through ultrasound all the classic signs of crying like heaving chests, quivering lips, opening mouths. All the movements made when a baby cries, but it cant because their lungs are full of fluid.

    Also babies are covered in a fine hair called Lanugo that is shed before and sometimes after birth. At the same time, the digestive system starts working some time around 7 months. Know what the baby eats and drinks? That's right, amniotic fluid and it's own body hair. Where does all that go? It pisses and s***s back into the amniotic sack, only to drink and eat all that again.

    Also it's *Loud* in the womb. Not only does sound transfer way better in fluid than it does air, but the late-term uterus is pretty close to the heart.

    So for a couple months before you were born you were trapped in a pitch black fluid prison, screaming silently, drinking your own p**s, eating your own s**t, and the entire time it sounded like someone was trying to beat down the door 24/7.

    The miracle of life yall.

    Just_the_questions1 Report

    4points
    POST
    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    9 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Some babies don't. My son was born without his oesophagus connected, so didn't. I'll let him know the good news. (he was fixed, survived, and has his own child now 😁)

    4
    4points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    Person sitting with hoodie tightened over their face in a dim room, illustrating unusual and surprising life facts. You are never 100% safe. Even if the danger is an extreme one, it could still happen. You're not safe in you're bed, in your house, at your work, nowhere. You will never be 100% safe.

    Anarchist42 , Daniel Martinez Report

    4points
    POST
    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    9 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Of course not! I live in Australia, mate....

    5
    5points
    reply
    View more comments
    #31

    Person lying on bed using smartphone at night, illuminated by screen light, representing life facts that might surprise you. That time doesn't slow down. So the moments we waste, we never get back.

    Djentri , cottonbro studio Report

    4points
    POST
    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    9 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm afraid it definitely does. In the presence of gravity, or at significant speeds, time does indeed slow down. Sorry to burst your bubble. Time is NOT immutable.

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    #32

    Man adjusting tie in front of mirror, preparing for day while reflecting on interesting life facts that may surprise you. One day you Will wake up and get dressed not knowing was the clothes you're going to die in that day.

    Anitabea , Getty Images Report

    4points
    POST
    luke-branwen avatar
    Luke || Kira (he/she)
    Luke || Kira (he/she)
    Community Member
    9 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So if just decide to stay naked all the time, I'll be functionally immortal (and also in prison)

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    While some of these facts may shock us and others might fade from memory, they might also open a door to wonder. Realizing we are a part of this big beautiful Universe, and confronting these truths, can give us a deeper sense of meaning.

    As Dr Jesse Preston, Associate Professor in the Department of Psychology at the University of Warwick, believes: "Science can be a powerful source of awe and wonder for many… It can foster a sense of connection to others and our place in the world.”
    #33

    Close-up of a tiny mite highlighting unusual life facts that might make you do a double take on nature’s details. There are millions of tiny microscopic bugs that are crawling over your skin. They're always there so you leave a lot on the pillow while sleeping. That means you put your face on a graveyard of dead bugs and your skin bits. Since I know this I change my sheets way more regular than before.

    callabme , More details Varroa destructor, the leading cause of beekeeper angst. This relatively large mite parasitizes honeybees from adults to larvae. Crab-like aren't they? Specimen provided by Krisztina Christmon from the University of Maryland where she studies the life history of these tricky beings. Oh, that is the tip of an insect pin you see in the picture. 23:43, 12 February 2020 (UTC)23:43, 12 February 2020 (UTC){{{{{{0}}}}}}23:43, 12 February 2020 (UTC)23:43, 12 February 2020 (UTC) All photographs are public domain, feel free to download and use as you wish. Photography Information: Canon Mark II 5D, Zerene Stacker, Stackshot Sled, 65mm Canon MP-E 1-5X macro lens, Twin Macro Flash in Styrofoam Cooler, F5.0, ISO 100, Shutter Speed 200 We Are Made One with What We Touch and See We are resolved into the supreme air, We are made one with what we touch and see, With our heart's blood each crimson sun is fair, With our young lives each spring impassioned tree Flames into green, the wildest beasts that range The moor our kinsmen are, all life is one, and all is change. - Oscar Wilde You can also follow us on Instagram - account = USGSBIML Want some Useful Links to the Techniques We Use? Well now here you go Citizen: Best over all technical resource for photo stacking: www.extreme-macro.co.uk/ Free Field Guide to Bee Genera of Maryland: bio2.elmira.edu/fieldbio/beesofmarylandbookversion1.pdf Basic USGSBIML set up: www.youtube.com/watch?v=S-_yvIsucOY USGSBIML Photoshopping Technique: Note that we now have added using the burn tool at 50% opacity set to shadows to clean up the halos that bleed into the black background from "hot" color sections of the picture. www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bdmx_8zqvN4 Bees of Maryland Organized by Taxa with information on each Genus www.flickr.com/photos/usgsbiml/collections PDF of Basic USGSBIML Photography Set Up: ftp://ftpext.usgs.gov/pub/er/md/laurel/Droege/How%20to%20Take%20MacroPhotographs%20of%20Insects%20BIML%20Lab2.pdf Google Hangout Demonstration of Techniques: plus.google.com/events/c5569losvskrv2nu606ltof8odo or www.youtube.com/watch?v=4c15neFttoU Excellent Technical Form on Stacking: www.photomacrography.net/ Contact information: Sam Droege sdroege@usgs.gov 301 497 5840… USGS Bee Inventory and Monitoring Lab Report

    4points
    POST
    lillymemail avatar
    Lukas (he/him, it/its)
    Lukas (he/him, it/its)
    Community Member
    Premium     10 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Lmao BP, what happened to the link under this entry? (screenshot below in hidden comment in case they fix it)

    10
    10points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    Silhouette of a person in profile with a nose ring, backlit by soft window light, evoking curiosity and introspection about life facts. Where I live, you might die a horrible death after being tortured just because you were at the wrong place at the wrong time, and your body would just disappear, your family would not see you ever again, and the government would do nothing about it, but take your death just for the statistics and blame it to past administrations.

    And to make things worse, if your family try to push your case, even if it's just to find your body for proper burial, they might get k****d too.

    It's a horrible thing.

    No-Mammoth1688 , Brandon Hoogenboom Report

    3points
    POST
    feliciacahoon avatar
    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Community Member
    Premium     8 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Tbf, this could happen to anyone, anywhere in the world.

    4
    4points
    reply
    View more comments
    #35

    There is an unbroken chain of evolution and successful reproduction extending from the very first form of life right up to you.

    If you don't have kids, that chain ends with you.

    I'm 35 and no kids. I'm letting the Saccorhytus down.

    Familiar_Benefit_776 Report

    3points
    POST
    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    6 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A human being is just a single celled parasite that uses as adult body to reproduce.

    3
    3points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #36

    Nobody experiences true reality. We experience a story that our brain has invented a split second after true reality happens.

    If those signals were produced some other way - dream, simulation, hallucinations, or misfiring neurons - you would have no method to detect it.

    SAL10000 Report

    3points
    POST
    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    6 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And most of what you see is a fabrication that the brain stitches together from glimpses that it gets as your eyes flit around naturally. Want to know how mindscrewy it is? Print out and do the blind spot test. Now print a simple geometric pattern, like wavy lines, over top of that and try it again. The test spot will vanish, but the pattern won't. Your brain is filling in missing part of the pattern. That's how you don't notice a sizeable empty patch in your vision.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #37

    Person in turquoise jacket sitting on wooden dock facing icy water and mountains, reflecting on surprising life facts. That we're alone in the universe.

    SinisterPotat0 , A. C. Report

    3points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     10 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Possibly. Possibly not. It is a big universe.

    7
    7points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    Herons eat ducks. I learned that in a kids’ movie last year, and for some reason it traumatized me—a supposedly full-grown adult on paper.

    introvert_exhausted Report

    3points
    POST
    piercejeremy2 avatar
    Detroit Citizen
    Detroit Citizen
    Community Member
    6 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    WHAAAT??? Nooooo. Now ive seen a turtle pull ducklings under water for, uh, well... Geese attack ducks, swans attack geese for attacking ducks. Not the herons smh. I like ducks. Mallards, the green band is so pretty. Source: I worked at a private country club for a decade that was surrounded by a nature reserve/park. Im a little sadder now. Fun unrelated thing: Duck quacks dont echo. And iykyk about their reproduction tools lol I also befriended a small type hawk (about the size, slightly bigger than a crow) at said C.C., saved it from being run over as a baby with my mower. Every so often Id be driving my mower down that wooded path for grounds crew (out of sight from the club members) my little hawk buddy would drop "gifts" in front of me. And squawk so id know. Id would also see him (?) perched on a branch that went over that path, waiting for me. I traveled that path daily around the same time each day (we had an order to what and when we mowed. I did fairways so it was daily in the am, i had a route so to say. To be honest it was like serene, a truly wild animal bonded with me, i miss the hawk far more than the job

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #39

    People in black holding flowers and hands on a coffin, reflecting on life facts that might make you do a double take. If I live as long as my Dad did, I've only 19 years left to live.

    NewAssumption7834 , Pablo Merchán Montes Report

    2points
    POST
    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    9 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And what do I do with this information?

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #40

    Things aren’t on fire. Fire is on things.

    Only_Pop_6793 Report

    2points
    POST
    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    6 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Clever. Fire has two stages - pyrolysis and combustion. Pyrolysis is the breakdown of chemicals by heat into flammable gases. Combustion is the burning of those gases. It isn't the things that are on fire, it's the flammable gases released by those things.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #41

    What collapsed lungs are and how they can happen at total random.

    AleksandrNevsky Report

    2points
    POST
    stuff_5 avatar
    UKDeek
    UKDeek
    Community Member
    8 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Pneumothorax (collapsed lung) can occur spontaneously, and is more common in tall, thin young men.

    4
    4points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    Prions exist. Basically, they’re a messed up protein that causes other proteins to fold wrong, which is fatal. I don’t know the science- just that prions are terrifying. That’s what caused the “Mad Cow” disease back in like the late 90s? Over in the UK. I learned about prions then as a kid and been scared since.

    gogogadgetdumbass Report

    2points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Prions would be a good name for the next species of Star Trek enemies after Klingons and Romulans.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #43

    Solar eclipse with bright glowing corona and swirling plasma loops against a starry space background, depicting life facts. In 1859 a solar storm hit the earth with so much power it sent sparks through telegraph wires. The next one, and there will eventually be a next one, will fry most of our infrastructure.

    But hey good news, we may not live to see if. If a single biologist on this planet figures out how to make harmful "left handed" microbes (microbes that are identical to existing ones but with proteins facing the opposite direction) it will probably wipe out all life on the planet because absolutely nothing is adapted to deal with it.

    Justifiably_Bad_Take , Alex Shuper Report

    1point
    POST
    professormcgonagallminerva avatar
    Stardust she/her
    Stardust she/her
    Community Member
    Premium     8 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well I have stuff to say. About the first point, yes it’s true that such a strong solar storm will destroy most of our infrastructure and send us back many generations but that’s only if our engineers and scientists are stupid people who ignore warning signs. And the chances of another Carrington event occuring is around 12% per decade (over time adds up to 64% in 50 years) so the smart people are generally prepared for such situations as satellites can be placed in ‘safe mode’ while on earth the electric grids can be prepared once the scientists detect these events. About the second point, OP has vastly oversimplified the concept of chirality and the potential risks of creating mirrored life. They’ve misunderstood it to the point where I don’t even know where to start. Reddit is not a place to get a lesson on chirality and biochemistry

    8
    8points
    reply
    View more comments
    #44

    Unidentified flying object hovering above ocean waves at sunset, illustrating unusual life facts that make you do a double take. My solution to the Fermi Paradox ("so where are all the aliens?"). Its much more likely by probability that aliens have not just already come to earth but have already colonized it if they were intelligent enough to have the technology to do so, than they haven't, we just aren't aware.

    Substantial-Dream-14 , Wesley Tingey Report

    1point
    POST
    professormcgonagallminerva avatar
    Stardust she/her
    Stardust she/her
    Community Member
    Premium     8 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How would they even know we existed before they came to out solar system? Our radiowaves haven’t even crossed 200 lightyears and even that is nothing to our galaxy with a diameter of 100,000 light years. Maybe they’d know that earth has life just based on whatever they can interpret from atmospheric phenomena but they can’t confirm if our life is multicellular, intelligent etc. The distances between stars is also so vast that even light takes literal years to traverse that distance

    3
    3points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #45

    Happy brown and white dog sitting on grass, showcasing one of the surprising life facts that might make you do a double take My dog will die before I do :-(.

    Foraxenathog , Yasmine Duchesne Report

    1point
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    Women can and do have heart attacks without ever knowing or showing symptoms.

    sobegreen Report

    0points
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!