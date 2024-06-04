ADVERTISEMENT

Midway through an Open University degree in Environmental Science and after 5 years of beach cleaning weekly for the ocean and sea life, I decided I wanted to do more for the planet, the oceans, wildlife, and the future.

After lots of research, I decided the best way to combine all of these factors was to rewild the coastline near where I live with the kelp seaweed forests that once stood proudly under the waves. Sadly, trawler fishing ripped up and destroyed the mussel beds and kelp which was here once upon a time (now banned for 3 years thankfully) but the biodiversity has suffered greatly. So here I am to save the day for the fishes, lobsters, seals, dolphins, birdlife and the rest.

Kelp forests serve as vital habitats, offering sustenance, nursery spaces, and refuge to a diverse range of mammals, fish, invertebrates, and birds. They provide essential protection against predators and storms, ensuring the survival and thriving of numerous species within their ecosystem. The growth of kelp here can bring more wildlife to the shoreline.

Kelp has the remarkable capacity to absorb up to 20 times more carbon dioxide per acre than terrestrial forests, thereby playing a significant role in mitigating the impacts of climate change. Moreover, it surpasses all other marine plants combined in carbon sequestration, further contributing to the regulation of atmospheric carbon levels.

It's the early days in the project, we are just a couple of environmentalists, scientists and ocean advocates trying to make a difference at the moment.

Please spread the word, consider supporting us and care too about the life under the sea....

More info: crowdfunder.co.uk | Instagram | hastingskelpproject.co.uk

#1

Hastings Pier

Chris Williams
#2

Kelp Growth

Chris Williams
#3

Kelp Forests

Chris Williams
#4

Kelp On The Rocks

Chris Williams
#5

Kelp Growing In The Tanks

Chris Williams
#6

Successful Kelp Growth

Chris Williams
#7

Little Baby Kelps

Chris Williams
#8

Microscopic Kelp Growth

Chris Williams
#9

Close Up Kelp

Chris Williams
#10

The Local Coastline

Chris Williams
#11

Microscope View

Chris Williams
