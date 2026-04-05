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“Do Better”: Internet Slams SNL After It Brutally Mocks Kristi Noem’s Husband Bryan Over Scandal
SNL cast member in a n**e costume mocking Bryan Noem during a controversial sketch about the scandal.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“Do Better”: Internet Slams SNL After It Brutally Mocks Kristi Noem’s Husband Bryan Over Scandal

samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
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After reports about Kristi Noem’s husband’s scandal went viral, Saturday Night Livequickly turned the controversy into comedy, but the skit didn’t land well with everyone.

During its April 4 episode, the show mocked the scandal in a Weekend Update segment, drawing backlash from viewers who felt the demonstration missed the mark.

Highlights
  • Saturday Night Live sparked a massive online debate after a "Weekend Update" segment brutally mocked the alleged "bimbofication" scandal involving Kristi Noem’s husband, Bryon.
  • Cast member Sarah Sherman portrayed Bryon Noem in exaggerated costume, including pink biker shorts and fake prosthetics.
  • While some viewers found the material an easy target for parody, others slammed the show as "hypocritical.”

While some said the material was easy to parody, others called out the show for being unfunny or hypocritical.

RELATED:

    SNL mocked Kristi Noem’s husband’s alleged scandal in a controversial skit

    Bryan Noem in a black tuxedo and a woman in a bright pink dress posing together indoors on a tiled floor.

    Image credits: kristinoem

    During the segment, cast member Sarah Sherman appeared as Bryon Noem, wearing tight pink biker shorts and exaggerated fake b*easts, referencing reports about his alleged involvement in “bimbofication” f*tish communities.

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    Addressing host Michael Che, she joked, “My eyes are up here, my n*pples are out here,” before adding, “I dare you to kink shame me on national TV.”

    Bryan Noem in a suit and tie attending an indoor event as SNL faces backlash for mocking him over scandal.

    Image credits: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

    The sketch was inspired by a Daily Mail investigation that claimed Bryon had participated in online forums, shared photos of himself dressed in women’s clothing, and expressed interest in “huge, huge ridiculous b*obs.” He was also alleged to have spent thousands interacting with models in that space.

    The skit also pulled Kristi Noem into the joke.

    Man wearing tight white shirt posing for a selfie, related to Bryan Noem scandal mocked by SNL online.

    Image credits: SubpoenaEnvy

    Another cast member appeared, portraying her with a rifle, referencing her past controversy involving her dog, and quipped, “Did someone say puppies?”

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    Reports further claimed Bryon had used a pseudonym online and engaged in conversations where he allegedly acknowledged rumors about Kristi’s relationship with adviser Corey Lewandowski, though those claims have been denied.

    Following the report, a spokesperson told New York Post that Kristi was “devastated,” adding that the family was “blindsided” and asked for privacy.

    Following the skit, online viewers slammed SNL, stating, “do better”

    SNL cast member performing a satirical sketch mocking Bryan Noem amid internet backlash over scandal coverage.

    Image credits: nbcsnl

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    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to SNL mocking Kristi Noem’s husband Bryan amid scandal controversy.

    Image credits: broussard52

    Tweet criticizing SNL’s parody mocking Kristi Noem’s husband Bryan amid scandal, sparking internet backlash.

    Image credits: vihimnga

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    As clips from the segment spread, reactions were sharply divided.

    “SNL is not letting the Kristi Noem husband scandal go to waste. When the material writes itself like this, the sketch comedy writes itself too,” one user wrote.

    Others were more critical. “It was terrible makeup and wasn’t funny. Do better. I like a good laugh,” one comment read.

    SNL skit mocks Kristi Noem's husband Bryan with exaggerated props during a comedic segment on a news parody show.

    Image credits: nbcsnl

    Some accused the show of inconsistency. “Now they admit that the behavior is freakish and worthy of mocking, but when it’s one of their own, they completely ignore it,” another wrote.

    “And knowing SNL, they probably managed to take a funny situation and make it completely unfunny,” one user added.

    Kristi Noem speaking at a podium with microphone, as internet slams SNL for mocking her husband Bryan over scandal.

    Image credits: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

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    Screenshot of a Twitter reply criticizing SNL for mocking Kristi Noem’s husband Bryan amid scandal controversy online.

    Image credits: vihimnga

    Others questioned the portrayal itself. “At least have a guy do the skit,” one comment read.

    At the same time, a few viewers focused on the timing. “Politics turning into 24/7 comedy… SNL’s timing is impeccable!” one person wrote.

    Besides Bryan Noem’s scandal, SNL also aimed at Trump, Harry Potter, and other headlines

    Actress on SNL holding a rifle while portraying a character in a sketch mocking Bryan Noem over scandal backlash.

    Image credits: nbcsnl

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply mocking SNL’s sketch, referencing internet backlash over Bryan Noem scandal.

    Image credits: E1Elit

    The Noem segment wasn’t the only controversial moment of the episode.

    During Weekend Update, Colin Jost and Michael Che also joked about Donald Trump attending a theater show, with Che quipping, “What’s the worst that could happen?”

    SNL comedian and anchor in front of a world map background during a sketch mocking Bryan Noem amid scandal.

    Image credits: nbcsnl

    As reported by Bored Panda, the show also revisited the ongoing debate around HBO’s Harry Potter reboot. Comedian Kam Patterson appeared as a version of Professor Snape, joking that Harry Potter was “racist as hell” and calling Hogwarts a biased environment.

    The skit referenced broader criticism surrounding the series, including comments about representation and past controversies tied to J.K. Rowling.

    “The jokes write themselves,” wrote one user

    Social media comment criticizing an SNL skit mocking Kristi Noem’s husband Bryan amid a scandal, with laughing emojis.

    Screenshot of social media comment criticizing SNL for mocking Kristi Noem’s husband Bryan amid scandal.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing SNL for mocking Kristi Noem’s husband Bryan amid scandal.

    Comment on social media criticizing SNL for mocking Kristi Noem’s husband Bryan amid scandal controversy.

    Social media comment criticizing SNL for mocking Kristi Noem’s husband Bryan amid scandal, calling it gut busting.

    Social media comment reacting to SNL harshly mocking Kristi Noem’s husband Bryan amid internet backlash.

    Comment criticizing SNL’s harsh humor mocking Bryan Noem amid scandal, gaining attention online.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing SNL’s mock of Kristi Noem’s husband Bryan related to scandal debate.

    Comment criticizing SNL for being mean and no longer funny after mocking Kristi Noem’s husband Bryan over scandal.

    Social media comment praising SNL's importance, amid internet reaction to SNL mocking Kristi Noem’s husband Bryan scandal.

    A social media comment criticizing SNL for mocking Kristi Noem’s husband Bryan amid scandal backlash.

     

     

     

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    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

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    superheroesagainstandros avatar
    LinkTheHylian
    LinkTheHylian
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    SNL always tries to hit below the belt. There are a few exceptions of "good" jokes (seeing how much of a sport Scarlett Johansson is when Colin Jost has to mock her/them is a personal highlight), but 9 times out of 10 their comedy is just "meh".

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    keighleyluna avatar
    Keighley Luna
    Keighley Luna
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am making a real GOOD MONEY (300$ to 400$ / hr )online from my laptop. Last month I GOT check of nearly 18,000$, this online work is simple and straightforward, don’t have to go OFFICE, Its home online job. At that point this work opportunity is for you.if you interested.simply give it a shot on the accompanying site….Simply go to the BELOW SITE and start your work… This is what I do....... L­I­V­E­J­O­B­1.C­O­M

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    superheroesagainstandros avatar
    LinkTheHylian
    LinkTheHylian
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    SNL always tries to hit below the belt. There are a few exceptions of "good" jokes (seeing how much of a sport Scarlett Johansson is when Colin Jost has to mock her/them is a personal highlight), but 9 times out of 10 their comedy is just "meh".

    0
    0points
    reply
    keighleyluna avatar
    Keighley Luna
    Keighley Luna
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am making a real GOOD MONEY (300$ to 400$ / hr )online from my laptop. Last month I GOT check of nearly 18,000$, this online work is simple and straightforward, don’t have to go OFFICE, Its home online job. At that point this work opportunity is for you.if you interested.simply give it a shot on the accompanying site….Simply go to the BELOW SITE and start your work… This is what I do....... L­I­V­E­J­O­B­1.C­O­M

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