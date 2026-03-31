Kristi Noem Responds After Reports Surface About Her Husband’s Double Private Life

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Kristi Noem, the former Department of Homeland Security chief, has publicly responded after explosive reports claimed her husband, Bryon Noem, had been living a secret double life involving cross-dressing and online interactions with models.

The allegations have quickly escalated into a political and personal crisis, drawing attention not only to the claims themselves but also to potential security implications tied to Noem’s former role.

Highlights Kristi Noem said her family was “blindsided” after reports claimed her husband led a secret double life online.

Bryon Noem allegedly exchanged messages, photos, and money with women in a niche online community.

The situation has raised concerns about potential security risks tied to Noem’s former government role.

Women from the community Bryon was allegedly involved in compiled messages, photos, selfies and voicemail.

“Ms. Noem is devastated. The family was blindsided by this,” a representative said.

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Reports claim Kristi Noem’s husband, Bryon, was an active participant in a f*tish community

Image credits: Getty/Chip Somodevilla

Through a spokesperson, Noem addressed the situation directly, making clear the impact the reports have had on her family.

“They ask for privacy and prayers at the time,” her representatives told the New York Post.

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The statement came as details from the Daily Mail’s reporting, who first compiled and published the evidence, began circulating widely online.

Image credits: Getty/Anna Moneymaker

According to the outlet, Bryon Noem allegedly engaged with women in the so-called “bimbofication” scene, a niche community centered around exaggerated, hyper-feminized appearances.

To achieve the extreme silhouettes, participants often make use of prosthetics that simulate a massive chest.

Citing “hundreds” of messages reportedly exchanged with three women, the report claims Bryon praised their surgically enhanced bodies and expressed a preference for “huge, huge ridiculous b**bs.”

Image credits: kristinoem

The outlet further alleged that he shared photos of himself cross-dressing, including one image where he appeared in pink hot-pants and a skin-tight bodysuit, using balloons to mimic exaggerated breasts.

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In several of the images, his face was fully visible, including one where he posed with a neutral expression and another where he made a kissy-face toward the camera.

Bryon allegedly showed signs of autogynephilia, a pattern in which a man experiences arousal from imagining himself as a woman

It’s chest day at the gym for Bryon Noem. 💪🏋️ pic.twitter.com/CitaGt6Sta — Duke (@SubpoenaEnvy) March 31, 2026

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The allegations extend beyond messages and photos.

According to the Daily Mail, Bryon Noem allegedly sent approximately $25,000 to women he interacted with online through Cash App and PayPal, while complimenting their “amazing” curves.

At the same time, Bryon appeared to show signs of autogynephilia, a term used to describe a pattern in which a man experiences arousal from the idea or image of himself as a woman.

The term was coined in 1989 by Ray Blanchard, a Canadian-American psychologist.

Image credits: Getty/Michael Gonzalez

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In one exchange, he reportedly told a model he would “worship” her like a “goddess,” adding, “you turn me into a girl,” before asking whether he should “put on leggings.”

One of the women claimed she accidentally called him and heard a voicemail greeting linked to “Noem Insurance.” After searching the business, she said she discovered his identity and connection to Kristi Noem.

When confronted, he allegedly responded that “he didn’t care.”

The New York Post noted that it has not independently confirmed the details reported by the Daily Mail.

Beyond the personal fallout, the situation has raised concerns among national security experts

Image credits: X/KristiNoem

According to the outlet, analysts suggested that if the allegations are accurate, such behavior could have exposed Noem to potential blackmail risks during her time in a high-level government position.

The former DHS chief, who was removed from her role last month, had access to sensitive national security information, amplifying concerns about any vulnerabilities tied to her immediate family.

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At the same time, the controversy has revived scrutiny of the Noems’ marriage.

Kristi and Bryon Noem have been married since 1992 and share three children: Kassidy, 31, Kennedy, 29, and Booker, 23. Both of their daughters have children of their own.

In a 2022 interview with Elysian, Noem described their family in notably open terms, saying, “We are such a transparent family,” and adding that they are “an open book.”

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Theories surrounding the couple have resurfaced, chief of which are claims of an affair between Noem and Corey Lewandowski

Image credits: DHS

Reports of their closeness date back several years, with multiple outlets alleging a relationship that both parties have consistently denied. Noem herself dismissed the claims as “tabloid garbage” during a congressional appearance, while previously calling similar accusations a “disgusting lie.”

However, the issue escalated significantly in early 2026 when Noem appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

During that hearing, she denied that Lewandowski had influence over departmental decisions, including contracts, despite reports and internal accounts suggesting he held substantial informal power within DHS.

Image credits: kristinoem

At the same time, their professional relationship was already drawing attention in Washington.

Corey Lewandowski, a longtime ally of the current president and former campaign manager, was serving as an unpaid adviser and was widely seen as operating in a senior role within DHS.

Scrutiny intensified after Kristi Noem’s removal from her DHS post.

Days later, she appeared alongside Lewandowski during a diplomatic visit to Guyana, where both were seated across from Irfaan Ali in an official meeting. The appearance followed a Senate hearing in which Noem had been questioned directly about their relationship.

“This all make sense now,” a reader wrote about Noem’s relationship with her husband.

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