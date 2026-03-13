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The world doesn’t always make sense. Nor do people. And as frustrating as that can feel when you’re reading about, say, politics or the economy, sometimes the healthiest response is to simply accept that not everything has a clear explanation. So we invite you to get a little practice in doing just that.

This list, compiled from pictures we found on the Instagram account Jorish McTumbles, is not only pretty unhinged but also uncomfortable enough to leave you questioning what you’re even looking at. Here’s the challenge: see if you can scroll through it without groaning and asking, “Why?” Instead, try to embrace the absurd and maybe it’ll prepare you for surviving tomorrow’s news cycle. At least a bit.

More info: Instagram

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#1

Gray kitten covered in mustard sauce, held up by a hand, showing a weird and cringey photo moment.

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    #2

    Raccoon with a curious expression looking out of a car window at night in a weird and cringey photo.

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    #3

    Koala stuck in a decorated Christmas tree, creating a weird and cringey photo that's difficult to look at.

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    #4

    Raccoon peeking out of a brown cup shaped like a raccoon, creating a weird and cringey photo moment.

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    jossmagical avatar
    Joy
    Joy
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    His forever home? Baby looks very settled.

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    #5

    Corgi dog pressing face against cage bars, creating a weird and cringey expression difficult to look at.

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    #6

    Claw machine filled with onions instead of toys, a weird and cringey photo hard to look at.

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    #7

    Young boy in camo shirt at computer with screen saying tired of this meat prison, a weird and cringey photo.

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    #8

    Gorilla sitting on a small plastic chair in a zoo enclosure, displaying a weird and cringey photo moment.

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    jossmagical avatar
    Joy
    Joy
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He can sit wherever he likes.

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    #9

    Cat sitting awkwardly on tiled floor near a metal water bowl in a weird and cringey photo.

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    jossmagical avatar
    Joy
    Joy
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A hard day at the office?

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    #10

    Old-fashioned purple phone handset awkwardly attached to a person's denim jeans, creating a weird and cringey visual.

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    Zephyr343
    Zephyr343
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A phone with a headphone socket?! That is so retro!

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    #11

    Group of alligators resting near a dark water area at night, showcasing a scene difficult to look at due to its weird and cringey nature.

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    #12

    Raccoon awkwardly sitting on a recycling bin, one paw resting, captured in a weird and cringey photo moment.

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    #13

    A strange white figure wrapped in cloth is suspended from the ceiling, creating a weird and cringey photo scene.

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    jossmagical avatar
    Joy
    Joy
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A lot to unpick here.

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    #14

    Person wearing an orange traffic cone on their head holding a stop sign awkwardly in a weird and cringey photo.

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    #15

    Person wearing a large green block costume on a sidewalk in a weird and cringey photo difficult to look at.

    jorishmctumbles Report

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    #16

    Weird and cringey photo of a distorted Furby doll with skeletal hands sitting at a table with hot dogs.

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    #17

    Person in a pink bodysuit posing excitedly in a room filled with toys, a weird and cringey photo.

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    4points
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    jossmagical avatar
    Joy
    Joy
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well he made it to Bored Panda so it's a start. I guess.

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    #18

    Close-up of an eye with a weird and cringey Made in China sticker stuck to the lower eyelid.

    jorishmctumbles Report

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    #19

    Dirty foot visible through the worn-out sole of a shoe, showing a weird and cringey moment in an unusual photo.

    jorishmctumbles Report

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    #20

    Weird and cringey vehicle shaped like a giant hot dog stuck in the snow by the roadside on a snowy day

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    #21

    Car interior with a wooden ship steering wheel and a bottle used as a gear shift, showing weird and cringey design choices.

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    #22

    Baby goat standing on a skateboard outdoors, one photo from a collection of weird and cringey images hard to look at.

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    #23

    Hospital monitor and IV drip with humorous text warning about eating mac and cheese at AutoZone in a weird and cringey photo.

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    #24

    Giraffe smashing car window, shards of glass flying, capturing a weird and cringey moment difficult to look at.

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    #25

    Old TV placed on a green subway seat showing a screen with text, a weird and cringey photo on public transport.

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    #26

    Person in futuristic armor sitting on subway bench looking down while another person stands holding a strap in a weird and cringey photo

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    #27

    Desktop computer setup with office chair in the middle of a desert, a weird and cringey photo difficult to look at.

    jorishmctumbles Report

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    #28

    Cat sitting on a gamer’s arm while a defeat screen shows, a weird and cringey photo hard to look at.

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    4points
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    jossmagical avatar
    Joy
    Joy
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No phucks given.

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    #29

    Conflicting door signs showing success starts here and stop do not enter, creating a weird and cringey photo moment.

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    #30

    Person lying on the floor with unusual earphone positioning in a restaurant, showcasing a weird and cringey photo moment.

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    #31

    Broken laptop split into two puzzle-piece shaped halves on a workbench, a weird and cringey photo.

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    #32

    Distorted ceiling in a kitchen creating a weird and cringey visual effect, hard to look at unusual photo.

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    4points
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    jossmagical avatar
    Joy
    Joy
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why does the ceiling look like a giant Y-front? The story behind this must be one heckuva tale.

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    #33

    Snowman with an unusual shape wearing a yellow hat and red scarf, one of the weird and cringey photos difficult to look at.

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    4points
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    jossmagical avatar
    Joy
    Joy
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That is way too smooth. Someone took their sweet time with that!

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    #34

    A toilet installed outdoors on a tiled platform in a rural area, showcasing a weird and cringey photo setup.

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    4points
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    jossmagical avatar
    Joy
    Joy
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Beats playing Candy Crush.

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    #35

    Raccoon wearing a quirky red and white hat at night, one of the weird and cringey photos difficult to look at.

    jorishmctumbles Report

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    #36

    Person awkwardly hanging on a streetlight pole under a clear blue sky, a weird and cringey photo difficult to look at.

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    #37

    Cat sitting inside a computer case among cables and hardware, creating a weird and cringey photo.

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    #38

    Washing machine fire with flames bursting out of the door, a cringey and weird photo difficult to look at.

    jorishmctumbles Report

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    #39

    Weird and cringey photo of a Furby toy with human hands and feet wearing a cowboy hat on a carpeted floor.

    jorishmctumbles Report

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    #40

    Man resembling drawing on computer screen in a classroom setting, a photo quite difficult to look at for its weird and cringey vibe

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    #41

    Man playing trumpet in front of no trumpet sign while being stopped by an officer in a weird and cringey photo

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    #42

    Faded clown holding ice cream and hot dog on a truck, creating a weird and cringey photo difficult to look at.

    jorishmctumbles Report

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    #43

    Sign on a toilet restricting poops by size, illustrating awkward and cringey moments from weird photos.

    jorishmctumbles Report

    3points
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    #44

    Feet visible under a bathroom stall with a shoe and socks on the floor, showing a weird and cringey photo moment.

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    #45

    A melted cheese slice shaped like a baseball cap next to a pack of processed cheese slices, creating a weird and cringey photo.

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    #46

    Open Vaseline container with a sign saying Try it out, displayed on a store shelf with other lotions.

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    3points
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    #47

    Man with a pancake on his head being cut, one of the weird and cringey photos difficult to look at.

    jorishmctumbles Report

    3points
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    #48

    Man on a tricycle carrying a stripped car shell on a busy street in a weird and cringey photo.

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    #49

    Small white dog holding an unusually large and long chew treat, a weird and cringey photo that is difficult to look at.

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    #50

    Person sitting on a couch oddly placed on top of a basketball hoop, a weird and cringey photo difficult to look at.

    jorishmctumbles Report

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    #51

    Toilet with a roll of toilet paper and a hot dog on top, a weird and cringey photo difficult to look at.

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    #52

    Man riding a scooter carrying an unsafe stack of tires, a weird and cringey photo difficult to look at on a busy street.

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    #53

    Person in a weird and cringey clown costume with red hair and yellow outfit holding a large foam bat at a convention.

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    #54

    Building facade with a missing letter in the sign for College of Architecture and Planning, a weird and cringey photo.

    jorishmctumbles Report

    3points
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    #55

    A couple in wedding attire posing by a pool with a blurry figure awkwardly flipping in the background creating a weird and cringey photo.

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    #56

    Cringey and weird homemade cake shaped like a green character with large ears and wrinkled brown clothing on a marble surface.

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    #57

    Rotisserie oven labeled hot dogs cooking three whole fish, a weird and cringey photo difficult to look at.

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    #58

    Slices of bread and ham stacked vertically in a weird and cringey arrangement on a kitchen counter.

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    #59

    Upside-down car submerged in a backyard pool, a weird and cringey photo difficult to look at.

    jorishmctumbles Report

    3points
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    #60

    Three people in colorful animal costumes walking on a foggy street behind weird and cringey caution signs.

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    #61

    Person stuck upside down on wall supported by wooden plank in a weird and cringey photo difficult to look at.

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    #62

    Bicycle modified with white motorcycle fairing, creating a weird and cringey look that is difficult to look at.

    jorishmctumbles Report

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    #63

    Banana placed in a suggestion box slot, creating a weird and cringey photo that's difficult to look at.

    jorishmctumbles Report

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    #64

    Urinal with realistic muscular arms and hands replacing traditional legs in a bathroom corner, weird and cringey photo.

    jorishmctumbles Report

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    #65

    Slices of toasted bread awkwardly placed standing upright in a storm drain, creating a weird and cringey visual.

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    3points
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    justforfacebook avatar
    ƒιѕн
    ƒιѕн
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Dayum, a 12 slice toaster

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    #66

    Two men playing basketball indoors, one wearing a tall, unusual hat, creating a weird and cringey photo moment.

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    #67

    Person in camouflage carrying a large, unusual backpack shaped like an office chair in a hallway, weird and cringey photo.

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    #68

    Person wearing an oversized New York Yankees cap and face mask outside a convenience store, a weird and cringey photo.

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    #69

    Gingerbread cookie with a weird human-like face, making it one of the cringey and difficult photos to look at.

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    #70

    Bathroom with a tree trunk crashing through the ceiling and floor, creating a weird and cringey scene that's difficult to look at.

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    #71

    Person dressed in a Santa costume lying inside a small metal enclosure, a strange and cringey photo difficult to look at.

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    #72

    Multiple people wearing Spider-Man costumes sitting closely together on airplane seats, showcasing a weird and cringey scene.

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    #73

    Large artificial Christmas tree blocking almost an entire living room, creating a weird and cringey photo moment.

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    #74

    A car wheel rim stored inside a refrigerator alongside pizza and soylent drinks, showcasing a weird and cringey photo.

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    #75

    Person wearing a weird and cringey koala costume head, drinking through a straw in an indoor setting.

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    #76

    Narrow and awkwardly long bathroom corridor with a toilet at the far end creating a weird and cringey photo perspective.

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    3points
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    #77

    Foot soaking in a bathtub with a paper plate floating, holding a hot dog on bread with mustard, a weird and cringey photo.

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    3points
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    justforfacebook avatar
    ƒιѕн
    ƒιѕн
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.

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    #78

    Muscular arm squeezing a messy cheeseburger, a weird and cringey photo difficult to look at.

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    #79

    Tree covered with numerous worn and misplaced Elmo plush toys hanging under a sign, creating a weird and cringey scene.

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    3points
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    #80

    Hoodie filled with ducklings covering the face, creating a weird and cringey photo difficult to look at.

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    3points
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    #81

    Seagull drinking from a container labeled dogs only, a weird and cringey photo challenging to look at.

    jorishmctumbles Report

    3points
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    michelle-martens avatar
    michelle
    michelle
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is silly. Everybody knows seagulls can't read

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    #82

    Several kids in green and blue uniforms gather around a rainwater harvesting tank with an unusual donation message.

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    #83

    Fake security camera taped to a wall in a store interior, one of the weird and cringey photos difficult to look at

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    3points
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    #84

    Close-up of a person's head with a weird and cringey tattoo that mimics hair strands on the scalp.

    jorishmctumbles Report

    3points
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    #85

    Hand squeezing spilled baked beans from an open can, creating a messy and cringey food scene difficult to look at.

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    #86

    Dirty kitchen sink with food debris and a bent straw inserted in the drain, showing a weird and cringey photo.

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    #87

    Slice of pepperoni pizza boiling in a pot of water on a stovetop, a weird and cringey food moment.

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    3points
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    #88

    Man at the beach with repeated tattoo of the name Craig on his back in a weird and cringey photo.

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    3points
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    #89

    A small fish in a tank with a name tag reading Swim Shady, showing a weird and cringey photo moment.

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    #90

    Kitten clinging to a bicycle frame, creating a weird and cringey photo that's difficult to look at.

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    #91

    Racing car seat transformed into a toilet chair, creating a weird and cringey photo difficult to look at.

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    3points
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    #92

    A large group of flamingos crowded inside a dimly lit bathroom, creating a weird and cringey photo scene.

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    3points
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    #93

    Hand with an extra finger lying on a blue fabric background, one of the weird and cringey photos difficult to look at.

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    #94

    A large gray rat sitting on a person's leg wearing blue jeans, a bizarre and cringey photo difficult to look at.

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    #95

    Lawn mower modified with an extended front fork and motorcycle wheel, creating a weird and cringey vehicle mashup.

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    3points
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    #96

    Bike handle wrapped with purple tape and a game controller used as an unusual bike grip, a weird and cringey photo.

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    3points
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    #97

    Police officers surrounding a person in a large, awkward animal costume outside a weathered wooden building, weird and cringey photo.

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    #98

    Person wearing rainbow-striped pants awkwardly squeezed halfway inside a portable toilet, creating a weird and cringey photo moment.

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    #99

    Hot air balloon shaped like a large green head with ears flying near a silo in a weird and cringey photo.

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