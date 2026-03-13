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The world doesn’t always make sense. Nor do people. And as frustrating as that can feel when you’re reading about, say, politics or the economy, sometimes the healthiest response is to simply accept that not everything has a clear explanation. So we invite you to get a little practice in doing just that.

This list, compiled from pictures we found on the Instagram account Jorish McTumbles, is not only pretty unhinged but also uncomfortable enough to leave you questioning what you’re even looking at. Here’s the challenge: see if you can scroll through it without groaning and asking, “Why?” Instead, try to embrace the absurd and maybe it’ll prepare you for surviving tomorrow’s news cycle. At least a bit.

More info: Instagram