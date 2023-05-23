Polish artist Paweł Kuczyński is an illustrator who combines social commentary and satire in his work to create thought-provoking pieces. The artist invites us to step back and consider the absurdities that are present in our lives. Kuczynski's illustrations force us to question accepted norms and reassess real priorities.

In times of pressing global challenges such as protecting data privacy, ongoing wars, inequality, poverty, and environmental degradation, Paweł's illustrations become even more relevant. The artist suggests rethinking the role of technologies such as Facebook in our lives and emphasizes that these tools themselves are neutral; their purpose and impact depend on how we use them.

