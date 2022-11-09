Art is not just about beauty. One of its greatest powers is precisely the ability to reveal the realities of the world without having to use absolutely any words, thus crossing the borders of language limitations.

Polish illustrator, Pawel Kuczynski's work does exactly that. In an intelligent and creative way, the artist addresses social, political, and economic issues of global importance. Ridiculing our obsessive relationship with the virtual world, he opens up a series of questions. Pawel's work has been previously featured on Bored Panda and you can find more of his illustrations by clicking here, here, here, here, and here.

