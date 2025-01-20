Guy Embarrasses Entitled Coworker: “I Let Them Know What I Was Doing”

ADVERTISEMENT

Over the past decades, our work has entered deeper and deeper into our lives. Email, smartphones, and expansive intranets have made it much easier to stay connected to our jobs even when we’re not physically there. This can be great for people who don’t want to rot in traffic jams and for companies that are disappointed with the size of the local talent pool.

However, the downside is that it can interfere with parts of our day we’d prefer to keep private—like doctor appointments. A few days ago, Reddit user Changeurblinkerfluid uploaded a story on r/traumatizeThemBack about an annoying colleague who insisted on calling him despite the clear out-of-office alerts. So, he answered and turned the camera on at the oncologist’s to make sure the guy realized what he was doing. And it was effective!

When this worker accompanied his wife to her cancer treatment appointment, he set a clear out-of-office alert at work

Image credits: Tiger Lily (not the actual photo)

However, one colleague from the sales department didn’t care about it

Image credits: Tima Miroshnichenko (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Changeurblinkerfluid

As the story went viral, it has received a lot of different reactions

Some people also shared their own similar experiences

