Guy Embarrasses Entitled Coworker: “I Let Them Know What I Was Doing”
Relationships, Work

Guy Embarrasses Entitled Coworker: “I Let Them Know What I Was Doing”

Over the past decades, our work has entered deeper and deeper into our lives. Email, smartphones, and expansive intranets have made it much easier to stay connected to our jobs even when we’re not physically there. This can be great for people who don’t want to rot in traffic jams and for companies that are disappointed with the size of the local talent pool.

However, the downside is that it can interfere with parts of our day we’d prefer to keep private—like doctor appointments. A few days ago, Reddit user Changeurblinkerfluid uploaded a story on r/traumatizeThemBack about an annoying colleague who insisted on calling him despite the clear out-of-office alerts. So, he answered and turned the camera on at the oncologist’s to make sure the guy realized what he was doing. And it was effective!

    When this worker accompanied his wife to her cancer treatment appointment, he set a clear out-of-office alert at work

    Image credits: Tiger Lily (not the actual photo)

    However, one colleague from the sales department didn’t care about it

    Image credits: Tima Miroshnichenko (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Changeurblinkerfluid

    As the story went viral, it has received a lot of different reactions

    Some people also shared their own similar experiences

    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    beth38 avatar
    Beth Wheeler
    Beth Wheeler
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago

    I would have only replied that I was out of the office for a family emergency and that would be it. If he still kept pushing I would ignore everything until I got back to work then go full blast on him.

    amcgregor7419 avatar
    Tams21
    Tams21
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago (edited)

    Op said later in the comments that he usually gets along with the sales guy and think he actually did him a favour in the long run. I can't think of a better way to teach somebody to respect boundaries and I don't think he'll ever do anything like that again.

