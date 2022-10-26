73 Times Bosses Wrote Such Delusional Notes, These Employees Just Had To Shame Them Online (New Pics)
The difference between a wholesomely supportive and genuinely toxic job environment is the people you work with. Your coworkers, managers, and bosses from all the way up the corporate ladder have the power to either inspire you to aim for new heights or to regret every moment you spend with them.
A major thing that gets employees’ blood boiling is seeing passive-aggressive signs put up all over the office, full of worker-unfriendly regulations, practically dripping with managerial arrogance and disdain for ‘regular’ workers. (A close second, if you’re curious, is people who microwave fish at work. Don’t do that.)
Our team here at Bored Panda dove deep into the r/antiwork archives to collect the very worst office and work signs that people have ever spotted. Including some really weird looking-for-work ads. Seriously, these are all an affront to dignity and perfectly illustrate what some higher-ups think of the people they pay.
Like, who reminds you that your dog is missing you because you can't work remotely and have to go into the office?! That's just inhumane (incanine?).
Scroll down for some horrendous pics that you’ll probably want to share with your coworkers at the water cooler. Have you seen any similar signs at work? Have you personally read anything worse? Do you want to vent about your manager for no reason? Drop by the comment section and share your thoughts with us and all the other Pandas.
Rude Office Signs
Update: They Changed The Sign, But It’s Not Any Better
Found This Sign At A Local Dinner. Decided To Eat Somewhere Else. Sounds Like A Horrible Place To Work
There’s a delicate balance that needs to be maintained at work. On one side of the scale, you’ve got things like company morale, how inspired, creative, and motivated your employees feel, how much they trust their bosses, and how satisfied they are with their jobs and the opportunities that they’re offered. You want to know that your hard work pays off... though sometimes it totally doesn't.
On the other side of the scale are things like company profits, maintaining protocols and regulations, having a general sense of order and discipline, and keeping potentially reckless or unmotivated workers’ actions in line with the overall interests of each department.
The Trashy Manager
Recent “Sweat Pledge” My Wife Was Asked To Sign Before Employment
This can't be serious, can it? Only in America, Russia, China, North Korea et al. I'm betting the land of the free because rule #1 says so.
Sign On The Way Into A Local Restaurant
Normal = "exactly like us, but absolutely not in a bit "cooler" way. Also look conventionally pretty, but not too pretty and just do what we tell you to without complaints or expectations." Yeah, I would love to work there /s 🤮
In short, there’s no excuse for being toxic or rude as a boss; however, it doesn’t mean that every single employee is somehow above criticism. It’s human to err. And last we checked, our AI Overlords haven’t replaced any of the staff with androids (...yet).
Bright And Bold In Midtown Manhattan
Sign Posted At Walmart
Shout Out The Worst Place I Ever Worked (Minimum Wage, Of Course)
There’s usually a deeper story behind each passive-aggressive office sign. Perhaps a manager feels underappreciated or believes that their workers are slacking off. Maybe they have a very different work ethic that’s completely at odds with the values held by younger generations. Or they had a really bad day and lashed out in an emotionally immature way.
Remember, just because someone has a fancy job title doesn't mean that they're actually a better person and more capable leader than you. You can be a leader no matter where in the corporate chain you fall.
I Bet It’s Posted Right Next To A Sign Complaining That No One Wants To Work Anymore
This Sign Has Been Up For Months
Remember We Are In It Together
That’s what happens when you have extremely poor communication within an organization. Managers and ‘regular’ employees need to know each others’ expectations and to enforce healthy boundaries. It all comes down to showing respect for everyone’s time, energy, and dignity, as well as looking for compromises. If either side is brow-beating the other, odds are that it’s a toxic place to work and not many people will stick around for long.
My Job Threatened To Withhold My Paycheck To Ensure No One Left Early; I Responded Accordingly
Pay Our Teachers More!
Starting To See The Signs Of People Being Fed Up
Look, at the end of the day, we’re all responsible for our own happiness, work/life balance, priorities, and what kind of behavior we’re willing to tolerate. Now, that’s no excuse for others acting like jerks and bullying you day-in, day-out. However, it does mean that we have to be proactive in sorting out the problems that drag us down at work.
This Annoying Sign In Ireland
Oh and this one is embossed. Someone REALLY dropped some coin and effort on this condescending sign. Sucks to be them.
Why Do Not We Have Freedom?
Just Saw This In A Mcdonald’s…
That might mean different things for different people. Does your coworker keep microwaving fish and stinking up your office 24/7? Sit them down for a quick friendly chat and ask them to stop instead of putting up passive-aggressive sticky notes all over the kitchen.
Does your boss give you more and more work because you finish your tasks quicker than others? Have a discussion about a possible promotion because of your excellent results. Explain to them that there should be incentives in place to work faster instead of hard work being punished. Remind them how much you bring to the company at least a couple of times a year.
At Work - Where Water Isn’t Free Yo
This Is Up Front And Center And My Local Ice Cream Place. Thoughts?
Sign At A Local BBQ Joint. (Chattanooga, Tn)
Is your boss 'quiet firing' you by subtly letting you know that you have absolutely no future career path at the company? You need to diplomatically confront them about being sidelined, hopefully, with HR acting as a witness. Odds are that your boss is extremely frightened of any and all confrontation and is taking the easiest way out by forcing you to leave on your own.
My Availability Has Always Been Strictly Mon-Fri. I Spoke To A Manager When I Saw This Sign And Was Told I Will Be Working That Day, Regardless Of My Availability. The Schedule Is Now Up And I Have Been Assigned A Full Shift That Saturday
Somehow the term 'associates' seems out of place here.... ;-)
I’m Probably Going To Be Fired For This… But I Don’t Care
A Competing Company Is Offering Us 20 Percent More To Work For Them. Management's Response:
Is your manager all grumpy that you’re not a brainwashed cultist showing absolute loyalty to the company and living every day in anticipation of going to work? Are they making you sing and dance in mandatory corporate TikToks? You might want to get HR or some other more-or-less-neutral party involved and set clear boundaries. If they keep harassing you to work unpaid overtime or guilt-tripping you to work on your days off, it’s time to have a very diplomatic-yet-honest chat about what the company is willing to offer you moving forward.
I Just Can't With This One 🤦♀️
Eat And Get Laid Off. Snitches Get $20
A Department Manager Did This To My Bike When I Had It In The Back For A Single Day
Obviously, if you’re harassed and feel unsafe at work, you need to get in touch with union representatives or seek legal help.
Meanwhile, if you feel burned out, chronically anxious, and depressed, it might do you well to speak about your issues openly with a close relative or a trusted friend. Seeking psychological help from a counselor can help solve some of these issues. Seeking help isn’t weakness. Taking active steps to solve deep-rooted issues, even if it’s going slowly, shows strength.
Several Employees At My Company Were Forced To Sign No Talking Contracts
Asked To Sign This As Part Of A Job Application. Immediate Termination!
Sign Posted Above The Thermostat At Work
The "see your breath" part is ridiculous, but to be fair, it does make sense to wear warmer clothing at the office in the winter. My colleagues who don't wear a hoodie in the office in the winter always quarrel with the ones who get cold easily, ensuing in a battle over the AC.
This Sign At My Work. They Will Charge Staff For Anything As Minimal As A Broken Ice Cream Cone
Desperate Sign At Papa John’s
My BF's Snapchat Memory From 2017 - Posted At His Old Job At A Grocery Store
A million dollar company hiring employees that can't spell "Let's"?
This Was A Sign I Seen At A Customers Site, Thought Antiwork Would Have A Laugh At It
Found 2 Of These Signs In The Tim Hortons I Work At Today, Figure Even Though They Pay Me Shit Wages, I’ll At Least Offer My 2 Cents
I'm more disturbed by the fact that the author does not even know how to use a word processor...
Ask Every Customer To Sign Up For A Credit Card Or You Are Fired!
Sign In An Employee Breakroom (Not My Picture)
Hubbard, related to Scientology Hubbard? That would explain a few things.
If The Rent Is Free Sign Me Tf Up
Child Labour, Fantastic
In Case You Would Like To Know What It’s Like Working At Starbucks
Hot Topic Appears To Be In Hot Water
Proud Of Gen Z
Subway Near Me
Workers Are Important, Value Us
I Mean… The Math Checks Out
Found In A Mall In My City This Weekend. Guess The Staff Finally Had Enough
Guarantee They Don’t Pay Enough. Pay More!
The Most Toxic Shit I've Ever Seen Hanging On An Office Wall
They Are Literally Admitting Jobs Don't Allow Us To Take Care Of Ourselves
There's This Local Café And The Last Few Times I've Walked Past I've Noticed It Has A Chalkboard Outside With Different Messages Mocking Shitty Employers On It - This Was Today's 😂
Friend Of Mine Said They Put This Sign Up Where He Works. What Do We All Think About This?
Hey Folks, We Can All Relax... We Don't Need Livable Wage, We Gots Us A Blessing. Sign Says So
Our Boss Made Us Sign This And Put It In Our File
“Now Firing” Sign On The Front Window Of My Fiancé‘S Workplace, Because That’ll Really Instill Employee Loyalty And Encourage Applications. I’m Livid
Sign I Had To Put Up On Our Door At Work Because Everyone Either Called Out, Or Ncns
Well Fuck My Ass And Call Me A Bitch, Where Do I Sign Up??
A Sign I Saw At A Local Taco Bell/KFC This Evening
This Fucking Motivational Quote When I Walked In This Morning
Came Into Work This Morning To Find This Taped To The Wall. Boss Went On Tirade Against Me And Co-Worker Yesterday For Taking To Each Other With No Customers In The Store
I Work In A Min Wage Grocery Store. The Fire Exit Has Been Blocked Like This For Months And My Boss Threatened To Fire Me After He Saw Me Taking This Photo. What Should I Do?
This looks like it would take a good ten minutes to fix.