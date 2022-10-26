The difference between a wholesomely supportive and genuinely toxic job environment is the people you work with. Your coworkers, managers, and bosses from all the way up the corporate ladder have the power to either inspire you to aim for new heights or to regret every moment you spend with them.

A major thing that gets employees’ blood boiling is seeing passive-aggressive signs put up all over the office, full of worker-unfriendly regulations, practically dripping with managerial arrogance and disdain for ‘regular’ workers. (A close second, if you’re curious, is people who microwave fish at work. Don’t do that.)

Our team here at Bored Panda dove deep into the r/antiwork archives to collect the very worst office and work signs that people have ever spotted. Including some really weird looking-for-work ads. Seriously, these are all an affront to dignity and perfectly illustrate what some higher-ups think of the people they pay.

Like, who reminds you that your dog is missing you because you can't work remotely and have to go into the office?! That's just inhumane (incanine?).

Scroll down for some horrendous pics that you’ll probably want to share with your coworkers at the water cooler. Have you seen any similar signs at work? Have you personally read anything worse? Do you want to vent about your manager for no reason? Drop by the comment section and share your thoughts with us and all the other Pandas.

#1

Rude Office Signs

monbon7 Report

Vorknkx
Vorknkx
Community Member
25 minutes ago

And we missed those free bananas you gave us as "reward" for being good workers. /s

#2

Update: They Changed The Sign, But It’s Not Any Better

-CherryByte- Report

Buren
Buren
Community Member
35 minutes ago

Paid for food??

#3

Found This Sign At A Local Dinner. Decided To Eat Somewhere Else. Sounds Like A Horrible Place To Work

ima_lesbean Report

Nea
Nea
Community Member
36 minutes ago

Pay increase upto $0.50 per year guaranteed. Wow. I’ll be in a queue to apply here.

There’s a delicate balance that needs to be maintained at work. On one side of the scale, you’ve got things like company morale, how inspired, creative, and motivated your employees feel, how much they trust their bosses, and how satisfied they are with their jobs and the opportunities that they’re offered. You want to know that your hard work pays off... though sometimes it totally doesn't.

On the other side of the scale are things like company profits, maintaining protocols and regulations, having a general sense of order and discipline, and keeping potentially reckless or unmotivated workers’ actions in line with the overall interests of each department.
#4

The Trashy Manager

johnmory Report

#5

Recent “Sweat Pledge” My Wife Was Asked To Sign Before Employment

Casbaxter Report

General Anaesthesia
General Anaesthesia
Community Member
18 minutes ago (edited)

This can't be serious, can it? Only in America, Russia, China, North Korea et al. I'm betting the land of the free because rule #1 says so.

#6

Sign On The Way Into A Local Restaurant

addisonshinedown Report

Yvonne Dauwalder Balsiger
Yvonne Dauwalder Balsiger
Community Member
19 minutes ago

Normal = "exactly like us, but absolutely not in a bit "cooler" way. Also look conventionally pretty, but not too pretty and just do what we tell you to without complaints or expectations." Yeah, I would love to work there /s 🤮

In short, there’s no excuse for being toxic or rude as a boss; however, it doesn’t mean that every single employee is somehow above criticism. It’s human to err. And last we checked, our AI Overlords haven’t replaced any of the staff with androids (...yet).
#7

Bright And Bold In Midtown Manhattan

e_vil_ginger Report

#8

Sign Posted At Walmart

Beige_Lunatics Report

James016
James016
Community Member
1 minute ago

Is this really meant to be in a thread about crappy notes bosses write?

#9

Shout Out The Worst Place I Ever Worked (Minimum Wage, Of Course)

MinionsAndWineMum Report

Nea
Nea
Community Member
27 minutes ago

And people who come up with such ‘new rules’ are convinced of their ingenuity and innovativeness.

There’s usually a deeper story behind each passive-aggressive office sign. Perhaps a manager feels underappreciated or believes that their workers are slacking off. Maybe they have a very different work ethic that’s completely at odds with the values held by younger generations. Or they had a really bad day and lashed out in an emotionally immature way.

Remember, just because someone has a fancy job title doesn't mean that they're actually a better person and more capable leader than you. You can be a leader no matter where in the corporate chain you fall.
#10

I Bet It’s Posted Right Next To A Sign Complaining That No One Wants To Work Anymore

EggsAndMilquetoast Report

Nea
Nea
Community Member
35 minutes ago

Yea yea liberals cant care any less about your ahit either. Hope you found your bigot.

#11

This Sign Has Been Up For Months

JudasPenguin Report

XenoMurph
XenoMurph
Community Member
36 minutes ago

Flame grilled servant's heart. With ketchup.

#12

Remember We Are In It Together

ShaggyDewbie Report

That’s what happens when you have extremely poor communication within an organization. Managers and ‘regular’ employees need to know each others’ expectations and to enforce healthy boundaries. It all comes down to showing respect for everyone’s time, energy, and dignity, as well as looking for compromises. If either side is brow-beating the other, odds are that it’s a toxic place to work and not many people will stick around for long.
#13

My Job Threatened To Withhold My Paycheck To Ensure No One Left Early; I Responded Accordingly

ClayShooter262 Report

#14

Pay Our Teachers More!

Urkylurker Report

Buren
Buren
Community Member
21 minutes ago

Yes, they really are deserved to be paid more

#15

Starting To See The Signs Of People Being Fed Up

hyperinflationUSA Report

Look, at the end of the day, we’re all responsible for our own happiness, work/life balance, priorities, and what kind of behavior we’re willing to tolerate. Now, that’s no excuse for others acting like jerks and bullying you day-in, day-out. However, it does mean that we have to be proactive in sorting out the problems that drag us down at work.
#16

This Annoying Sign In Ireland

Certain-Ad-3840 Report

InvincibleRodent
InvincibleRodent
Community Member
1 minute ago

Oh and this one is embossed. Someone REALLY dropped some coin and effort on this condescending sign. Sucks to be them.

#17

Why Do Not We Have Freedom?

johnmory Report

#18

Just Saw This In A Mcdonald’s…

CorpseToes Report

Rachel Grig
Rachel Grig
Community Member
24 minutes ago

Pay doesn't even have to me in inverted commas

That might mean different things for different people. Does your coworker keep microwaving fish and stinking up your office 24/7? Sit them down for a quick friendly chat and ask them to stop instead of putting up passive-aggressive sticky notes all over the kitchen.

Does your boss give you more and more work because you finish your tasks quicker than others? Have a discussion about a possible promotion because of your excellent results. Explain to them that there should be incentives in place to work faster instead of hard work being punished. Remind them how much you bring to the company at least a couple of times a year.
#19

At Work - Where Water Isn’t Free Yo

RemyBrady Report

Buren
Buren
Community Member
31 minutes ago

What? That is basic employee right!

#20

This Is Up Front And Center And My Local Ice Cream Place. Thoughts?

Kirbycatcher Report

#21

Sign At A Local BBQ Joint. (Chattanooga, Tn)

Advanced-Variation22 Report

Vorknkx
Vorknkx
Community Member
20 minutes ago

Good riddance then!

Is your boss 'quiet firing' you by subtly letting you know that you have absolutely no future career path at the company? You need to diplomatically confront them about being sidelined, hopefully, with HR acting as a witness. Odds are that your boss is extremely frightened of any and all confrontation and is taking the easiest way out by forcing you to leave on your own.
#22

My Availability Has Always Been Strictly Mon-Fri. I Spoke To A Manager When I Saw This Sign And Was Told I Will Be Working That Day, Regardless Of My Availability. The Schedule Is Now Up And I Have Been Assigned A Full Shift That Saturday

Clumsy_Cheeseburger Report

Jan Doggen
Jan Doggen
Community Member
16 minutes ago

Somehow the term 'associates' seems out of place here.... ;-)

#23

I’m Probably Going To Be Fired For This… But I Don’t Care

Cherry_P0pper Report

SarahBee
SarahBee
Community Member
17 minutes ago

That's called "wage theft." Can you say class action law suit? Many lawyers won't charge you upfront, instead taking a percentage of the settlement.

#24

A Competing Company Is Offering Us 20 Percent More To Work For Them. Management's Response:

daniel-moseley Report

Rachel Grig
Rachel Grig
Community Member
22 minutes ago

Is your manager all grumpy that you’re not a brainwashed cultist showing absolute loyalty to the company and living every day in anticipation of going to work? Are they making you sing and dance in mandatory corporate TikToks? You might want to get HR or some other more-or-less-neutral party involved and set clear boundaries. If they keep harassing you to work unpaid overtime or guilt-tripping you to work on your days off, it’s time to have a very diplomatic-yet-honest chat about what the company is willing to offer you moving forward.
#25

I Just Can't With This One 🤦‍♀️

lizzy_withall Report

#26

Eat And Get Laid Off. Snitches Get $20

BrittaOso Report

#27

A Department Manager Did This To My Bike When I Had It In The Back For A Single Day

AutismAsylum Report

Obviously, if you’re harassed and feel unsafe at work, you need to get in touch with union representatives or seek legal help.

Meanwhile, if you feel burned out, chronically anxious, and depressed, it might do you well to speak about your issues openly with a close relative or a trusted friend. Seeking psychological help from a counselor can help solve some of these issues. Seeking help isn’t weakness. Taking active steps to solve deep-rooted issues, even if it’s going slowly, shows strength.
#28

Several Employees At My Company Were Forced To Sign No Talking Contracts

FiguringItOutToday1 Report

Pheline
Pheline
Community Member
6 minutes ago

That never backfires.

#29

Asked To Sign This As Part Of A Job Application. Immediate Termination!

CandysaurusRex Report

Jan Doggen
Jan Doggen
Community Member
10 minutes ago

#30

Sign Posted Above The Thermostat At Work

Voluspa2 Report

Rachel Grig
Rachel Grig
Community Member
17 minutes ago

The "see your breath" part is ridiculous, but to be fair, it does make sense to wear warmer clothing at the office in the winter. My colleagues who don't wear a hoodie in the office in the winter always quarrel with the ones who get cold easily, ensuing in a battle over the AC.

#31

This Sign At My Work. They Will Charge Staff For Anything As Minimal As A Broken Ice Cream Cone

whatthef__ck Report

#32

Desperate Sign At Papa John’s

stillbones Report

#33

My BF's Snapchat Memory From 2017 - Posted At His Old Job At A Grocery Store

joashajo Report

Jan Doggen
Jan Doggen
Community Member
3 minutes ago

A million dollar company hiring employees that can't spell "Let's"?

#34

This Was A Sign I Seen At A Customers Site, Thought Antiwork Would Have A Laugh At It

throwawaysadworker1 Report

Buren
Buren
Community Member
24 minutes ago

The math is off! They lost count at 170 if you want to be technical about it

#35

Found 2 Of These Signs In The Tim Hortons I Work At Today, Figure Even Though They Pay Me Shit Wages, I’ll At Least Offer My 2 Cents

TheOfficialSlimber Report

Jan Doggen
Jan Doggen
Community Member
9 minutes ago

#36

Ask Every Customer To Sign Up For A Credit Card Or You Are Fired!

WoodenNet0 Report

#37

Sign In An Employee Breakroom (Not My Picture)

tamsyn548 Report

General Anaesthesia
General Anaesthesia
Community Member
1 minute ago

#38

If The Rent Is Free Sign Me Tf Up

Colorado_Car-Guy Report

#39

Child Labour, Fantastic

OhBun Report

#40

In Case You Would Like To Know What It’s Like Working At Starbucks

Financial_Bar8757 Report

#41

Hot Topic Appears To Be In Hot Water

TheKittyCow Report

#42

Proud Of Gen Z

mysterioussoup Report

Sedona
Sedona
Community Member
3 minutes ago

Baby boomers should be in retirement at this point, no?

#43

Subway Near Me

Party_Size_ Report

#44

Workers Are Important, Value Us

immediatelynovel55 Report

AliciaW.
AliciaW.
Community Member
15 minutes ago

Well look how that happened.....

#45

I Mean… The Math Checks Out

rachtastic94 Report

#46

Found In A Mall In My City This Weekend. Guess The Staff Finally Had Enough

Zestyclose_Treat4098 Report

Vorknkx
Vorknkx
Community Member
3 minutes ago

The Edit Ninja made a very nice correction ;)

#47

Guarantee They Don’t Pay Enough. Pay More!

TyrionsShadow Report

Vorknkx
Vorknkx
Community Member
2 minutes ago

Well, getting regularly pissed off by low pay can surely lead to incontinence :D

#48

The Most Toxic Shit I've Ever Seen Hanging On An Office Wall

MiaaaPazzz Report

Buren
Buren
Community Member
14 minutes ago

#49

They Are Literally Admitting Jobs Don't Allow Us To Take Care Of Ourselves

JJCMulderry Report

#50

There's This Local Café And The Last Few Times I've Walked Past I've Noticed It Has A Chalkboard Outside With Different Messages Mocking Shitty Employers On It - This Was Today's 😂

whatsername1341 Report

#51

Friend Of Mine Said They Put This Sign Up Where He Works. What Do We All Think About This?

medizins Report

#52

Hey Folks, We Can All Relax... We Don't Need Livable Wage, We Gots Us A Blessing. Sign Says So

mikey0hn0 Report

#53

Our Boss Made Us Sign This And Put It In Our File

Laura85mlt Report

#54

“Now Firing” Sign On The Front Window Of My Fiancé‘S Workplace, Because That’ll Really Instill Employee Loyalty And Encourage Applications. I’m Livid

TeamChaosPrez Report

#55

Sign I Had To Put Up On Our Door At Work Because Everyone Either Called Out, Or Ncns

Slogmeat Report

#56

Well Fuck My Ass And Call Me A Bitch, Where Do I Sign Up??

Enchilada_Lover Report

#57

A Sign I Saw At A Local Taco Bell/KFC This Evening

KDN1692 Report

#58

This Fucking Motivational Quote When I Walked In This Morning

MisterCallegari Report

#59

Came Into Work This Morning To Find This Taped To The Wall. Boss Went On Tirade Against Me And Co-Worker Yesterday For Taking To Each Other With No Customers In The Store

MrHatesThisWebsite Report

#60

I Work In A Min Wage Grocery Store. The Fire Exit Has Been Blocked Like This For Months And My Boss Threatened To Fire Me After He Saw Me Taking This Photo. What Should I Do?

loltyIer1 Report

Michael Vickery
Michael Vickery
Community Member
14 minutes ago

This looks like it would take a good ten minutes to fix.

#61

85 Degree Bakery Enabled Tips On Their Point Of Sale Devices. Tips Don’t Go To Workers; You’re Just Giving The Company More Money

MightyTribble Report

#62

Work Tells Us We Have To Pay For The Snacks In The Office. The Packets On The Chips Says Not For Resale And The Box They Come Out Of Is A 20 Pack Worth $5

reddit.com Report

#63

No Time Off For Anything Family Or Holiday Related

reddit.com Report

#64

Waited 90 Minutes For 1 Medium Pizza. Came In The Store And Found Out Why

Happy_Husband4 Report

#65

We Walked Out

Ok_Morning925 Report

#66

Chinese Restaurant In The UK

inevitableequal833 Report

#67

Found On Facebook

RDSHammer Report

CC
CC
Community Member
20 minutes ago

If this is in the UK, considering we've had a Conservative government for the last 12 years that would suggest that Conservative values are quite possibly the problem, not the solution.

#68

Worked For A Company For 18 1/2 Years, Left Because Of The Toxic Work Environment. My Best Friend Of 32 Years Followed Me (Who Only Worked For The Company For 2 1/2 Years) And Another Coworker Was Going To Come Too But Now Ghosted The Old Job. My Previous Employer Sent Me This:

Pope_Squirrely Report

#69

When You Don't Understand The Assignment

TieredTrayTrunk Report

#70

Spotted At My Local Burger King

David_Freeze Report

#71

Look At This Bullshit

Sunyata666 Report

#72

Like I Almost Understand, But No This Is Shitty

syngedsyringe Report

#73

This Is Posted By The Time-Clock. Thought You Guys/Gals Would Enjoy This!

HuntPsychological673 Report

