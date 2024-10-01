Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Disgusting”: Netizens Outraged After Rob Schneider Implies Dikembe Mutombo Passed Due To Vaccine
News

“Disgusting”: Netizens Outraged After Rob Schneider Implies Dikembe Mutombo Passed Due To Vaccine

Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

24

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Rob Schneider has sparked an outrage online after suggesting Dikembe Mutombo died from the COVID vaccine

The NBA legend passed away on September 30 at the age of 58 from brain cancer — a battle he shared with the public back in 2022. 

But just yesterday, Schneider resurfaced a 3-year-old video on X where Mutombo was promoting the coronavirus vaccine, citing the World Health Organization as a reliable source. 

Highlights
  • Rob Schneider faced backlash for implying Dikembe Mutombo died from the COVID-19 vaccine.
  • Schneider's tweet resurfaced a 3-year-old video of Mutombo promoting the vaccine.
  • Social media users labeled Schneider's comment as disrespectful and insensitive.

Under the tweet, Schneider wrote, “Rest in Peace… I’m sure this is just (another) coincidence. But I took a pass on the Jab and I’m not gonna let anyone I know (and who will Listen) get it either!” 

The response was met with major backlash as people labeled him as disrespectful and insensitive.

Rob Schneider was blasted on social media after he implied Dikembe Mutombo passed from the COVID vaccine

“Disgusting”: Netizens Outraged After Rob Schneider Implies Dikembe Mutombo Passed Due To Vaccine

Image credits: Frazer Harrison / Getty

The internet certainly didn’t go easy on the comedian.

One comment read, “You’re vile. He had cancer.”

Another user even tagged Adam Sandler, who has collaborated frequently with Schneider. “I really hope you’ll reconsider your friendship with someone who would say something so despicable. You know Dikembe; this is disgusting.”

“No wonder your own child thinks you’re a f–king lowlife failure,” someone added, referencing the bumpy relationship between Schneider and his daughter Elle King.

Schneider has made it clear that he is an anti-vaxxer in recent years and has been met with similar backlash

ADVERTISEMENT

“Disgusting”: Netizens Outraged After Rob Schneider Implies Dikembe Mutombo Passed Due To Vaccine

Image credits: Wang HE / Getty

In a previous SNL performance, the actor’s comedy set frequently included jokes about vaccination policies and the COVID-19 pandemic. 

He reportedly mentioned how Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made everyone get multiple vaccines, later calling it a “scam-demic.” 

The audience seemingly felt uncomfortable, with some members even walking out of the studio. Schneider went on for an hour before he was shut down and escorted out by security.

Mutombo’s video from 2021 was a message to his followers to stay vigilant during the height of the pandemic

“Disgusting”: Netizens Outraged After Rob Schneider Implies Dikembe Mutombo Passed Due To Vaccine

Image credits: RobSchneider

Originally posted on December 24, 2021, the former basketball player urged listeners to “stay informed from trusted sources like @WHO and get vaccinated,” while ending the message saying, “only together can we be safe and defeat COVID.”

The clip was posted after a wave of misinformation regarding the vaccines spread across social media, something WHO has since addressed on its website.

ADVERTISEMENT

The basketball legend’s death sent shockwaves amongst his community on Monday

“Disgusting”: Netizens Outraged After Rob Schneider Implies Dikembe Mutombo Passed Due To Vaccine

Image credits: ESPN

Mutombo, who had played for the Nuggets, Hawks, 76ers, Nets, Knicks, and Rockets, paved an impressive career for himself before deciding to retire in 2009.

Tributes poured in following his passing.

NBA’s commissioner Adam Silver said, “Dikembe Mutombo was simply larger than life. 

“On the court, he was one of the greatest shot blockers and defensive players in the history of the NBA. Off the floor, he poured his heart and soul into helping others.

“There was nobody more qualified than Dikembe to serve as the NBA’s first Global Ambassador,” he continued. “He was a humanitarian to his core.”

Replies on Schneider’s X thread called him out for his tweet

“Disgusting”: Netizens Outraged After Rob Schneider Implies Dikembe Mutombo Passed Due To Vaccine

Image credits: BigPapiJacquez

“Disgusting”: Netizens Outraged After Rob Schneider Implies Dikembe Mutombo Passed Due To Vaccine

Image credits: Thrashachusetts

“Disgusting”: Netizens Outraged After Rob Schneider Implies Dikembe Mutombo Passed Due To Vaccine

Image credits: ask_aubry

ADVERTISEMENT

“Disgusting”: Netizens Outraged After Rob Schneider Implies Dikembe Mutombo Passed Due To Vaccine

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Linda__Stevens

“Disgusting”: Netizens Outraged After Rob Schneider Implies Dikembe Mutombo Passed Due To Vaccine

Image credits: khaled74

“Disgusting”: Netizens Outraged After Rob Schneider Implies Dikembe Mutombo Passed Due To Vaccine

Image credits: ArtCandee

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

24

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

24

Open list comments

3

Michelle Tian

Michelle Tian

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi! I'm a newswriter at BoredPanda, constantly seeking to tell other people's stories and give voice to those that may not have one. I'm in love with how powerful words can be, and I hope to share that with as many people as I can!

Read less »
Michelle Tian

Michelle Tian

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi! I'm a newswriter at BoredPanda, constantly seeking to tell other people's stories and give voice to those that may not have one. I'm in love with how powerful words can be, and I hope to share that with as many people as I can!

Read less »
Renan Duarte

Renan Duarte

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Read less »
Renan Duarte

Renan Duarte

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
cali-tabby-katz avatar
LakotaWolf (she/her)
LakotaWolf (she/her)
Community Member
52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

“ Schneider has made it clear that he is an anti-vaxxer” - that’s all I need to hear to pass judgement: absolute twätbasket.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
zxcvzxcvcxz avatar
PeTeH
PeTeH
Community Member
55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Some conspiracy theorists are funny, some sad, anti-vaxxers are just scum...

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
cali-tabby-katz avatar
LakotaWolf (she/her)
LakotaWolf (she/her)
Community Member
50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Surely you mean “All anti-vaxxers are just scum…”? None are “sad” or pathetic. They are all willfully ignorant and willfully evil.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
POST
cali-tabby-katz avatar
LakotaWolf (she/her)
LakotaWolf (she/her)
Community Member
52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

“ Schneider has made it clear that he is an anti-vaxxer” - that’s all I need to hear to pass judgement: absolute twätbasket.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
zxcvzxcvcxz avatar
PeTeH
PeTeH
Community Member
55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Some conspiracy theorists are funny, some sad, anti-vaxxers are just scum...

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
cali-tabby-katz avatar
LakotaWolf (she/her)
LakotaWolf (she/her)
Community Member
50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Surely you mean “All anti-vaxxers are just scum…”? None are “sad” or pathetic. They are all willfully ignorant and willfully evil.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
Back to Homepage
More about News
Homepage
Trending
News
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in News Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
TV Show 194.6M
Fire Spike!
FireSpike Original offers engaging, educational animated content to entertain and inspire young audiences.
TV Show 450.9M
Totally Handy
Totally Handy offers fun, educational DIY craft videos designed to inspire creativity and imagination.
TV Show 63.3M
Secret Diares
Channel shares inspiring videos on personal growth, relationships, and career advice to guide through life's journey.
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda