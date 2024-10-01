“Disgusting”: Netizens Outraged After Rob Schneider Implies Dikembe Mutombo Passed Due To Vaccine

ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Rob Schneider has sparked an outrage online after suggesting Dikembe Mutombo died from the COVID vaccine.

The NBA legend passed away on September 30 at the age of 58 from brain cancer — a battle he shared with the public back in 2022.

But just yesterday, Schneider resurfaced a 3-year-old video on X where Mutombo was promoting the coronavirus vaccine, citing the World Health Organization as a reliable source.

Highlights Rob Schneider faced backlash for implying Dikembe Mutombo died from the COVID-19 vaccine.

Schneider's tweet resurfaced a 3-year-old video of Mutombo promoting the vaccine.

Social media users labeled Schneider's comment as disrespectful and insensitive.

Under the tweet, Schneider wrote, “Rest in Peace… I’m sure this is just (another) coincidence. But I took a pass on the Jab and I’m not gonna let anyone I know (and who will Listen) get it either!”

The response was met with major backlash as people labeled him as disrespectful and insensitive.

Rob Schneider was blasted on social media after he implied Dikembe Mutombo passed from the COVID vaccine

Share icon

Image credits: Frazer Harrison / Getty

The internet certainly didn’t go easy on the comedian.

One comment read, “You’re vile. He had cancer.”

Another user even tagged Adam Sandler, who has collaborated frequently with Schneider. “I really hope you’ll reconsider your friendship with someone who would say something so despicable. You know Dikembe; this is disgusting.”

“No wonder your own child thinks you’re a f–king lowlife failure,” someone added, referencing the bumpy relationship between Schneider and his daughter Elle King.

Schneider has made it clear that he is an anti-vaxxer in recent years and has been met with similar backlash

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Wang HE / Getty

In a previous SNL performance, the actor’s comedy set frequently included jokes about vaccination policies and the COVID-19 pandemic.

He reportedly mentioned how Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made everyone get multiple vaccines, later calling it a “scam-demic.”

The audience seemingly felt uncomfortable, with some members even walking out of the studio. Schneider went on for an hour before he was shut down and escorted out by security.

Mutombo’s video from 2021 was a message to his followers to stay vigilant during the height of the pandemic

Share icon

Image credits: RobSchneider

Rest in Peace…

I’m sure this is just (another) coincidence.

But I took a pass on the Jab and I’m gonna not let anyone I know (and who will Listen) get it either! https://t.co/iVMOu9lTfr — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) September 30, 2024

Originally posted on December 24, 2021, the former basketball player urged listeners to “stay informed from trusted sources like @WHO and get vaccinated,” while ending the message saying, “only together can we be safe and defeat COVID.”

The clip was posted after a wave of misinformation regarding the vaccines spread across social media, something WHO has since addressed on its website.

ADVERTISEMENT

The basketball legend’s death sent shockwaves amongst his community on Monday

Share icon

Image credits: ESPN

Mutombo, who had played for the Nuggets, Hawks, 76ers, Nets, Knicks, and Rockets, paved an impressive career for himself before deciding to retire in 2009.

Tributes poured in following his passing.

NBA’s commissioner Adam Silver said, “Dikembe Mutombo was simply larger than life.

“On the court, he was one of the greatest shot blockers and defensive players in the history of the NBA. Off the floor, he poured his heart and soul into helping others.

“There was nobody more qualified than Dikembe to serve as the NBA’s first Global Ambassador,” he continued. “He was a humanitarian to his core.”

Replies on Schneider’s X thread called him out for his tweet

Share icon

Image credits: BigPapiJacquez

Share icon

Image credits: Thrashachusetts

Share icon

Image credits: ask_aubry

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Linda__Stevens

Share icon

Image credits: khaled74

Share icon

Image credits: ArtCandee