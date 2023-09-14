Ridiculous dating standards have become increasingly prevalent in today's complex dating landscape. From demanding and meticulously curated dating app profiles like Tinder to expecting a partner to fulfill an exhaustive checklist of physical, emotional, and financial criteria, these standards often overshadow genuine connections in a world that is already too dependent on technology.

For a lot of people, such unrealistic expectations can lead to disillusionment and missed opportunities for actually meaningful relationships, as the pursuit of perfection overshadows the beauty of embracing imperfections and discovering genuine compatibility between two people. That being said, it's crucial to strike a balance between having standards and boundaries that reflect personal values and being open to the unpredictability of love and human connection.

#1

Quite An Intro

Quite An Intro

Sponge Blob
Sponge Blob
It's not high dating standards, he wasn't interested in someone with kids in the first place and wanted to be an a*s and give harsh remark.

#2

A Friend Started App Dating...incel Ensued

A Friend Started App Dating...incel Ensued

Sponge Blob
Sponge Blob
These people shouldn't be ridiculed. They should be thanked for being direct and praised their honesty and declined further dating. Otherwise they will finally change their ways and hide how f****d up they are and will finally find some victim whom they will be able to control. This way everyone's warned and can back easily before any harm is done :)

#3

He Had A Date With Destiny, And She Ordered The Lobster

He Had A Date With Destiny, And She Ordered The Lobster

d-recovery
d-recovery
aaaaaahahahhahahaha! sometimes with these i think just stop replying ffs. But I'm so glad this one kept going.

#4

I Need .. I Need... A Mother

I Need .. I Need... A Mother

General Anaesthesia
General Anaesthesia
You poor child. Do you really think your mother is going to teach anyone how to take you away from her? Think, could there be a reason why she hasn't raised you to adulthood?

#5

Why Are People Like This?

Why Are People Like This?

#6

That’s What We Call A Miscalculation

That’s What We Call A Miscalculation

Per-Ole Sjuve
Per-Ole Sjuve
He should ask her to put them up for adoption, like the braintrust at #1.

#7

Some People On Here Are Wildin

Some People On Here Are Wildin

Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
I only date women who measure their height in bananas.

#8

Easy Tattoo Fix

Easy Tattoo Fix

SheamusFanFrom1987
SheamusFanFrom1987
Would be a better alternative, if I'm being honest...

#9

Your Phone Says A Lot About You

Your Phone Says A Lot About You

Sponge Blob
Sponge Blob
And again, crazy revealed themselves early. Just got to be happy it's so early.

#10

I-

I-

Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
None of that is genuine or real. That is just incel expectations.

#11

Unsolicited Feedback From My Sisters Date. Spent The Whole Time Talking About How Smart He Is, And Ordered A Kids Meal At Lunch

Unsolicited Feedback From My Sisters Date. Spent The Whole Time Talking About How Smart He Is, And Ordered A Kids Meal At Lunch

#12

The 7 Guys In Her City That Meet Those Requirements Are Married, Or Not On Tinder Or Swiped Left Lol

The 7 Guys In Her City That Meet Those Requirements Are Married, Or Not On Tinder Or Swiped Left Lol

Mycroft1967
Mycroft1967
Damn- got to go out and buy pillows.

#13

Where Do I Sign Up

Where Do I Sign Up

#14

No Response

No Response

General Anaesthesia
General Anaesthesia
Gotta admit, this had me laughing out loud.

#15

She Unmatched Soon After, So She Wasn't Joking

She Unmatched Soon After, So She Wasn't Joking

devotedtodreams
devotedtodreams
Why is it that in so many of these cases, people lash out at the other person even though that other person said nothing rude or called them names? Such horrible behavior! It's been years since I've dated on the Internet, and I tried my best to be civil if I wasn't interested. Now, when I look at these, I wonder if I'll ever manage to get into online dating again... yeesh...

#16

Dating In Your 40s

Dating In Your 40s

#17

Average Gen Z Dating Experience

Average Gen Z Dating Experience

Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Do you make him hold your hand bag when you go to the loo?

#18

I Hate These Apps

I Hate These Apps

SheamusFanFrom1987
SheamusFanFrom1987
Equal opportunity demands, this I can get behind.

#19

Tell Me You Don't Go Outside Without Telling Me You Don't Go Outside

Tell Me You Don't Go Outside Without Telling Me You Don't Go Outside

Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Okay, this was bad, really bad and then I reached "..always begging to get filled with my seed" and it became totally reasonable. "Doesn't mind me spending my entire paycheck in guns and cars" Ummm whos is going to pay for the house., and food and clothes for all the kids this poor woman will be spitting out?

#20

Yup

Yup

#21

It's The Entitlement For Me

It's The Entitlement For Me

#22

Ignoring Men Under 6' Has Left Her Single

Ignoring Men Under 6' Has Left Her Single

#23

Just It’s Time To Eating Nails Then Because “That’s What Real Men Do”

Just It’s Time To Eating Nails Then Because “That’s What Real Men Do”

SheamusFanFrom1987
SheamusFanFrom1987
He was probably trying to end the day on a sweet note after dating your sour behind...

#24

Repost Cuz Last One Got Taken Down. It Was The Right Reason, And I Blurred The Names

Repost Cuz Last One Got Taken Down. It Was The Right Reason, And I Blurred The Names

#25

Feel Like I Dodged A Bullet Here

Feel Like I Dodged A Bullet Here

Michelle M
Michelle M
This! It grinds my gears when people don’t use proper punctuation and capitalize as needed. Most keyboards automatically switch to capital letters after a full stop or exclamation mark. I often wonder why they default to lowercase before typing again. 🤦🏽‍♀️

#26

Alpha Male Waiting, Anyone Ready ?

Alpha Male Waiting, Anyone Ready ?

SheamusFanFrom1987
SheamusFanFrom1987
I'll bet majority, scratch that, ALL that stumbled on his bio chose 'Goodbye'.

#27

The Beard Stays, But You Can Leave

The Beard Stays, But You Can Leave

#28

It’s You I Wanna Fill Up Not Your Car Babe

It’s You I Wanna Fill Up Not Your Car Babe

#29

Facebook Dating

Facebook Dating

Fat Harry
Fat Harry
She's looking for educated people that are both Republican and religious? Good luck with that.

#30

The Entitlement

The Entitlement

#31

She Dodged A Bullet With This Sociopath

She Dodged A Bullet With This Sociopath

#32

The Absolute Audacity...do People Actually Fall For This?

The Absolute Audacity...do People Actually Fall For This?

#33

Oh Boy... That List Is Something Else

Oh Boy... That List Is Something Else

#34

Not Sure If Red Flag

Not Sure If Red Flag

#35

A Real Charmer

A Real Charmer

#36

Trying To Get A $100 Minimum Dinner On A First Date

Trying To Get A $100 Minimum Dinner On A First Date

#37

Apparently Guys Aren't Allowed To But Jokes On Her. I'll If I Want To

Apparently Guys Aren't Allowed To But Jokes On Her. I'll If I Want To

#38

Enough Said

Enough Said

#39

Conservative Men Can Be So Misogynistic That I Can No Longer Tell The Difference Between Reality And Satire

Conservative Men Can Be So Misogynistic That I Can No Longer Tell The Difference Between Reality And Satire

Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
I thought dating profiles were about trying to sell yourself? Not make a list of demands?

#40

The Beard Within Is Strong With This One

The Beard Within Is Strong With This One

Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Yeah... I bet this guy has all you ladies swooning.

#41

This Is Kinda D**kish Right?

This Is Kinda D**kish Right?

Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
What if I ask two questions in one go, but one of them questions is rhetorical?

#42

This Girl Wants Almost An Entire Baseball Team Of Kids

This Girl Wants Almost An Entire Baseball Team Of Kids

Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Sounds like a well rounded and completely rational person to me.

#43

People Who Put S**t Like This In Their Tinder Bio

People Who Put S**t Like This In Their Tinder Bio

#44

I Don’t Know If I’ve Stumbled Across Anyone This Entitled Before

I Don’t Know If I’ve Stumbled Across Anyone This Entitled Before

#45

500 Characters Wasn't Enough For Her List Of Requirements

500 Characters Wasn't Enough For Her List Of Requirements

Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
They want a red haired person with a tan? But not too tan?

#46

Modern Dating

Modern Dating

#47

Turns Out Compassion For Others = Incapable Of Satisfying Women 🤦

Turns Out Compassion For Others = Incapable Of Satisfying Women 🤦

#48

"Hi There, I'm A Red Flag. Date Me."

"Hi There, I'm A Red Flag. Date Me."

#49

Bullet Dodged

Bullet Dodged

#50

She’s Looking For A 6 Foot Tall, Rich Guy, With A Car To Haul Herself And Two Kids Around On Dates... In A Town Of 10,000 People

She’s Looking For A 6 Foot Tall, Rich Guy, With A Car To Haul Herself And Two Kids Around On Dates... In A Town Of 10,000 People

#51

Men Complain About Not Getting Matches But Their Bios Are This…

Men Complain About Not Getting Matches But Their Bios Are This…

#52

Why Are People Like This

Why Are People Like This

#53

"Nips And Single Mums"

"Nips And Single Mums"

#54

Oh Sir, Nobody Will Hit You Up. Don’t Worry

Oh Sir, Nobody Will Hit You Up. Don’t Worry

#55

You Have Become The Very Thing You Swore To Destroy

You Have Become The Very Thing You Swore To Destroy

#56

Somebody Here Thinks Tinder Is Build-A-B**ch

Somebody Here Thinks Tinder Is Build-A-B**ch

Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Why don't these guys guys be honest? Like I'm so single I'll accept anyone and am currently passing time investigating which fruit is best to f**k.

#57

Every Woman Would Be An "Older Woman" When You Act Like An Entitled Child

Every Woman Would Be An "Older Woman" When You Act Like An Entitled Child

#58

Straight Males Only!!

Straight Males Only!!

Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Fail! She did not include the word "snowflake". Shame on her.

#59

Oof

Oof

#60

Look At This A**bag

Look At This A**bag

#61

No Hookups, But You Must Be A 6’ Handyman?

No Hookups, But You Must Be A 6’ Handyman?

