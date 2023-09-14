61 People With Ridiculously High Dating Standards Who Desperately Need To Touch Some Grass
Ridiculous dating standards have become increasingly prevalent in today's complex dating landscape. From demanding and meticulously curated dating app profiles like Tinder to expecting a partner to fulfill an exhaustive checklist of physical, emotional, and financial criteria, these standards often overshadow genuine connections in a world that is already too dependent on technology.
For a lot of people, such unrealistic expectations can lead to disillusionment and missed opportunities for actually meaningful relationships, as the pursuit of perfection overshadows the beauty of embracing imperfections and discovering genuine compatibility between two people. That being said, it's crucial to strike a balance between having standards and boundaries that reflect personal values and being open to the unpredictability of love and human connection.
Quite An Intro
It's not high dating standards, he wasn't interested in someone with kids in the first place and wanted to be an a*s and give harsh remark.
A Friend Started App Dating...incel Ensued
These people shouldn't be ridiculed. They should be thanked for being direct and praised their honesty and declined further dating. Otherwise they will finally change their ways and hide how f****d up they are and will finally find some victim whom they will be able to control. This way everyone's warned and can back easily before any harm is done :)
He Had A Date With Destiny, And She Ordered The Lobster
aaaaaahahahhahahaha! sometimes with these i think just stop replying ffs. But I'm so glad this one kept going.
I Need .. I Need... A Mother
You poor child. Do you really think your mother is going to teach anyone how to take you away from her? Think, could there be a reason why she hasn't raised you to adulthood?
Why Are People Like This?
Isn't this prostitution? Just without the sex?
That’s What We Call A Miscalculation
He should ask her to put them up for adoption, like the braintrust at #1.
Some People On Here Are Wildin
I only date women who measure their height in bananas.
Easy Tattoo Fix
Would be a better alternative, if I'm being honest...
Your Phone Says A Lot About You
And again, crazy revealed themselves early. Just got to be happy it's so early.
I-
None of that is genuine or real. That is just incel expectations.
Unsolicited Feedback From My Sisters Date. Spent The Whole Time Talking About How Smart He Is, And Ordered A Kids Meal At Lunch
The 7 Guys In Her City That Meet Those Requirements Are Married, Or Not On Tinder Or Swiped Left Lol
Where Do I Sign Up
No Response
She Unmatched Soon After, So She Wasn't Joking
Why is it that in so many of these cases, people lash out at the other person even though that other person said nothing rude or called them names? Such horrible behavior! It's been years since I've dated on the Internet, and I tried my best to be civil if I wasn't interested. Now, when I look at these, I wonder if I'll ever manage to get into online dating again... yeesh...
Dating In Your 40s
Average Gen Z Dating Experience
Do you make him hold your hand bag when you go to the loo?
I Hate These Apps
Tell Me You Don't Go Outside Without Telling Me You Don't Go Outside
Okay, this was bad, really bad and then I reached "..always begging to get filled with my seed" and it became totally reasonable. "Doesn't mind me spending my entire paycheck in guns and cars" Ummm whos is going to pay for the house., and food and clothes for all the kids this poor woman will be spitting out?
Yup
It's The Entitlement For Me
Ignoring Men Under 6' Has Left Her Single
Just It’s Time To Eating Nails Then Because “That’s What Real Men Do”
He was probably trying to end the day on a sweet note after dating your sour behind...
Repost Cuz Last One Got Taken Down. It Was The Right Reason, And I Blurred The Names
Feel Like I Dodged A Bullet Here
This! It grinds my gears when people don’t use proper punctuation and capitalize as needed. Most keyboards automatically switch to capital letters after a full stop or exclamation mark. I often wonder why they default to lowercase before typing again. 🤦🏽♀️
Alpha Male Waiting, Anyone Ready ?
I'll bet majority, scratch that, ALL that stumbled on his bio chose 'Goodbye'.
The Beard Stays, But You Can Leave
It’s You I Wanna Fill Up Not Your Car Babe
Facebook Dating
The Entitlement
She Dodged A Bullet With This Sociopath
The Absolute Audacity...do People Actually Fall For This?
Oh Boy... That List Is Something Else
Not Sure If Red Flag
A Real Charmer
I am so glad he found true love with his wife.
Trying To Get A $100 Minimum Dinner On A First Date
Apparently Guys Aren't Allowed To But Jokes On Her. I'll If I Want To
Enough Said
Conservative Men Can Be So Misogynistic That I Can No Longer Tell The Difference Between Reality And Satire
I thought dating profiles were about trying to sell yourself? Not make a list of demands?
The Beard Within Is Strong With This One
Yeah... I bet this guy has all you ladies swooning.
This Is Kinda D**kish Right?
What if I ask two questions in one go, but one of them questions is rhetorical?
This Girl Wants Almost An Entire Baseball Team Of Kids
Sounds like a well rounded and completely rational person to me.
People Who Put S**t Like This In Their Tinder Bio
I Don’t Know If I’ve Stumbled Across Anyone This Entitled Before
500 Characters Wasn't Enough For Her List Of Requirements
They want a red haired person with a tan? But not too tan?
Modern Dating
Turns Out Compassion For Others = Incapable Of Satisfying Women 🤦
"Hi There, I'm A Red Flag. Date Me."
Bullet Dodged
She’s Looking For A 6 Foot Tall, Rich Guy, With A Car To Haul Herself And Two Kids Around On Dates... In A Town Of 10,000 People
Men Complain About Not Getting Matches But Their Bios Are This…
Why Are People Like This
"Nips And Single Mums"
Oh Sir, Nobody Will Hit You Up. Don’t Worry
You Have Become The Very Thing You Swore To Destroy
Somebody Here Thinks Tinder Is Build-A-B**ch
Why don't these guys guys be honest? Like I'm so single I'll accept anyone and am currently passing time investigating which fruit is best to f**k.
Every Woman Would Be An "Older Woman" When You Act Like An Entitled Child
Straight Males Only!!
Fail! She did not include the word "snowflake". Shame on her.