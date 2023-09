Ridiculous dating standards have become increasingly prevalent in today's complex dating landscape. From demanding and meticulously curated dating app profiles like Tinder to expecting a partner to fulfill an exhaustive checklist of physical, emotional, and financial criteria, these standards often overshadow genuine connections in a world that is already too dependent on technology.

For a lot of people, such unrealistic expectations can lead to disillusionment and missed opportunities for actually meaningful relationships, as the pursuit of perfection overshadows the beauty of embracing imperfections and discovering genuine compatibility between two people. That being said, it's crucial to strike a balance between having standards and boundaries that reflect personal values and being open to the unpredictability of love and human connection.