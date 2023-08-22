Rescue Goats And Sheep Living Their Best Life (37 Pics)

Shepherd’s Rest Goat and Sheep Rescue takes in animals from people who are terminally ill, disabled, going into nursing homes or have passed away. We also take in animals who have been victims of abuse and neglect. After working a decade in nursing homes, I saw the need for all animals to have a safe place to land, so their owners could have peace going on the next part of their life journey.

I hope you enjoy the pictures of some of our residents enjoying their best life in their forever home! (We have 90 in our care, you are just getting a peek!)

More info: shepherdsrestrescue.com

