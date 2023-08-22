Rescue Goats And Sheep Living Their Best Life (37 Pics)
Shepherd’s Rest Goat and Sheep Rescue takes in animals from people who are terminally ill, disabled, going into nursing homes or have passed away. We also take in animals who have been victims of abuse and neglect. After working a decade in nursing homes, I saw the need for all animals to have a safe place to land, so their owners could have peace going on the next part of their life journey.
I hope you enjoy the pictures of some of our residents enjoying their best life in their forever home! (We have 90 in our care, you are just getting a peek!)
More info: shepherdsrestrescue.com
Kate would've loved this :(
We work hard to make a place that everyone, human or animal will love!
Well I think you're doing a great job! Kate used to be on bored panda (her username was irishgoatgirl) and she loves goats, but she left a little while ago. Thank you for sharing these adorable pictures and for taking care of these animals :)
Please share the post! We have 90 in our care. I. The US there are just a handful of us caring for goats and sheep in need!
