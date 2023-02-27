Buildings, like many other things, wear down over time, so it's no surprise that cities and countrysides are home to abandoned lighthouses and misused warehouses. But a rising architectural approach called adaptive reuse offers a way to give a second life to these structures.

It can offer a lot of useful solutions for the surrounding area, like low-income or student housing, community centers, or mixed-use venues. And since the industry is picking up so much steam, we at Bored Panda decided to expand one of our existing series and make a new list of some of the most surprising repurposed properties.

#1

Boekhandel Dominicanen In Maastricht, The Netherlands. A Bookstore In A 13th Century Gothic Church

Boekhandel Dominicanen In Maastricht, The Netherlands. A Bookstore In A 13th Century Gothic Church

Fabulous.. Imagine the thing that once truth was kept away from people by destroying books.

#2

Former Olive Mill Turned Into Home In Italy

Former Olive Mill Turned Into Home In Italy

#3

The Place Where Julius Caesar Was Murdered Is Now A Sanctuary For Cats

The Place Where Julius Caesar Was Murdered Is Now A Sanctuary For Cats

Let’s be honest… anything old and abandoned is a sanctuary for cats lol

#4

A Beautiful Old Church Was Converted Into An Awesome Climbing Center, Retaining Original Features Like Stain Glass Windows And An Altar (Manchester Climbing Center, UK)

A Beautiful Old Church Was Converted Into An Awesome Climbing Center, Retaining Original Features Like Stain Glass Windows And An Altar (Manchester Climbing Center, UK)

#5

My Local Library Moved Into An Old Grocery Store

My Local Library Moved Into An Old Grocery Store

The fridge bookcases are everything lol!

#6

A Supermarket In An Old Theater In Venice, Italy

A Supermarket In An Old Theater In Venice, Italy

This one makes me cringe. It was so beautiful before.

#7

This Walgreens Is In An Old Bank

This Walgreens Is In An Old Bank

I would like to visit this.

#8

My Hotel Used To Be A Prison

My Hotel Used To Be A Prison

The one in Oxford is well worth a visit. And you can still get porridge;

#9

This Church Has Been Converted Into A Bar

This Church Has Been Converted Into A Bar

Does water turn into wine there?

#10

This Old Church Has Been Converted To Self-Catering Accommodation In Scotland

This Old Church Has Been Converted To Self-Catering Accommodation In Scotland

#11

I Converted A School Bus Into My House

I Converted A School Bus Into My House

Very nice indeed, I would love this.

#12

My Airbnb Was An Entire House Built Inside A Barn

My Airbnb Was An Entire House Built Inside A Barn

#13

My Apartment For The Night In Porto, Portugal Has A Preserved 12th Century Wall And Staircase Encased In The Bedroom

My Apartment For The Night In Porto, Portugal Has A Preserved 12th Century Wall And Staircase Encased In The Bedroom

#14

Atocha Tropical Garden In Madrid, Spain. The Building Once Was The Old Train Station Before The Transportation Hub Was Expanded To Include Its High-Speed Train Links

Atocha Tropical Garden In Madrid, Spain. The Building Once Was The Old Train Station Before The Transportation Hub Was Expanded To Include Its High-Speed Train Links

The sprawling garden contains 7,000 plants from more than 260 species.

The sprawling garden contains 7,000 plants from more than 260 species.

#15

A Trampoline Park Inside A Former Church

A Trampoline Park Inside A Former Church

Oh the echos….. bounce for body and sound!

#16

The Parking Garage Turned Into 44 Apartments In Wichita, Kansas

The Parking Garage Turned Into 44 Apartments In Wichita, Kansas

#17

One Of Our Local Libraries Moved Into An Old Marsh Supermarket

One Of Our Local Libraries Moved Into An Old Marsh Supermarket

#18

Our Table At The Local Cafe Is Positioned Over A Medieval Well

Our Table At The Local Cafe Is Positioned Over A Medieval Well

#19

This Massive Library In Barcelona Is Built In What Was Formerly A Water Deposit Built In 1874

This Massive Library In Barcelona Is Built In What Was Formerly A Water Deposit Built In 1874

The pillars and vaults, inspired by the Romans, are this large as the water was held in a pool on the roof

#20

Synagogue Turned Into A Café In Trnava, Slovakia

Synagogue Turned Into A Café In Trnava, Slovakia

I wonder what happened to the congregation?

#21

This Old School NYC Subway Entrance Got Turned Into A Subway Entrance

This Old School NYC Subway Entrance Got Turned Into A Subway Entrance

#22

These Silos Were Turned Into Apartments

These Silos Were Turned Into Apartments

#23

Stayed In A Boeing 747 Converted To A Hostel At Arlanda Airport, Sweden (Jumbo Stay)

Stayed In A Boeing 747 Converted To A Hostel At Arlanda Airport, Sweden (Jumbo Stay)

#24

My Apartment, A Converted Church From The 1800s, On A Cold Evening In London

My Apartment, A Converted Church From The 1800s, On A Cold Evening In London

An exceptionally cool place to live.

#25

My Hotel Used To Be A Prison

My Hotel Used To Be A Prison

#26

These Old Silos In Oklahoma Were Converted To A Rock Climbing Gym

These Old Silos In Oklahoma Were Converted To A Rock Climbing Gym

#27

The Floor In The Design Building At My College Is The Basketball Court It Used To Be

The Floor In The Design Building At My College Is The Basketball Court It Used To Be

#28

Waterstones Book Shop - Bradford, West Yorkshire

Waterstones Book Shop - Bradford, West Yorkshire

Their heating bill though

#29

The Gym I Go To Is Renovating. They Knocked A Few Walls Down And Revealed It Used To Be A Hollywood Video

The Gym I Go To Is Renovating. They Knocked A Few Walls Down And Revealed It Used To Be A Hollywood Video

#30

Grand Avenue Mall. The Way It Was Remade Into Apartments Turned It Into A Somewhat Surreal Space

Grand Avenue Mall. The Way It Was Remade Into Apartments Turned It Into A Somewhat Surreal Space

#31

A Grocery Store Inside A 3rd Century Roman Imperial Palace In Croatia

A Grocery Store Inside A 3rd Century Roman Imperial Palace In Croatia

#32

Dragons Den Ropes Course In Homestead Inside Of What Used To Be Mary Magdalene Church

Dragons Den Ropes Course In Homestead Inside Of What Used To Be Mary Magdalene Church

#33

This Old Movie Theater Turned Into A Gym (Long Island, NY, USA - Via Colossal)

This Old Movie Theater Turned Into A Gym (Long Island, NY, USA - Via Colossal)

Feel like any coach would have twice the trouble in getting players to watch the ball… I’d just be staring at that roof!!

#34

La Piscine – André Diligent Art And Industrial Museum, Which Opened Its Doors On October 21, 2001, Is Installed On The Site Of The Former Art Deco Municipal Swimming Pool

La Piscine – André Diligent Art And Industrial Museum, Which Opened Its Doors On October 21, 2001, Is Installed On The Site Of The Former Art Deco Municipal Swimming Pool

I have been there, it is really a nice conversion. Well worth a visit if you happen to be in the North of France.

#35

Every Apartment In This Block Has Been Turned Into A Cafe Or Restaurant

Every Apartment In This Block Has Been Turned Into A Cafe Or Restaurant

#36

This Is The New Life Of A Rescued And Repurposed Gothic-Arch Barn Near Manassas, VA

This Is The New Life Of A Rescued And Repurposed Gothic-Arch Barn Near Manassas, VA

#37

This Church That Has Been Converted Into A Tesco

This Church That Has Been Converted Into A Tesco

#38

Red Phone Box Repurposed Into A Mini-Cafe

Red Phone Box Repurposed Into A Mini-Cafe

This is fanatastic!

#39

The Underground Vault Of Maryland Trust Was One Of The Few Structures To Survive The Baltimore Fire. Today, It Is Used As A Boardroom In The Springhill Suites Hotel

The Underground Vault Of Maryland Trust Was One Of The Few Structures To Survive The Baltimore Fire. Today, It Is Used As A Boardroom In The Springhill Suites Hotel

The Baltimore fire of 1903 destroyed almost every building in Downtown Baltimore, causing $2.5 billon in damage.

#40

Juerg Judin House, Berlin, Germany. Was Originally A Gas Station Built In The 1950s

Juerg Judin House, Berlin, Germany. Was Originally A Gas Station Built In The 1950s

#41

An Old British Telephone Box Which Was Decommissioned From Public Use. This One In Bath Has Been Turned Into A Flower Bed

An Old British Telephone Box Which Was Decommissioned From Public Use. This One In Bath Has Been Turned Into A Flower Bed

#42

Our Spirit Halloween Used To Be A Christian Bookstore, And The Signage Is Still Up

Our Spirit Halloween Used To Be A Christian Bookstore, And The Signage Is Still Up

#43

This Fast Food Drive Thru Used To Be A Car Wash

This Fast Food Drive Thru Used To Be A Car Wash

#44

Gas Station Turned Into A Plant Material Shop

Gas Station Turned Into A Plant Material Shop

#45

Dublin Church Transformed Into An Insurance Company’s Headquarters

Dublin Church Transformed Into An Insurance Company's Headquarters

#46

Castle Turned Into Prison; Prison Turned Into Hotel - Oxford

Castle Turned Into Prison; Prison Turned Into Hotel - Oxford

#47

This Grain Silo Converted Into A Home

This Grain Silo Converted Into A Home

#48

This Bar At My Hotel Used To Be A Bank Vault

This Bar At My Hotel Used To Be A Bank Vault

#49

A Fantastic Looking Building

A Fantastic Looking Building

#50

My Local Mall's Old-Timey Bank That Got Turned Into A Pinball Arcade

My Local Mall's Old-Timey Bank That Got Turned Into A Pinball Arcade

#51

Local Football Stadium Is Being Turned Into A Popup Medical Clinic

Local Football Stadium Is Being Turned Into A Popup Medical Clinic

That’s what happened to our David Jones

#52

Old Theatre Turned Into A Supermarket, The Walls Are Still Covered In Art (Venice)

Old Theatre Turned Into A Supermarket, The Walls Are Still Covered In Art (Venice)

#53

13th-Century Church Converted To A Bookstore

13th-Century Church Converted To A Bookstore

#54

A Brewery In My Hometown Converted A Church Into Their Taproom/Brewery

A Brewery In My Hometown Converted A Church Into Their Taproom/Brewery

#55

My University Converted A Nearby Church Into A Lecture Hall

My University Converted A Nearby Church Into A Lecture Hall

Well that's not a huge jump

#56

The McDonald's Has A Retired Aircraft Repurposed As A Playground

The McDonald's Has A Retired Aircraft Repurposed As A Playground

#57

The Carvings Around My Doorframe - 18th Century Converted Manor

The Carvings Around My Doorframe - 18th Century Converted Manor

#58

This Building Opened As The Lansdowne Picture Palace In 1914, Was Repurposed As A Nightclub In The 1950s And Is Now A Sainsbury’s Local Supermarket. Sheffield, UK

This Building Opened As The Lansdowne Picture Palace In 1914, Was Repurposed As A Nightclub In The 1950s And Is Now A Sainsbury’s Local Supermarket. Sheffield, UK

#59

Peckham Levels, A Multistory Car Park In London, England, Converted Into A Food And Entertainment Venue By Carl Turner Architects In 2018

Peckham Levels, A Multistory Car Park In London, England, Converted Into A Food And Entertainment Venue By Carl Turner Architects In 2018

#60

I Converted A Van Into A Home And Now Work Remotely And Travel Full-Time

I Converted A Van Into A Home And Now Work Remotely And Travel Full-Time

#61

Rock Climbing Gym In Old Movie Theater

Rock Climbing Gym In Old Movie Theater

#62

That's Cool, But Are We Just Going To Gloss Over The Presumably Spine-Tingling Story Of Why The Side Entrance To Your Lab Has Been Bricked Over For Decades

That's Cool, But Are We Just Going To Gloss Over The Presumably Spine-Tingling Story Of Why The Side Entrance To Your Lab Has Been Bricked Over For Decades

#63

Found This Amazing Spot In Colorado Springs. I Love Old Repurposed Buildings - The Principal's Office Brewery And Cafe. Straight Up Awesome Repurpose Of A 100-Year-Old School

Found This Amazing Spot In Colorado Springs. I Love Old Repurposed Buildings - The Principal's Office Brewery And Cafe. Straight Up Awesome Repurpose Of A 100-Year-Old School

#64

From Gas Holder To Ostrava Concert Building

From Gas Holder To Ostrava Concert Building

#65

Het Arresthuis Is A Hotel In Roermond. The 19th-Century Building Was A Working Prison Until 2007. A 2011 Makeover Repurposed Cells Into Minimalist Chic Rooms And Suites

Het Arresthuis Is A Hotel In Roermond. The 19th-Century Building Was A Working Prison Until 2007. A 2011 Makeover Repurposed Cells Into Minimalist Chic Rooms And Suites

#66

My Store In Houston, TX Used To Be A Movie Theater

My Store In Houston, TX Used To Be A Movie Theater

This must be THE BEST Trader Joe’s! Unless anyone can do one better???…..

#67

Cozy Converted Church I Stayed In

Cozy Converted Church I Stayed In

#68

The White House Swimming Pool [1933] To The White House Press Room [2021]

The White House Swimming Pool [1933] To The White House Press Room [2021]

If you have a chance to have a pool, you should take it.

#69

My Airbnb Gym Has Chandeliers

My Airbnb Gym Has Chandeliers

This is a random thought… Kinda speaks to me that it should be one of those places where you fill it with tvs and other items and then people pay to go inside w safety goggles and a sledge hammer to smash it all. The chandeliers plus the being able to smash tables and dressers and electronics just seems opposite enough that it works lol

#70

This House Is A Converted Indoor Pool, The Basement Is The Bottom Of The Pool

This House Is A Converted Indoor Pool, The Basement Is The Bottom Of The Pool

