140 Buildings That Got Repurposed For Something Their Architects Probably Didn’t Even Dream Of
Buildings, like many other things, wear down over time, so it's no surprise that cities and countrysides are home to abandoned lighthouses and misused warehouses. But a rising architectural approach called adaptive reuse offers a way to give a second life to these structures.
It can offer a lot of useful solutions for the surrounding area, like low-income or student housing, community centers, or mixed-use venues. And since the industry is picking up so much steam, we at Bored Panda decided to expand one of our existing series and make a new list of some of the most surprising repurposed properties.
Boekhandel Dominicanen In Maastricht, The Netherlands. A Bookstore In A 13th Century Gothic Church
Fabulous.. Imagine the thing that once truth was kept away from people by destroying books.
Former Olive Mill Turned Into Home In Italy
The Place Where Julius Caesar Was Murdered Is Now A Sanctuary For Cats
A Beautiful Old Church Was Converted Into An Awesome Climbing Center, Retaining Original Features Like Stain Glass Windows And An Altar (Manchester Climbing Center, UK)
My Local Library Moved Into An Old Grocery Store
A Supermarket In An Old Theater In Venice, Italy
This Walgreens Is In An Old Bank
My Hotel Used To Be A Prison
The one in Oxford is well worth a visit. And you can still get porridge;
This Church Has Been Converted Into A Bar
This Old Church Has Been Converted To Self-Catering Accommodation In Scotland
I Converted A School Bus Into My House
My Airbnb Was An Entire House Built Inside A Barn
My Apartment For The Night In Porto, Portugal Has A Preserved 12th Century Wall And Staircase Encased In The Bedroom
Atocha Tropical Garden In Madrid, Spain. The Building Once Was The Old Train Station Before The Transportation Hub Was Expanded To Include Its High-Speed Train Links
The sprawling garden contains 7,000 plants from more than 260 species.
A Trampoline Park Inside A Former Church
The Parking Garage Turned Into 44 Apartments In Wichita, Kansas
One Of Our Local Libraries Moved Into An Old Marsh Supermarket
Our Table At The Local Cafe Is Positioned Over A Medieval Well
This Massive Library In Barcelona Is Built In What Was Formerly A Water Deposit Built In 1874
The pillars and vaults, inspired by the Romans, are this large as the water was held in a pool on the roof
Synagogue Turned Into A Café In Trnava, Slovakia
This Old School NYC Subway Entrance Got Turned Into A Subway Entrance
These Silos Were Turned Into Apartments
Stayed In A Boeing 747 Converted To A Hostel At Arlanda Airport, Sweden (Jumbo Stay)
My Apartment, A Converted Church From The 1800s, On A Cold Evening In London
These Old Silos In Oklahoma Were Converted To A Rock Climbing Gym
The Floor In The Design Building At My College Is The Basketball Court It Used To Be
Waterstones Book Shop - Bradford, West Yorkshire
The Gym I Go To Is Renovating. They Knocked A Few Walls Down And Revealed It Used To Be A Hollywood Video
Grand Avenue Mall. The Way It Was Remade Into Apartments Turned It Into A Somewhat Surreal Space
A Grocery Store Inside A 3rd Century Roman Imperial Palace In Croatia
Dragons Den Ropes Course In Homestead Inside Of What Used To Be Mary Magdalene Church
This Old Movie Theater Turned Into A Gym (Long Island, NY, USA - Via Colossal)
La Piscine – André Diligent Art And Industrial Museum, Which Opened Its Doors On October 21, 2001, Is Installed On The Site Of The Former Art Deco Municipal Swimming Pool
I have been there, it is really a nice conversion. Well worth a visit if you happen to be in the North of France.
Every Apartment In This Block Has Been Turned Into A Cafe Or Restaurant
This Is The New Life Of A Rescued And Repurposed Gothic-Arch Barn Near Manassas, VA
This Church That Has Been Converted Into A Tesco
Red Phone Box Repurposed Into A Mini-Cafe
The Underground Vault Of Maryland Trust Was One Of The Few Structures To Survive The Baltimore Fire. Today, It Is Used As A Boardroom In The Springhill Suites Hotel
The Baltimore fire of 1903 destroyed almost every building in Downtown Baltimore, causing $2.5 billon in damage.
Juerg Judin House, Berlin, Germany. Was Originally A Gas Station Built In The 1950s
An Old British Telephone Box Which Was Decommissioned From Public Use. This One In Bath Has Been Turned Into A Flower Bed
Our Spirit Halloween Used To Be A Christian Bookstore, And The Signage Is Still Up
This Fast Food Drive Thru Used To Be A Car Wash
Gas Station Turned Into A Plant Material Shop
Dublin Church Transformed Into An Insurance Company’s Headquarters
Castle Turned Into Prison; Prison Turned Into Hotel - Oxford
This Grain Silo Converted Into A Home
This Bar At My Hotel Used To Be A Bank Vault
A Fantastic Looking Building
My Local Mall's Old-Timey Bank That Got Turned Into A Pinball Arcade
Local Football Stadium Is Being Turned Into A Popup Medical Clinic
Old Theatre Turned Into A Supermarket, The Walls Are Still Covered In Art (Venice)
13th-Century Church Converted To A Bookstore
A Brewery In My Hometown Converted A Church Into Their Taproom/Brewery
My University Converted A Nearby Church Into A Lecture Hall
The McDonald's Has A Retired Aircraft Repurposed As A Playground
The Carvings Around My Doorframe - 18th Century Converted Manor
This Building Opened As The Lansdowne Picture Palace In 1914, Was Repurposed As A Nightclub In The 1950s And Is Now A Sainsbury’s Local Supermarket. Sheffield, UK
Peckham Levels, A Multistory Car Park In London, England, Converted Into A Food And Entertainment Venue By Carl Turner Architects In 2018
I Converted A Van Into A Home And Now Work Remotely And Travel Full-Time
Rock Climbing Gym In Old Movie Theater
That's Cool, But Are We Just Going To Gloss Over The Presumably Spine-Tingling Story Of Why The Side Entrance To Your Lab Has Been Bricked Over For Decades
Found This Amazing Spot In Colorado Springs. I Love Old Repurposed Buildings - The Principal's Office Brewery And Cafe. Straight Up Awesome Repurpose Of A 100-Year-Old School
From Gas Holder To Ostrava Concert Building
Het Arresthuis Is A Hotel In Roermond. The 19th-Century Building Was A Working Prison Until 2007. A 2011 Makeover Repurposed Cells Into Minimalist Chic Rooms And Suites
My Store In Houston, TX Used To Be A Movie Theater
Cozy Converted Church I Stayed In
The White House Swimming Pool [1933] To The White House Press Room [2021]
My Airbnb Gym Has Chandeliers
This is a random thought… Kinda speaks to me that it should be one of those places where you fill it with tvs and other items and then people pay to go inside w safety goggles and a sledge hammer to smash it all. The chandeliers plus the being able to smash tables and dressers and electronics just seems opposite enough that it works lol