While popular movies and TV shows paint a dystopian future full of surreal landscapes, totalitarian governments, and post-apocalyptic scenes, it is more likely to consist of unappealing and mundane scenarios. In fact, once you look past the meticulously curated universe of social media, it may seem we’re already living in it. Senseless ads, broken machines, canned dinners, dreary headlines — we’re constantly bombarded with chilling reminders of the "boring dystopia" we find ourselves in.

While it may be hard to wrap your head around this phenomenon at first, you gradually get the hang of it. And then start seeing it everywhere you look. Here’s where the prominent corner of Reddit called 'A Boring Dystopia' enters the picture. "A subreddit for chronicling how Advanced Capitalist Society is not only dystopic but also incredibly boring," as the moderators describe.

When you think of it, the group seems to be the unofficial mirror of our society by sharing the most upsetting, ridiculous, and all too real examples of modern-day dystopia that prove something's not quite right with this world. Below, we wrapped up the newest batch of their posts to give you a reality check and hopefully inspire you to fix the near future. So continue scrolling and upvote as you go!

#1

Flawless Logic

white111 , twitter.com

Buren
Buren
40 minutes ago

This is f up

#2

Explained Nice And Simple

FaultyDrone , twitter.com

Jontelle
Jontelle
34 minutes ago

I’m glad this is #1. My generation often feels so guilty because of where they are in life when it’s the system that has left us with what often feels like no fighting chance.

#3

There’s No Hate Like Christian “Love”

Animator_Mobile , twitter.com

august is mentally unstable
august is mentally unstable
38 minutes ago

they're killing adults, people with actual lives, to prioritize unborn fetuses. and once they are born, they stop caring. i'm convinced now that everyone just wants control.

#4

And Yet They Manage Our Life

Mastroidpomp409

Paul Macdonell
Paul Macdonell
10 minutes ago

And corporate American shows a great willingness to take any kind of government handout when the economy tanks. But my God don't call it socialism.....

#5

Welcome To America

reddit.com

Paul Macdonell
Paul Macdonell
2 minutes ago

Silly rabbit. You just listen to us old entitled white guys ... we know what's best. God is directing us for your salvation.

#6

Little Girls Are Braver Than Some Of These Cops

Alreaddy_reddit , twitter.com

Todd Campbell
Todd Campbell
24 minutes ago

Some?

#7

Is This Signs Of A Healthy Economy?

PATM0N

pink_panda
pink_panda
7 minutes ago

Tax, eat, whichever.

#8

Indeed

FaultyDrone , twitter.com

Den Ver
Den Ver
41 minutes ago (edited)

Question: What do they call the, "Popular Vote" in countries other than the US? . . . Answer: The Vote

#9

Small Town Texas Politician Shares The Real Reason Police Are Armed

BoomerEdgelord

#10

Maximum Price, Minimum Quality, Ideal Suffering Of The Peasants

shinxanta , twitter.com

Philly Bob Squires
Philly Bob Squires
7 minutes ago

Yup, a 50 cent candy bar now costs $2.50 and is an ounce smaller. "New and improved" though!

#11

It Be Like That

Lootcifer-

#12

"The Circumstances"

PARADISE_VALLEY_1975 , twitter.com

DrBronxx
DrBronxx
44 minutes ago

Reminds me of the period of the late 60s to 1998 in Northern Ireland, which were called "The Troubles". Growing up in Belfast, that name was normal. It never struck me until I moved away, and talked about it with others, how polite that term was. Looking back, it's more like a term that the mainland gave to it's little shame of the west coast.

#13

What A Dream

feather_of_charcoal

august is mentally unstable
august is mentally unstable
36 minutes ago

This comment has been deleted.

#14

A Jeff Bezos Mural With Surveillance Cameras For Eyes

joegarlipp

Seonag Udell
Seonag Udell
46 minutes ago

1984 Big Brother

#15

America Is The Best Country In The World!

SaurikSI

David Fox
David Fox
11 minutes ago

In the UK it's free also Diabetics get ALL prescriptions free.

#16

When Your Boss Is A Robot

ramsestheplug

love u
love u
53 minutes ago

i would like to wipe the smile off of martys face

#17

A Straight Up Scam

IAMPOMO1 , twitter.com

#18

Daaamn, What A Good Ideea

tanathos17

thatonelesbiangorwl
thatonelesbiangorwl
20 minutes ago

yes

#19

2meirl4meirl

PATM0N

#20

A Grim Reality Sets In

yamasakasj , www.abc.net.au

Paddling Panda
Paddling Panda
41 minutes ago

The Boomer Generation are so plentiful versus the Gen X'ers, there will be no CPP or OAS by the time I get to 65. There are literally not enough of us paying into the federal pension plan to ensure there's enough money for us when we get to that age. So. I will work until I die. Period.

#21

Ah Yes, The American Healthcare System™

dominicbmusic

Paddling Panda
Paddling Panda
40 minutes ago

Un f*****g believable.

#22

Accidentally Accurate

Green-Collection-968

#23

Corporations Will Save Us!

ScarletRead

#24

Who Else?

therealkeeper

AR
AR
4 minutes ago

Brakes for my car

#25

"He Has Some Pretty Old Ideas About Things"

Alternative_Panda_85

AR
AR
1 minute ago

Says the son of a man who most likely used slave labor in his mines…

#26

Maybe We Laugh So We Don't Cry. Or Rage

DanielleDrs88

#27

USA Be Like‎‏‏‎ ‎‏‏‎ ‎‏‏‎ ‎‏‏‎ ‎‏‏‎ ‎‏‏‎ ‎‏‏‎ ‎‏‏‎ ‎‏‏‎ ‎‏‏‎ ‎‏‏‎ ‎‏‏‎ ‎‏‏‎ ‎‏‏‎ ‎‏‏‎ ‎‏‏‎ ‎‏‏‎ ‎‏‏‎ ‎‏‏‎ ‎‏‏‎ ‎‏‏‎ ‎‏‏‎ ‎‏‏‎ ‎‏‏‎ ‎‏‏‎ ‎‏‏‎ ‎‏‏‎ ‎‏‏‎ ‎‏‏‎ ‎‏‏‎ ‎‏‏‎ ‎‏‏‎ ‎‏‏‎ ‎‏‏‎ ‎‏‏‎ ‎‏‏‎ ‎‏‏‎ ‎‏‏‎ ‎‏‏‎ ‎‏‏‎ ‎‏‏‎ ‎‏‏‎ ‎‏‏‎ ‎‏‏‎ ‎‏‏‎ ‎‏‏‎ ‎‏‏‎ ‎‏‏‎ ‎‏‏‎

callmetotalshill

#28

He Really Just Came Out And Said It

thenewyorkgod

Fembot
Fembot
36 minutes ago

They’re not even hiding their vested interests anymore…

#29

Americans: We Need A Third Party! The Third Party:

kyno1 , twitter.com

love u
love u
54 minutes ago

if you want them to learn let them volunteer at the local library or animal shelter, not anything severe, just a learning experience :)

#30

How Do You Prove You’re Jewish?

Im_a_god_damn_otter , www.dailymail.co.uk

ADHORTATOR
ADHORTATOR
23 minutes ago

I guess the only reason was that the kosher food was more expensive (maybe just some cents) than the standard one...

#31

A Boring Police State Dystopia

Pgrol

JoyfulZebra
JoyfulZebra
1 minute ago (edited)

Funny how crazy conservatives talk about the "Radical Left" trying to make the U.S. into the USSR or Nazi Germany, when we have a similar police state through ultraconservative policies.

#32

Tax The Churches

ashabot

#33

Enjoy Another Recession And Global Warming Child

reddit.com

#34

An Interesting Title

desiChora-69

#35

Just Wow America

wh0fuckingcares

StrangeOne
StrangeOne
28 minutes ago (edited)

I hate insurance companies.

#36

Attention: Homeless

zzill6 , twitter.com

love u
love u
49 minutes ago

Yes, trying to survive is selfish now. /s

#37

And The Cycle Continues

Bigiron966

Todd Campbell
Todd Campbell
15 minutes ago

Chocolate Rain guy!

#38

A Casual Reminder

andrewgazz

#39

I Wouldn't Be Able To Afford A House Anyway, But Might Give A Try?

algoporlacara

#40

Think I'm Getting Scammed Here

Late_Cryptographer_9

King Cheetah
King Cheetah
44 minutes ago

What kind of "logic" is it? Wait until you realize, that money you pay for milk allows farmer to pay off cow loan and *he* gets the cow, you looser xD

#41

It Sucks

One-Pepper-6993

Rachknits
Rachknits
4 minutes ago

This!

#42

This Year, Give Your Special Someone The Gift Of Accessing The American Healthcare System

RumHam2010

#43

The Rhine, The Yangtze, The Po

aprettyp

#44

Can We All Agree It’s Time To Tax Churches?

Competitive_Travel16

ADHORTATOR
ADHORTATOR
17 minutes ago

only christian education....

#45

Lock Up The Poor

HereComesCunty

#46

A Boring And Exploitative Dystopia

jeonteskar

love u
love u
46 minutes ago

f**k this dude

#47

Necessities Are Now A Privilege Many Do Not Have In The USA

BRAVOMAN55

#48

You Are Your Landlords Breadwinner

xidada53

#49

Our Society Is Flawed And Rotten To The Core

reddit.com

#50

Owing Money For A Book You Wrote

1mag1ne_ , twitter.com

StrangeOne
StrangeOne
25 minutes ago

A flawed system. Better to publish the old fashioned way.

#51

Comically Evil

Late_Cryptographer_9

#52

Modern Problems Require Modern Solutions

SabreLints4000

#53

I Hope More States Do The Same

neriad200

A.Ham
A.Ham
36 minutes ago

The crazy thing is that people hate Gov Newsom so much that they are trying to stop this.

#54

Instead Of Addressing The Wage Crisis, Quebec Has Turned To Child Labour

PensiveGaryBusey

Queen Boudicca
Queen Boudicca
14 minutes ago

There was a time when one paycheck was enough to support a family. Then, we had to have two paycheck to survive. Now, they want us to send out our children to work as well. When is it too much?

#55

How

demters

#56

How Much Have You Contributed To The Modern Day Feudal System?

PATM0N

#57

Living Well Is Not Profitable

SymphonyofFlesh

Joe Blowe
Joe Blowe
1 minute ago

Drug companies do not want to cure anything. They make too much if they only deal with the symptoms.

#58

The Reality Of Life In Hong Kong - Many Live In A Home No Bigger Than A Coffin - The Coffin Homes Of Hong Kong

Alarming-Economist-1

Todd Campbell
Todd Campbell
16 minutes ago

Everything you could need just a foot away

#59

America - Solving The Real Problems!

MurderDoneRight

#60

A Boring And Dangerous School Dystopia

LargeSackOfNuts

Libby Tailor
Libby Tailor
24 minutes ago

What????!

#61

Organize And Join A Union

xidada53

#62

Obscene

white111

#63

This Is Genuinely Disturbing

iPhoneXpensive

#64

‘Bout Sums It Up

wangbaoqiang3

2picklesinabun
2picklesinabun
28 minutes

I just learned that you can't ask questions or you'll be called a conspiracy theorist, or told off. Not sure when asking questions became a bad thing. University loved when I had a thirst for knowledge and understanding.

#65

Absurd

AreYouDecent Report

Fembot
Fembot
20 minutes ago

And couldn’t /wouldn’t keep their kids safe

#66

The Dystopian Duality Of The US

QUE50 , twitter.com Report

#67

Can You See It?

fuzzy_winkerbean Report

#68

You’re Supposed To Like Working

PATM0N Report

#69

Yeah... Not So Great

DeanIsDear Report

#70

The Whole Thing Is A Scam Oo

ImperialCatSmuggler Report

Joe Blowe
Joe Blowe
3 minutes ago

Always ask for an itemized bill. I have seen bills drop a minimum of 70-80%

#71

C'mon, People, Bootstraps!!!

jeredendonnar Report

#72

Can't Have Shit

Late_Cryptographer_9 Report

#73

Varying Degrees Of Dystopia. Both Regimes Claim The Other Is Pure Evil. There Is, However, Only One Coin

bigPUNnbigFUN Report

#74

Yeah.. Selling Vcr's And Microwaves! I'm College Educated And I Make $15.00

ninas_crazy_world Report

#75

Basically

