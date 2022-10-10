119 Pics That Show That We’re Already Living In A Dystopic Nightmare (New Pics)
While popular movies and TV shows paint a dystopian future full of surreal landscapes, totalitarian governments, and post-apocalyptic scenes, it is more likely to consist of unappealing and mundane scenarios. In fact, once you look past the meticulously curated universe of social media, it may seem we’re already living in it. Senseless ads, broken machines, canned dinners, dreary headlines — we’re constantly bombarded with chilling reminders of the "boring dystopia" we find ourselves in.
While it may be hard to wrap your head around this phenomenon at first, you gradually get the hang of it. And then start seeing it everywhere you look. Here’s where the prominent corner of Reddit called 'A Boring Dystopia' enters the picture. "A subreddit for chronicling how Advanced Capitalist Society is not only dystopic but also incredibly boring," as the moderators describe.
When you think of it, the group seems to be the unofficial mirror of our society by sharing the most upsetting, ridiculous, and all too real examples of modern-day dystopia that prove something's not quite right with this world. Below, we wrapped up the newest batch of their posts to give you a reality check and hopefully inspire you to fix the near future. So continue scrolling and upvote as you go!
Flawless Logic
Explained Nice And Simple
There’s No Hate Like Christian “Love”
they're killing adults, people with actual lives, to prioritize unborn fetuses. and once they are born, they stop caring. i'm convinced now that everyone just wants control.
And Yet They Manage Our Life
And corporate American shows a great willingness to take any kind of government handout when the economy tanks. But my God don't call it socialism.....
Welcome To America
Silly rabbit. You just listen to us old entitled white guys ... we know what's best. God is directing us for your salvation.
Little Girls Are Braver Than Some Of These Cops
Is This Signs Of A Healthy Economy?
Indeed
Small Town Texas Politician Shares The Real Reason Police Are Armed
Maximum Price, Minimum Quality, Ideal Suffering Of The Peasants
Yup, a 50 cent candy bar now costs $2.50 and is an ounce smaller. "New and improved" though!
It Be Like That
"The Circumstances"
Reminds me of the period of the late 60s to 1998 in Northern Ireland, which were called "The Troubles". Growing up in Belfast, that name was normal. It never struck me until I moved away, and talked about it with others, how polite that term was. Looking back, it's more like a term that the mainland gave to it's little shame of the west coast.
What A Dream
A Jeff Bezos Mural With Surveillance Cameras For Eyes
America Is The Best Country In The World!
When Your Boss Is A Robot
A Straight Up Scam
Daaamn, What A Good Ideea
2meirl4meirl
A Grim Reality Sets In
The Boomer Generation are so plentiful versus the Gen X'ers, there will be no CPP or OAS by the time I get to 65. There are literally not enough of us paying into the federal pension plan to ensure there's enough money for us when we get to that age. So. I will work until I die. Period.
Ah Yes, The American Healthcare System™
Accidentally Accurate
Corporations Will Save Us!
"He Has Some Pretty Old Ideas About Things"
Maybe We Laugh So We Don't Cry. Or Rage
USA Be Like
He Really Just Came Out And Said It
Americans: We Need A Third Party! The Third Party:
How Do You Prove You’re Jewish?
I guess the only reason was that the kosher food was more expensive (maybe just some cents) than the standard one...
A Boring Police State Dystopia
Funny how crazy conservatives talk about the "Radical Left" trying to make the U.S. into the USSR or Nazi Germany, when we have a similar police state through ultraconservative policies.
Tax The Churches
Enjoy Another Recession And Global Warming Child
An Interesting Title
Just Wow America
Attention: Homeless
And The Cycle Continues
A Casual Reminder
I Wouldn't Be Able To Afford A House Anyway, But Might Give A Try?
Think I'm Getting Scammed Here
What kind of "logic" is it? Wait until you realize, that money you pay for milk allows farmer to pay off cow loan and *he* gets the cow, you looser xD
This Year, Give Your Special Someone The Gift Of Accessing The American Healthcare System
The Rhine, The Yangtze, The Po
Can We All Agree It’s Time To Tax Churches?
Lock Up The Poor
A Boring And Exploitative Dystopia
Necessities Are Now A Privilege Many Do Not Have In The USA
You Are Your Landlords Breadwinner
Our Society Is Flawed And Rotten To The Core
Owing Money For A Book You Wrote
Comically Evil
Modern Problems Require Modern Solutions
I Hope More States Do The Same
Instead Of Addressing The Wage Crisis, Quebec Has Turned To Child Labour
There was a time when one paycheck was enough to support a family. Then, we had to have two paycheck to survive. Now, they want us to send out our children to work as well. When is it too much?
How
How Much Have You Contributed To The Modern Day Feudal System?
Living Well Is Not Profitable
The Reality Of Life In Hong Kong - Many Live In A Home No Bigger Than A Coffin - The Coffin Homes Of Hong Kong
America - Solving The Real Problems!
A Boring And Dangerous School Dystopia
Organize And Join A Union
Obscene
This Is Genuinely Disturbing
‘Bout Sums It Up
I just learned that you can't ask questions or you'll be called a conspiracy theorist, or told off. Not sure when asking questions became a bad thing. University loved when I had a thirst for knowledge and understanding.