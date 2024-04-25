Inspired by user u/BoredHypnotist, the anonymous members of the r/AskReddit community revealed the most ‘socially unacceptable’ facts about themselves. These are things that anyone would have a hard time mentioning in public. Scroll down to see what kinds of secrets some folks have. It’s also a reminder for all of us to learn to be less judgmental and kinder to each other.

Some secrets are bigger than others. No matter how open and honest we might think we are, there are still some things that we prefer to keep to ourselves. After all, people are social beings, and our reputations, as well as being accepted, are vital. Naturally, wanting to fit in , we keep some information about ourselves to ourselves.

#1 I’m a 38 year old man who sleeps with stuffed animals.

Modal close ADVERTISEMENT

#2 I think babies are ugly as hell.

#3 I hate working but that doesn’t mean i’m lazy. I live my life by doing a bunch of side huddles and love it. I make about $10k/year but I have everything i need: food, shelter, and a wonderful community. I “work” about two months a year but otherwise i lay on the beach with a joint in my hand and a cat on my lap.

Judging others is never going to go away. It’s something that human beings do on both conscious and automatic levels. Analyzing the behavior of the people around us is a way to recognize how we ourselves (do not) fit into our social groups. Used sparingly to make us look at our values and actions more objectively, social judgments can push us to make more positive decisions that end up being good for us and our social group. However, there’s a darker side to making these social judgments. Some folks judge other people to feel better about themselves, hide their own flaws, or fit into society at the cost of someone else’s reputation. This sort of exclusionary behavior might make you feel safer yourself, but it can also end up destroying relationships and ostracizing individuals. ADVERTISEMENT

#4 I am a woman who is willingly sterilized.

#5 My parents are cousins. Nobody (outside the family) knows.



No adverse effect on the kids (although I AM on Reddit a lot…).

#6 I ignore texts and calls. It starts with "I'll respond later" and then after awhile I feel like it's been too long to reply so I don't. It's not malicious but I assume it feels that way to others.

Even though we have free will, it would be naive to think that we have control over everything that happens to us. Sure, taking responsibility for our actions can empower us. That being said, there are so many things outside our control that we can’t really do anything about. It’s important to be honest with ourselves about what we can realistically affect with our actions. For one, we cannot determine the circumstances of our birth, how we were raised, and what our genetics are. However, many people are judgmental of folks born into broken homes or who have a predisposition to mental health issues. Criticizing someone for their family‘s choices, upbringing, or genetic quirks is unfair. However, someone who’s doing their best to improve their circumstances and fight back against the problems they’ve been handed by (bad) luck is worthy of praise. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 I had a baby at 17, got pregnant again a few years later, and could not afford another child. My sibling, who could not have children, adopted my baby.

#8 I have taken human lives. Sure, during military service, but just the same.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 I used to practice facial expressions as a child because i was always told i was robotic and expressionless(by my parents, no less) and studied how the popular kids at school acted so i could make friends. i think i’m autistic but i’m scared sometimes that people would just assume i’m a psychopath.

Things like attitudes and opinions are within our power to change, however, we might feel uncomfortable doing so just to fit in with the rest of our social group. It would feel like we’re betraying our deepest values if we did so. At the same time, having completely different beliefs than the majority of your social circle can make life very difficult. This might be why some folks choose to hide their true feelings—they don’t want to face rejection or take part in countless arguments. ADVERTISEMENT What kind of behavior is deemed socially (un)acceptable is going to depend entirely on your culture and social circle. Something celebrated in your hometown might be seen as bizarre in a big city or even downright ‘shameful’ in another country.

#10 I'm very very happy to get home after work and stay in bed for the rest of the day, most days of the week.

#11 I don’t like talking. It’s not that I’m afraid to talk, I just prefer to stay quiet most of the time. Unfortunately, we live in a world that requires you to talk a lot if you want to make connections.

#12 I would deliberately pretend that i don’t hear people calling me or asking me stuff in social situations. Also in a crowd when people are chitchatting in a circle, i zone out if im not interested.

Social norms change over time, too. Behaviors that seem odd to us now might have been perfectly fine decades or even centuries ago. On the flip side, what was once judged in the past might be mundanely accepted in this day and age. Social norms aren’t static. While we can guess what might be deemed acceptable in the future, we can never be certain—cultures can change in very unpredictable ways. ADVERTISEMENT If you feel like opening up anonymously, why not share the most socially unacceptable facts about yourselves, dear Pandas? What do you think we can all do to be less judgmental and more accepting of other people? Has anyone revealed a secret about themselves that fundamentally changed how you looked at them? Tell us all about it in the comments.

#13 I have no idea how to manage friendships.

I have friends and I'm friendly....

But sometimes I forget to text back and if they don't call or re text I could go months with no contact.

Unless I find something funny to share then I'm sending it to everyone.

#14 I have Tourette's, including coprolalia/swearing tics. I'm very lucky though, because I seem to fit in pretty well in restaurant kitchens, and I love that line of work 😄.

#15 I’ll leave. I’ll just go home and love it.

#16 I always have a b***h face but the second someone smiles at me, my whole minute was made.

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 Being borderline sociopathic for a profession





I've become "jaded" to seeing death, the mentally perturbed, physically traumatic injuries that you would only see in movies, even the downright depressing scenes, the list goes on.





The type of things people should only have to witness behind their screens or even only once in there life; I've adjusted to seeing in person on a weekly basis. It's to the point I can't call myself normal as I end up laughing to the most f****d up jokes.





Call it dark humor or a "coping mechanism" but if the event just happened, normal people would be mortified.





Its a bittersweet profession as a paramedic with high call volumes. I get a peek into everyones emergencies when they're at their lowest and often times these calls rub off on us (even the bs calls), but at the end of the day when s**t hits the fan, It's their emergency and not ours.





Better yet we have a hand in helping them physically and mentally. I have to tell people their loved ones are gone, but I get to convey it in the best way to let them heal the fastest. I have people who try to commit s*****e, but I get to save them when they or a loved one makes the call. I have people living the s**ttiest day of their life, but knowing it would've been their last if I hadn't came, makes it worthwhile.

#18 I'm 16 years old, I'm going to college next year, and I've never walked outside of my house alone. Not even to go to the store or someone's house. I didn't even have keys to my house until this year and I still don't know how to use them well.Obviously I go to school alone or go out with my friends by taxi, but I mean that I have never walked on the street, from one place to another, alone. And honestly I'm terrified of doing it. I don't know if I'm not very independent for my age or if I'm simply a teenage girl in a third world country, but if you told me, for example"Walk from your house to the park" or "go from the mall to the gym on foot" I simply couldn't do it.

#19 I make too much eye contact. I’ve been practicing looking away.

#20 I was one of the last kids to have ever been a patient in an insane asylum here in the US. The one I was in closed down in 1993.

#21 Love me a good nose-pickin!

#22 I’m a double dipper.

#23 I like candy corn.

#24 I don't like my Mum.

#25 I'm fat.

#26 i am incredibly clingy & needy :).

#27 I'm a girl and I grow out my leg hair due to being harassed by an 80 year old man who said I had "pretty legs" when I was 11, so I guess I decided that just never going to happen again.

#28 I don’t take care of my hygiene as much as I should. Especially when it comes to showering and brushing my teeth. It’s not that I don’t care, but depression makes it hard as hell sometimes.

#29 I have no friends and am comfortable being alone. Prepared to die that way too :D.

#30 Can't stand body hair. From shoulders down, anything not visible is gone. Only keep what's visible because I don't want to be made fun of by strangers. Hate it though. Ashamed that I prefer myself without, because I feel less of a "socially acceptable" male.

#31 I am a people pleaser and have learned how to chameleon into almost any social situation. I don’t know who I am so my dating life is: becoming acceptable and try to be the perfect person to my partner so they fall in love with me, then I break and say this isn’t working for me, leaving them in ruins. I hate myself for it but I don’t know how to connect otherwise.

#32 I don't like to be around dogs at all. I worked in PetSmart for 7 years and being around literally 100+ dogs every shift got me to where I can't stand the smell and the noise. I don't hate dogs, they can't help but be what they are, it's just that every normal, natural behavior in dogs really just bugs the c**p out of me.



I still help people with dog behavior issues to this day, I just don't want to have a dog or live with one.

#33 That I’ve hung out with d**g dealers and super, super sketchy people and actually kind of liked those people. Also that I drank a s**t ton of alcohol starting when I was 12.

#34 I'm autistic, and nine times out of ten i forgot that when people ask me for my opinion or input on something that they actually want the opinion that caters to theirs.

#35 That I come off as “cold” when I’m not masking



But man….sometimes I really am tired of masking. My reactions feel so fake to me and I can’t stand it. But everyone else seems to love it so…whatever ig.

#36 I kink-shame.

#37 I love passively snooping if people have their s**t exposed. I also hide my phone and desktop activities from everyone instinctively.

#38 I hate certain movies,TV shows, and music for no real reason other than it being popular. It causes me to get really angry when music I hate comes on, in fact I've grown such a distaste for modern country that I get headaches from listening to it.



I've been slowly learning to accept that some people have tastes different from mine and that I shouldn't be mad at them or the content they enjoy.

#39 If I don’t like someone (never a prejudiced opinion), I sometimes make it very apparent by being cold towards them. Not something I’m very proud of.

#40 That I was in a gang for many years.

#41 I was in a mental health hospital and I still have regular emotional breakdowns.

#42 That I'm a d**g addict.

#43 Anything my OCD comes up with.

#44 I stare blankly a lot during conversations. Like as if I'm zoned out, but I'm paying full attention. Especially if it's a particularly long conversation, I just can't be bothered to keep up with constant eye contact.

#45 When I want to lose weight, I just starve myself and drink water and eat vitamin gummies. Sometimes I lose like 50lbs in 3 months with no exercise. I do not exercise, and my calorie intake is like below 600. Everyone constantly says that's not good for you. I feel fine, and if I feel really bad I just have a cheat day and I eat two medium pizzas from Pizza Hut. And then I just continue to do it. Maybe I'm just built different, maybe it's Maybelline.

#46 I don't respect and not even like my parents, in a good day I tolerate them. I am doing what I can to move asap after college and pretend they don't exist.

#47 I hate peanut butter.

#48 I'm a guy and I'm absolutely s**t at making money. I never have enough of it and everyone in life thinks lesser of me because of it.

#49 I own a reasonably large amount of comic book themed statues. And like, the big ones, that are two feet tall.