Leelia’s comics capture big feelings in the smallest everyday moments. With simple, charming drawings and gentle humor, she turns quiet thoughts, awkward pauses, and tiny joys into scenes that feel instantly familiar. What makes her work so relatable is how much it taps into experiences almost everyone has had but rarely sees on a page, from subtle emotional quirks to funny self-aware moments.

Unlike comics that rely on loud punchlines, Leelia draws from real human emotion, making her slice-of-life panels comforting, laugh-out-loud funny, and endlessly shareable.

More info: Instagram | ko-fi.com