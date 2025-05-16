When asked how she came up with the idea for Leelia Comics, Cameron explained that the inspiration for Leelia originally came from a Neopet she had years ago. "I wrote her in a comic or two then, but didn’t stick with it. Over a few years, I would pick it up and put it down when it came to making comics, but I never shared any of it on social media."

ADVERTISEMENT

Soon, Cameron began creating comics in earnest and sharing them widely on social media. "My mom and I, during that time, would bounce ideas back and forth as we refined the details. It took a couple of months of nonstop working to try to get the art style and details just how we like them.

The hardest part was coming up with Leelia’s co-star. We tried a lot of ideas, but none felt right. Finally, while I was up late on Christmas Eve, I thought of putting my adult self as Brown Haired Human, and then we were ready to start posting."