Leelia Comics is a growing online series that captures funny, sweet, and sometimes chaotic moments between a curious little girl named Leelia and her more grounded companion, Brown Haired Human. The comics are short, minimalistic, and reflect the ups and downs of everyday life—whether it’s a silly misunderstanding, a burst of imagination, or an unexpectedly touching moment.

Created by Cameron Sterling (aka Cam or Cami), Leelia Comics draws inspiration from real-life experiences and daydream scenarios alike. The artist blends a goofball sense of humor with a touch of anxious overthinking to craft relatable stories that help readers laugh, pause, and disconnect from the real world—just for a moment.

#1

Funny and relatable comic strip showing everyday life humor between two characters in a simple cartoon style.

We reached out to Cameron to learn more about her creative process and who she is beyond her art. She shared that, in addition to reading and writing comics, she enjoys hip-hop, spending time with her mom, and being outdoors. "I work full-time in a prefab shop, so it’s kind of cool because my job gets me outside. Then I can take a break from that when I get a chance and work on my comics. Of course, I wish I could do comics as my full-time job, but I am satisfied with this at least. I’m grateful to have a job."
    #2

    Comic showing funny and relatable everyday life moment of watching a movie with and without a spoiler, capturing sweet chaos.

    #3

    Comic panel showing a funny and relatable everyday life moment with a character reacting to an April Fools joke.

    When asked how she came up with the idea for Leelia Comics, Cameron explained that the inspiration for Leelia originally came from a Neopet she had years ago. "I wrote her in a comic or two then, but didn’t stick with it. Over a few years, I would pick it up and put it down when it came to making comics, but I never shared any of it on social media."

    Soon, Cameron began creating comics in earnest and sharing them widely on social media. "My mom and I, during that time, would bounce ideas back and forth as we refined the details. It took a couple of months of nonstop working to try to get the art style and details just how we like them.  

    The hardest part was coming up with Leelia’s co-star. We tried a lot of ideas, but none felt right. Finally, while I was up late on Christmas Eve, I thought of putting my adult self as Brown Haired Human, and then we were ready to start posting."

    #4

    Comic strip showing a relatable mail carrier character reflecting on identity in everyday life, capturing sweet chaos humor.

    #5

    Funny and relatable comics illustrating the sweet chaos of everyday life through different life stages.

    "I think, above everything else, I want Leelia to be simple, relatable, and hopefully, funny," Cameron told us when asked what feeling she wants her audience to take away from her comics. "Just a simple comic to let you forget about real life and make your day a little better. No politics, no deep opinions, and no real-world references." 
    #6

    Comic illustrating the sweet chaos of everyday life with a humorous view on how parents versus others see a child.

    #7

    Funny and relatable comic contrasting dressing up in video games versus messy real-life outfits capturing everyday life chaos.

    Cameron has two main ways of coming up with ideas: she either breaks down an interesting event or takes something mundane and tries to make it funny. "I’m an odd combination of an incurable goofball and a chronic worrier, so in any given scenario my mind vacillates between 'what’s the most entertaining thing that could happen right now' and 'what’s the worst possible thing that could go wrong.' Often, the two overlap…And those are my favorite comic ideas."
    #8

    Funny and relatable comics by an artist capturing the sweet chaos of everyday life in simple, colorful illustrations.

    #9

    Comic illustrating funny and relatable everyday life moments with wild animals in the US and Australia.

    When asked about the most rewarding part of creating Leelia Comics, Cameron revealed that she simply enjoys watching Leelia grow. "She’s like this thing I’ve created, and I’m just standing by the sidelines, watching her. The more people who enjoy my comics, the bigger and more 'real' Leelia gets…It feels almost like she’s a person by herself, and I’m just watching her and taking care of her…Almost like a daughter, in that sense.

    I think, in the beginning, Leelia was more of your average happy-go-lucky little girl, but as it’s gone on, I’ve tried to give her a mischievous side too. I think that’s what surprised me the most: all the different things that she can get up to! I actually want to evolve all of the comics someday…to get into more specifics, like location and worldbuilding. But for right now, between working and just life, it’s hard to have time for as much stuff as I think of. Someday I’d like to let her evolve even more, though."
    #10

    Comic showing the sweet chaos of everyday life with relatable scenes of pancakes and playful pets in a funny comic style.

    Comic showing a sad flower struggling in acidic soil and a happy weed thriving in cracked pavement, capturing everyday life chaos.

    #12

    Comic illustrating the sweet chaos of everyday life with funny and relatable moments about comfort zones and TV habits.

    #13

    Cartoon capturing the sweet chaos of everyday life with funny and relatable moments under the night sky with Jupiter.

    #14

    Funny and relatable comic capturing everyday life’s sweet chaos with a girl enjoying flowers among weeds on lawns.

    Comic panel showing two characters humorously contrasting celebrities, capturing the sweet chaos of everyday life through relatable comics.

    #16

    Cartoon woman humorously depicting relatable everyday life moments in a funny and sweet chaos comic style.

    #17

    Comic illustrating the contrast between dramatic career choices on TV and simple, relatable choices in everyday life.

    #18

    Comic strip showing the sweet chaos of everyday life with a busy child and a parent trying to work.

    #19

    Comic illustrating everyday life humor with a girl feeling sad about a song while the musician chooses car colors.

    #20

    Comic strip showing a funny and relatable conversation capturing the sweet chaos of everyday life about music preferences.

    #21

    Funny and relatable comic panels showing the sweet chaos of everyday life with playful characters bouncing through scenes.

    #22

    Funny and relatable comic showing ants running a farm, capturing the sweet chaos of everyday life with humor.

    #23

    Comic illustrating the sweet chaos of everyday life with funny and relatable perspectives on optimism and pessimism.

    #24

    Funny and relatable comics by an artist capturing the sweet chaos of everyday life in simple, charming illustrations.

    #25

    Comic showing relatable everyday life chaos as a person struggles with a game, capturing funny moments in daily life.

    #26

    Funny and relatable comics capturing the sweet chaos of everyday life with simple characters in a humorous interview scene.

    #27

    Comic panels showing a relatable, funny scene capturing the sweet chaos of everyday life in a simple cartoon style.

    #28

    Comic strip showing playful everyday life moments with funny and relatable characters capturing the sweet chaos humor.

    #29

    Comic strip showing the sweet chaos of everyday life with a character facing ads and internet issues on a laptop.

    #30

    Comic showing a brain humorously illustrating the sweet chaos of everyday life through funny and relatable comics.

