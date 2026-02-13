ADVERTISEMENT

If you’ve ever loved a pug, you already know they’re not just dogs. They’re snorting little roommates with opinions, schedules, and an almost supernatural ability to demand attention at the exact moment you planned to relax.

That’s exactly the kind of daily mayhem Gemma Correll captures so well. Bored Panda readers have seen her relatable mental health-focused comics before, but this time it’s all about life with pugs: the loud breathing, the stubborn stares, the dramatic flops, and the way they somehow run the entire household while looking like wrinkly potatoes.

Scroll down to see some of Gemma’s most relatable pug comics, and tell us in the comments: what’s the most “pug” thing your dog does on a daily basis?

More info: Instagram | Facebook | gemmacorrell.com | x.com | gemmacorrell.tumblr.com