Anyone Who Lives With A Pug Might Find This Artist’s 37 Comics Immediately Relatable
If you’ve ever loved a pug, you already know they’re not just dogs. They’re snorting little roommates with opinions, schedules, and an almost supernatural ability to demand attention at the exact moment you planned to relax.
That’s exactly the kind of daily mayhem Gemma Correll captures so well. Bored Panda readers have seen her relatable mental health-focused comics before, but this time it’s all about life with pugs: the loud breathing, the stubborn stares, the dramatic flops, and the way they somehow run the entire household while looking like wrinkly potatoes.
Scroll down to see some of Gemma’s most relatable pug comics, and tell us in the comments: what’s the most “pug” thing your dog does on a daily basis?
More info: Instagram | Facebook | gemmacorrell.com | x.com | gemmacorrell.tumblr.com
In her signature minimal, expressive style, Gemma turns tiny pug moments into laugh-out-loud comics that feel painfully familiar to anyone who’s ever shared a home with a small dog who thinks it’s the boss. With simple lines, soft colors, and captions that cut straight to the point, she nails the routines that every pug person recognizes: the urgent “we need a walk” energy, the zero-respect-for-personal-space cuddling, and the bold confidence of a dog who truly believes your lap is public property.
Some comics lean into the oddly emotional side of it, too, into the way pugs can snap you out of your head just by appearing in your line of sight and staring like they’re judging your life choices. Others are pure comedy: pugs acting as if they’ve never been fed in their entire lives, pugs insisting on being carried despite having perfectly functional legs, and pugs treating every minor inconvenience as a personal tragedy.
These are honest snapshots of what it’s like to live with a creature that’s equal parts clown, toddler, heater, and alarm clock while still managing to be lovable even when it’s being a complete menace.