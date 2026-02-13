ADVERTISEMENT

If you’ve ever loved a pug, you already know they’re not just dogs. They’re snorting little roommates with opinions, schedules, and an almost supernatural ability to demand attention at the exact moment you planned to relax.

That’s exactly the kind of daily mayhem Gemma Correll captures so well. Bored Panda readers have seen her relatable mental health-focused comics before, but this time it’s all about life with pugs: the loud breathing, the stubborn stares, the dramatic flops, and the way they somehow run the entire household while looking like wrinkly potatoes.

Scroll down to see some of Gemma’s most relatable pug comics, and tell us in the comments: what’s the most “pug” thing your dog does on a daily basis?

More info: Instagram | Facebook | gemmacorrell.com | x.com | gemmacorrell.tumblr.com

#1

Comic showing a pug comforting its owner with unconditional love in a humorous pug owners illustration.

In her signature minimal, expressive style, Gemma turns tiny pug moments into laugh-out-loud comics that feel painfully familiar to anyone who’s ever shared a home with a small dog who thinks it’s the boss. With simple lines, soft colors, and captions that cut straight to the point, she nails the routines that every pug person recognizes: the urgent “we need a walk” energy, the zero-respect-for-personal-space cuddling, and the bold confidence of a dog who truly believes your lap is public property.
    #2

    Comic panel showing a person talking to a pug, highlighting why pug owners appreciate their dogs’ calming presence.

    #3

    Illustration of a person reading about how to stop procrastinating with a black pug lying nearby, showing pug owner habits.

    Some comics lean into the oddly emotional side of it, too, into the way pugs can snap you out of your head just by appearing in your line of sight and staring like they’re judging your life choices. Others are pure comedy: pugs acting as if they’ve never been fed in their entire lives, pugs insisting on being carried despite having perfectly functional legs, and pugs treating every minor inconvenience as a personal tragedy.
    #4

    Illustration of four cartoon dogs with text emphasizing pug owners and dog lover traits in a comic style.

    #5

    Comic illustration showing a person and a pug expressing emotions, highlighting traits of pug owners and their bond.

    These are honest snapshots of what it’s like to live with a creature that’s equal parts clown, toddler, heater, and alarm clock while still managing to be lovable even when it’s being a complete menace.

    #6

    Comic illustration showing four pugs labeled underbaked, lightly toasted, toasted, and burnt, depicting pug owner humor.

    #7

    Comic showing a tired pug owner in bed while three pugs demand a walk and to go outside, highlighting pug owner life.

    #8

    Comic illustration of a pug owner interacting with a stubborn pug, showing the unique bond of pug owners.

    #9

    Cartoon pug holding a pizza slice with a speech bubble, humorous comic about pug owners on a peach background.

    #10

    Comic illustration showing a pug owner explaining the dog's name to a vet, highlighting pug owner behaviors.

    #11

    Cartoon showing various funny sleeping positions of a pug and its owner illustrating pug owner behaviors.

    #12

    Comic illustration showing a crying person and resilient pugs with speech bubbles about kindness and living in the moment.

    #13

    Comic showing a person walking a happy pug outdoors, illustrating why pug owners love fresh air and walks.

    #14

    Comic of a pug owner trying to help a distressed pug with a stuck claw, showing pug owner behavior humor.

    #15

    Cartoon of a woman laughing with her pug who is playfully pawing at her leg, illustrating pug owners' quirky behavior.

    #16

    Woman and pug comic illustrating why pug owners care for their pets while managing their own needs.

    #17

    Comic of a person reading on a couch surrounded by pugs, illustrating the bond between pug owners and their pets.

    #18

    Cartoon of a pug mixed with spaghetti in a bowl, humorously illustrating pug owners and their quirky traits.

    #19

    Two pugs hugging in a comic style illustration, capturing the affectionate nature of pug owners and their pets.

    #20

    Illustration of a black pug holding a to-do list that says be cute, reflecting pug owners' daily life humor.

    #21

    Comic illustration of a pug owner sitting with her dog, humorously showing why pug owners are the way they are.

    #22

    Cartoon pug wearing an apron flipping a pancake with text about pug owners in a simple comic style.

    #23

    Comic illustration showing a woman with a pug, humorously depicting pug owners' relatable emotions and daily habits.

    #24

    Comic strip showing a person and a pug illustrating why pug owners behave the way they do.

    #25

    Cartoon of a pug owner and pug wearing winter clothes with apology text showing pug owner humor and bond.

    #26

    Person wrapped in a red blanket with two pugs, illustrating pug owners and their relaxed lifestyle in a comic style.

    #27

    Comic strip showing a couple lying down and a pug interrupting, highlighting pug owners’ unique behaviors.

    #28

    Comic panels showing a pug interrupting its owner multiple times, illustrating funny pug owner behavior traits.

    #29

    Illustration of a pug in a cappuccino cup with the word capugccino highlighting pug owners humor in comics.

    #30

    Illustration of a person with two pugs indoors, capturing the unique traits of pug owners in a comic style.

    #31

    Illustration of a black pug with a red heart-shaped balloon tied to its back, representing pug owners’ unique charm.

    #32

    Comic strip showing a girl and a pug in bed, highlighting quirky traits of pug owners during quarantine times.

    #33

    Simple black and white comic drawing of a pug with text referencing pug owners and a speech bubble saying help me.

    #34

    Illustration of a girl flying with two pugs, highlighting the charm of pug owners in a colorful comic style.

    #35

    Cartoon pug wearing a red polka dot headband and pink shirt, flexing arm with speech bubble saying We Can Do It, pug owners humor.

    #36

    Comic of a pug looking in a mirror saying I’m gorgeous with a caption about pug owners’ humor and personality.

    #37

    Cartoon showing pug massage techniques with illustrations of wrinkle massage and chin scratch for pug owners.

