Depression and anxiety feel heavy, yet Gemma Correll’s simple cartoons let in a bit of light. For example, in one of her more recent drawings, she shows a woman who hears an angel telling her to take the day off while a small devil says she should spend it feeling guilty. Another shows a whale lying flat under the word OVERWHALEMED, and yet another shows a person stretched on the floor beside a big red NOPE. There is also a scruffy possum on a sticky note that says it is not a morning possum, and a rider who sits tall on a long‑legged horse to say she is back on her high horse.

The drawings use strong red, calm gray, black ink and plenty of open space. Each picture turns a messy feeling into a clear image we can laugh at, and that laugh reminds us we are not alone with our thoughts. By sharing her own struggle in this way, Correll shows that humor and making art can help us talk about mental health and maybe feel a little better.

More info: Instagram | gemmacorrell.com | Facebook | x.com | gemmacorrell.tumblr.com

#1

Black and white comic by British artist showing a woman with inner angels debating mental health struggles and guilt.

gemmacorrell Report

    #2

    Illustration of a sad teacup with speech bubbles showing anxious thoughts, highlighting mental health struggles in comics.

    gemmacorrell Report

    #3

    Minimalist comic of a whale with sad eyes titled overwhalemed, illustrating British artist mental health struggles.

    gemmacorrell Report

    #4

    Illustration by British artist showing mental health struggles with a character lying down and the word nope in red letters.

    gemmacorrell Report

    #5

    British artist's mental health comic shows a woman in a striped sweater waiting for a 2pm appointment, doing nothing.

    gemmacorrell Report

    #6

    Illustration of an insecurity blanket cartoon expressing mental health struggles with anxious thoughts by British artist Gemma Correll.

    gemmacorrell Report

    #7

    Cartoon by British artist showing a person with anxiety disorders in a trenchcoat, highlighting mental health struggles.

    gemmacorrell Report

    #8

    Illustration by British artist showing a person and lion expressing mental health struggles in a witty comic style.

    gemmacorrell Report

    #9

    British artist’s witty comic shows a person on a tall horse with the caption highlighting mental health struggles.

    gemmacorrell Report

    #10

    Green sticky note comic by British artist showing a quirky possum lying down with text about mental health struggles.

    gemmacorrell Report

    #11

    Hand-drawn comic of an upside-down dog with wide eyes and caption about self-worth by British artist on mental health struggles.

    gemmacorrell Report

    #12

    Simple comic on yellow paper by British artist showing a pigeon standing and lying down to share mental health struggles.

    gemmacorrell Report

    #13

    Cat illustration with witty text from British artist sharing mental health struggles in a new comic series.

    gemmacorrell Report

    #14

    Hand-drawn comic by British artist depicting emotional fragility, highlighting mental health struggles with humor and wit.

    gemmacorrell Report

    #15

    Illustration of a snake in a knot with the text "A reptile dysfunction," highlighting mental health struggles by British artist.

    gemmacorrell Report

    #16

    Illustration from British artist's mental health comics showing smiling outgoing mail and shy mail in two boxes.

    gemmacorrell Report

    #17

    Green sticky note comic by British artist Gemma Correll featuring a cat holding a bat with text about mental health struggles.

    gemmacorrell Report

    #18

    Hand-drawn comic by British artist depicting a tombstone about lost ideas, reflecting mental health struggles in witty style.

    gemmacorrell Report

    #19

    Illustration by British artist showing two contrasting ice cream sundaes symbolizing mental health struggles with witty comics style.

    gemmacorrell Report

    #20

    Green comic by British artist Gemma Correll featuring two pugs with sunglasses, sharing mental health struggles in a witty style.

    gemmacorrell Report

    #21

    Green comic featuring a hand-drawn cat with wings and text about mental health by British artist Gemma Correll.

    gemmacorrell Report

    #22

    Hand-drawn witty comic by British artist depicting a quirky dog, highlighting mental health struggles in a playful style.

    gemmacorrell Report

    #23

    Cartoon by British artist showing two smiling mushrooms with encouraging words about mental health support.

    gemmacorrell Report

    #24

    Illustration by British artist showing a quirky animal playing guitar with mental health and humor themes.

    gemmacorrell Report

    #25

    Hand-drawn comic cans illustrating new seltzer flavors, reflecting a British artist's mental health struggles through witty art.

    gemmacorrell Report

