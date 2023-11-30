Depression is far from being a subject of humor as it can significantly impact relationships and the personal well-being of many people.

Interestingly, some people coping with mood swings often find solace in humor. In line with this, creating art has been recognized as an effective method to combat depression and anxiety. Gemma Correll, an artist who battles these conditions, has channeled her experiences into creating comics that are both humorous and insightful. Her work, ranging from the guilt of feeling bad to the pitfalls of overthinking, combines a straightforward style with sharp wit, offering both laughter and a moment of reflection on our own emotions.