Most of us have been in the job market at some point in our lives, and chances are, we’ve all encountered some disastrous situations while looking for work. Whether it’s a chaotic hiring process or a shady interview, these stressful moments pretty much sum up how chaotic job hunting can get. In honor of this truly daunting experience, we’ve tracked down 40 of the funniest recruitment disasters ever shared on the internet. Some are completely absurd, others are downright infuriating, but they all have one thing in common: they’re all too familiar.

#2 Actual Response I Got From A Job I Applied To. At Least They Are Honest? I Guess

#3 Literally The Most Useless Notification In The History Of The Internet

#4 Lately

#5 Solid Advice From The Man Himself

#6 LOL

#7 Recruiting Heaven

#8 Insane Reply To Earlier Post

#9 Found This On Linkedin, Thought It Probably Belongs Here...lol

#10 The Texts I Got After Accepting Another Role

#11 It's A Privilege Really

#13 Employers Want To Pay As Little As Possible

From the lasting effects of the pandemic to economic instability, it probably isn’t much of a surprise that the job market has only gotten tougher over the years. With dwindling job opportunities, intense hiring practices, and a large number of candidates vying for the same positions, it’s no wonder that the recruitment process feels like a nightmare.

#14 I Beg Your Finest Pardon

#15 I’m So Sick Of It

#16 You Need To Have Experience Before You Start Working

#17 Is This Not Hazing?

#18 We Truly Are In Hell

#19 Real

#20 I Work For A Staffing Agency

#21 I Am So Sick Of These Ridiculous Screening Questions

#22 Delusional Ceos

#23 This Is An Administrative Assistant To CEO Position…

#24 Recruiter Ghosted Me Today So I Look Them Up

#25 I Quit A Terrible Job And My Manager Sent This Out To The Entire Office (More Context In Post, If Needed!)

#26 Then vs. Now

As it turns out, it isn’t just external factors that have made recruitment a pain. Believe it or not, the hiring process is now much longer and way more complicated than it was a decade ago. What used to take an average of 22 days now takes a whopping 60 to 90 days, even with major technological advancements in the early screening phase.

#27 I've About Reached My Limit

#28 You Have To Laugh So You Don't Cry

#29 Short Staffed

#30 The Usual

#31 I’m Done

#32 Company Wanted Me To Bring Starbucks To The Interview

#33 Counterpoint: If It's Taking 6 Months For An Upper Manager To Fill A Position, The Company Should Be Looking To Fill 2 Positions

#34 Gold

#35 A New Capitalist Nightmare Just Dropped

#36 Told Her I Can’t Interview In Person This Week

#37 If You Are The Daughter Of The CEO, You Get To Be Vp Right Out Of College

#38 Apologies To The Models In The Stock Images

#39 Employers Are Out Of Their Minds…

Gone are the days when interviews used to be simple 15-30 minute conversations with just one hiring manager sitting across from you. Now, interviews span multiple stages, involve hordes of people, and take longer than ever before, resulting in immense stress and anxiety for both candidates and recruiters.