40 Recruitment Nightmares That Are Painfully Relatable Yet Somehow Still Hilarious
Most of us have been in the job market at some point in our lives, and chances are, we’ve all encountered some disastrous situations while looking for work. Whether it’s a chaotic hiring process or a shady interview, these stressful moments pretty much sum up how chaotic job hunting can get. In honor of this truly daunting experience, we’ve tracked down 40 of the funniest recruitment disasters ever shared on the internet. Some are completely absurd, others are downright infuriating, but they all have one thing in common: they’re all too familiar.
This post may include affiliate links.
😅😅😅
Actual Response I Got From A Job I Applied To. At Least They Are Honest? I Guess
Literally The Most Useless Notification In The History Of The Internet
Lately
Sums up my experience in the Australian Public Service where they had to advertise and interview others even though they already knew who they wanted
Solid Advice From The Man Himself
LOL
Recruiting Heaven
Insane Reply To Earlier Post
Found This On Linkedin, Thought It Probably Belongs Here...lol
The Texts I Got After Accepting Another Role
It's A Privilege Really
Um…no?!?
Employers Want To Pay As Little As Possible
From the lasting effects of the pandemic to economic instability, it probably isn’t much of a surprise that the job market has only gotten tougher over the years. With dwindling job opportunities, intense hiring practices, and a large number of candidates vying for the same positions, it’s no wonder that the recruitment process feels like a nightmare.
I Beg Your Finest Pardon
I’m So Sick Of It
You Need To Have Experience Before You Start Working
Is This Not Hazing?
We Truly Are In Hell
But according to our illustrious "leader" the economy is A+++++
Real
I Work For A Staffing Agency
I Am So Sick Of These Ridiculous Screening Questions
Delusional Ceos
This Is An Administrative Assistant To CEO Position…
Recruiter Ghosted Me Today So I Look Them Up
I Quit A Terrible Job And My Manager Sent This Out To The Entire Office (More Context In Post, If Needed!)
Then vs. Now
As it turns out, it isn’t just external factors that have made recruitment a pain. Believe it or not, the hiring process is now much longer and way more complicated than it was a decade ago. What used to take an average of 22 days now takes a whopping 60 to 90 days, even with major technological advancements in the early screening phase.
I've About Reached My Limit
You Have To Laugh So You Don't Cry
Short Staffed
The Usual
I’m Done
Company Wanted Me To Bring Starbucks To The Interview
Counterpoint: If It's Taking 6 Months For An Upper Manager To Fill A Position, The Company Should Be Looking To Fill 2 Positions
Gold
A New Capitalist Nightmare Just Dropped
Told Her I Can’t Interview In Person This Week
If You Are The Daughter Of The CEO, You Get To Be Vp Right Out Of College
The rest of the post: "Locally, we have a hospital called MercyHealth. The CEO Javon Bea makes like 16+ million a year, one of the most well played CEOs in America. He makes more than Mayo Clinic's CEO. If you google him, you'll see he recently closed down a hospital he promised he wouldn't. And the hospital was located in the poorest neighborhood of Rockford IL. Above is nepotism at the best. His daughter graduates college in 2009 and lands a VP job right off the bat. She makes almost 1/2 million."
Apologies To The Models In The Stock Images
Employers Are Out Of Their Minds…
Gone are the days when interviews used to be simple 15-30 minute conversations with just one hiring manager sitting across from you. Now, interviews span multiple stages, involve hordes of people, and take longer than ever before, resulting in immense stress and anxiety for both candidates and recruiters.