ADVERTISEMENT

Most of us have been in the job market at some point in our lives, and chances are, we’ve all encountered some disastrous situations while looking for work. Whether it’s a chaotic hiring process or a shady interview, these stressful moments pretty much sum up how chaotic job hunting can get. In honor of this truly daunting experience, we’ve tracked down 40 of the funniest recruitment disasters ever shared on the internet. Some are completely absurd, others are downright infuriating, but they all have one thing in common: they’re all too familiar.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

😅😅😅

Two men in a job interview discussing qualifications, illustrating relatable recruitment nightmares with humorous contradictions.

fl_writes Report

4points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Actual Response I Got From A Job I Applied To. At Least They Are Honest? I Guess

    Recruiter message questioning candidate’s ability to afford living in an expensive area in a relatable recruitment nightmare scenario.

    Guba_the_skunk Report

    3points
    POST
    #3

    Literally The Most Useless Notification In The History Of The Internet

    Animated character holding a LinkedIn notification about search appearances, humorously highlighting recruitment nightmares.

    ____okay Report

    3points
    POST
    #4

    Lately

    Two men in a recruitment interview with one saying the internal candidate will get the job, illustrating recruitment nightmares.

    thesarcasticmortal Report

    3points
    POST
    tucker_cahooter avatar
    Tucker Cahooter
    Tucker Cahooter
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sums up my experience in the Australian Public Service where they had to advertise and interview others even though they already knew who they wanted

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Solid Advice From The Man Himself

    Screenshot of a recruitment tip highlighting how internal candidates and external advantages reveal recruitment nightmares.

    EliasAinzworth Report

    3points
    POST
    #6

    LOL

    Funny recruitment nightmare joke about a job interview involving selling a laptop and unexpected outcomes.

    lilgreekchick69 Report

    2points
    POST
    #7

    Recruiting Heaven

    Text message about job offer mix-up and negotiation, illustrating common recruitment nightmares with humorous outcomes.

    lightestspiral Report

    2points
    POST
    #8

    Insane Reply To Earlier Post

    Social media post showing 108 job applications with a humorous comment on recruitment nightmares in the job market.

    PrincessSashax Report

    2points
    POST
    rdennis avatar
    R Dennis
    R Dennis
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Fffuuuuuuck that! I have never filled out more than 12 applications in my entire work history. A recruiter lined me up five interviews and told me that I might get one offer... I received five. If this is what it takes now, I wouldn't even bother trying.

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Found This On Linkedin, Thought It Probably Belongs Here...lol

    Text conversation showing a recruitment nightmare with vague answers about salary and employee skills, highlighting recruitment challenges.

    skullnuggets Report

    2points
    POST
    #10

    The Texts I Got After Accepting Another Role

    Text message exchange showing a recruitment nightmare with a recruiter urging reconsideration of a job offer.

    Joshs2d Report

    2points
    POST
    rdennis avatar
    R Dennis
    R Dennis
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    After that whole "Bud" bs, I would not only burn that bridge, I would salt the earth...

    0
    0points
    reply
    #11

    It's A Privilege Really

    Two men shaking hands in an office with text about recruitment nightmares and applying to multiple jobs.

    abenemoj Report

    2points
    POST
    #12

    Um…no?!?

    Screenshot of a social media post humorously describing recruitment nightmares about fast-paced, high-volume, challenging job descriptions.

    Exertino Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Employers Want To Pay As Little As Possible

    Tweet about recruitment nightmares highlighting the dilemma of choosing between salary expectations and fair work compensation.

    CRK_76 Report

    2points
    POST

    From the lasting effects of the pandemic to economic instability, it probably isn’t much of a surprise that the job market has only gotten tougher over the years. With dwindling job opportunities, intense hiring practices, and a large number of candidates vying for the same positions, it’s no wonder that the recruitment process feels like a nightmare.
    #14

    I Beg Your Finest Pardon

    Job listing showing a recruitment nightmare where salary depends on personal fundraising and donor team efforts.

    f2d4ads Report

    2points
    POST
    #15

    I’m So Sick Of It

    Email message from a candidate highlighting a common recruitment nightmare of slow response and lost job opportunity.

    RareDealer9853 Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    You Need To Have Experience Before You Start Working

    Group of young children in construction gear standing in line, illustrating relatable recruitment nightmares for job seekers.

    CRK_76 Report

    2points
    POST
    #17

    Is This Not Hazing?

    Anime character crying and crouching under desk next to a robot with text about wanting a job, highlighting recruitment nightmares.

    Lvl100Magikarp Report

    2points
    POST
    #18

    We Truly Are In Hell

    Tweet from Polymarket highlighting a recruitment nightmare with more unemployed people than job openings in the US.

    sardonically_argued Report

    2points
    POST
    peekk3rri13 avatar
    Peeka_Mimi
    Peeka_Mimi
    Community Member
    Premium     6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But according to our illustrious "leader" the economy is A+++++

    0
    0points
    reply
    #19

    Real

    Cartoon fish showing frustrations about flipping burgers over years, highlighting relatable recruitment nightmares and job market changes.

    heichiri69 Report

    1point
    POST
    #20

    I Work For A Staffing Agency

    Email screenshot showing a rejection message referencing pronouns and company values, illustrating recruitment nightmares.

    ssSerendipityss Report

    1point
    POST
    vanewimsey avatar
    Sparky
    Sparky
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How is this a recruiting nightmare?

    0
    0points
    reply
    #21

    I Am So Sick Of These Ridiculous Screening Questions

    Screenshot of a humorous job application showing relatable recruitment nightmares in candidate’s answers to employer questions.

    pinch-and-roll Report

    1point
    POST
    vanewimsey avatar
    Sparky
    Sparky
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And then he/she erased these and sent the usual sycophantic responses.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #22

    Delusional Ceos

    CEO questioning if job applicants should pay a fee to reduce underqualified submissions in recruitment nightmares conversation.

    Jlexus5 Report

    1point
    POST
    #23

    This Is An Administrative Assistant To CEO Position…

    Job listing with key recruitment requirements including physical fitness, highlighting common recruitment nightmares.

    UnmarketableTomato69 Report

    1point
    POST
    #24

    Recruiter Ghosted Me Today So I Look Them Up

    Screenshot of a LinkedIn comment thread discussing recruitment nightmares involving candidate ghosting during the hiring process.

    Fuschnickens99 Report

    1point
    POST
    #25

    I Quit A Terrible Job And My Manager Sent This Out To The Entire Office (More Context In Post, If Needed!)

    Email screenshot showing an awkward recruitment follow-up about an employee leaving immediately without notice.

    friends-waffles-work Report

    1point
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #26

    Then vs. Now

    Meme illustrating recruitment nightmares with contrasting ease of boomers getting a job versus challenges faced by modern applicants.

    reddit.com Report

    1point
    POST

    As it turns out, it isn’t just external factors that have made recruitment a pain. Believe it or not, the hiring process is now much longer and way more complicated than it was a decade ago. What used to take an average of 22 days now takes a whopping 60 to 90 days, even with major technological advancements in the early screening phase.
    #27

    I've About Reached My Limit

    Abstract reasoning sample question on a CarMax recruitment test featuring shape pattern matching options.

    Intelligent_Time633 Report

    1point
    POST
    vanewimsey avatar
    Sparky
    Sparky
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The answer is c. What's the big deal?

    2
    2points
    reply
    #28

    You Have To Laugh So You Don't Cry

    Dog in a tie using laptop with explosions in the background illustrating recruitment nightmares during a recession.

    UncutHam Report

    1point
    POST
    #29

    Short Staffed

    Sign at counter reads short staffed asking for patience with remaining staff, illustrating relatable recruitment nightmares.

    Nosduj_VT Report

    1point
    POST
    #30

    The Usual

    Two waiters back-to-back holding trays with a Gmail alert and partial text, illustrating recruitment nightmares humor humorously.

    Trooper_Alvin Report

    1point
    POST
    #31

    I’m Done

    Screenshot of a humorous recruitment form showing an absurd response about KPIs in a relatable recruitment nightmare.

    MishimasLantern Report

    1point
    POST
    #32

    Company Wanted Me To Bring Starbucks To The Interview

    Text message exchange showing a job candidate canceling an interview in a humorous recruitment nightmare scenario.

    el_lobo_cimarron Report

    0points
    POST
    #33

    Counterpoint: If It's Taking 6 Months For An Upper Manager To Fill A Position, The Company Should Be Looking To Fill 2 Positions

    Tweet by matt wallaert about team management and hiring, highlighting a common recruitment nightmare in leadership decisions.

    Background_Touchdown Report

    0points
    POST
    #34

    Gold

    Humorous LinkedIn post describing a recruitment nightmare of missing an interview to feed a dog that turns out to be the interviewer.

    divided_by_nought Report

    0points
    POST
    #35

    A New Capitalist Nightmare Just Dropped

    The Atlantic article titled The Job Market Is Hell about recruitment nightmares and AI in hiring processes.

    big_hole_energy Report

    0points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #36

    Told Her I Can’t Interview In Person This Week

    Chat messages showing recruitment nightmares with miscommunication about online versus in-person interviews.

    Plankton12345678 Report

    0points
    POST
    #37

    If You Are The Daughter Of The CEO, You Get To Be Vp Right Out Of College

    Screenshot of a professional LinkedIn profile showing experience in support service operations, construction, and architectural internship.

    reddit.com Report

    0points
    POST
    marybethlang_slp avatar
    MoBeLa
    MoBeLa
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The rest of the post: "Locally, we have a hospital called MercyHealth. The CEO Javon Bea makes like 16+ million a year, one of the most well played CEOs in America. He makes more than Mayo Clinic's CEO. If you google him, you'll see he recently closed down a hospital he promised he wouldn't. And the hospital was located in the poorest neighborhood of Rockford IL. Above is nepotism at the best. His daughter graduates college in 2009 and lands a VP job right off the bat. She makes almost 1/2 million."

    1
    1point
    reply
    #38

    Apologies To The Models In The Stock Images

    Collage of professional job interview scenes illustrating recruitment nightmares that are painfully relatable yet funny.

    reddit.com Report

    0points
    POST
    #39

    Employers Are Out Of Their Minds…

    Text urging job applicants to research the company carefully before applying, highlighting common recruitment nightmares.

    NarwhalDue6109 Report

    0points
    POST
    vanewimsey avatar
    Sparky
    Sparky
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't see a problem here. Watch the video, drop the code, NBD.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments

    Gone are the days when interviews used to be simple 15-30 minute conversations with just one hiring manager sitting across from you. Now, interviews span multiple stages, involve hordes of people, and take longer than ever before, resulting in immense stress and anxiety for both candidates and recruiters.

    #40

    I Would Watch That

    Tweet about a reality show where baby boomers try applying to jobs for the first time in 30 years, reflecting recruitment nightmares.

    reddit.com Report

    -2points
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!