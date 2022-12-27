Tattoo art existed in the world even before our era. It wasn't called art back then, but rather a way of signing the body with symbols determining the wearer's heritage. It was first associated with tribal people, yet in the 1970s, this form of self-symbolizing became a mainstream art form.

﻿Tattoo coloring methods continue to improve in the tattoo realm, enabling the creation of new skillful trends to emerge. Several tattoo artists, one of them being Jooa, combine a lot of research on colorimetry, contrast, and transition to turn your skin into realistic gold.

