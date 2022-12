Tattoo art existed in the world even before our era. It wasn't called art back then, but rather a way of signing the body with symbols determining the wearer's heritage. It was first associated with tribal people, yet in the 1970s, this form of self-symbolizing became a mainstream art form.

Tattoo coloring methods continue to improve in the tattoo realm, enabling the creation of new skillful trends to emerge. Several tattoo artists, one of them being Jooa, combine a lot of research on colorimetry, contrast, and transition to turn your skin into realistic gold.

