This Artist Combines His Skill With Golden Ink To Create Hyper-Realistic Golden Tattoos (65 Pics)
Tattoo art existed in the world even before our era. It wasn't called art back then, but rather a way of signing the body with symbols determining the wearer's heritage. It was first associated with tribal people, yet in the 1970s, this form of self-symbolizing became a mainstream art form.
Tattoo coloring methods continue to improve in the tattoo realm, enabling the creation of new skillful trends to emerge. Several tattoo artists, one of them being Jooa, combine a lot of research on colorimetry, contrast, and transition to turn your skin into realistic gold.
More info: Instagram
This post may include affiliate links.
These are quite nicely done. I wonder how well they age?
IF ID EVER BE IN MANHATTEN, I AM COMING YOUR WAY!!!
These are quite nicely done. I wonder how well they age?
IF ID EVER BE IN MANHATTEN, I AM COMING YOUR WAY!!!