Bored Panda reached out to the artist again to find out more about him and his creative process. We were curious to learn about SNELSE's way of coming up with funny ideas for his comics. "I just treat it like a job, really," the illustrator shared. "And you have to. I sit at a desk, writing and drawing all day long coming up with as many ideas as possible. Or if I’m out and about I keep an eye out for ideas.

The idea generation aspect is a difficult thing to explain. I’ve been doing it for so long that it’s just muscle memory. My brain can kind of sift through what I see and hear and instinctively know whether something has the potential for a joke. Sometimes the joke comes fully formed, for example, I read ‘nasty bug’ somewhere and that wrote itself. Sometimes it’s half-baked and I have to work on it, like with the Frankenstein in the coffee shop - the initial basic idea was a barista calling out a name in a coffee shop and causing confusion. I explored what that confusion could be and along the way, Frankenstein popped into my head. Voilà! Job done. But that all just comes with years and years of experience - you have to train your brain to do that and it takes a long time."