Lastly, we were curious how the artist stays up to date with current trends and developments in the comic industry, and how he sees the industry evolving in the future. We found out that: “I try not to worry about trends and all that stuff - you’ll drive yourself crazy if you do. Trends move so quickly nowadays, it’s impossible to keep up. But I do follow a lot of cartoonists, illustrators and industry so you can see what’s going on out there and what people are doing, but that’s about it. I just carry on doing what I’m doing and hope people continue to enjoy it.

In terms of the future, I think one of the biggest hurdles for artists is the ever-changing algorithms which can make it really difficult to get your stuff seen - even by your own followers. I only reach up to 30% of my own followers. But you have to try not worrying about that. I spent a long time being ignored and overlooked so I know how that feels. It’s important you enjoy what you’re doing and not focus on things that are out of your control. At the end of the day, if nothing comes from it, at least you had fun in the process.“