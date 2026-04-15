Husband’s Awkward Mistake Reveals His Lurid Affair With ‘Work Wife’

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A woman has opened up about how she discovered her husband’s lurid affair through his accidental mistake.

Speaking on the Everybody Has a Secretpodcast, hosted by Ruby Hall, Annabelle Lee, and Charlotte White, the woman shared that what began as suspicion over his texting with a coworker soon escalated into something much more serious.

Highlights A woman discovered her husband was having an affair with his "work wife" Emma.

After months of suspicion and strange phone behavior, Trent confessed to a "full-blown affair" during a heated car argument.

The couple is currently in therapy and attempting to save their marriage for the sake of their newborn.

She said the situation started during her pregnancy and continued after their baby was born, drawing split reactions as her story went viral.

“Seriously, beware of the office crush,” one user commented.

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A woman’s suspicion regarding her husband’s affair began after he grew unusually attached to his phone

Image credits: ehaspodcast

The woman explained that she first became doubtful when her husband, Trent, was constantly on his phone.

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When she asked him about it, he admitted he had been talking to his coworker Emma, insisting it was only work-related.

“I teasingly suggested that he had a crush on her… but I explained I thought it was normal to have crushes while in long-term relationships,” she said, adding that she asked him to limit communication.

Image credits: Drazen Zigic/freepik (not an actual photo)

While Trent agreed at the time and reassured her there was nothing to worry about, things began to feel off when he went on a work trip.

She emphasized how he suddenly started sending intimate photos and messages without context.

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“We did sext here and there… but he was only away for one night. So I couldn’t help but think—is he taking these for Emma?” she said.

When confronted, Trent denied it but admitted they still had “friendly banter”, which only deepened her doubts.

Trent reassured his wife that there was nothing going on between him and his coworker

Image credits: ehaspodcast

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At the time, the couple was preparing to welcome their first child, which made the situation even more emotionally intense.

“My hormones were all over the place… but I knew deep down he really needed to cut off contact with Emma,” she shared.

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She further noted that she had multiple conversations with him about her concerns, especially after noticing he kept his phone on “do not disturb” and frequently changed notification settings.

“It felt like he was hiding something from me,” she said.

Image credits: ehaspodcast

Trent claimed he was trying to avoid stressing her out by hiding Emma’s messages, but the explanation didn’t sit right with her.

Eventually, during a confrontation while they were driving, the truth came out.

“It all came out—they were having a full-blown affair. It was limited to kissing and talking… they’d meet up and have a silly little make-out session,” she said.

“I was furious and incredibly sad.”

While they were traveling, she admitted that she was so angry that she threw his phone out of the car window.

After the whole ordeal, the couple is not working toward resolving their marriage through couples therapy

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Image credits: syda_productions/freepik (not an actual photo)

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Following the revelation, Trent moved out temporarily while the woman stayed home with their newborn, supported by her sister.

Since then, the couple has been trying to work through the situation.

“Trent and I are in therapy… we have a newborn together, so we do really want to make this work,” she explained.

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However, Trent still works with Emma, which remains a major issue.

Image credits: ehaspodcast

“They blocked each other on everything, and once a week, Trent gives up his phone so I can go through his messages,” she said, adding that Emma is also aware that she knows about the affair.

Despite these efforts, she admitted the situation still “drives [her] insane,” and she questioned whether it was reasonable to ask him to leave his job entirely.

Viewers online shared their opinions on their marriage and the affair

Image credits: freepik (not an actual photo)

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The story, which has been viewed over 250,000 times online, sparked strong reactions from viewers.

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“Yikes. There’s no trust anymore… asking him to leave his job will only create resentment,” one user wrote.

“There is going to be an Emma at the next job… poor lady,” another added.

Others pointed out the inconsistency in his behavior. “They’re just kissing, but he’s sending nudes…You already have the facts you need,” one comment read.

Some urged her to leave entirely. “She needs to divorce him and move on… her husband is trash,” another wrote.

Others shared personal experiences. “Been there… he will not change. He is protecting her feelings, not yours,” one user commented.

At the same time, a few suggested that if the couple wants to make it work, the decision to cut ties with Emma should come from Trent himself.

“I think if they seriously want to fix this, he should be the one realizing that still working with her is a bad idea,” one person wrote.

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“There is no way this was just kissing,” wrote one user

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