Someone asked “What's the weirdest thing a guest has done at your house?” and people shared their most bizarre encounters. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to comment your own thoughts and experiences below.

Hosting can be fun, but it also means opening your home, your private, most intimate space, to sometimes pretty random people . As anyone who has had a larger house party can attest to, you quickly learn that different people have very different ideas on what constitutes privacy, hygiene, personal space and really any social norms.

#1 Had a house party in high school that quickly got out of control. Tons of people showed up, including a whole bunch that I didn’t even know. I was kind of freaking out because there were so many people and the house was getting trashed. Next thing I know, one of the guys that I didn’t know grabbed a garbage bag and started cleaning up the whole house. Gathering trash, bottles, cans, etc. He probably filled 4 or 5 trash bags full. It was so unexpected and cool of him to do. So it was weird but in a really good way.

#2 Ate my dog's treats. From a tin labelled 'dog treats' with a bone on it.

#3 Co-worker was picking me up for a work thing and arrived earlier than expected. He immediately walked past me, looked around, walked into my kitchen, opened the fridge and said, "Nice. Fancy water," grabbed a perrier, cracked it open, then proceeded to peruse my bookshelves and criticize my books.



Literally all happened within the first 3 minutes. We were not friendly or friends - we were working together on this one project.

#4 Took all the labels off my canned goods. Meals were kinda like a lottery after that. Could be peas or could be peaches. Lol.

#5 I had someone dog sit for me and they completed a 1000 piece puzzle I was working on.

#6 Invited a local social group to my house for a barbecue. 41 people showed up, I met 25 or so new people (in person) that night. Two of the folks I met that night put a life sized darth vader wall sticker in my bathroom. I had no idea who until one of them fessed up the next day.



When someone said “love the Vader in your bathroom” and I didn’t have one I did a full mental inventory of my bathroom. Was expecting a funko pop or action figure of some kind, was not expecting to be eye level with Lord Vader. We bonded instantly, haha.

#7 My grandmother decided she didn't like any of the art we had up, so she pulled it all off the walls and threw it out. Fortunately, I was able to salvage all of it, and hid it away until she left.

#8 I had an appointment with a contractor who was coming over to my house to provide an estimate. He showed up late, took a huge smelly s**t in my downstairs bathroom, and then declined to take the job because he was “transitioning his business to other areas.” So essentially, this guy just used my bathroom to take a s**t and then leave.

#9 A special foreign guest with limited English at my parents’ for a formal dinner. They asked him if he would like to wash up before dinner. He looked puzzled, and soon we heard the shower running.

#10 He added his name to the "frequently called numbers" list on the refrigerator.



I'd never met him before that night. I've never seen him since. I also have no idea who he came with, no one there seemed to know him.



So, Todd, if your plan that night was to make a whole bunch of people wonder.....mission accomplished.

#11 Had a friend who wanted to leave an event early but could not because her bf was djing and they only had one car with them. So she came to chill at mine while she waited for him to finish up his set and came pick her up because I lived nearby.



When her SO arrived to pick her up after his set, i welcomed him in. He seemed happy and appeared normal. I went to put on the kettle on figuring we would have a chat and they would be off home. In the minute it took me to get tea going he opened every door and cupboard in my apartment, looked under and into everything, pulled out my bedsheets, pulled things out of cupboards and came back holding one of my swords rambling about how it was his now.



I did not realise how high he was, and the amount of ground he traversed in that brief moment was insane. Like the flash. I think he was looking for evidence of an affair or other people in my apartment. The transformation from friendly and amiable to completely cracked was so rapid.



His gf and i gently got the sword back off him, They went home together and broke up two weeks later.

#12 Had a buddy spend the night at the house while we were writing music. The next morning he comes into the living room brushing his teeth in front of me and all my four roomates plus some gf’s.



He says “Hey I hope you don’t mind if I found this toothbrush under your bathroom sink and didn’t have mine so Im using it.”



I was horrified. It was the toothbrush we used to clean the gunk out of the mortar between bathroom tiles around the toilette and shower.



I told him to get it out of his mouth but then he demanded to know why in front of everyone so I had to tell him right there. Everyone who didn’t already know which toothbrush that was bursted out in shock or laughter.



He ended up getting really mad at me saying “who just has a toothbrush lying around they use for something like that!” But that was just it, it was lying around. It wasn’t in a package or a toothbrush holder. It was a naked, busted up toothbrush lying on its side in my dingy bathroom sink cupboard.



He left real angry and embarrassed. I was low key grossed out he would use a mangled mystery toothbrush in the first place. Who does that?

#13 My buddy once brought his FWB over and she was clearly rolling hard on ecstasy. She got teary-eyed when offered a glass of water and then spoke at great lengths about how much she loved the trees in my front yard using some words but mostly just sounds.

#14 During the party a guest went to use the bathroom. Somehow he managed to throw whole unused toilet papier roll into the toilet... and flushed. Idk how / why that happened and what was he thinking is going to happen but he came ashamed that he did that and we needed to manually get the toilet paper roll from the toilet which was stuck down there. Not fun. Also he proposed to dry the roll on the radiator so it is not wasted. HELL NO.

#15 Ordered food while I was cooking.

#16 Someone s**t in my bathtub when I had a party in college.

#17 The little neighbor boy took a bite out of a stick of butter that was on the counter.

#18 Family member came over for a visit. Needed to use the restroom. Used the guest restroom for quite some time. Came out and chatted for a brief minute, before he had to leave.



I later go into the bathroom, the stench assaults my nose instantly. The toilet is plugged and full of murky dark brown water. I’m talking muddy swamp water. But the cherry on top, was the toilet lid and seat were not on the toilet. They were sitting on the side of the toilet, between it and the bathtub.



So they took an unholy dump. Left the remnants and stench of a muddy steamer. Broke the toilet seat and cover. Placed it on the side of the toilet and didn’t say a word. Even after having a brief conversation before leaving.



Took me like 10 minutes to plunge it clear. Then I had to buy new mounting bolts for the seat and lid. He stripped the original ones somehow. Must have been one hell of a time in there. Wild.

#19 Was friends with this kid down the street when I was 13, who was also 13. Dude asked to use the restroom and said he didn’t want to use my restroom because he said “it was probably nasty”. He used my parent’s restroom. The next day my mom says she’s missing a bra in her drawer. With no proof I just told him that I know what he did. Dude panics and says he’s sorry and said he stole my mom’s bra. Felt too weird to tell my mom and didn’t really want to discuss this with either parents, so I just told him to throw it away. Stopped being friends with him and he would just shamefully ignore me for all 4 years in high school.

#20 Sat outside on my porch so she could use my wifi. Which wouldn’t have been that weird if I had been out but I was home and she didn’t even knock?

#21 Brother in Law changed a baby’s diaper on the dining table at Thanksgiving during dinner. I offered a bedroom, a sofa, and a soft blanket to lay on the floor. Did not take the hint—said he was fine and didn’t want to miss the conversation.



He is no longer my brother in law, and no one is upset about it.

#22 Cut themselves a peice of bday cake before we sang happy bday.

#23 I hosted a gaming night, and we had Chinese food delivered. One of the guys meticulously picked out all of the vegetables from his rice and meat and discarded them in a napkin... under my chaise lounge... where I found it several days later.

#24 Straight up spit a mouthful of unpopped popcorn kernels machine-gun style all over my living room.

#25 Walked out into the living room at around 2 AM, and there was my friend’s girlfriend.



She was sitting on the carpet right in front of the TV with her foot in her mouth..biting her toe nails.

#26 Had a friend show up unexpectedly. I was busy so I pointed him to the TV, a couch and my scotch cabinet. Came out to him enjoying a 4oz pour. He was on his second glass and had all but finished a bottle of Pappy Van Winkle. I almost cried. The bottle was a gift and expensive, something I could never afford to buy myself.

#27 My neighbor at a house party my family was having. She walked in, made a bee line to the snack table, grabbed a tray of crackers, cheeses and salami, and sat down on the couch to eat it like it was her personal plate of food. It took me a couple of minutes of disbelief before I finally I told her that the food was for everyone. She just said "Well, they can come get it here." I was trying to be friendly but slowly started to lose my cool because she was making me debate her on this. I finally put my foot down and told her to just put the tray back. She put it back and went home.

#28 My mother had made herself a sandwich and left it on the table to let some relatives in the house, as soon as they came in and sat down, one of them went up and finished eating my mother's half eaten sandwich.



This was years ago, my mother never liked her because of other reasons, but the sandwich thing was so bizarre.

#29 I found my old roommate in my bed reading my diary!

#30 I was making a homemade pineapple ham glaze for Thanksgiving dinner. It had been simmering forever and was ALMOST perfect. My (now ex) mother-in-law arrived at my house, walked directly to the stove, said “This s**t looks burnt.” walked into the bathroom, dumped it into the toilet, and flushed. I couldn’t have been more shocked if Bigfoot himself walked into my house at that moment.

#31 Peed in my kitchen sink which was full of dirty dishes. .

#32 Not my story some I worked with.



Guy was having a party for a football game a guest kept double dipping his chips and dipping so deep his fingers were in the dip. He was asked several times to stop and refused the guy literally had to be asked to leave because everyone was so grossed out by his etiquette.

#33 Just moved into an older 70s remodeled home. Had a house warming party. Bathroom wallpaper was cartoon raccoons. I girlfriends (wife now) family members drew d***s, tits, lube ,used condoms and other comedic bubbles with sharpie on the wallpaper.

#34 Back in the day, I used to have my friends over at my place to study for school. I'd buy some snacks that I knew my friends would like because we'd study for 6-8 hours at a time. My one friend liked coke zero so I bought him a bottle to go with the bottle he brought. One of the other guys had a cup of his coke zero which irritated him so when it was time to leave, he took his bottle... And the bottle I bought.



One of the other guys liked that Chicago style popcorn mix so I bought a big Costco sized bag of that. He proceeded to pick out all the caramel corn and licked all his fingers each time before digging into the communal bowl.

#35 When we were kids, I caught my cousin sleepwalking. Walked from the living room to the kitchen. Looked like he was peeing in the garbage can, then walked back to the living room, lied back down on the sofa and went back to sleep. I checked to see the mess under the sink, but there was no mess, he didn't actually pee, just went through the motions. Everything about it was so weird.

#36 Got up off the couch in a drunken stupor and peed into a classical guitar that was propped up in the corner.

#37 This person decided to make "chocolate milk" by pouring about 3/4 of a bottle of chocolate-flavored coffee creamer (liquid coffeemate) into a glass and topping it up with a few ounces of milk.



Then had the nerve to tell me I needed to stock up on the stuff....

#38 Left a half eaten sub in my restroom. Straight up unwrapped and on the floor.

#39 Had sex with my girlfriend.

#40 Overdosed on IV ketamine in the bathroom during thanksgiving dinner.

#41 This didn't happen to me, but my brother.



He had a party, and bought a 24 of beer. One of his friends also brought a 24 of the same type of beer.



There wasn't enough room in the fridge for both cases, so my brother and his guest just drank beers from the one 24 in the fridge.



At the end of the night, the guest took his full 24 home with him after drinking a bunch of my brothers beers.



It isn't exactly weird, but just an extreme douche-bag thing to do. That guy was a real a*****e.

#42 A roommate drunkenly brought over a paranoid schizophrenic that had an episode, thinking we were all going to k*ll him. He grabbed me, knife to my throat and had me walk him to the door. I got him out of the house, locked the door and he got into a car, drove it into a tree then ran off on foot.

#43 I was the weird guest. I locked myself in the only bathroom and had a mental breakdown for like an hour. I ran a bath to justify why I was in there so long. Finally let my friend in and told them to tell everyone I was never in there and crawled out the tiny window.

#44 Put a peanut butter covered knife IN THE JELLY JAR AND LEFT IT!!! F****n animals.

#45 Had a house party in high school and my friend threw up in the fire place and didn't tell anyone.

#46 Had some acquaintances over for drinks one evening and one guy went upstairs. I thought he was just going to use my bathroom for more privacy… nope! He was taking a shower! Came back down 15 minutes later with wet hair like nothing happened :/.

#47 Had a person bring a Marble Rye bread to a dinner get together only to take it back with them when we forgot to put it out after the dinner coarse.

#48 Not my house exactly, but at a group home I work at. We had a client’s parents come pick them up for dinner and the father asked to use the bathroom. I showed him the way, and he was in there for about 10 minutes, casually came out and left.





Later I went in to use the restroom myself and it looked like I walked into a crime scene. There was blood all over the toilet, floor, walls, sink, mirror, even a couple specks on the ceiling. It looks like whatever was bleeding sprayed out and just painted everything in splotches of blood. And the fact that he obviously made no attempt to clean it and just left it that way was crazy.

#49 Had a former room mate come back to hang out and play Halo 2 on a week night. For some reason like 8 people all showed up that random Thursday or whatever. By 930 we were all pretty lit and decided we needed more beer and chicken nuggies before the Wendy's and the beer store within walking distance closed. Dude was pretty hammered so we just left him playing Halo by himself.



We all got back 45 minutes later to find he had drank half a handle of cheap whiskey, s**t all over the living room, stripped his s****y clothes off and abandoned them all over the downstairs, tracked s**t up the stairs and was passed out in the tub in his old bathroom in a whole tub full of his own s**t water. The guy who owned the house has to physically pick s**t boy up and carry him to the porch, and I called his brother and told him to come get him before we called the cops.



Dude ended up having to replace several thousand dollars worth of carpet and furniture.

#50 Going through my garbage and then lectured me on it. Like who the f**k goes through your garbage? For example I had two pieces of bread in there. Somehow I hadn't finished off the bag and those two pieces got shoved at the back of the fridge okay so when I finally found them they were disgusting so I threw them away. Dude is literally like bitching at me saying how I'm throwing away perfectly good food. Like it has mold on it. Again... Who the f**k goes through somebody's trash can?

#51 A childhood friend of my sister and I contacted me out of the blue and said she would be in the area and would love to see me. Wife and I took her out to a $200/person meal at a three star Michelin restaurant. She spent the night in our guest bedroom and left the next day. Went to clean the guest room and realized that she had drawn a picture of her face and with a sharpie on the white lampshade next to her bed.

#52 Had some friends stay with us that were passing through. First morning, instead of using the guest bathroom which was literally right next to the guest room, the husband walks into and through our bedroom at like 6:30 am and with us still in bed to the shower so he can use our bathroom.



She comes shortly after and then used my wife’s perfume and talked about how much she liked it.



Yeah they’re not invited back.

#53 Go through my pantry and open all the chip bags and oreo/cookie containers. They then closed the pantry with all containers still open.

#54 Had a few friends over to hang out, one decided to stay the entire weekend without being offered. He used three rolls of toilet paper in two days.

