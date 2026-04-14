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The idea of shared public spaces is lovely, but only until a tiny minority of entitled people comes along and ruins it for the rest of us.

Whether they’re letting their pets run amok or blasting music in the middle of the night, it would be difficult to find someone who hasn’t had “neighbors from hell.”

One person shared their story of petty revenge after enduring a driveway being blocked for years.

We reached out to the netizens in the story and will update the article when they get back to us.

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Some folks seem to be incapable of being considerate, even about public spaces

Image credits: Mike Von (Not the actual photo)

So it’s often up to the rest of us to send them the message

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Image credits: Blue Bird (Not the actual photo)

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Image credits: WoobieWonka

Blocking a driveway isn’t just causing an inconvenience; it’s a safety hazard

While it might sound harsh to go as far as getting someone evicted, blocking a driveway, particularly from two directions, isn’t just some regular annoyance. In the US, it’s illegal, even on your own property, as it limits access for emergency services. While we don’t know the exact layout of this person’s area, it’s not hard to imagine a case where an ambulance or, even worse, a fire truck cannot reach a needed area just because these individuals wanted to save a few minutes of parking.

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Unfortunately, just because it’s illegal doesn’t mean that the authorities will necessarily do something about it. If the police office has truly nothing to do, they might respond, but nearly every other call will take priority. This is particularly aggravating in cases like this story, where the driveway blockers seem well aware that nothing will be done to them.

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The fact of the matter is that, as unsatisfying as it might sound, this netizen’s strategy was correct. One has to be persistent, particularly with the authorities, to ensure that there is a record, even if they don’t actually respond to requests. Most police departments have a non-emergency line one can repeatedly call without feeling guilty about taking up 911 operators’ time.

At some point, with enough evidence and complaints, the government will do something. After all, dealing with driveway blockers might not be a priority, but it is a clear and blatant violation of the law.

Image credits: Claudio Schwarz (Not the actual photo)

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Persistence is key to getting the government to do something

In general, it is surprising that this story took so long to be resolved, as most regional governments in the US explicitly recommend that people report driveway blockers as trespassers. While it’s good that this netizen got back at these people, it’s also an indictment of their local government that it did not take any action.

Even worse, it would appear that bad actors in this area know this will be the case, so when confronted, they simply ask, “What are you going to do about it?” Often, this is the sort of thing someone says moments before disaster, but it would seem that in this case, this tenant truly believes it, as it took literal months of persistent action for anything to be done.

But everything worked out in the end. This is perhaps the main draw of a story like this: we’ve all, at some point, suffered due to an entitled individual. The only sad part is that it took these people an entire year to get what was coming to them. Overall, this netizen not only helped themselves but also helped prevent a sizable traffic hazard in the area.

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Some readers had more questions

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Many enjoyed the tale of an entitled person getting what was coming to them

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