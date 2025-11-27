ADVERTISEMENT

wholesome-siblings

#1

Five Years Ago My Brother Donated His Bone Marrow To Cure My Leukemia. We Traveled Together This Summer! Thanks To His Gift We Can Grow Up Together

Two brothers showing gratitude; one visiting the other in hospital, the other levitating playfully outdoors with scenic mountain views.

love this so much!!!

    #2

    I Came Out As Trans To My Family, And My 9-Year-Old Old Sister Sent Me This

    Text conversation showing siblings exchanging messages and sharing a heartfelt drawing, highlighting sibling gratitude.

    #3

    My Sister Is Blind. This Year I’m Making Her Christmas Wrap Tactile With Puffy Paint!

    Wrapping paper with cheerful snowmen wearing red scarves and hats, creating a grateful sibling holiday vibe.

    She’s always a little sad that she can’t see the lights or gift wrap so this I’m making it tactile for her as a surprise! I’m also going to use a velvety bow so that is tactile too.

    #4

    I’m The Sister

    Handwritten note expressing love and gratitude for a sibling, showcasing heartfelt appreciation in a family context.

    everyone needs a sibling like this

    #5

    I’m Trans (FTM) And My Family Isn’t Very Supportive Of Really Anything I Do, Especially Transitioning, Except My Brother. Today, He Asked Me To Be His Best Man In His Wedding

    Black flask with initials MM in a box next to a card showing sibling gratitude and a best man proposal message.

    #6

    An Artist In The Making

    Side-by-side sibling drawings of a glowing stag under a crescent moon, showcasing gratitude and creativity in art.

    #7

    Honouring A Brother

    Sibling gratitude shown in childhood hug and graduation celebration with Masters dissertation on genetic heart condition.

    #8

    My Roommate Facetimes His Little Sister Every Week To Help Her With Algebra

    Person video calling their sibling at a desk with study materials, showing a moment of sibling gratitude and connection.

    #9

    This Brother, Robert Irwin, Who Will Happily Walk His Sister, Bindi Irwin, Down The Aisle

    Close-up of a hand with an engagement ring wearing a lace wedding dress sleeve, celebrating sibling gratitude moments.

    #10

    My Sister Made This Beautiful Cake For Me And I Wanted To Share It With You Guys

    Rainbow layered birthday cake decorated with colorful candy and KitKat bars, celebrating a special sibling moment.

    Wow, now that is talent! Wonder what flavor the cake is

    #11

    My Sister Gave Me A Small But Thoughtful Gift

    Spiderman figure made from red and blue braided rope, showcasing creativity and sibling gratitude craft.

    My sister is deaf and recently attended a fundraiser for deaf and hard-of-hearing people. And with the last of her pennies (as she knows I absolutely love Spider-Man), she decided to get me this little keychain. Definitely made my day.

    #12

    I Voluntarily Went To A Psych Hospital Program For 2 Weeks. I Told Myself That If I Gave It My All, I Would Reward Myself With This Necklace

    Delicate silver necklace with a horizontal bar pendant featuring a small embedded gem on a fine chain.

    Today, the necklace arrived, but I hadn’t ordered it... My little sister did.

    #13

    A Mario Themed Mural That My Sister Has Painted Freehand. She Has All The Artitistic Talent In The Family

    Super Mario Bros themed mural on wall with pixelated characters and objects, evoking gratitude and sibling joy.

    #14

    My Little Sister’s Financial Aid No Longer Covers Her Tuition And She Was Going To Have To Sit Out Of School Next Semester

    Young woman opening a surprise gift box from her sibling, showing joy and gratitude in a heartfelt moment.

    I wasn’t going to let that happen. That balance is being PAID IN FULL, baby girl. No more worries. You will finish your program strong! I got you forever!

    I am NOT crying!

    #15

    I Asked My 5-Year-Old To Keep An Eye On His Sister While I Got His Dinner Ready. I Peek Out Of The Kitchen And Find Him Like This

    Child dressed as Spider-Man sitting on a playpen edge while younger sibling stands inside smiling, showing sibling gratitude.

    #16

    A Big Brother Helping His Father To Give Skin-To-Skin Contact To His Premature Twin Siblings

    Father holding newborn twins while older child lies next to him, showing grateful sibling bond in hospital setting.

    this is the sweetest

    #17

    My Twin Brother Took His Life Last Year, But He Left Scheduled Emails To Check On Me

    Email screenshot expressing love and support from a sibling, showing deep gratitude and care in a heartfelt message.

    I’m crying over a lame guy, left pregnant and moved from Sweden lol I’m naming my daughter after him, and this email is just what I needed today.

    #18

    My Siblings Make Life Worth Living

    Text message exchange showing sibling support and gratitude during a difficult mental and physical health moment.

    #19

    My Sister Made A Cool Octopus Hat For My Birthday, Sickest Hat I've Ever Seen

    Young man wearing a colorful crocheted octopus hat, smiling in a cozy living room, showing sibling gratitude vibes.

    #20

    Successfully Donated A Kidney To My Sister Who's Been Fighting Lupus

    Smiling man visiting his sibling in a hospital bed, showing gratefulness and sibling support during a hospital stay.

    #21

    My Brother Is A Low Functioning Downsie. He Used To Love To Hold Babies, But It's Rare Someone Lets Him Now

    Young man and baby sibling sharing affectionate moments on a couch, showing gratitude and close sibling bond.

    My wife and I let him hold our baby today, and here is his look when we gave her to him, and then the way he held her without movement for 5 minutes. I almost cried.

    #22

    Got To Take My Baby Sister To Her First Daddy-Daughter Dance The Other Night

    Two siblings dressed up for a dance event, sharing a joyful moment highlighting sibling gratitude and bonding.

    Sorry you don't have a dad, but I'll always be there for you.

    #23

    Here's What My Brother Got Me For Christmas

    Guess Who game featuring characters from The Office arranged on an orange board, capturing sibling gratitude moments.

    #24

    What A Good Little Brother

    Young boy in a marine outfit happily stepping in for his brother to take her to senior prom, sibling gratitude moment.

    #25

    Matching Tattoos With My Siblings. No Matter The Circumstances We Have Each Other For Life

    Four sibling arms with matching tattoos reading no matter where, when, who, and what, symbolizing strong sibling gratitude and bond.

    #26

    I Came Out To My Sister

    Text message conversation showing a sibling sharing pronouns and s****l orientation with a supportive response.

    #27

    I’m Not Crying You’re Crying. Our Almost 5-Year-Old Son Asked To Give His Week Old Baby Brother A Bottle This Morning. I’m Just A Little Emotional Right Now

    Young boy feeding a baby with a bottle while sitting on a couch, showing sibling gratitude and care.

    #28

    My Oldest (11-Year-Old) Bought A Spider-Man Man Suit So Spider-Man Can Watch Spidey And Friends With His Little Sister And Little Brother

    Sibling gratitude captured as a child dressed as Spiderman holds baby brother on a couch next to their sister.

    #29

    My Sister Is Visiting From Out Of State. I Told Her I'd Make Her Anything She Wants For Lunch. Not Wanting To Be A Bother, She Said "Just A Peanut Butter And Jelly Is Fine"

    Two slices of bread with peanut butter, mixed nut butter, chocolate spread, and three types of fruit jam on a white countertop.

    I made her the best Peanut butter and jelly sandwich I could contrive.

    #30

    My Little Brother Is Away At College. I Ask Him Periodically To Guess What Then Say I Love Him. I Think He’s Figured It Out

    Text message conversation showing sibling gratitude with a gif expressing love and missing each other.

    #31

    She Bought It In A Small Figurines Shop In Paris. It Was A Unique Piece

    Small brown deer figurine shown from front and back, a grateful sibling gift on a white fabric background

    #32

    They Look So Perfect

    Tray of homemade strawberry pastries with cream, showcasing sibling gratitude through a thoughtful baked treat.

    #33

    My Brother And Sister Are So Extra

    Sibling capturing photos of woman in sparkling dress at home, showcasing gratitude and special moments between siblings.

    #34

    Today, My Daughter Graduated From Pre-K. After The Ceremony My Son Walked Up To Her And Gave Her A Hug. “I’m Just So Proud Of You,” He Said

    Two young siblings hugging tightly, showing deep emotion and gratitude during a graduation celebration moment.

    Then, of course, my daughter started crying. As we wiped away our tears, my husband asked her, “Pumpkin, why are you crying?” She responded, “I’m just so happy.” We are so blessed.

    #35

    This Is Beautiful

    Three photos of siblings showing gratitude and close bond, celebrating strong relationships in heartfelt moments together.

    #36

    My Little Brother Has Autism. He Turned 17 Today. I Came Home From Work To This Note

    Handwritten note from a grateful little brother asking to tuck in his sibling and give hugs, showing sibling gratitude and love.

    #37

    Very Sweet

    Teen boy wearing chef hat and apron stands in kitchen with heart-shaped meal, showcasing sibling gratitude and homemade dinner.

    #38

    My Brother (21, Autistic & Blind) Texted Me For The First Time Recently. He Also Said I Love You For The First Time Ever

    Text message conversation showing siblings exchanging loving and supportive messages, highlighting sibling gratitude and connection.

    After all these years, I couldn’t understand why he would not say I love you back. Now I realize he just needed a different medium to say it back. It’s been a few days, and I’m still sobbing.

    #39

    Brothers Recreate A Photo 3 Decades Apart

    Three siblings posing in front of a historic building wearing striped shirts and shorts in a grateful sibling photo.

    #40

    My Birthday Gift From My Little Brother

    Miniature handmade Nintendo Switch and controllers made from clay and paper, showing sibling gratitude with creative details.

    It was my 19th birthday last week, and my little brother told me that he wasn’t able to buy me anything. Instead, he made me these because I was so excited about the Switch 2 reveal earlier this month.

    #41

    I Was Adopted 22 Years Ago. This Is The First Picture With My Older Sister

    Two young siblings smiling and laughing together while standing in a white crib against a blue background

    #42

    Sister Visits Brother A Lot, They Can't Use The Stairs So She Sits In Her Car And He Sits On The Balcony And They Chat

    Elderly siblings sharing a quiet moment outside their home, highlighting gratitude and sibling bond.

    #43

    My Brother Was Put Up For Adoption At Birth. 22 Years Later, Living Together, Making Up For Lost Years

    Two brothers smiling and posing closely together inside a colorful room showing sibling gratitude and bond.

    #44

    Just Cleaned My Depressed 13-Year-Old Sister's Room

    Messy bedroom transformed to clean and cozy, showing sibling gratitude and care in a shared living space.

    #45

    Little One Arrived Today. He Was Not Planned. I Didn’t Know What To Expect. But When He Was Born, I Couldn’t Stop Crying

    Young boy holding and kissing newborn sibling wrapped in a blanket, showing gratitude and sibling love in a hospital setting.

    He reminded me again that love at first sight is still alive. He’s pictured here with his older brother, 30 mins after he was born.

    #46

    My Daughter's First Time On Real Skates. Her Brother Right There To Help

    Three siblings roller skating together in a rink, enjoying a grateful and joyful moment of family bonding.

    #47

    It's My Little Sister's Birthday, So I Carved A Wooden Rabbit For Her. Although It's Pretty Ugly, I Really Did My Best. Wishing My Cutest Little Sister A Very Happy Birthday

    Hand-carved wooden rabbit figure held in a gloved hand, showcasing sibling gratitude through a thoughtful handmade gift.

    #48

    Pressure Tattoos Never Looked So Fresh

    Close-up of arms with pen drawings by a sibling, showing grateful and playful sibling moments made my day.

    #49

    My Wife And I Went Out To Dinner And Left Our Oldest Daughter To Look After Our Youngest

    Young girl resting on a bed with a sleeping baby sibling lying on her legs, showing sibling gratitude and care.

    We got home late and found them like this.

    #50

    My Parents Told My Little Sister She Couldn't Dye Her Hair Unless She Found Someone To Do It With Her... So Guess Who Has Purple Hair Now

    Two siblings smiling and enjoying time together by a car, showcasing grateful sibling moments and bonding.

    #51

    A Sweet Card From My Little Brother On My 18th Birthday

    Handmade sibling birthday card with a drawing and a heartfelt handwritten message showing sibling gratitude.

    #52

    The Moment My Grandmother Reunited With Her Brother After 50 Years Apart. (1999)

    Elderly siblings sharing a joyful moment with a warm embrace on a couch, showing gratitude and love.

    After WWII in 1949, the country of Indonesia (a Dutch colony at the time) gained its independence from the Netherlands.

    My family is of mixed European and Asian descent and were Dutch citizens. The Indonesian government required all Dutch citizens to renounce their citizenship and become Indonesian citizens if they wanted to stay. Many chose to leave to their “mother” country, the Netherlands, or to Australia, or the United States.

    My grandmother’s only surviving immediate family, one younger brother, and her mother, left for Australia. At the time, Australia’s strict immigration laws only allowed for white or white-passing people to enter. My grandmother’s family was fair-skinned and had lighter hair. My grandmother did not.

    My grandmother stayed in Indonesia, got married, left for the Netherlands in 1960 when Dutch citizens could no longer postpone renouncing their citizenship, had 10 kids, and lived a quiet and humble life.

    My grandparents didn’t travel much, what with the ten kids and all, and her brother never had the means to visit either.

    For my grandparents' 50th wedding anniversary, the ten kids chipped in and bought her brother and his wife tickets to surprise my grandmother.

    This photo is the moment after he walked into the house and sat down next to her.

    #53

    My Sister Is About To Have A Baby And My Brother Showed Up To The Hospital In A Suit Because "First Impressions Matter"

    Young man in a gray suit and glasses sitting on a couch, showing a calm moment between grateful siblings.

    #54

    My Youngest Daughter (23) Was Helping Her Brother Fix The Transmission On His Car Today

    Person wearing colorful socks and plaid pants lies under a silver car in a cluttered garage, showing sibling gratitude.

    #55

    My Lil Brother Made A YouTube play Button On My Birthday To Celebrate My 40k Milestone! He's Only 12 Years Old

    Homemade YouTube play button replica celebrating 40,000 subscribers, showing sibling gratitude and creativity.

    #56

    Giving His Brother A Hug To Comfort Him. He Was Nervous On The First Day Of Kindergarten

    Two young siblings hugging tightly in a school hallway, showing gratitude and support for each other.

    #57

    I Finaly Managed To Save Enough Money To Get My Little Brother A Birthday He Won't Forget

    Inflatable dragon obstacle course on a grassy lawn with houses and trees in the background at dusk.

    #58

    I Made This Cake For My Brother

    Sculpted cake of an Infinity Gauntlet with colorful stones, showcasing sibling gratitude and creative celebration.

    #59

    My Sister's Dog Passed Away Last Month, So We Got Her A New Pup. Meet Peanut

    Sleeping puppy cuddled closely, capturing a grateful sibling moment full of warmth and comfort.

    #60

    My Sister Made This For Me

    Two rolled crepes on a black plate with kiwi, peach slices, and banana hearts, perfect for a grateful sibling breakfast.

    #61

    My Sister Made Snowdogs

    Two snow sculptures of a dog and cat sitting side by side, showing sibling gratitude with playful details.

    #62

    I Only Get To See My Little Sister Once Every 4 Months When I Come Back For 2 Weeks From A Semester Of School. She Always Gets So Excited When I Come Home

    Smiling siblings taking a close-up selfie indoors, showcasing grateful and happy moments between brother and sister.

    #63

    Hadn't Seen My Brother In A Year And A Half, So When He Finally Had Leave, We Decided To Go Do Something Fun Together. Signed Up For One Of Those Obstacle Race 5ks

    Two siblings smiling with viking hats on grass, next to a group running a fire jump in a race, showcasing sibling gratitude.

    #64

    Caught My Son Performing Some Jedi Ritual On His Baby Sister

    Young boy in red pajamas holding glowing toy sword, standing beside baby sibling wrapped in blanket indoors at night.

    #65

    My Sister Got Me The Sims 4 Headphones I’ve Been Looking For For Half A Decade. Best Gift Ever

    Person holding The Sims 4 gaming headset package outdoors, showcasing the design and branding of the gaming accessory.

    #66

    My Little Brother’s Reaction To My New Hair

    Screenshot of a heartfelt sibling text exchange expressing love and gratitude for each other's hair and support.

    #67

    Cutest Cake I’ve Ever Seen

    Birthday cake with a quirky cartoon face and colorful insects, celebrating a sibling’s special day with gratitude.

    #68

    This Is Too Cute

    Handwritten note in a lunch bag showing sibling gratitude with a message apologizing for school and offering support.

    #69

    My Mom (59) And Her Little Brother (49) Having A Great Day At The Beach After Not Seeing Each Other For 15 Years

    Two siblings sitting together on a beach towel by the ocean, showing gratitude and closeness at the seaside.

    #70

    Letter My 11-Year-Old Brother Sent To My Sister, Who Went Back To Toronto For School After Being Home For The Holidays

    Handwritten letter pinned on a board expressing gratitude and support from a sibling to encourage success.

    #71

    So I Got Fired From My Job Today And Afterwards Went To The Birthday Of A Friend. When I Came Home, I Found This Present From My Big Sister Waiting For Me

    Gift basket with snacks and drinks, showing sibling gratitude with a handwritten note inside the basket.

    #72

    The Siblings Got Matching Tats, Of Three Powerpuff Girls

    Three siblings with matching Powerpuff Girls tattoos on their legs showing sibling gratitude and bond.

    #73

    My Daughter's Reaction When Holding Her New Baby Sister. Much Heavier Than The Dolls She Practiced On

    Young girl holding a newborn baby sibling with a surprised expression, capturing a heartfelt sibling moment.

    #74

    This Picture Of My Siblings Fighting Over A Broom Looks Like A Renaissance Painting

    Three siblings play and laugh together on a trampoline in a sunny backyard, enjoying sibling gratitude and bonding.

    #75

    My Sister And My Nephew. Feels Good To Be An Uncle

    Woman holding baby in front of aquarium with a shark, showing a grateful sibling moment.

    #76

    I’ve Been Depressed Lately And Just Recently Started Seeing A Therapist. My 6-Year-Old Sister And 3-Year-Old Brother Made Me This

    Handwritten note beside colorful magnetic building blocks, showing sibling gratitude and appreciation.

    Although they do annoy me, they never hesitate to make me smile.

    #77

    Found A Card That My Brother Made Me For My Birthday A Few Years Ago

    Hand-drawn birthday card featuring SpongeBob and Patrick with a humorous sibling gratitude message.

    I normally throw cards away after a couple of days, but this one is a keeper.

    #78

    Heres A Picture Of Me In A Buzz Lightyear Costume With My Brother Attending A Costume Party

    Two young siblings dressed as Buzz Lightyear and Woody, standing outdoors with greenery in the background.

    #79

    My Sister Likes To Paint On Her Free Time. This Was Her House Warming Present To Me

    Abstract blue and green wall art with floral patterns hanging in a room, creating a calm and creative sibling gratitude vibe.

    #80

    Sharing His Ice Cream With His Brother

    Two young siblings sharing an ice cream cone while sitting closely together on a couch indoors.

    #81

    Gift From My Little Sister

    Yellow star keychain with a note saying you’re one superstar brother, showing sibling appreciation and gratitude.

    Some of my siblings are into clay, and on my birthday, one of my brothers gave me that Switch 2 in the background.

    A couple of days ago, my sister made me this because we like to play Mario Party sometimes, and they all know my favorite princess is Rosalin, so she knew I would have liked the star. Just felt like sharing.

    I’m very grateful for my family

