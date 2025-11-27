#1 Five Years Ago My Brother Donated His Bone Marrow To Cure My Leukemia. We Traveled Together This Summer! Thanks To His Gift We Can Grow Up Together

#2 I Came Out As Trans To My Family, And My 9-Year-Old Old Sister Sent Me This

#3 My Sister Is Blind. This Year I’m Making Her Christmas Wrap Tactile With Puffy Paint! She’s always a little sad that she can’t see the lights or gift wrap so this I’m making it tactile for her as a surprise! I’m also going to use a velvety bow so that is tactile too.

#4 I’m The Sister

#5 I’m Trans (FTM) And My Family Isn’t Very Supportive Of Really Anything I Do, Especially Transitioning, Except My Brother. Today, He Asked Me To Be His Best Man In His Wedding

#6 An Artist In The Making

#7 Honouring A Brother

#8 My Roommate Facetimes His Little Sister Every Week To Help Her With Algebra

#9 This Brother, Robert Irwin, Who Will Happily Walk His Sister, Bindi Irwin, Down The Aisle

#10 My Sister Made This Beautiful Cake For Me And I Wanted To Share It With You Guys

#11 My Sister Gave Me A Small But Thoughtful Gift My sister is deaf and recently attended a fundraiser for deaf and hard-of-hearing people. And with the last of her pennies (as she knows I absolutely love Spider-Man), she decided to get me this little keychain. Definitely made my day.



#12 I Voluntarily Went To A Psych Hospital Program For 2 Weeks. I Told Myself That If I Gave It My All, I Would Reward Myself With This Necklace Today, the necklace arrived, but I hadn’t ordered it... My little sister did.



#13 A Mario Themed Mural That My Sister Has Painted Freehand. She Has All The Artitistic Talent In The Family

#14 My Little Sister’s Financial Aid No Longer Covers Her Tuition And She Was Going To Have To Sit Out Of School Next Semester I wasn’t going to let that happen. That balance is being PAID IN FULL, baby girl. No more worries. You will finish your program strong! I got you forever!



#15 I Asked My 5-Year-Old To Keep An Eye On His Sister While I Got His Dinner Ready. I Peek Out Of The Kitchen And Find Him Like This

#16 A Big Brother Helping His Father To Give Skin-To-Skin Contact To His Premature Twin Siblings

#17 My Twin Brother Took His Life Last Year, But He Left Scheduled Emails To Check On Me I’m crying over a lame guy, left pregnant and moved from Sweden lol I’m naming my daughter after him, and this email is just what I needed today.



#18 My Siblings Make Life Worth Living

#19 My Sister Made A Cool Octopus Hat For My Birthday, Sickest Hat I've Ever Seen

#20 Successfully Donated A Kidney To My Sister Who's Been Fighting Lupus

#21 My Brother Is A Low Functioning Downsie. He Used To Love To Hold Babies, But It's Rare Someone Lets Him Now My wife and I let him hold our baby today, and here is his look when we gave her to him, and then the way he held her without movement for 5 minutes. I almost cried.



#22 Got To Take My Baby Sister To Her First Daddy-Daughter Dance The Other Night Sorry you don't have a dad, but I'll always be there for you.



#23 Here's What My Brother Got Me For Christmas

#24 What A Good Little Brother

#25 Matching Tattoos With My Siblings. No Matter The Circumstances We Have Each Other For Life

#26 I Came Out To My Sister

#27 I’m Not Crying You’re Crying. Our Almost 5-Year-Old Son Asked To Give His Week Old Baby Brother A Bottle This Morning. I’m Just A Little Emotional Right Now

#28 My Oldest (11-Year-Old) Bought A Spider-Man Man Suit So Spider-Man Can Watch Spidey And Friends With His Little Sister And Little Brother

#29 My Sister Is Visiting From Out Of State. I Told Her I'd Make Her Anything She Wants For Lunch. Not Wanting To Be A Bother, She Said "Just A Peanut Butter And Jelly Is Fine" I made her the best Peanut butter and jelly sandwich I could contrive.



#30 My Little Brother Is Away At College. I Ask Him Periodically To Guess What Then Say I Love Him. I Think He’s Figured It Out

#31 She Bought It In A Small Figurines Shop In Paris. It Was A Unique Piece

#32 They Look So Perfect

#33 My Brother And Sister Are So Extra

#34 Today, My Daughter Graduated From Pre-K. After The Ceremony My Son Walked Up To Her And Gave Her A Hug. “I’m Just So Proud Of You,” He Said Then, of course, my daughter started crying. As we wiped away our tears, my husband asked her, “Pumpkin, why are you crying?” She responded, “I’m just so happy.” We are so blessed.



#35 This Is Beautiful

#36 My Little Brother Has Autism. He Turned 17 Today. I Came Home From Work To This Note

#37 Very Sweet

#38 My Brother (21, Autistic & Blind) Texted Me For The First Time Recently. He Also Said I Love You For The First Time Ever After all these years, I couldn’t understand why he would not say I love you back. Now I realize he just needed a different medium to say it back. It’s been a few days, and I’m still sobbing.



#39 Brothers Recreate A Photo 3 Decades Apart

#40 My Birthday Gift From My Little Brother It was my 19th birthday last week, and my little brother told me that he wasn’t able to buy me anything. Instead, he made me these because I was so excited about the Switch 2 reveal earlier this month.



#41 I Was Adopted 22 Years Ago. This Is The First Picture With My Older Sister

#42 Sister Visits Brother A Lot, They Can't Use The Stairs So She Sits In Her Car And He Sits On The Balcony And They Chat

#43 My Brother Was Put Up For Adoption At Birth. 22 Years Later, Living Together, Making Up For Lost Years

#44 Just Cleaned My Depressed 13-Year-Old Sister's Room

#45 Little One Arrived Today. He Was Not Planned. I Didn’t Know What To Expect. But When He Was Born, I Couldn’t Stop Crying He reminded me again that love at first sight is still alive. He’s pictured here with his older brother, 30 mins after he was born.



#46 My Daughter's First Time On Real Skates. Her Brother Right There To Help

#47 It's My Little Sister's Birthday, So I Carved A Wooden Rabbit For Her. Although It's Pretty Ugly, I Really Did My Best. Wishing My Cutest Little Sister A Very Happy Birthday

#48 Pressure Tattoos Never Looked So Fresh

#49 My Wife And I Went Out To Dinner And Left Our Oldest Daughter To Look After Our Youngest We got home late and found them like this.



#50 My Parents Told My Little Sister She Couldn't Dye Her Hair Unless She Found Someone To Do It With Her... So Guess Who Has Purple Hair Now

#51 A Sweet Card From My Little Brother On My 18th Birthday

#52 The Moment My Grandmother Reunited With Her Brother After 50 Years Apart. (1999) After WWII in 1949, the country of Indonesia (a Dutch colony at the time) gained its independence from the Netherlands.



My family is of mixed European and Asian descent and were Dutch citizens. The Indonesian government required all Dutch citizens to renounce their citizenship and become Indonesian citizens if they wanted to stay. Many chose to leave to their “mother” country, the Netherlands, or to Australia, or the United States.



My grandmother’s only surviving immediate family, one younger brother, and her mother, left for Australia. At the time, Australia’s strict immigration laws only allowed for white or white-passing people to enter. My grandmother’s family was fair-skinned and had lighter hair. My grandmother did not.



My grandmother stayed in Indonesia, got married, left for the Netherlands in 1960 when Dutch citizens could no longer postpone renouncing their citizenship, had 10 kids, and lived a quiet and humble life.



My grandparents didn’t travel much, what with the ten kids and all, and her brother never had the means to visit either.



For my grandparents' 50th wedding anniversary, the ten kids chipped in and bought her brother and his wife tickets to surprise my grandmother.



This photo is the moment after he walked into the house and sat down next to her.



#53 My Sister Is About To Have A Baby And My Brother Showed Up To The Hospital In A Suit Because "First Impressions Matter"

#54 My Youngest Daughter (23) Was Helping Her Brother Fix The Transmission On His Car Today

#55 My Lil Brother Made A YouTube play Button On My Birthday To Celebrate My 40k Milestone! He's Only 12 Years Old

#56 Giving His Brother A Hug To Comfort Him. He Was Nervous On The First Day Of Kindergarten

#57 I Finaly Managed To Save Enough Money To Get My Little Brother A Birthday He Won't Forget

#58 I Made This Cake For My Brother

#59 My Sister's Dog Passed Away Last Month, So We Got Her A New Pup. Meet Peanut

#60 My Sister Made This For Me

#61 My Sister Made Snowdogs

#62 I Only Get To See My Little Sister Once Every 4 Months When I Come Back For 2 Weeks From A Semester Of School. She Always Gets So Excited When I Come Home

#63 Hadn't Seen My Brother In A Year And A Half, So When He Finally Had Leave, We Decided To Go Do Something Fun Together. Signed Up For One Of Those Obstacle Race 5ks

#64 Caught My Son Performing Some Jedi Ritual On His Baby Sister

#65 My Sister Got Me The Sims 4 Headphones I’ve Been Looking For For Half A Decade. Best Gift Ever

#66 My Little Brother’s Reaction To My New Hair

#67 Cutest Cake I’ve Ever Seen

#68 This Is Too Cute

#69 My Mom (59) And Her Little Brother (49) Having A Great Day At The Beach After Not Seeing Each Other For 15 Years

#70 Letter My 11-Year-Old Brother Sent To My Sister, Who Went Back To Toronto For School After Being Home For The Holidays

#71 So I Got Fired From My Job Today And Afterwards Went To The Birthday Of A Friend. When I Came Home, I Found This Present From My Big Sister Waiting For Me

#72 The Siblings Got Matching Tats, Of Three Powerpuff Girls

#73 My Daughter's Reaction When Holding Her New Baby Sister. Much Heavier Than The Dolls She Practiced On

#74 This Picture Of My Siblings Fighting Over A Broom Looks Like A Renaissance Painting

#75 My Sister And My Nephew. Feels Good To Be An Uncle

#76 I’ve Been Depressed Lately And Just Recently Started Seeing A Therapist. My 6-Year-Old Sister And 3-Year-Old Brother Made Me This Although they do annoy me, they never hesitate to make me smile.



#77 Found A Card That My Brother Made Me For My Birthday A Few Years Ago I normally throw cards away after a couple of days, but this one is a keeper.



#78 Heres A Picture Of Me In A Buzz Lightyear Costume With My Brother Attending A Costume Party

#79 My Sister Likes To Paint On Her Free Time. This Was Her House Warming Present To Me

#80 Sharing His Ice Cream With His Brother

#81 Gift From My Little Sister Some of my siblings are into clay, and on my birthday, one of my brothers gave me that Switch 2 in the background.



A couple of days ago, my sister made me this because we like to play Mario Party sometimes, and they all know my favorite princess is Rosalin, so she knew I would have liked the star. Just felt like sharing.



I’m very grateful for my family



