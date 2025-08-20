There are a lot of things that people might dislike about their jobs , but coworkers often fall at the top of many lists. And what do you do when you like your job but not your colleagues? Avoid them at all costs? Kill them with kindness? No! Vent about them online, of course!

#1 I am a surgeon



At this one hospital we had this scrub tech named Angela who I was sure had absence seizures. She would just routinely stare off into the distance in the middle of a case and you would have to ask for something several times while snapping your fingers. This would happen 3 or 4 times every hour.



She wasn’t, as it turns out, having seizures. She was just that vacant.



We did a quick surgery to just replace a battery device. It’s literally just make incision. Remove battery. Connect new battery. Make sure it’s working and then close up. We make incision and disconnect the battery. Then I hand it to Angela. I take a second to stop some bleeding. And then ask for the new battery. I connect it and we check and it’s not working. We are trying to troubleshoot and then I realize she just wiped off the old battery and handed it back to me. She apparently had done this to other surgeons.



The OR refused to get rid of her because she was super pleasant otherwise, never caused a fuss and was always there on time (just super incompetent). She was never blamed. We just called it a “system error”. And a new OR policy was put in place where the circulating nurse had to check that the old battery was handed off to her before we put the new one in. And the surgeons had to specifically ask for the “new battery that has not previously been in the patient”



She also could not count. Which is really bad for a scrub tech. Sutures often come in packs of 8, so most techs will just count their needles by counting pack of sutures. 8,16,24,32…etc. we could not get Angela to count by 8’s. It was literally 8, 15, 22.. “no Angela, 8, 16, 24, 32…). 8,16,32 🤦‍♂️



So another OR policy. Everyone had to count by ones.



But then even Angela would mess that up. She had some number dyslexia or something. Whenever she got to 34, she would inevitably then say 43. It became a routine in the OR that once she got into the 30s everyone in the room would stop what they were doing and make sure she was counting correctly.



She did win employee of the week once. She came in to work one day when she was not scheduled. We were particularly busy that day and it was helpful just to have an extra warm body. Turns out that she was supposed to go on vacation that day and just forgot.

#2 McDonald's.



One coworker didn't understand that refrigerator must be closed.



He had the quickest but the most unorganised style of work I have ever seen.



He also didn't want to understand that sauce must be on the bun - pretty often half of the sauce was on paper or table because he worked too quickly and too unorganised.

#3 I sat next to her for four months. She would lock herself out of her computer by repeatedly getting her password wrong several times a week, every week. Sometimes more than once a day.



She had been hired in as a temp PA six months before I met her but I have no idea what she'd been doing in all that time because she didn't seem to know how to do _anything_.



Every day she would ask me things like:

- How to open someone else's calendar

- Find the expenses system

- Print or scan things

- Search for flights on the travel system

- The names of the London airports

- The location of our London office

- How to cancel the flight she'd booked to the wrong airport

- The phone number for the travel desk

- How to book a meeting room in our office

- The four digit phone extension for our reception desk.



She would nod and smile constantly as you explained something but that seemed to be the only thing that her head was doing. After the first few days I started saying "Do you want to write this down?" And she would nod and smile and get a notepad and pen... but just keep nodding and smiling.



I started writing her post it notes.



She lost them.



I started saying "ok, I'm going to email you instructions so you can find them again if you need them" but she would somehow lose or delete them (or occasionally send me a blank reply to one of them from days earlier).



I printed her off a list of useful numbers to stick next to her monitor and phone but I had to give her a new copy every week or so because she somehow constantly lost it or got coffee or her lunch all over it. I emailed her a copy of the file, but who knows where that ended up.



She also ate EXTREMELY loudly, lots of lip smacking and showering of crumbs and debris, and she started eating her lunch around 11am and would somehow make it last for at least 2 hours. I am not exaggerating. Her keyboard was always crusted with dried, mushed up lunch and I had to type things into it horrifyingly often.



She was a very nice lady. Chatted happily about her granddaughter and her husband. But I have no idea at all how she made it to the age of about 55 because I'm pretty sure she was capable of getting badly lost in a moderately sized bouncy castle. I'm fairly sure I've met labradors who would have been a better PA.

#4 I did a brief stink in construction working for my Father-in-law. We hired a new guy, supposedly a qualified welder. I'm an IT guy with no experience in construction at all, I'm basically there to do easy fabrication stuff and fetch and carry for the competent guys. I'm supposed to be this guy's helper.



Day one: He's late for work. "Some guy kept tailgating me I thought he wanted to race. Then he turned his lights and sirens on, I almost got arrested for fleeing!".



Day two: We go to the site, he needs to cut some metal. They'd just laid down brand new flooring. I told him, hey we should probably not cut right here we're gonna damage that floor. He told me to shut up. He damaged the brand new flooring, he got into a huge verbal fight with my Father-in-law and was fired on the spot.



...about three years later he's rehired. My FIL invites him to the house for dinner, I said woah this guy looks familiar. I said, isn't that the guy you fired? FIL goes, well everyone deserves a second chance.



The following day he complains about this stupid fat cow he met. It's my sister-in-law. Fired again. He gets re-hired after profusely apologizing (FIL is a big believer in second chances) he ends up working for several months after that before tripping over his dog carrying a pan of boiling water and ending up in the hospital for several weeks. He called my FIL first asking what to do, FIL told him call 911 not me!



No idea what happened to him after that, I know he came back to work for a while. I should ask FIL how he's doing.

#5 I worked with a guy that was semi-competent at his job, but not so much at real life. He once called in on his day off around 4pm asking for help driving from Baltimore to NYC as he had tickets to take his wife to a broadway show that evening. We were a little confused why he needed help as the directions are simple, hop on 95 north and stay there till you see signs for NYC. This was in the days of Smartphones and GPS, so it was really hard to understand why he was having trouble. We asked where he was. He responded West Virginia.



West f*****g Virginia.



He had somehow managed to get his GPS to tell him that he needed to drive due west to get to NYC from Baltimore. We did some digging and figured out he had set his GPS to highways only and no tolls. His GPS was trying to take him on something like a 15 hour, 1,000+ mile trip to get from Baltimore to NYC without leaving a highway or paying tolls.



Here is the real kicker. The actual route from baltimore to NYC without paying tolls does not go through West Virginia. It goes north into the middle of PA, then cuts east to NYC. It's only about a 5 hour drive. The toll route is like 3.5-4 hours depending on traffic.



Needless to say they did not make their 6pm show.



He later got divorced because he found out his wife had been using their shared bank account to pay for hotel rooms where she'd let strangers run trains on her. Multiple times a week. Apparently this had been going on for years before he finally figured it all out. She'd spent literally tens of thousands of dollars doing this.

#6 She was new in the office. The desk printer was out of paper, just one left. She asked “where can i find more paper”. I said “you can use the ones in copy machine”



She took the last paper from printer and put it on the copier. Started making copies of it. Blank paper.



She told me “very smart idea” on her way back. And winked.

#7 Years ago, I worked at a soft-serve ice cream stand for a while, and we had a 16-year-old girl on what was her first job. She was weirdly sheltered and naive and had zero idea how to do ANYTHING. She was terrified of facing customers, scared of burning herself on the hot fudge dispenser, and couldn't tie up her apron. Among the other things she couldn't do, even after repeated training and patient demonstration: remember which machines were for chocolate, vanilla, or twist (they were labeled), remember which water taps at the sink were for hot and cold (they, too, were labeled), and make change at the register, by which I mean she didn't know which coins were worth how much. She also had no idea how to peel a banana. She was a dear, sweet soul who really wanted to do well and was excited about her first job, and we were kind and patient with her, but she just couldn't do it.

#8 Oh man, I have three of them but because they're a bit long, I will only bring up my favorite:



EUGENE



Eugene was possibly the dumbest human being I have ever met. He couldn't follow instructions. He couldn't remember directions. He could barely use a computer, and we were in an office job where everything was done via computer. I had to constantly help him with basic things like logging in because he found it so difficult to remember his username or password. Our usernames were our names, for example.



The boss for some reason wanted me to train Eugene on a particular process that involved changing some very basic data in our processing system. All the screens were identified by numbers, which you accessed by typing the number and hitting enter. Keep in mind we all used this system all day and everyone, Eugene included, went to lots of differently numbered screens constantly.



I told Eugene we needed to go to screen 77. He nodded and looked at his keyboard, and then spent several minutes looking for the 7 key. Once he found it he hit it triumphantly and then, THEN, he began anew, searching the whole keyboard again for the 7 key.



The one he literally just used.



Several minutes later, he found it and hit it again, triumphant in his victory while I tried not to let my face show that I was dying inside because now I got to watch him look for the enter key. I had to walk him through several more steps that involved finding other keys on the keyboard and when the process was done, he went on lunch and I had to report to my boss that Eugene was literally untrainable and related my attempt to him. He was not surprised and decided that maybe Eugene could stay doing whatever it was that he was doing.



Eugene was shocked when routine layoffs included him several months later and while we were all sad to no longer have his cheerful attitude around, our work got way more efficient when he was gone. I hope your next job was something better suited for you, Eugene!

#9 I used to work with this dude we'll call Frank. He was a friendly, earnest dude but completely clueless. Most of the time when you were speaking to him you just knew he had no idea what the conversation was about.



The one thing I remember most is occasionally working busy promotional giveways with him. Hundreds of people would show up to these things so it was very fast paced, you needed to constantly be unpacking boxes of whatever we were giving away. Frank was not fast at this so we put him on box cutting duty. This guy could not figure out how to break up a cardboard box. They were normal boxes, he had boxcutters, we demonstrated to him how to do it when it was obvious he wasn't getting it done and this guy acted like we were asking him to solve advanced math puzzles. He never figured it out and was quickly banned from box cutting duties.



To this day I can't break up a box without thinking of Frank.

#10 Worked in the bar once and got an order for two coffees with soy milk. As it happened, we didn't have any soy milk at the time so I personally went to the table and told the ladies that we don't have soy milk and I offered alternatives. They said they'd rather not have any then and I apologised and came back to the bar and told my manager we need to refund them for the coffees. 15 minutes later, the waiter handling that section came to me and was like hey they're waiting on their coffees. I explain what happened, and he just can't seem to process it, just goes "but they're waiting on their coffees man, they're in a rush". We go back and forth for a bit until my manager chimed in with a much louder tone going "HE SPOKE TO THEM PERSONALLY AND THEY SAID THEY DIDN'T WANT IT ANYMORE". Somehow he finally understood and left but man was I fuming at this point.

#11 Yes. I worked at a fast food place, so the concept wasn't that difficult. He was terrible at it, couldn't even clean the dining room properly. He was screamed at multiple times because he wouldn't sweep under the tables. Whenever someone told him what sauce they wanted with the chicken strip basket, he would hit the "no dip" button.



He would pester people about their religion, and when they gave him an answer that was anything except devout Christian he would try to debate.



He was given specific step by step instructions on how to make tea and skipped half the steps which led to boiling hot water spraying everywhere.



He told the customers that the owner was an a*****e (he had never met the owner)



He tried to flirt with a couple of the women there (one was a manager!) who were taken and not interested. One of the women was married to one of the guys in the kitchen and he one time went on a spiel to the husband about how he was so lucky to have her, she was so awesome, etc.



One day he said he was hungry but didn't have any money to buy any food. The cooks had just happened to make an extra chili cheese dog. He went on a spiel about how "Jesus looks out for his own"



One time he got food and said "Ok, I'm gonna go to the bathroom and eat this."

I said, "You know there's a prep table in the back we can eat on, right?"

He said, "What, am I not allowed to eat my food in the bathroom?"

I said, "Well, I'm not saying you can't, just that most people don't."



On his last day (he lasted 2 weeks btw) he had a college class or something he had to leave early for. He didn't tell any of the managers, just clocked out and left. One of the managers asked him to make some more tea, and he said "I'm already clocked out." She tried to ask him why he was already clocked out but he was already out the door.

#12 My immediate supervisor and her boss (our division’s director) loved our intern Tracy because she never questioned anything they said. Even though Tracy was a complete moron, they hired her on as a regular employee over the objections of everyone else who had ever worked with her.



After several other mishaps, we foolishly believed that Tracy would be fired after she “accidentally” deleted all of the data from a critical database we’d been ordered to share with her. Our bosses chalked it up to “an honest mistake,” and essentially blamed us for not training her better. Fortunately, my colleague had anticipated this scenario and had only given Tracy a dummy copy of the db rather than granting her access to our production db, so we didn’t actually lose anything.



Fast forward to an important offsite meeting with key external stakeholders. Our director was speaking and made multiple references to an essential briefing document that she’d asked Tracy to photocopy and circulate to the attendees by snail mail as required pre-reading for the meeting.



At some point, one of the stakeholders interrupted our director and asked if she had an extra copy of the document because the copy he’d received in the mail only included the odd-numbered pages. As our director was checking for a spare copy, a bunch of other attendees spoke up and reported the exact same problem.



It turns out that Tracy had treated the original two-sided document as a one-sided document when she was making copies for everyone. Our director was furious about being embarrassed in front of her peers and demanded an explanation from Tracy upon our return to the office. Tracy’s famous last words were “You didn’t tell me it was two sided.”.

#13 One of my coworkers must've grown up in a backwoods homestead because she didn't understand basic technology and I would be asked to help her trouble shoot. Here's a sample what she asked from me every other day:



"They deleted my email" (she forgot her password and didn't write it down)



"I can't download Google" (Chrome is already installed and the icon is on her desktop)



"Google Drive isn't opening" (she was clicking on a JPEG of the Google Drive logo in Google Images, not the actual link)



"I'm still waiting on this Zoom call" (she missed a virtual doctor's appointment because she thought Zoom was a phone call and that the doctor would call her cell, not a video call in which she had to enter herself into)



"My computer is broken" (she didn't charge it)



If you're reading this and thinking "oh that would make sense if she was in her 80's" no, she's in her 30's. Despite it being annoying helping her so often she always had a good attitude and was appreciative.

#14 I think every person I work with--myself included--has had at least one moment of complete stupidity.





Like the time I couldn't hear someone properly on the phone, so I closed my eyes. While driving.





Or the systems expert who suggested the equivalent of turning off the car's engine to make it quieter while driving.





Or the director who stalked a staff member because they thought they saw them fail to stop fully at a stop sign.





Or our top IT guy who rearranged a production directory on a Friday, thinking it would have no impact.





Or the visiting specialist who melted holes in critical equipment because he didn't understand his own safety system.





Or the senior staffer who quit rather than take sensitivity training for being a p***k.

#15 I used to work at a youth center that ran on a tiny budget. I was the only paid worker, and management otherwise relied on whatever volunteer labor they could find. They got an Americorps volunteer to run the “computer center” for the kids - a mismatched handful of ancient computers.



The first day I met her I knew we were in trouble. She was messing with the computers in the morning before the students showed up, and she asked me if I thought she should download the internet, or maybe web world was better. I almost didn’t even hear her because I was transfixed by the screenful of pop up ads for p***s enlargement pills and hot singles in her area on the computer she was using to check her aol email.



We were stuck with her for an entire year. This was a year of nonstop viruses on every single computer, none of which could be replaced as she ran them into the ground one by one.



Thankfully she was absent a lot. She refused to show up whenever it rained because she was concerned about getting into an accident during her commute. She lived across the hallway and her “commute” consisted of three steps across the carpeted hallway, indoors.

#16 I had a few.



One of them I somewhat affectionately referred to as "Fat Batman."



Fat Batman was a somewhat overweight man who would literally sneak up on you when you were just chatting with coworkers, and just as easily disappear when you looked away for a second.



Fat Batman always ate the exact same food everyday, in very large portions, and when it was his time for lunch he'd just get up and leave, not even saying a word to anyone. Same with when he was done eating, just get up and leave, even if we were at the table with him.



Fat Batman had the habit of going around and peeking over people's shoulders to read their computer monitors, even sometimes reading their personal messages.



But, most importantly, Fat Batman was unbelievably bad at his job. How bad? He interviewed for the company and got rejected, only managing to get in through a temp agency.



One time, a coworker reviewed his work and made some notes of things he needed to fix. Three days go by, she goes to check, and he simply... ignored everything she told him. She goes up to him, asks him about it, and he just blank stared her until she felt uncomfortable and left.



I once had to go in and make a change on something he had made (client request). Took me forever because he just did it the most incompetent way possible.



He would frequently hog work, but as soon as he was done with it, he could not care less; any feedback or issues that needed resolving were someone else's problem, he was all about doing the next thing.



Also, he was always on the phone and had the annoying habit pf answering it super loudly, to the point everyone not only heard it but laughed.



Unsurprisingly, he got sent on his way after not that long.

#17 I have a coworker who routinely asks the same questions over and over again. Last time she did it, I just scrolled up one tick in our Teams chat to the last time she asked (a week or two prior) and sent her a screenshot. She marveled at my memory like I just performed some sort of wizardry.

#18 I worked with a woman named Deborah. Very friendly and sweet, but my god was she terrible at her job. What job was this, might you ask? She was a grocery store cashier and I was the supervisor.



Despite working there for over a year she routinely forgot how to use the automatic scanner. I'm talking at least once or twice per shift. She also forgot how to enter the four numbered produce codes claiming that "I don't access to them." Each and every time I would pull the sheet from next to her register and hand it to her. This was not a complicated sheet, it was essentially the size of paper coloring paper that kids get at an Applebees.



When I left she asked me if I could suggest that she be promoted to my position. I did not recommend her.

#19 Our company flew in a bunch of people from all over the country for a trade show. None of us had ever met each other before, but after grabbing dinner together, everyone was cool, except one guy, who we will call Gary.





Gary was an older guy, maybe 50 or 60, but constantly talked about how his mom policed his behavior and how he wasn't allowed to do certain things because she said so.





Instead of leaving his suitcase in his hotel room, he brought it to the restaurant with him, proceeded to open it at the table and pull out a massive bag of chocolate chip cookies and a half gallon of milk. He doesn't order anything at this nice steakhouse and instead just houses 39 cookies for dinner.





Our company made us share hotel rooms and we were cool with Gary's roommate, so we're just hanging out in their hotel room when Gary starts acting real weird and secretive. He ends up telling us that he smokes, and that no one can find out, especially his mom. Of course, we assume he means weed, but this guy pulls out hand rolled cigarettes with regular tobacco in them.





But one thing stood out way more than any of this odd behavior. At about 4 in the morning, I hear a knock at our hotel door. It's Gary's roommate and he's asking if he can sleep in our room. We say sure and ask him what's up. He says that Gary got up around 2 in the morning, turned on the hotel room lights, showered, ironed his clothes, got fully ready, and then left the hotel room.





Gary returns to the hotel room around 330am, and has brought, what we suspect, are two ladies of the evening, with him.



He turns on all the lights again, starts playing music, turns on the TV, and is trying to seduce these women on his bed. Gary's roommate is trying to sleep just 2 feet away while this goes on. Roommate puts up with it for 30 minutes before coming over to our room.



The next day, it takes about 10 minutes before the story has spread like wildfire.





Management finds out, and fires him on the spot. He is literally perplexed about it, saying he didn't do anything wrong. ???



Anyways, the company gets him a flight back home and apparently he ends up getting arrested at the airport because he got into a fight with TSA because they wouldn't let him take an entire pizza though baggage check.



Just a wildly weird dude that I think about once a year and wonder what he's up to nowadays.

#20 This is an example of a conversation I have with a manager at my company a couple of times a day:



Me: Hey, can you please make an effort to get me "x" by this date, I need it to complete my work.



Them: I'm really busy today.



Me: That's fine, I just need it by this date.



Them: Ok, sounds good.



Me: Just to confirm, you will get me "x" by this date.



Them: Oh, you need me to get "x" for you?



Me: Yes, can you please get it to me by this date.



Them: When do you need it by?



Me: This date.



Them: Ok no problem.

#21 The hands down winner for me would be this one junior engineer I worked with about 20-25 years ago. Let’s just call him Junior.



Junior had been on the job about six months when management decided he should travel to a client site on the other side of the country, to see how they used our product and get specs from them for a custom job. According to the senior coworker who was saddled with him, Junior showed up to the airport with only his wallet, containing ID and a bus pass for the last city the guy had lived in, and plane ticket. No cash, no credit cards, and no clothes for a four day trip. Senior guy claims he thought maybe there was a checked bag he somehow never saw, but I think he just wanted to see where this was going.



Ok, so. The hotel was ok, it was on the corporate account. Car was ok-ish, though since Junior showed up with no insurance card, only the senior guy could drive. Food was…. Ok. Junior balked at only being able to eat at the hotel or when the senior guy wanted to break for a meal.



But the clothing I’m still laughing about. Junior seriously thought he could borrow senior guy’s clothes! That would have been ridiculous on its own, but Junior was an absolute beanpole, while the senior guy was of entirely average height and build. Junior ended up wearing the same clothes the whole trip.



Junior didn’t last long after that.

#22 *Friend's coworker, not mine*



Company hired a person newer to our country and I guess he lied about his experience to get the job. He told them he was handy and had experience with North American vehicles, machines, etc.



He usually had a co-worker to help guide him, but during an emergency, he was asked to hitch up a company truck to a trailer (solo) that held a strapped down generator.



Poor guy couldn't figure out the crank mechanism to lower/raise the trailer and he absolutely panicked. Apparently he unstrapped the generator and tried to fit it in the back seat of his own vehicle (Toyota Corolla). He mangled the upholstery and scratched up the paint all around the door and it still wouldn't fit.



Then he tried to get it into his trunk by building a ramp out of boards... Again, he damaged his car in the process but actually got the thing into the trunk.



He drove to the emergency situation with his trunk lid slamming down on the generator and his Boss apparently lost his s**t because of the amount of time it took him and the general fuckery.



He no longer has the job :-)



(Edit - spelling).

#23 I used to work with a guy called Peter ... he died of alcohol poisoning in his mid 40's but how he ever got that old I'll never know.



I used to work with Peter in the earth moving industry and he was always given the most menial tasks so he didn't do any damage.

But one day one of our scraper operators didn't turn up and I was told to teach Peter how to operate it (my heart sank as I heard those words). What you had to realise is that the world, according to Peter, was either 'black or white', there was no in-between.

To operate a scraper you had to put your bucket about 3 inches underground and drag it along, scooping up the dirt along the way until the bucket was full. If done correctly it left a flat strip of land, ready for the next load. But Peter didn't' understand the concept of 'lightly, lightly', he just put the bucket into the ground as far as it could go, and if the machine couldn't move forward then he lifted the bucket out of the ground, the machine would shoot forward and he would jam the bucket into the ground again. To him the bucket either had to be UP or DOWN. After 15 minutes we gave up and I was to work solo for the day. Unfortunately the area that Peter had messed up took half a day to smooth out so we got far behind on that job.



Next time I ran into Peter he was the diesel mechanic (he was a good mechanic) at a place I was employed at. The thing was he was usually fired on a Wednesday, Thursday or Friday for doing something really stupid; the next Monday morning Peter would ring up and ask for his job back, and he got it back as the boss realised that what Peter had done was annoying at the time but funny looking back on it.

This all came to an end when the lead mechanic drove a $600k bulldozer into the shed for a quick maintenance. During this Peter decided to drain the diesel from the bulldozer into his car (which he did very often), but this time he emptied the tank of the bulldozer without telling anyone. So the lead mechanic finishes and gets back into the bulldozer, still thinking it has a quarter of a tank of diesel. He starts it up and it promptly runs out of diesel - for those who don't know about diesel engines you CAN'T run them dry, if you do there is a very small chance that it seizes the engine; and in this case that is exactly what happened.

After this Peter got banned by the company and never got his job back; lead mechanic was reprimanded but his embarrassment and humiliation was enough of a punishment.



Years later I'm working in a clay pit (dig the clay out to make bricks) and there is Peter on the water truck. His job is simple, drive around and spray water everywhere so dust isn't created. It's the easiest job on the site.

Things went well and even I thought he couldn't screw it up.

Anyway ... one day I'm waiting to be loaded and I watch Peter drive down a steep hill (every other time he had gone up the hill so the water was always behind him). Peter thinks it's a bit scary so he slows down, but he's still got the water sprayer going full blast; I watch in horror as the water starts to run down the track (remember that this is all clay) past him - I tell Peter to turn the water sprayer off but he refuses as he's 'concentrating on getting down this hill'.

The inevitable happens, the whole track is covered in water and finally the truck loses traction and starts to slid forward on the wet clay. This is one of the only times in my life where I physically cannot breath as I watch. Down the bottom of the hill is a large dam and I'm that certain that he's going in that I put my handbrake on and start to get out of my machine as I'll need to jump into the dam and rescue him.

Peter can't keep the truck straight and has no way on controlling it by now, the truck slides forward at speed. By the time he gets to the bottom of the hill the truck is sideways and when it hits the bottom it slides more, so when the truck stops Peter is looking up at the steep hill he just came down from; his wheel marks showed that he missed going into the dam by about a meter.

I finally started to breath; to Peter it was just another day.

#24 Yes

I had a job as a draftee in a construction company. The construction job supervisor was always having issues remembering stuff in the project. I always had to remind him of this or that equipment had to be installed.

Also the company owner was always yelling at him because he forgot stuff like telling him there was new equipment that had to be acquired or purchased. One time I though they were going to start punching fighting.



He was useless. But he was the job administrator son, so that’s that.

#25 Had a guy who got his job from family connections. He regularly took 45 minute bathroom breaks, would fall asleep in his car and forget to set an alarm so we'd need to go out and get him to come to work. He would "Find" tools and pretend he had no idea they belonged to someone else(my f*****g name was engraved on it). When he finished the task he was assigned he would put his hands in his pockets and wander around the shop talking to people until someone noticed he wasnt working.



First person I was genuinely happy to see laid off.

#26 Funny enough, I, too, had a boss named Gary! I work in a hotel, and this year, back in February, we were hit with a lot of people quitting in the kitchen, and walking out. So, for the past few months, it's just been random hires here and there. In comes Gary. Gary is this tall guy, and had the nerve to have "executive chef" on his uniform when the man... he has said he has kids, but I fear what he feeds his kids. I remember this guy making spanish rice, and it looked like crème brûlée, like you gotta smash it with a spoon, and then had the black beans looking like charcoal to put on the grill. And, the guy would legit do one thing, before going and hiding in his office for 16 hours (exaggeration), all the while, he had food and ingredients just lying out in the open and letting the fruit flies land on them. Hell, I remember one day, we were serving sandwiches to a group of people for a banquet lunch we were having that day. And, I kid you not, there were greenish mold spores on the bread! They were going to be served to the guests! And yet, Gary didn't think to spot check the food. The guy's gone now, thankfully, but I will never forget how he had the spanish rice looking so abysmal.

#27 Yes, I worked with someone like this. She was undeniably incompetent, that it exposed the incompetence of our manager who hired her, who continued to sweep everything that this employee screwed up, by forcing the rest of us to clean up after her disasters. There was not a single person in our entire organization who liked this idiot, except for our manager. And our dept became disliked because of this screw up employee. Everyone who was decent ended up leaving and it soon became obvious that our manager was protecting the village idiot.



When I say village idiot, here are some examples, when she was sick she would take NyQuil during the daytime and got mad when we told her NyQuil was for nights and DayQuil for daytime. She didn't know how to turn on her computer, could not write a coherent sentence, and has no clue how to use a day planner or how to use her outlook calendar. Those are just a few examples, I've seriously never met someone so dumb before and she was in her late 50s and had somehow managed to raise children. Her husband knew she was dumb because if he had to take her to work events he'd tell her she wasn't allowed to drink any alcohol and was not allowed to speak to anyone.



In the end the best employees got sick of being dumped on by our manager and her favorite idiot and we left for other jobs. It exposed our manager for her incompetence after key people left because she had no idea just how much they were doing for all of their projects, which led to loss of funding and that manager was told to retire or be fired. Without her there, the idiot had nobody to cover up for her, so then she finally got fired too.

#28 I worked at a small firm where the HR director (yes, the head of HR for the entire company) had absolutely no clue how to use Microsoft Word on basically any level apart from using his computer like a typewriter. And this wasn’t a long time ago. He once had the ‘paragraph markers’ button turned on, and he spent like an hour trying to delete all the little spacing and paragraph symbols that show up when you have that button turned on.



He would take ~1.5 hour lunches every day, because he would go walk around target. He just really liked going to target. The CEO apparently called him out on it, and HR guy didn’t know that he was only allowed to take an hour….even though he being the head of HR was the one who had supposedly written the employee handbook



He once thought that he had lost his wedding ring in a trashcan outside of a five guys or something, and he just grabbed the trashcan and dumped all the trash everywhere trying to look for it. iirc, he hadn’t actually lost it, he just forgot he was wearing it that day



I’ve got other stories, but you get the picture.

#29 This chick was clueless. I’m a veterinarian now. Before vet school, I was hesitant to apply because I was scared of rejection/imposter syndrome.



Then I worked with a lady who didn’t do full physicals and missed easy diagnoses like ear infections, flushed iso in proximity to several employees (at least the patient was disconnected) and talked s**t about our employer (I mean me too but not to a total stranger at a new location???)



Anyway. I said if that b***h can have a successful career, so can I.

#30 Yeah I worked with a girl in Australia that was from Hong Kong.. it was my first job as a manager and I just had her working under me at first. She was the most incompetent person I've ever met. All she had to do was make a few phone calls a day to clients and check on some super basic details.. write them in a spreadsheet, and show me at the end of the day. The number of days that went by where she called no one and wrote nothing was just incredible. I'd talk to her in depth about it, and say "ok so pick up the phone now, and make a call now, and if you have trouble I'll take over.. ok?" and she'd say "ok" and then turn around and look at her computer ... after a few seconds of me just looking at her, she'd look out of the corner of her eye and see me looking, and then turn around and look at me... and id go "pick up the phone and call" and she'd pick it up and just sit there. Baffling stuff.. had to let her go after a few months of red tape b******t but yeah she was embarrassingly poor as an employee. And no i didn't hire her lol.

#31 I had an early boss like that. When I left, in the exit interview, I said, "Charlie, you are without hyperbole, the dumbest person I have ever met." He replied, with genuine feeling, "It was great working with you too."

I don't think he knew what hyperbole meant.

#32 Worked at a software development shop and had this project manager whose only accomplishment was never finishing a project



See what she would do was, she would get a project started, and when it looked like it was going to fall apart, she would get it foisted on a different project management



Then, if the person she has setup to take the fall for a project failing looked like they were going to succeed, she would take their project over at the last minute so she could claim the glory of having a successful project



But she was so bad at managing anything, whenever she did that, the project would immediately derail and the previous, competent project manager would have to come in and get the project done



She got fired for not finishing a big project, but somehow was rehired a year down the line



Per my contacts at the company, she still hasn't finished a project



She also once insisted that we should start storing our data in views instead of tables. And before anyone tries to defend them and say what they think they meant, no, she meant we should get rid of the tables in our databases and use views instead.

#33 Yes. They were impossible to train, talk to, deal with. Tolerate. It was my job to fire them after they had been with the company many years. They shouldn’t have lasted that long, but they had been close friends with one of the founder’s son, in college. I had no ties to anyone, so that task fell to me. They didn’t want to be blamed for giving this guy the boot, so they let the new girl do it.



The guy was insufferable to the very end. Dumb, you can usually work around or deal with. Lazy, deliberately and willfully ignorant, and arrogant? Out the door with them. Don’t even try. .

#34 Plenty



Had one that complained I made him pick up the heavy side of a spinet piano.



One that asked me if my Google maps was live. Told him "yeah I have control of a billion dollar satellite with my free app"



Another said "why dont you just use wifi?" when I was complaining about my internet price rising. Had to explain to him where the wifi was coming from.

#35 Construction: one guy just sat a stared into nothing for 30 minutes and when he did work it all had to be redone. He’s a journeyman who can’t do anything… I think he just goes to huge jobs where he can blend it and not get noticed.

#36 I had an employee who was constantly late. I tried everything to help him before having to write him up. After the write up he said he didn’t understand and how when he hangs out with his friends most people show up 45 minutes late and it’s kind of your fault if you show up at the set time.

#37 Small potatoes compared to some of these stories, but I once worked with a woman called in sick because she lost her phone and didn’t know how to get to the office without GPS. She had worked for the company for six months.

#38 I had one boss who believed every conspiracy theory he probably ever heard. He was the most insufferable person I've ever met. I should have ran when I was asked in the interview what my political leaning was. (This is illegal in the US.)



Another two coworkers at a different job. Both would make mistakes that you shouldn't be making after 3 months at most, over a year there. I would constantly be correcting what they did. One I asked to be moved from as he was my partner and I couldn't stand him after a month. The other ended up being fired for making a major mistake while I was in the bathroom. Then he tried blaming me. Management didn't buy it, as they actually sort of paid attention.

#39 Subject came up somehow about homeless people in California. My stupid coworker says "I don't get it why don't they just move" huh if they just move you think they won't be homeless? She says yeah.

Guess she better call Newsom, she's got this solved. (Yeah you - fat debbie).

#40 Unfortunately I work with more than one person who don't believe in vaccinations. Refused to get the Covid vaccine and one of them refused to get the free flu vaccine our company was offering because 'you don't know what the government is putting in you'



A more specific example , I was upgrading my car and the trade in value was rubbish. The car was a rust heap tbf. Ended up getting a better deal selling it for scrap metal. When I mentioned that to my co-worker, she looked at me in all seriousness and asked me what I needed scrap metal for and what I was planning to do with it.

#41 We have some pumping units on skids, weigh about 18,000 lbs each. Young engineer convinces management that we should mount these on extra trailers we have at another location. Trailers have gross weight 14,000, including 4,000 for the trailer itself. Took hours to convince them that this was a very bad idea. For context, management are all the age of my youngest child, engineer about the age of my grandkids.

#42 I once supervised this real potato of a guy.



My two favourites:



* I asked him to make an inventory of some of our equipment, explaining the task and how to find the serial number. When I checked in, he had been inputting basically anything from the labels that looked like a number, so things like “2000mAh 100v/5v” or “100-240v ~ 50/60Hz” or “CE FC ME01” for the serial and things like “Dell” or “Current Rating” or “Warning: Sensitive Electronics” for the model.



* I asked him to take something to shipping to go out. I guess I wasn’t specific enough and he just left it outside, as in he left our building, walked around to the back, and left the box on the ground outside the shipping and receiving bay. It got run over by a truck.

#43 When I went through the Basic Noncommissioned Officer Course (BNOC) while in the Army, I met a SGT who was a 88M (Motor Transport Operator (truck driver). This was in Germany, so part of the course was conducted via a instructor in the states who taught us through a webcam. The supervisor in the class would block the camera and have me pass my answers to this guy, otherwise he probably wouldn't have passed the course. This was during the height of the Iraq war, so the Army was taking everyone it could get its hands on.

#44 We had an accountant who called me asking why our credit cards weren’t batching at night. I looked and they were batching at midnight, maybe a few minutes after, but it was an automated system doing what it was supposed to do.

She says no, credit cards being ran on Monday weren’t batching until Tuesday. And I say yes, because they batch at midnight. She responds that it should be midnight on Monday. And I jokingly say, can’t batch what hasn’t happened yet. She didn’t like that. Anyway, explained that midnight is a new day to her and at some point I asked if there was someone else in her department who could explain how time works because I’m busy and I hung up.



This went back and forth for about thirty minutes before I decided to hang up because I will not suffer fools at work.

#45 Yeah, I worked with a guy who thought “CC” in emails stood for “Cancel Communication” so every time the manager added someone to the thread, he’d stop replying entirely. He once asked if he could microwave a metal spoon because “it’s not sharp like a knife.” Nice guy, but working with him felt like babysitting a confused golden retriever.

#46 I worked in the plumbing/heating field with a guy who, after **a year** asked "what's this pump do?" It was a valve, not a pump.



He also spent an entire paycheck on Four Loco.

#47 I worked at a print shop that printed beer bottle labels on a 3ft by 4ft sheet of paper. We would stack these 1000 high and cut them apart lengthwise, and then put the lengthwise strips into another machine to be cut into individual stacks and plastic wrapped.



The guy who ran that last machine, cutting up the strips and wrapping them?



He was only working there because he told the boss about everything anyone messed up.



On his machine he went through 20 assistants in a year, and a new supervisor pointed out after 20 people being fired for the same thing, it's more likely he was the one making mistakes and blaming the other people. The supervisor was fired.



They cross trained me on his machine for his week long vacation. I trippled his output, they checked my work and found no mistakes. My assistant said it was the easiest work day he ever had because I was coming to his side and helping a bit. I was taken off the machine for the rest of the week so the owner of the company didn't have to see how poorly his friend normally does.



Someone made a big wooden post with a wide end to smash down paper scrap in our bins. On one side this guy wrote "stomper handle" on the other, "stomper handel" and he didn't understand it didn't say the same thing on each side.



Dude was constantly drinking. He'd sneak a beer at each 10 minute break and at least one at lunch. His wife drove a truck through the fence by shipping "trying to warm it up before the shift was over" and when someone mentioned d**g testing before the company paid for damages the guys wife caused to the fence he flipped out on them.



He was convinced bluegrass was actually a blue species of grass he just hadn't seen yet, and Australian pines grew thin side down and wide side up. He pronounced "Mocha" as "mo-cha" with a pronounced "Mmmmo" and a heavy cha sound, like in "cha cha slide".



The number of stolen tools he has at his house must be astounding, and only matched by the number of times someone reported him for sabotage and was told to calm down by the owner of the company.

#48 I worked at the news desk with an English (hons) graduate.



She could not string together a sentence without needing help of an editor. I helped her make sense of her mumbo jumbo article several times.



The horrible grammar and syntax wasn't the only issue. She couldn't even put her thoughts down on paper coherently. All editors and reporters would scramble their heads and keep asking her "what are you trying to say here?"



She knew her days at our office were numbered. So, she looked for a new job and earned a promotion. And then, she skipped on to 2 new jobs and earned more promotions. She never spent more than a year at any position because I guess she knew people would catch on that she had zero writing skills.



She is a Communications Director now at some company. LOL.



I wonder who is the moron here. The woman who still doesn't know how to write after 15 years in the industry or the people who keep hiring her.