Having a crush is one of those near-universal human experiences that can fill our days with joy, excitement, sorrow and heartbreak . Sometimes crushes go undivulged, sometimes they blossom into romance, but, as so often happens in life, we grow up and realize that we didn’t actually know what we wanted. Someone asked “What is something that instantly killed the crush you had on someone?” and people shared their stories. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own ideas, thoughts and experiences in the comments section below.

#1 She threw the popcorn on the floor as we got up to leave the theater. And not like dropped the bag like flipped it and gave it a good shake for good measure .

#2 They called me stupid. To my face. In front of another person. Because I asked a simple, reasonable question while trying to make conversation. Yeah, never looked at them the same again.

#3 I had a crush on this skinny little red headed trumpet player. We were in band together and he seemed nerdy and nice. He was a year older but he was always nice to me. One night we were at a party. He told me a story about how the brother of another girl we went to school with got drunk one night and r***d her. The whole school had found out about it. He was telling this story like it was the funniest s**t he ever heard. He then proceeded to tell me that he went up to the girl at school and laughed at her for getting r***d by her brother. Not only did this 16-17 year old girl get r***d, she got raped by someone who is supposed to love and protect her. Then everyone finds out about it. Then this piece of s**t goes up to her and laughs in her f*****g face about it. I've never gone from liking someone to hating someone so fast. I hope he's grown up and realized what a f****d up situation that was. I hope that moment that he went up to her is one of those moments that keeps him up at night and fills him with shame and regret. F**k you John

#4 When we were young, I gave her a Valentine’s card. She smiled while looking into my eyes, ripped the card without opening it & walked away while tossing it in the trash.



It hurt terribly, but it snapped me out of that hypnotic trance. I learned personality is everything & it’s best to move on quickly.

#5 He told me about how he disciplined his dogs. I called animal control…….

#6 He and his group of friends bullied another kid so bad the kid switched schools. Instant nope.

#7 Had a crush on a girl for a little while. Then I went to a family reunion and saw her. We share great grandparents on our mother's sides.

#8 I actually had a conversation with him, it stopped right after that.

#9 Had a crush on a guy in high school. Overheard him saying he thought women should be silent and submissive. I was instantly repulsed by him.

#10 "Why are you voting for Obama?! Don't you know he's the Antichrist?!

#11 I had a crush on a boy named Troy. I first met him during summer camp in elementary school, but we lost touch. Many years went by, and in 10th grade, we discovered that we attended the same high school. I would see him around and still found him so cute; my crush on him had lasted all these years. We would hang out in group settings and occasionally catch up throughout high school, but we never hung out alone. Finally, about a month before graduation, we agreed to spend time together one-on-one for the first time.



Just for reference, I'm Black, and Troy is white. One evening, I was in his car, and we ended up making out in an In-N-Out parking lot. My heart was pounding with excitement. After we finished, he said, "God, you'd be the perfect girl if you were white." He then went on to tell me how excited he was to go to college in Ohio because there wouldn’t be any Black people there. He thought what he said was hilarious, but I was disgusted. It was one of the rare times in my life when I was speechless. I just wanted him to drive me home, but honestly, I was frightened.



Even after we graduated, he continued to reach out to me, but I ignored him. I'm pretty sure he knew his words had offended me, which is why he kept trying to contact me. Eventually, I just blocked him. My decade-long crush on him evaporated in an instant.

#12 She was needlessly b****y to a waitress at a restaurant.

#13 It was a build up of things, but one of the big things was his friend joking about how he (his friend) could have spiked my drink on a night out: he said nothing. I’m a believer in the concept that you are who you hang out with, so hearing this made me really uncomfortable.

#14 Went to meet his family, within 2 minutes he kicked his family dog. His dad then said ‘bad dog!’ and took the dog outside, making it pretty clear where he learned the behavior.



I wanted to take the dog with me so badly. It’s been over 10 years so not sure she’s still with us, but I would think of her from time to time.

#15 Mentioned their wife.

#16 He finally got my phone number, and within 2 hours he had texted me over 50 times and called me 20 times and was irritated i didn't answer him within a couple of seconds. Eff that s**t. The nerve.

#17 Dude said,



"I don't say 'Please'. It's a beggar's word."



Roflmao okay dude.

#18 Bragged about drinking and driving.

#19 How quickly they were able to move between "partners" it was really fast. REALLY FAST.

#20 Offering her a wallet sized school picture on picture day, and she immediately threw it out. Message received.

#21 I had a crush on a pale, black-haired guy named Wyatt in high school. He looked so interesting and intensely handsome at the time. I also loved that his name was Wyatt. I grew up watching Tombstone and I thought that was the most amazing name for a guy.



One day, a new girl came to school and it started to rain. She was a harmless, free spirit type who was just happy experiencing life. Totally inoffensive and a little loopy, but genuinely sweet.



It started to rain outside and she, little nature-loving spirit that she was, was kind of wheeling around in the rain, enjoying herself, feeling the water, indulging in petrichor, and a group of us were watching from the porch. Wyatt, who up until then had seemed like an accepting, kind person, announced, “I hope that dumb b***h gets hit by a car.”



That was my first lesson in understanding that people you think are beautiful are not at all beautiful. Some of them are just hateful. I couldn’t stand to be in the same room with him after he dropped that bon mot.

#22 He "accidentally" had a picture of his d*ck on his phone and ever so subtly made me look at it by holding it up to my face. When I asked what the hell he was doing, he said, "Oops! Wrong picture. What did you think, though?" Absolute disgust from then on.

#23 Had a crush on my superior, and one day we were talking about the horrible and horrifying news of a girl being sa'd in a bus by a group of men and left to die. This was the New Delhi case that broke India and it was making headlines everywhere. I remarked that it was just such a horrifying news, and he said, "what time was it and what was she wearing??" At that moment all affections for him went out of the window. I was so mad at him and was this close to slapping him for making such a misogynistic statement.

#24 Had a thing for this girl until she sent back food at an Indian restaurant bc it was too spicy, after being told it would be spicy and there was no other way to make the dish. She acted super condescending and demanding and it embarrassed me a tonnnn lol. You could tell she never worked for service haha.

#25 When he kissed me he wobbled his tongue in my mouth like some kinda lizard.

#26 He was 39, I asked him what his biggest age gap was while dating and he told me recently dated a 19 year old. Then went on to complain that she was lost in life and had daddy issues. Instant ick.

#27 When, after he had flirted with me for days both in person and over text, i suggested we make plans and he replied, "sure! not sure if this changes anything but just so you know, i'm married.".

#28 1. We had a lunch together that was full of innuendo but in a coy way that was even sexier. Then I went to work. By the time I got off my shift she had gone into and liked every picture I’d ever posted on Facebook. Ever. I had hundreds of notifications. Lunch was nice but it was not a proportional response. I told her it wasn’t happening.



2. Another woman, we were hitting it off and decided to head back to her place. Safe to say I was *excited*. Step inside, all smiles, hands on each other—hanging on the wall right inside the door an 8 foot nazi flag, shocking red with swastika the size of my torso. She says she just has it up for laughs. I wasn’t laughing. I was too young to be confrontational so I made a lame excuse and jetted.



I could do more but they start to get increasingly gross and sad and I don’t want to think about them haha. Kept trying though.

#29 He said if somebody ever came to him thinking about suicide that he’d tell them to stfu because mental illness isn’t real. Definitely struck me wrong and my crush disappeared so fast.

#30 He broke up with his girlfriend, and I thought I might be interested. But then he and his ex appeared to be back together, so I backed off. Then I found out from another friend that he had absolutely no intention of getting back with his ex, he was just using her for affection and attention. My crush dried up and blew away in the wind immediately….

#31 We’d only been dating for about two weeks. He took a long detour to take me home, and I thought it was because he wanted to spend a little more time together. So I said something like “Hey, so how come you took the long way back…” trying to be playful about it and expecting him to say something sweet. He said “Because I’m not driving through *that* neighborhood. There are too many N-words there.”



Nope. Nope. Nope.

#32 This happened over 10 years ago when I was in college. I was pretty interested in this girl I had the same major as. We would walk to classes together and study together.



Then the Eric Garner incident happened and black students peacefully protested on campus. They didn’t interfere with classes or interrupt anything. We were walking to class one day and she loudly proclaimed “I hope all these monkeys get shot.” Her and I are both white. It was one of the most embarrassing, disgusting experiences of my life.



I’m typically not someone who can flip an emotional switch. It takes time, sometimes a long time. In that moment though, I was instantly done. Never talked to her again or walked to class with her again…I couldn’t get hard thinking about her, either 😅.

#33 There’s a girl I met when I was 14 at Anime Expo and had this really magical romanticized innocent young love summer type of feel. These were the early days of the internet. We kept in touch over AIM and one day she sends me a video of a guy getting decapitated alive by some soldiers and she wrote “lol”.



Pretty much killed all the magic for me and stopped talking to her after that.

#34 She had a confederate flag tattoo on her back. When I asked about it she very quickly made it clear she was super racist. .

#35 I had a slight crush in this guy Daryl. I saw him at the skating rink and started talking to someone he was with. Idk if I had even talked to him at this point but we had a lot of mutual friends.



All of a sudden he turned around and said "Damn you're ugly!"



Now I was a 12 year old girl and knew I wasn't ugly but it still destroyed me. Even if I was why would you say that to someone?



I was crowned prom queen and he was there and I wanted to say something smart so bad but I didn't.



Isn't it weird that one comment like that sticks with you even 31 (omg I just did the math) years later?



F**k that guy, he follows me on IG and he married my friend.

#36 Told me I’d have to become a christian to date her. I have no problem with people having different beliefs than me, and I actually really respect that she brought it up before things went any further, but it was just an instant “ick” for me that that was the most important factor for her.

#37 Not quite the same, but my boyfriend at the time(ex now obvi)and I were walking home and happened to pass by a homeless man holding a sign towards the road. For some reason, despite the fact that the homeless dude never even looked at us, he decided to start talking about how much he wanted to punch him. Broke up with him immediately afterwards.

#38 Was in high school and had a crush on this one boy. We were kind of friends. Then one day he told me about how he recently found out his best friend is gay, and proudly confessed he made fun of that friend and told him he was disgusting and never to talk to him again. I got up from the table we were sitting at, told him off, and walked away. Never spoke to him again.

#39 Guy everyone thought was hot and dreamy legit kicked a puppy in front of my face. Not like a football, but in a ‘you’re in my way,’ still fairly harsh, shove-with-a-foot manner.



I still hated him for it.



Years later I saw on the news he’d murdered his girlfriend in front of their toddler.



When people show you who they are, believe them the first time!

#40 She was absolutely beautiful but when we started talking, it turned out she was an evangelical white nationalist.

#41 Her boyfriend showed up.

#42 I saw a news article that they were in custody for murder.

#43 She flexed on the amount of guys she ghosted



Oh how the turn tables….

#44 Every story she told me was about some argument/conflict/drama, and in every story she considered herself to be the paragon of virtue and honesty while everyone around her would be vindictive, cruel, and "out to get her". I recognized the behavior because my mom does the same thing and I hate that kind of constant self-victimization.

#45 He said it’s only cheating when girls do it, not when boys do it.

#46 Found out they actually liked me back and I freaked out. 8th grade was a wild time for crushes.

#47 I had a crush on a boy that lasted from 2nd grade (so about 8 years old) till the beginning of 6th grade (12 years old)



I was head over heals for him and only got to have fleeting moments together that never really lasted long. Until 6th grade we finally had a class together and I got to be his seat mate. I was over the moon!...for all about 5 minutes. He just kept talking.... and talking... and f*****g talking! When I'd finally get a word in edgewise he'd keep one-upping ANYTHING I brought up!



So yeah my 3 year long crush died in a matter of minutes after actually talking to him lol.

#48 Sitting around a campfire the conversation about circumcision came up and she started going into great detail about how gross she thinks circumcised penises are. Unfortunately I am circumcised, through no decision of my own as is often the case. One of my other friends thought it would be a good idea at that moment to ask me "Hey, aren't you circumcised?" Me while dying inside: "Yeah".

#49 I had a crush on a guy I worked with. We were both college students, he was going for high school education and I was going for early education. He started dating this girl who was still in high school. Like he’s going to be a high school teacher.

#50 Had a crush on a classmate from college. Until 1 day she painted her face with activated charcoal and went running across the entire building screamind "OOGA BOOGA".



It was only the start of weird things she did but decided to stay away from her right after that.

#51 Bad breath: B Odor.

#52 On being invited to a study session at her place, seeing how wealthy and well to do her family was. It didn't kill the crush but I instantly realized how hopeless my crush was.



Luckily for me she didn't mind that my family mostly lived on foodbank handouts. She was my first love and first Angel.



RIP, P.

#53 I saw him pick at his head and then put his finger in his mouth. Multiple times. I still think about that sometimes. What did he find on his scalp that was so tasty?

#54 She said fat people were “disgusting, sad, and almost always stupid too.” Bye bye.

#55 A guy I had a crush on was driving me home from a party and as we were driving I saw a bunny rabbit about to cross the road and I told him to slow down he didn't stop or even slow down .he hit the bunny. I never talked to him again after that(also there were no cars by us, we live in a slow neighborhood).

#56 She came in close to tell me something and her breath smelled like wet cat food.

#57 This is going to sound conceited, but the more I talked to her the more I realized she just wasn’t very smart. And more importantly, she seemed to have zero thirst for knowledge. I just don’t understand that way of living.

#58 Recently hooked up with this dude. I was feeling self conscious and asked if he found me attractive after. He said yes and went on about his attraction to me. Finished it up with “even though you’re not the hottest girl I’ve ever seen”. Like sir that is not what I asked. Idk. That comment just felt unnecessary and did not make me feel great. .

#59 When I was in college I met a guy at a party. Thought he was so cute and was so excited when he asked for my number. We texted a little and he asked to hang out one night. I told him I couldn't because I was working late. I was a waitress and wouldn't be off until after midnight and I'd be so tired.



He wouldn't take no for an answer. Not only did he want to hang out, but kept insisting I go to his house. At one point he told me he would wait up for me with a bottle of vodka ready to give me a back massage and cuddles with a winky fance emoji. 🤢 I got instant ick. Any chance of wanting to see him went out the door. Way too strong way too soon.

#60 He put me in a headlock and then tried to gaslight me about it 😭.

#61 They shared their flat earth beliefs.

#62 Picture a gorgeous Viking. Piercing green eyes, sculpted body and flowing hair. He was it for me until we had a conversation. I've never had the air taken out of my sail so fast!

#63 He had an obsessive vore fetish. He rejected me when I asked to date him, but later requested I send him pictures of my body in various vore-related poses.

#64 Seeing her while I was sober.