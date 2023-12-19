55 Memes That Hilariously Sum Up What Pregnancy And Being A Parent Are Like
Raising a child is a combination of having a game plan and being ready to adapt when things take an unexpected turn.
But sometimes putting the complexities of this difficult yet immensely rewarding journey into words can be a real challenge. Luckily, there are other ways to convey them.
Take the Instagram account 'Pregnancy & Parenting Memes,' for example. It uses humorous images to portray the joys and struggles that moms and dads experience every day.
The 68.8K followers who are already fans of this fun little social media project prove that there indeed is a universal language connecting people and making their adventures a bit lighter.
More info: Instagram
This post may include affiliate links.
Fingernails, too! Mine were beautifully long and strong when I was pregnant, as opposed to their usual constantly breaking state.
The all day sickeness whilst being hungry was horrendous. For too many a Months!
Dont sleep for months followed by no sleep continued for years.