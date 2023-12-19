ADVERTISEMENT

Raising a child is a combination of having a game plan and being ready to adapt when things take an unexpected turn.

But sometimes putting the complexities of this difficult yet immensely rewarding journey into words can be a real challenge. Luckily, there are other ways to convey them.

Take the Instagram account 'Pregnancy & Parenting Memes,' for example. It uses humorous images to portray the joys and struggles that moms and dads experience every day.

The 68.8K followers who are already fans of this fun little social media project prove that there indeed is a universal language connecting people and making their adventures a bit lighter.

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Pregnancy-Memes-Jokes Shares stats

pregnancyproblems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
rosjday avatar
ScarletRos
ScarletRos
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Fingernails, too! Mine were beautifully long and strong when I was pregnant, as opposed to their usual constantly breaking state.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

Pregnancy-Memes-Jokes Shares stats

Max Garcia Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Pregnancy-Memes-Jokes Shares stats

someecards Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
lisaking_1 avatar
LadyKing
LadyKing
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When I was pregnant with my son I was asked this question. My daughter, 4yo at the time, dead pan says she wants a T rex. Needless to say she was very disappointed

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#4

Pregnancy-Memes-Jokes Shares stats

pregnancyproblems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Pregnancy-Memes-Jokes Shares stats

pregnancyproblems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Pregnancy-Memes-Jokes Shares stats

pregnancyproblems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

Pregnancy-Memes-Jokes Shares stats

pregnancyproblems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Pregnancy-Memes-Jokes Shares stats

pregnancyproblems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
ragnhild avatar
Nilsen
Nilsen
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I needed apples. My husband bought apples. It was the wrong apples. I cried....

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Pregnancy-Memes-Jokes Shares stats

pregnancyproblems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
austinshannon avatar
Realistic Optimist
Realistic Optimist
Community Member
1 hour ago

This comment has been deleted.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#10

Pregnancy-Memes-Jokes Shares stats

pregnancyproblems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

Pregnancy-Memes-Jokes Shares stats

pregnancyproblems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Pregnancy-Memes-Jokes Shares stats

pregnancyproblems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Pregnancy-Memes-Jokes Shares stats

pregnancyproblems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Pregnancy-Memes-Jokes Shares stats

pregnancyproblems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Pregnancy-Memes-Jokes Shares stats

pregnancyproblems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

Pregnancy-Memes-Jokes Shares stats

pregnancyproblems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Pregnancy-Memes-Jokes Shares stats

pregnancyproblems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Pregnancy-Memes-Jokes Shares stats

pregnancyproblems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Pregnancy-Memes-Jokes Shares stats

pregnancyproblems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
jr_15 avatar
PrettyJoyBird
PrettyJoyBird
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The all day sickeness whilst being hungry was horrendous. For too many a Months!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#20

Pregnancy-Memes-Jokes Shares stats

pregnancyproblems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#21

Pregnancy-Memes-Jokes Shares stats

pregnancyproblems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Pregnancy-Memes-Jokes Shares stats

pregnancyproblems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
jr_15 avatar
PrettyJoyBird
PrettyJoyBird
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Dont sleep for months followed by no sleep continued for years.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#23

Pregnancy-Memes-Jokes Shares stats

@velvetvixen Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Pregnancy-Memes-Jokes Shares stats

pregnancyproblems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

Pregnancy-Memes-Jokes Shares stats

pregnancyproblems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Pregnancy-Memes-Jokes Shares stats

pregnancyproblems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Pregnancy-Memes-Jokes Shares stats

someecards Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Pregnancy-Memes-Jokes Shares stats

pregnancyproblems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Pregnancy-Memes-Jokes Shares stats

someecards Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Pregnancy-Memes-Jokes Shares stats

pregnancyproblems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

Pregnancy-Memes-Jokes Shares stats

pregnancyproblems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Pregnancy-Memes-Jokes Shares stats

someecards Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Pregnancy-Memes-Jokes Shares stats

pregnancyproblems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Pregnancy-Memes-Jokes Shares stats

pregnancyproblems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Pregnancy-Memes-Jokes Shares stats

pregnancyproblems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Pregnancy-Memes-Jokes Shares stats

someecards Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Pregnancy-Memes-Jokes Shares stats

pregnancyproblems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Pregnancy-Memes-Jokes Shares stats

pregnancyproblems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Pregnancy-Memes-Jokes Shares stats

pregnancyproblems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Pregnancy-Memes-Jokes Shares stats

pregnancyproblems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

Pregnancy-Memes-Jokes Shares stats

someecards Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Pregnancy-Memes-Jokes Shares stats

pregnancyproblems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Pregnancy-Memes-Jokes Shares stats

pregnancyproblems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Pregnancy-Memes-Jokes Shares stats

someecards Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

Pregnancy-Memes-Jokes Shares stats

pregnancyproblems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

Pregnancy-Memes-Jokes Shares stats

pregnancyproblems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

Pregnancy-Memes-Jokes Shares stats

pregnancyproblems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

Pregnancy-Memes-Jokes Shares stats

pregnancyproblems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

Pregnancy-Memes-Jokes Shares stats

pregnancyproblems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

Pregnancy-Memes-Jokes Shares stats

@bessbell Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Pregnancy-Memes-Jokes Shares stats

pregnancyproblems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

Pregnancy-Memes-Jokes Shares stats

pregnancyproblems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

Pregnancy-Memes-Jokes Shares stats

pregnancyproblems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Pregnancy-Memes-Jokes Shares stats

someecards Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

Pregnancy-Memes-Jokes Shares stats

pregnancyproblems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!