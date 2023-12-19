ADVERTISEMENT

Raising a child is a combination of having a game plan and being ready to adapt when things take an unexpected turn.

But sometimes putting the complexities of this difficult yet immensely rewarding journey into words can be a real challenge. Luckily, there are other ways to convey them.

Take the Instagram account 'Pregnancy & Parenting Memes,' for example. It uses humorous images to portray the joys and struggles that moms and dads experience every day.

The 68.8K followers who are already fans of this fun little social media project prove that there indeed is a universal language connecting people and making their adventures a bit lighter.

More info: Instagram