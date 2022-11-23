Legends, rebels, absolute maniacs, or whatever you want to call them, some people were born to live on the edge. To embrace a world without order, to flirt with danger, and to go completely off the rails, blaring, "Chaos is my middle name!" These are the madmen who are brave enough to eat cereal with ice cream. Who feel like going to a bar to grab a pint of water — and do it. Who borrow a pen from the teacher and, dare I say it... never return it.

Welcome to the 'Mad Lads' universe where people poke fun at the "maddest" heroes on Reddit. The 1.7-million-strong online group is dedicated to "those bantasaurus rexes who can’t be contained," allowing us to laugh at their hilarious results. Thanks to this amusing community, we get to see a hilariously entertaining collection of the best "power moves" that turned out to be not as extreme as the lads believed them to be.

Below, we've gathered some of the best posts from the group to share with you, so continue scrolling! Be sure to upvote the most ridiculous ones, tell us which were your favorites in the comments, and then check out even more hilarious examples from previous Bored Panda pieces on this feature right here and here.

#1

Megamind As A Total Madlad

Papa Het
Thats legit genius, not the latex and makeup kind, but the real big brain

#2

This Madlad

love u
hol up that sounds amazing

#3

This Madlass

Headless Roach
If the partner says "YES", might as well ruin more than holiday 🤭

#4

True Malicious Compliance By A Mad Lad

RJ
dip dip dip dip H2O dip dip dip dip 2 dip dip dip dip (note to self: Buy blond hair dye)

#5

This Belongs Here

LuckyL
I just got tiny rubber ducks for my moms house... and I think about rehiding them after she found them....

#6

This Madman

love u
NO FUKCING WAY 🤯🤯🤯🤯

#7

What A Madlad

#8

This Madlad

Papa Het
I didn't even have a phone at 10 what💀

#9

Mad Lass

Papa Het
Yas gurl show em💅💃

#10

Real Madlad

Sue Lynn Chan
Did he believe you are processed? /s

#11

Fast Food Worker Admits Tampering With Food

Nor
I can't breath the way I'm laughing to hard at this

#12

Well Played

James016
Loving the old school treasure map in the middle image

#13

This Madlad

Headless Roach
Did they address it ASAP though?

#14

He Actually Went And Did It!

#15

This Madman

#16

This Madlad

Nor
Hats off to this kid

#17

Mad Mike Check

Headless Roach
I mean.. it works, right? The Mike.

#18

This Madman

Papa Het
Real genius right here

#19

Madlad Waited 9 Years For A Yo Mama Joke

Papa Het
I do not have the patience for this

#20

I Have A Copy Of It Right Here

#21

This Madman

Nor
Pizza guy for President

#22

Absolutely Mad

Headless Roach
You're a total rebel, alright

#23

Oh My God Somebody Must Stop Him

Papa Het
The Cliff Burton of fish🖕

#24

1 ☠️

#25

Office Madlad

Nor
This is just next level LOL

#26

What A Madlad

RJ
Especially when he asked the minimum wage earning waiter hoping for a tip, not caring that this will cost the owner more money than it's worth because they know deep down, the restaurant owner would pay them less... but it's against the law.

#27

Madlad Removes Tag That Told Him Not To

Headless Roach
Wait for it (perhaps keep an extinguisher at hand)

#28

He Is Mad!!

Headless Roach
You can now have designated shopping lines at home.

#29

Calm Down Bro

#30

This Madman

Sandy D
Get w new accountant start shrinking another state, I'm thinking minnesota

#31

The Absolute Chompers On This Lad

#32

This Madman

Adam Chang
waste of food and money and TIME

#33

This Madman

#34

No One Even Noticed!

#35

Woodworking Madlad

Sandy D
There is something wrong with me,. I love it. Id buy that over a normal one

#36

He's Right

#37

Sheer Insanity!

ELEPHANT
I-is it fecking ✨rAw✨?

#38

Madlad’s A Breaker Of Bones

#39

Absolute Madlad

Papa Het
You might have stolen many spoons, BUT YOU'LL NEVER TAKE MINE 🥄 MUHAUWHAUHA

#40

It's Madlad Mayhem Over In Casualuk!

Sandy D
I'd give him extra pickles all over whatever her ordered

#41

Mad Lad Has Grate Time At Desert Daze

#42

Madlad Doesn’t Care What The Wife Says When She’s Not Around

#43

This Madman

Headless Roach
Throw in some cornflakes, so it's not a waste

#44

The Ultimate Flex

Mulberry Juice
Why would you name a hill something like that?? What’s the story behind it? Nvm I can guess..

#45

It's Going To Be Mental!

love u
😭😭😭 Thinking about it more than 3 days in advance

#46

This Madlad On Yt Shorts Has Been Drinking Water Every Day For Over 3 Years

LuckyL
I that how I make myself drink more water? Start taking youtube shorts until I can't stop, because I would ruin my streak?

#47

Whoah, Slow Down There ?

love u
DAMN NO WAY YOU DID NOOOTTTTT

#48

No, I Don't Think I Will

